Stinky Boba Monrovia
Milk Tea
- Traditional Milk Tea w/Pearls #8$6.50
- Milk Tea (No Pearls)$5.75
- PREMIUM MILK TEA W/PEARLS #1$6.95
- Rose Milk Tea w/Pearls #11$6.75
- Mango Sticky Rice Milk Tea W/ Crystal Boba #14$6.95
- Thai Pearl Milk Tea W/Pearls #2$6.50
- Coffee Milk Tea w/Pearls #3$6.50
- Vietamese Coffee #4$6.50
- Honey Bee Milk Tea #5$6.20
- Taro Paradise w/Pearls #9$6.50
- Mango Green Milk Tea w/Pearls #7$6.50
- Green Kit Mat Bar W/Pearls #68$6.95
- Stinky Party Milk Tea #6$6.95
- *New*Coffee Matcha #10$6.75
- Coconut Milk Tea w/Pearls #12$6.75
- Coconut Avocado Milk Tea w/Pearls #13$6.75
- Thai Matcha Milk Tea W/Pearls #67$6.95
- Hokkaido w/pearls #15$6.95
- Ginger Milk Tea$6.50
- Wintermelon milk Tea W/Pearls$6.95
- Smurfs Milk Tea w/pearls #S33$6.95
- Peach Milk Tea W /Pearls$6.95
- Okinawa w/pearls$6.95
- wintermelon milk tea w/pearls$6.95
Fruit Tea
- Lavender Lemonade #63$6.75
- Passion A Mango #62$6.50
- Mango Peach #52$6.75
- Passionfruit Peach #53$6.95
- Passionfruit #54$6.75
- Thor W/Aiyu Jelly And Aloe Vera #51$6.95
- Rain Forest #47$6.75
- Mango Mania #48$6.75
- Pink Diamond #49$6.75
- Love Potion W/Pearls #56$6.95
- The Devil W/Pearls #50$6.95
- Hula Dance W/Aiyu Jelly #55$6.95
- Winter Melon W/Aiyu #57$6.50
- Green App!e W/Pearls #58$6.75
- Smurfs #59$6.50
- Honey Dew #60$6.50
- The Koala W/Aiyu Jelly #61$6.95
- Kiwi Fruit Tea w/Aiyu Jelly$6.95
- Peach kiwi Tea W/Aiyu Jelly$6.95
- Passionfruit, Grapefruit, Orange$6.95
- Tropical Fruit Tea$6.95
- Strawberry Tea$6.95
- Honey Lemonade W/Aloe$6.95
- Who!e Lemon Black/Green Tea$6.50
- Peach Green Tea W/Aiyu Jelly$6.95
Brewed Tea
Tiger Fresh Milk Series
Latte
Cloud Foam
Smoothies
- Strawberry Slush W/Boba Ice Cream #32$6.95
- Pink Panther Smoothie W/Boba and Ice Cream #33$6.95
- Mango Paradise Smoothie with Ice Cream #34$6.95
- Bumble Bee With Ice Cream #S80$6.95
- Mango Strawberry Smoothie w/Lychee Jelly and Ice Cream$6.95
- Coffee Ice Blended wPearls & ice Cream #38$6.95
- Thai Tea Ice Smoothie W/Pearls #35$6.95
- Taro Surprise Smoothie W/Pearls #36$6.95
- Pina Colada W/Pearls & Ice Cream #40$6.95
- The Hulk Smoothis W/pearls And Ice Cream #45$6.95
- Cookies and Cream Slush W/ Boba and Ice Cream #39$6.95
- Strawberry Mango Ice Blended W/lychee and ice cream$8.25
- Pink Elephant Smoothie W/Pearls$8.25
- Vietnamese Coffee Ice Blended$8.95
- Milk Tea Ice Blended$8.95
- Green Apple Ice Blended W/lychee & Ice Cream$6.95
- Baby Yoda Smoothie W/boba And Ice Cream #S105$6.95
Matcha Series
Signature Mojito
Toppings In a Cup
Secret Menu
- Thai Matcha W/Pearls #S32$6.95
- RAIN FOREST #S1 🍋$6.95
- Love Potion W/Pearls 🍋#S37$6.95
- MANGO PEACH #S9$6.25
- GREEN KIT KAT #S18$6.95
- THOR w/Aloe and Aiyu #S6$6.95
- PASSIONFRUIT PEACH #S7$6.25
- Thunder W/aloe and aiyu$6.95
- Cupid W/Aloe And Aiyu$6.95
- Vietnamese Coffee#S34$6.95
- The Devil W/Pearls$6.95
- MANGO KIWI #S8$6.95
- SUMMER BREEZE #S10$6.95
- TAXI CAB #S11$6.95
- PLUM WINE #S12$6.95
- STRAWBERRY FRESH MILK #S13$6.95
- BLOODY FRANKENSTEIN #S14$7.25
- PINEAPPLE GREEN/BLACK TEA #S15$6.50
- MINT GREEN TEA #S16$6.75
- MANHATTAN BEACH #S17$6.75
- Sunrise W/pearls #S3$6.95
- PINA COLADA #S22$7.50
- PINK PANTHER W/ Boba And Ice Cream #S23$7.95
- GARFIELD #S24$6.75
- HAWAII MILK TEA #S21$6.75
- THE GRINCH #S25$7.50
- TEDDY BEAR #S26$7.50
- UNICORN #S27$7.50
- MILK TEA ICE BLENDED #S28$6.95
- OREO TARO #S29$7.50
- THE AVENGERS #S30$8.00
- PEACH MILK TEA WITH PEARLS #S31$6.95
- Pink Winters #S19$6.75
- SMURF MILK TEA #S33$6.75
- THUNDER #S35$6.75
- Powerpuff Girls #S2$6.75
- CUPID #S36$6.75
- Pacman #S5$6.75
- The Paradise with Aiyu/Aloe 🍋 #S38$6.95
- Tiger with Aiyu/Aloe #S39$6.95
- The Rainbow w/Aiyu and Aloe #S40$6.95
- The Hulk In Hawaii w/Pudding and Pearls #S41$6.95
- Stamp Card$6.00
- Green Kit Kat W/Mango$7.25
- The Bobcat Milk Tea$6.95
- The Devil W/Pearls$6.95
- Cotton Candy Milk Tea W/ Pearls$6.95
- The Golden River$6.95
- The Sunset #S04$6.50
- Smurfs$6.50
- Pink Diamond$6.75
- Pink Elephant w lychee and ice cream$7.75
- Dice$7.00
- The champion w/aloe and aiyu$7.25
- Gift Cards $5 For 50 Points$5.00
- Rose Garden$6.95
Polar Bear Rainbow
- Polar Wintermelon with pearls (ice blended)$6.95
- Polar Honey with pearls (ice blended)$6.95
- Polar Pudding with pearls (ice blended)$6.95
- Polar Green Mango with pearls (ice blended)$6.95
- Polar Mango with pearls (ice blended)$6.95
- Polar Strawberry with pearls (ice blended)$6.95
- Polar Orange with pearls (ice blended)$6.95
Yogurt
- Strawberry Mango Yogurt$6.95
- Mango Yogurt$6.95
- Strawberry Yogurt$6.95
- Passionfruit Yogurt$6.95
- Peach Yogurt$6.95
- Pineapple Yogurt$6.95
- Hawaii Yogurt$6.95
- Orange Yogurt$6.95
- Wintermelon Yogurt$6.95
- Mango Peach Yogurt$6.95
- Passionfruit Peach Yogurt$6.95
- Grapefruit Yogurt$6.95
- Love Potion Yogurt$6.95
- Thor Yogurt$6.95
- Rain Forest Yogurt$6.95
- Gumby Yogurt$6.95
- The Guava Yogurt
Ice cream w/pearls
Stinky Boba Monrovia Location and Ordering Hours
(626) 512-9848
Open now • Closes at 12AM