Milk Tea
- Cls Pearl Milk Tea (2 Scoops) 22/23$5.80
- Cls Milk Tea (No Boba) #16/17$5.05
- QQ Happy Family Milk Tea #29$6.75
- Thai Pearl Milk Tea #S20$6.25
- Honey Milk Tea #18$5.25
- Taro Pearl Milk Tea #27$6.25
- Coffee Milk Tea #21$5.25
- Classic Coffee #19$5.25
- Premium Milk Tea W/Pearls #S44$6.95
- Hokkaido Pearl Milk (Caramel Toffee) #24$6.25
- Thai Matcha W/Pearls #S45$6.95
- Vietnamese Coffee$6.95
- Okinawa Pearl Milk Tea (Roasted Brown Sugar) #25$6.25
- Mango Green Milk Tea #28$6.75
- Matcha Red Bean Milk Tea #30$6.75
- Winter Melon Milk GT W/boba$6.95
- Ginger Milk Tea #20$5.25
- Peach Milk Tea w/pearls$6.95
- Smurfs Milk Tea W/pearls$6.95
- Dice Milk Tea W/pearls #S65$6.95
- Shrek w/pearls #S63$6.95
- Picasso W/ Pearls$6.95
- Black Sesame Milk Tea W/pearls (Contains Penuts)$7.95
- Coconut Milk Tea W/ Pearls$7.95
- Coffee Matcha #S70$6.75
Fruit Tea
- Mango Green Tea #1$5.95
- Mango & Passion Fruit Green Tea #8$6.25
- Hawaii Fruit Tea w/ Aiyu Jelly #9$6.25
- Kiwi Fruit Tea with Aiyu Jelly 🍋 #7$6.25
- Passion Fruit, Orange & Grapefruit Tea #11$6.25
- Honey Lemonade W/Aloe Vera 🍋 #6$6.25
- Wintermelon Lemonade #2$5.95
- Tropical Fruit Tea #10$6.25
- Passion Fruit Green Tea$6.95
- Grapefruit Green Tea$6.25
- Pineapple Green / Black Tea with Aiyu Jelly #S15$6.50
- Strawberry Tea Blk/Grn #3$5.95
- Peach Tea With Aiyu Jelly #4$6.15
- Peach Kiwi Tea W/Aiyu Jelly #5$6.25
- Whole Lemon Black Tea / Green Tea$6.95
Brewed Tea
Fresh Milk
Creama
Ice Blended
- Strawberry Ice Blended w/Lychee Jelly & Ice Cream #48$6.95
- Mango ice Blended w/Ice Cream #47$6.95
- Coffee Ice Blended w/Ice Cream #46$6.95
- Thai Tea Ice Blended With Pearl #44$6.95
- Taro Ice Blended w/Pudding #43$6.95
- Matcha Red Bean Ice Blended w/Ice Cream #45$6.95
- Oreo Ice Blended w/Pearl #42$6.95
- Peach Tea Ice Blended W/Lychee Jelly #49$6.95
- Milk Tea Ice Blended w/Pearl #S28$6.95
- Strawberry Mango With Lychee And Ic Cream$7.25
- Pink Elephant Ice Blended with Lychee Jelly and Ice Crean$7.50
- Grapefruit Ice Blended W/ Ice Cream$6.95
- Snow White W/,pearls$7.50
- Picachu With Ice Cream$7.50
- Ube Ice Blended W/pudding$7.50
- Black Sesame Ice Blended W/ Pearls And Ice Cream (Contains Peanuts)$7.95
- Smurfs North Pole W/Ice Cream$7.50
- Oriental Express W/ Ice Cream$7.50
- Baby Yoda W/bb And Ice Cream$7.95
Signature Mojito
Toppings In a Cup
- Ice Water$1.75
- Pearl$0.75
- Mini Pearl$0.75
- Pudding$0.75
- Aloe Vera$0.75
- Red Bean$0.75
- One Scoop Of Pearls$0.50
- One Scoop Of Mini Pearls$0.50
- Aiyu Jelly$0.75
- Herb Jelly$0.75
- Lychee Jelly$0.75
- Ice Cream$1.00
- Creama$1.25
- A Cup Of Boba$5.00
- Stamp Cards$1.00
- mixed Boba$1.00
- Boba With Water$2.00
- Crystal Boba$0.75
- 28.00$28.00
- 55 Credits$55.00
Secret Menu
- THAI MATCHA W/pearls #S32$6.95
- Thor w/aloe & aiyu #S6$6.95
- Mango Peach #S9$6.75
- Passionfruit Peach #S7$6.75
- Pink Diamond #S57$6.75
- Rain Forest #S1$6.75
- Green Kit Kat Bar #S18$6.75
- Love Potion W/Pearls 🍋 #S37$6.95
- The Devil W/Pearls #S55$6.95
- Pink Panther #S23 W/ Pearls$8.50
- The Cotton Candy with Pearls$7.25
- Golden River #S56$6.75
- Pina Colada W/Ice Cream$8.50
- Bloody Frankenstein #S14$7.25
- Sunset #S4$6.75
- Summer Breeze #S10$6.75
- Taxi Cab #S11$6.75
- Plum Wine #S12$6.50
- Strawberry Fresh Milk #S13$6.95
- Manhattan Beach #S17$6.75
- Powerpuff Girls #S2$6.75
- Mint Green Tea #S16$6.75
- Sunrise #S3$6.75
- Pink Winter #S19$6.75
- Hawaii Milk Tea #S21$6.75
- Garfield #S24$6.75
- The Grinch #S25$6.95
- Teddy Bear #S26$7.95
- Unicorn #S27$6.95
- Milk Tea Ice Blended #S28$6.95
- Oreo Taro #S29$8.50
- The Avengers #S30$8.50
- Thunder w/aloe and aiyu #S35$6.95
- Cupid #S36$6.75
- SMURFS MILK TEA #S33$6.75
- VIETNAMESE COFFEE #S34$6.95
- PEACH MILK TEA W/PEARLS #S31$6.95
- The Rainbow w/Aloe & Aiyu #S40$6.95
- The Paradise w/ Aloe & Aiyu 🍋 #S38$7.25
- Tiger w/Aloe and Aiyu #39$7.25
- The Hulk In Hawaii W/Pearls And Pudding #S41$7.25
- Chipmunks$6.75
- Smurfs Fruit 🍋#S55$6.75
- Pacman #S5$6.75
- Spiderman W!Lychee Jelly #S663$6.95
- Mr Krabs #62$6.75
- Champion Waloe And Aiyu #61$7.50
- The Hornet Ice Blended With Pearls$7.50
- Rose Garden W/aloe #64$7.25
- Gift Card $5 for 50 points$5.00
- Picasso$6.50
- Black Sesame Milk Tea w/Pearls$7.95
- Ccoconut Milk Tea w/Pearls$7.95
- Mango Kiwi #S8$6.75
- Th Green Lantern W/ Aiyu Jelly$7.25
- The Green Lantern With Creama$7.50
Polar Bear Rainbow
- Polar Wintermelon (ice blended) with pearls$7.25
- Polar Honey (ice blended) with pearls$7.25
- Polar Pudding (ice blended) with pearls$7.25
- Polar Green Mango (ice blended) with pearls$7.25
- Polar Mango (ice blended) with pearls$7.25
- Polar Strawberry (ice blended) with pearls$7.25
- Polar Orange (ice blended) with pearls$7.25
Yogurt Series
- Strawberry Mango Yogurt$6.95
- Mango Yogurt$6.95
- Strawberry Yogurt$6.95
- Passionfruit Yogurt$6.95
- Peach Yogurt$6.95
- Pineapple Yogurt$6.95
- Hawaii Yogurt$6.95
- Orange Yogurt$6.95
- Wintermelon Yogurt$6.95
- Mango Peach Yogurt$6.95
- Passionfruit Peach Yogurt$6.95
- Grapefruit Yogurt$6.95
- Love Potion Yogurt$6.65
- Thor Yogurt$6.95
- Rain Forest Yogurt$6.95
- Gumby Yogurt$6.95
Ice Cream w/Pearls
Gift Card
- $1 (For add-on Only)$1.00
- $5 (Minimum) Enter Phone number$5.00
- $10 Enter Phone Number$10.00
- $15 Enter Phone Number$15.00
- $20 Enter Phone number$20.00
- $25 Enter Phone number$25.00
- $30 Enter Phone number$30.00
- $40 Enter Phone Number$40.00
- $50 Enter Phone Number$50.00
- $75 Enter Phone Number$75.00
- $100 Enter Phone Number$100.00
