Collective - Shaka
Main Menu
Island Boy Loco Moco
Marinated beef patty over steamed rice, topped with an over easy egg, caramelized onions and mushrooms, and finished with brown gravy. Served with a side of Hawaiian macaroni salad.
Da Kine Bird BBQ Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken thigh served with steamed rice, Hawaiian macaroni salad, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple and pineapple mango chutney.
Ono Pork Shanks
Three fried bone-in pork shanks tossed in sweet chili sauce and served with steamed rice.
808 Burger
Marinated beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, on a brioche bun. Served with a side of fries.
Shrimp Tempura
Five pieces of tempura battered fried shrimp, served over steamed rice, drizzled with sweet chili sauce.
Hawaiian Breakfast
Grilled Spam over steamed rice, one over easy egg (unless requested otherwise), drizzled with sweet teriyaki sauce.
Musubi
Grilled Spam over pressed steamed rice, sweet teriyaki sauce, wrapped in dried seaweed.