Food
Salads
- Grilled Romaine$14.00
Cherrywood bacon, tomato, onions, scallions, buttermilk goddess dressing
- Apple Walnut Salad$14.00
Granny Smith apples, candied walnuts, spinach, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu, maple vinaigrette
- Eggplant Caprese$15.00
Fried eggplant, tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction
Share Favorites
- The Ball$18.00
House made one pound meatball, fresh mozzarella, torn basil, plum tomato sauce, banana peppers
- Stuffed Hot Peppers$14.00
Five cheese blend, garlic, sausage, plum tomato sauce
- Roasted Artichokes$14.00
Lemon, garlic, parmesan, bread crumbs
- Chicken Cutlets$27.00
Lemon butter sauce, arugula, shaved Reggiano
- Honey Garlic Bread$11.00
Roasted honey garlic butter, seasoned ricotta
- Parmesan Baguette$7.00
Garlic butter, olive oil, grated parmesan, house marinara sauce
- Hand Cut Fries$10.00
Steakhouse dijon, sriracha ketchup, malt vinegar aioli
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$11.00
Hand cut fries, parmesan, truffle oil, roasted garlic aioli
- Buffalo Poutine$11.00
Hand cut fries, buffalo style sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions
Handhelds
- Share's Classic Sliders$18.00
Cherrywood bacon, white cheddar, pickled jalapenos
- Bison Sliders$19.00
Seasoned goat cheese, onion jam, blueberry BBQ sauce
- Impossible Sliders$19.00
Tomato chili jam, charred scallions
- Blackened Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Cajun grilled shrimp, cabbage, roasted corn & black bean salsa, sriracha aioli
- Spicy Pad Thai Tacos$18.00
Slow cooked chicken, cabbage, scallions, peanut sauce, wontons
- Crispy Mahi Tacos$19.00
Beer battered Mahi, guacamole, cabbage slaw, tomato, cilantro lime crema
- Vegan Tacos$18.00
Chef Tony's daily preparation
- Filet Flatbread$19.00
Sliced filet, banana peppers, seasoned ricotta, garlic oil, scallions
- Tuscan Flatbread$18.00
Spinach, artichokes, tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic cream cheese
GCs/Events
Gift Certificates
- $100 Gift Certificate (+$20 Bonus)$100.00
Available for pickup during business hours, Tue-Sat 4-9pm. If you would like a gift certificate mailed, please leave mailing name, address and any delivery message(To:/From:) for the certificate in "Special Requests". They will go out in the next business days mail.
- $75 Gift Certificate$75.00
Available for pickup during business hours, Tue-Sat 4-9pm. If you would like a gift certificate mailed, please leave mailing name, address and any delivery message(To:/From:) for the certificate in "Special Requests". They will go out in the next business days mail.
- $50 Gift Certificate$50.00
Available for pickup during business hours, Tue-Sat 4-9pm. If you would like a gift certificate mailed, please leave mailing name, address and any delivery message(To:/From:) for the certificate in "Special Requests". They will go out in the next business days mail.
- $25 Gift Certificate$25.00
Available for pickup during business hours, Tue-Sat 4-9pm. If you would like a gift certificate mailed, please leave mailing name, address and any delivery message(To:/From:) for the certificate in "Special Requests". They will go out in the next business days mail.