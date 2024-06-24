SHALENZER 157-03 Rockaway Boulevard
CHICKEN & FRIES
CRAFTY HEALTHY BREAKFAST
- Crafty French Toast
Craft your perfect morning indulgence with our customizable French Toast options, tailored to your craving and preference, ensuring each bite is a delightful masterpiece of your own creation!$5.00
- Crafty Yam
Boiled Yam with Various Add-ons Of Your Choice.$7.00
- Crafty Pancakes
Craft your perfect pancakes with our customizable various options, tailored to your every craving and preference, ensuring each bite is a delightful masterpiece of your creation!$5.00
CRAFTY RICE
DRINKS
LOVE PIES IN QUANTITY
QUEENS SALAD
- Chicken Salad
Savor the freshness of our chicken salad, bursting with juicy chicken, crisp vegetables, various toppings, and tantalizing dressings - a healthy and delicious choice for any mealtime craving$8.00
- Vegan Salad
Discover the vibrant flavors of our vegan salad, featuring an array of fresh, plant-based ingredients meticulously crafted to satisfy your cravings while nourishing your body with every delicious bite!"$7.50
- Salmon Salad$14.00