Sharks Burger Ronald Reagan- Leander
Featured Items
FOOD
Burgers
- Build Your Own Sharks Burger$7.29
Two Angus Beef patties. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies.
- Great White Cheddar Bacon Burger$9.99
Two Angus Beef patties topped with 3 slices of melted sharp White Cheddar Cheese and crispy bacon strips. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.
- Jalapeño Jack Jalapeño Burger$9.19
Two Angus Beef patties topped with fresh grilled jalapeños and 2 slices of melted Jalapeño Jack Cheese. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.
- Rise & Shine Burger$10.59
Two Angus Beef patties topped with 2 slices of melted white cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tater tots, a fried egg, and shark sauce.
- Sharks Philly Cheese Burger$9.99
Two Angus Beef patties topped with sautéed red & green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with 2 slices of melted Provolone Cheese.
- The Tiller$10.59
Three Angus Beef patties, 3 slices of American Cheese, crispy bacon strips, tater tots, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, jalapeños & shark sauce.
- Texas BBQ Burger$10.49
A one-third pound Angus beef burger topped with sautéed jalapeños, crispy bacon, melted white cheddar cheese, crunchy fried onions and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce.
- A1 Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.99
A 1/3 pound angus burger topped with A1 infused sautéed onions and mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, A1 Mayo, crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato.
- The Patty Melt$9.99
A one third pound Angus beef burger with two slices of American and Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and your choice of sauce (Shark, BBQ, A1) on buttery Texas Toast.
- Bleu Cheese Bacon Avocado Burger$10.49
A one third pound Angus beef burger topped with Bleu cheese crumbles, sliced Avocado, crispy bacon, lettuce tomato, red onion served on a toasted Brioche bun.
Chicken
- Build Your Own Grilled Chicken$7.29
Grilled chicken breast on a toasted Brioche bun- Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled chicken breast served with crispy bacon strips, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Includes a single chicken patty drizzled in our tangy Buffalo sauce, melted Jalapeño Jack cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Ranch dressing.
- Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Includes a single chicken patty drizzled in our house made Honey Mustard and topped with lettuce and tomato.
- Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Includes a single chicken patty drizzled in our honey BBQ sauce and topped with White Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, red onions and pickles.
- Jalapeño Ranch Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Includes a single chicken patty, lettuce, tomato, onion and our house made Jalapeño Ranch. This will also include a 2 oz dipping sauce of Jalapeño Ranch.
- 9 Bites$8.59
Hand breaded and made to order chicken tenderloins served with fries or tots and 1 dipping sauce.
- 15 Bites$11.59
Hand breaded and made to order chicken tenderloins served with fries or tots and 2 dipping sauces.
- 33 Bites$24.99
Hand breaded and made to order chicken tenderloins served with a family order of fries or tots and 4 dipping sauces.
Kids
- Junior Sharks Burger$5.89
Single Angus Beef patty. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies. Served with fries or tots.
- Junior Bites (4)$5.89
Hand breaded and made to order chicken tenderloins served with fries or tots and 1 dipping sauce.
- Corn Dog Bites (5)$5.89
5 mini corn dog bites served with fries or tots.
- Grilled Cheese$5.89
Buttered Texas Toast with 4 melted slices of American Cheese & cut in half. Served with fries or tots.
Side Order Favorites
- Fries$2.49
- Tots$2.49
- Family Fry$7.29
- Family Tot$7.29
- Side Jalapeño Ranch (2oz)$0.79
- Side Shark Sauce (2oz)$0.79
- Side Ranch (2 oz)$0.79
- Side BBQ (2 oz)$0.79
- Side Honey Mustard (2 oz)$0.79
- Side Buffalo (2 oz)$0.79
- Side Honey BBQ (2 oz)$0.79
- Side Roasted Jalapenos (2 oz)$0.79
- Side of Bacon$1.49
- Side of Pickles$0.25
- Single Chicken Breast$2.49
- Single Patty$1.49
- Side of Avocado$0.99
- Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles (2oz)$1.49
Drinks
- 24 oz Fountain Coke$1.99
- 24 oz Fountain Coke Zero$1.99
- 24 oz Fountain Lemonade$1.99
- 24 oz Fountain Diet Coke$1.99
- 24 oz Fountain Sprite$1.99
- 24 oz Fountain Dr. Pepper$1.99
- 24 oz Sweet Tea$0.99
- 24 oz Unsweet Tea$0.99
- 20 oz Bottled Coke$2.49
- 20 oz Bottled Diet Coke$2.49
- 20 oz Bottled Dr. Pepper$2.49
- 20 oz Bottled Sprite$2.49
- 20 oz Bottled Orange Fanta$2.49
- 16 oz Bottled Water$1.99