Sharky's Pub and Grub Nevada Sharky’s Pub & Grub-Nevada
FOOD
SHARK BITES
- 1/2 Order Cheese Balls$5.50
- 1/2 Order Wagon Wheels$5.50
- BBQ Pork Nachos
Pile of fresh tortilla chips loaded with queso, pulled pork, bbq sauce, jalapeños, sour cream & shredded cheese.$12.99
- Big Bang Shrimp App
Hand-breaded shrimp fried and tossed in sweet Thai chili sauce.$10.99
- Big Fin Tenders
Chicken tenders tossed in our homemade breading, fried and served with our hand-cut homemade fries.$10.99
- Boneless Wangs$9.99+
- Calamari
Calamari steak breaded and fried golden brown. Served with pesto & orange horseradish sauce.$12.99
- Caribbean Tenders
Chicken tenders, marinated and grilled in a mild Caribbean jerk sauce.$9.99
- Cheese Balls
Fried pepper jack cheese balls.$9.99
- Chips & Salsa$7.99
- Crabby Patties
Maryland style crab cakes served over a bed of cabbage drizzle with jalapeño cream sauce.$13.99
- Fried Shrooms$10.99
- Irish Nachos
Homemade fries smothered in cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeños & chives served with ranch.$9.99
- Loaded Boneless Wangs
Boneless wings topped with shredded cheese, bacon, red onion & chives.$10.99
- Mako Nachos
Pile of fresh tortilla chips loaded with queso, seasoned taco meat, tomato, chives, black olive & sour cream.$10.99+
- O'Rings$8.99
- Potato Skins
Topped with shredded cheese, bacon & chives.$10.99
- Shrimp Diablo
6 shrimp with a thin slice of jalapeño pepper wrapped in bacon. Served with chipotle ranch.$13.99
- Southwest Egg Rolls
Spicy blend of chicken, cheddar, corn & beans served with chipotle ranch.$9.99
- Spin Art Dip$11.99
- Texas Wagon Wheels
Combo of fried pickles and japs.$9.99
- Wangs$7.99+
- 1\2 Shooms$5.00
GREAT WHITE ENTREES
- 10 oz Sirloin
Served with side salad, one side and Texas toast.$18.99
- 14 oz Rib-Eye
Served with side salad, one side and Texas toast.$27.99
- Beef Tips
Served with side salad, one side and Texas toast.$18.99+
- Blackened Salmon
Served on a bed of jerk rice topped with sweet Thai chili mango salsa, served with grilled veggies. Served with side salad.$20.99
- Catfish Dinner
Served with hand cut fries, 4oz. Of coleslaw & 2oz. Of tarter sauce and side salad.$16.99
- Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner
Topped with country-style white gravy. Served with side salad, one side and Texas toast.$15.99
- Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
Topped with country-style white gravy. Served with side salad, one side and Texas toast.$15.99
- Chicken Tender Dinner
Country-style white gravy on the side. Served with side salad, one side and Texas toast.$13.99
- Fish 'N Fries
Served with side salad, hand-cut fries, 4oz. Coleslaw & 2oz. Tarter sauce.$15.99
- Grilled Tilapia
Served over a bed of jerk rice with a side of grilled veggies & side salad.$18.99
- Hamburger Steak Dinner
Served with side salad, one side and Texas toast.$15.99
- Pork Chop
Served with side salad, one side and Texas toast.$19.99
- Teriyaki Glazed Chicken
Grilled chicken served over a bed of rice, topped with grilled onion & peppers, shredded cheddar cheese and teriyaki glaze. Served with a side salad & grilled veggies.$16.99
MAC
- Beef Tip Mac
Sharky’s homemade Mac topped with beef tips, shredded cheese, sautéed mushroom, onion & pepper. Drizzled with A1 steak sauce.$14.99
- Buffalo Chicken Mac
Sharky’s homemade Mac topped with fried or grilled chicken, shredded cheese & breadcrumbs. Drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch.$11.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac
Topped with fried or grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon & bread crumbs. Drizzled with ranch dressing.$11.99
- Chicken Parm Mac
Topped with fried chicken, shredded mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, Italian herbs, garlic seasoning, marinara sauce & bread crumbs.$11.99
- OG Mac
Topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon & japs.$9.99
- The Taco Mac
Topped with taco meat, shredded cheese & pico. Drizzled with sour cream & served with tortilla chips.$10.99
- The Veg Mac
Topped with grilled veggies, mushrooms, peppers & onions, garlic seasoning, shredded cheddar cheese, Parmesan cheese & bread crumbs.$10.99
PASTA
- Beef Tip Pasta Marinara
6 oz. Of beef tips, marinara, grilled mushroom.$18.99
- Chicken Marinara
Fried chicken with melted mozzarella over marinara sauce.$17.99
- Pasta Alfredo
Choice of grilled shrimp or chicken tossed with sun dried tomato pesto Alfredo sauce.$17.99
- Seafood Pasta Alfredo
Grilled shrimp & scallops tossed with sun dried tomato pesto Alfredo sauce.$18.99
- Voodoo Pasta
Grilled chicken & shrimp, spicy voodoo cream sauce, grilled bell pepper and mozzarella.$17.99
COW PATTIES & YARD BIRDS
- Big Shark
Shredded lettuce, Lockwood (1000 Island) & bacon.$12.99
- Cheeseburger in Paradise
Guacamole, queso, salsa & sour cream.$13.99
- Day Tripper
Mushroom & Swiss cheese.$12.99
- Get Back Jack
Grilled peppers & Onions with pepper jack cheese.$12.99
- Hey Jude
Pineapple, japs & Swiss cheese$12.99
- Mac Attack
Sharky’s homemade Mac n cheese & American cheese.$13.99
- Queen of my Double Trailer
A1 steak sauce, grilled red onion, bacon & shredded cheddar cheese served on Texas toast.$13.99
- Ring of Fire
Topped with pulled pork, Siracha sauce, pepper jack cheese & an onion ring.$13.99
- Tangled up in Blue
Topped with blue cheese crumbles & served with side of ranch.$12.99
- The Cheesy
Swiss & American cheese$11.99
- The Elvis
Creamy peanut butter, sliced ham & bacon drizzled with honey.$13.99
- The Hudson
Bacon, pepper jack cheese, red onion & BBQ sauce topped with an onion ring.$13.99
- The Humpty
Fried egg, bacon, American cheese & Grilled red onion.$13.99
- The Lockwood
Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. (No cheese)$9.99
- The Lug
Double Decker burger, Swiss cheese, bacon, red onion, smoked BBQ brisket, an onion ring & chili.$17.99
QUESADILLAS
- Beef Tip Quesadilla
Sharky’s famous beef tips, shredded cheese, grilled peppers & onions.$15.99
- Brisket Quesadilla
Brisket, bbq sauce, pickles & shredded cheese.$12.99
- Island Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, Caribbean berry sauce, japs & shredded cheese.$12.99
- Spinach Quesadilla
Spin art dip, shredded cheese & japs.$10.99
- Taco Quesadilla
Seasoned taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato.$12.99
GOING GREEN
- BCA Salad
Mixed greens, blackened chicken, avocado, tomato & Cucumbers. Served with Texas toast.$10.99+
- Beef Tip Salad
Sharky’s famous beef tips over mixed greens. Topped with tomato, carrots, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, croutons, bacon bits & red onion. With a side of Texas toast.$16.99+
- Caesar
Fresh romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons & red onion. Served with side of Texas toast.$7.99+
- Chef Salad
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, egg, tomato, bacon bits, cucumber, carrots, shredded cheese & croutons. Served with side of Texas toast.$10.99+
- Cobb
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomato, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, egg & avocado. Served with side of Texas toast.$10.99+
- Firecracker Chicken
Buffaloed chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, celery, tomato & blue cheese crumbles. Served with side of Texas toast.$10.99+
- House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, shredded cheese, croutons, bacon bits & red onion. Served with side of Texas toast.$8.99+
- Salmon Caesar
Blackened salmon, fresh romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons & red onion. Served with side of Texas toast$15.99+
- SOS Salad
Mixed greens, almonds, mandarin oranges, fried chicken tenders, tomato, chive & Asian noodles. Served with side of Texas toast.$10.99+
- Taco Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, chives, black olives, shredded cheese, sour cream & salsa served in a crispy tortilla bowl with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with side of Texas toast.$10.99+
SAMMIES
- BCA Sammie
Grilled or blackened chicken breast topped with shredded lettuce & sliced avocado, drizzled with avocado aioli. Served on brioche bun.$13.99
- Buffalo Chicken
Grilled or fried chicken breast with buffalo sauce, topped with shredded lettuce, blue cheese crumbles & pepper jack cheese. Served on brioche bun.$13.99
- Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
CFC served on brioche bun.$13.99
- Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken, grilled peppers & onions with Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie bun.$13.99
- Cuban
Roasted pork loin, shaved ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, Mayo & honey mustard on a hoagie bun.$13.99
- Hot Ham 'N Cheddar
Shaved ham & American cheese on toasted wheat.$12.99
- Mac N Cheese Grilled Cheese
Served on Texas toast.$11.99
- Mammies BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & homemade Lockwood dressing served on Texas toast.$11.99
- Patty Melt
8oz. Burger, grilled onions & American cheese on toasted rye bread.$13.99
- Philly
Fresh smoked brisket, grilled peppers & onions with Swiss cheese on toasted hoagie bun.$13.99
- Pork Tender
Breaded pork tenderloin, lettuce, onions & pickles on brioche bun. Mayo on side.$13.99
- Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Lockwood dressing & Swiss cheese. Served on toasted rye bread.$12.99
- Shark Club
Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & mayo on toasted wheat bread.$13.99
- Smoked French Dip
Smoked brisket with Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie. Served with a side of Au Jus.$13.99
- The Ditto
Smoked brisket, grilled peppers & onions and American cheese on toasted Texas toast. BBQ sauce on side.$13.99
- Turkey Jerk
Sliced turkey, Jamaican jerk sauce & Sharky’s homemade slaw, drizzled with avocado aioli. Served on hoagie bun.$12.99
- Turkey Melt
Sliced turkey & Swiss on toasted wheat$12.99
SIDES
- Big Baker$3.99
- Cottage Cheese$2.99
- Fries$2.99
- Grilled Veggies$3.99
- Jerk Rice$3.99
- Loaded Baker$5.99
- Loaded Skillet Potatoes$5.99
- Mac N Cheese$4.99
- Mash Pot Gvy$4.50
- Pepper Chips$3.99
- Side Caesar$4.99
- Side Cheese Balls$4.50
- Side Chips N Salsa$3.99
- Side Onion Rings$3.99
- Side Salad$4.99
- Side Wagon Wheels$4.50
- Skillet Potatoes$3.99
- Slaw$2.99
- Suzie Q's$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- Twice Baked Taters$3.99
SLIDERS
TACOS
- Big Bang Shrimp Taco
Fried shrimp tossed in sweet Thai chili sauce, shredded cabbage, shredded cheese & pick on a flour tortilla.$12.99
- Cabo Fish Taco
Grilled, blackened or hand-breaded tilapia, shredded cheese, jalapeño cream sauce, shredded cabbage & pick in a flour tortilla.$12.99
- Carne Asada Taco
Grilled steak tips, shredded cabbage, shredded cheese & pick served on flour tortillas.$13.99
- Corona Shrimp Taco
Grilled, barbecued, or hand-breaded shrimp, shredded cheese, jalapeño cream sauce, shredded cabbage & pico served in a flour tortilla.$12.99
- Tequila Lime Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken, tequila lime glaze, shredded cabbage, cilantro, jalapeño cream sauce, shredded cheese & pico in a flour tortilla.$10.99
WRAPS
- OUT OF STOCKBBQ Wrap
Sharky’s fresh smoked brisket, bell pepper, lettuce, shredded cheese & onion in a flour tortilla.OUT OF STOCK$12.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, red onion & chipotle ranch in a flour tortilla.$12.99
- Cali Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomato & chipotle ranch in a flour tortilla.$12.99
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken Caesar salad, red onion & Parmesan cheese in a flour tortilla.$12.99
- Salmon Caesar Wrap
Blackened salmon, Caesar salad, red onion & Parmesan cheese in a flour tortilla.$14.99
- SOS Wrap
Fried chicken tenders, shredded lettuce, almonds, mandarin oranges, chive, tomato, Asian noodles & Asian ginger vinaigrette.$12.99
- Southwest Turkey Wrap
Turkey, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, red onion & honey mustard in a flour tortilla.$12.99
- The Brady
Wussaqued fried chicken, Mac n cheese, shredded cheese, bacon & ranch in a flour tortilla.$13.99
SOUP/CHILI
LITTLE SHARKS
DESSERTS
CONDIMENTS/EXTRAS
- 2oz Marinara$0.50
- 2oz Ranch$0.50
- 2oz Chip Ranch$0.50
- 2 Oz BBQ$0.50
- 2oz Honey Mustard$0.50
- 2oz Sour Cream$0.50
- 2oz Salsa$0.50
- 2oz Mayo$0.50
- 2oz Swt Chili$0.50
- 2oz Liquid Butter$0.25
- 2oz Buffalo$0.50
- 2oz Honey Buffalo$0.50
- 2oz Buffaqued$0.50
- 2oz Jamaican Jerk$0.50
- 2oz Wuss$0.50
- 2oz Berry Buffaqued$0.50
- 2oz Teriyaki$0.50
- 2oz LYAU$0.50
- 2oz Berry$0.50
- 2oz Avocado Aoli$0.50
- 2oz Fish Sauce$0.50
- 2oz Ceasar$0.50
- 2oz Lockwood$0.50
- 2oz Tartar$0.50
- 2oz French$0.50
- 2oz Asian Ginger$0.50
- 2oz Raspberry Vinegarette$0.50
- 2oz Blue Chez$0.50
- 2oz Italian$0.50
- 2oz Guac$0.75
- 2oz Queso$0.75
- 2oz Balsamic Vinegarette$0.50
- MOP$3.00
- 2oz Japs$0.50
- Bacon$1.00
- Egg$1.00
- Avocado$1.00
- LTOP$2.00
- Lettuce$0.50
- Onion$0.50
- Tomato$0.50
- 2oz Pickles$0.50
- Grilled Onion$1.00
- Grilled Peppers$1.00
- Grilled Mushrooms$1.00
- 2oz Shredded Chez$0.50
- Cucumber$0.50
- Celery$0.50
- 2oz Bacon Bits$0.50
- 2oz Chives$0.50
- 4oz Marinara$1.00
- Add Chili$2.00
- Add Brisket$3.00
- Add Pork$3.00
- 4oz Ranch$1.00
- 4oz Chip Ranch$1.00
- 4oz BBQ$1.00
- 4oz Honey Mustard$1.00
- 4oz Sour Cream$1.00
- 4oz Salsa$1.00
- 4oz Mayo$1.00
- 4oz Swt Chili$1.00
- 4oz Liquid Butter$0.50
- 4oz Buffalo$1.00
- 4oz Honey Buffalo$1.00
- 4oz Buffaqued$1.00
- 4oz Jamaican Jerk$1.00
- 4oz Wuss$1.00
- 4oz Berry Buffaqued$1.00
- 4oz Teriyaki$1.00
- 4oz LYAU$1.00
- 4oz Berry$1.00
- 4oz Avocado Aoli$1.00
- 4oz Fish Sauce$1.00
- 4oz Ceasar$1.00
- 4oz Lockwood$1.00
- 4oz Tartar$1.00
- 4oz French$1.00
- 4oz Asian Ginger$1.00
- 4oz Raspberry Vinegarette$1.00
- 4oz Blue Chez$1.00
- 4oz Italian$1.00
- 4oz Guac$1.50
- 4oz Queso$1.50
- 4oz Balsamic Vinegarette$1.00
- 4oz Japs$1.00
- 4oz Shredded Chez$1.00
- 4oz Bacon Bits$1.00
- 4oz Chives$1.00
- 4oz Pickles$1.00
- Swiss Chez$1.00
- American Chez$1.00
- Pepperjack Chez$1.00
- 2oz Raw Horseradish$0.50
- 4oz Pesto$1.00
- 4oz Gravy$1.00
- Side Au Ju$1.00
- 2oz Red Onion$0.50
- 4oz Red Onion$1.00
- 2oz Cocktail$0.50
- 4oz Cocktail$1.00
- 4oz Spinart$1.50
- Add Gr Chicken$3.00
- Add Fried Chicken$3.00
- Add Beef$3.00
- 4oz alfredo$1.00
- 2oz creamy horseradish$0.50
- 2 oz Siracha$0.50
- To Go Cup. Ranch$5.00
- 2 oz mandarin oranges$0.50
- 1piece toast$1.00
BEVERAGES
Sodas
Valentines Drink Specials
- Choc. Covered Cherry Martini$11.00
- Choc. Raspberry Martini$11.00
- French Kiss Martini$11.00
- Love Bug Martini$11.00
- Chocolate Martini$11.00
- Love Potion$8.00
- Chocolate Strawberry Shot$6.50
- FML$9.00
- Tainted Love$9.00
- Flirtini$11.00
- Pink Ladies Mimosa$7.50
- Blue Balls Bomb$8.00
- Me Time Bomb$8.00
- Panty Dropper Bomb$8.00
- Chocolate Delight Shot$6.50
- Choo . Strawberry Martini$11.00
March Drinks
- Big 12 Bomb$8.00
- Granny Shot$6.50
- And 1$9.00
- Alley-Oop$9.00
- Technical$9.00
- Sweet 16$9.00
- Double Dribble$9.00
- Slam Dunk$9.00
- Wild Cat$9.00
- The O'Malley$9.00
- Irish Trashcan-REGULAR$11.50
- Irish Hammer$9.00
- Irish Mule$10.00
- The Irishman$9.00
- The Four-Leaf Clover$9.00
- Emerald Isle$9.00
- Pot O'Gold$9.00
- The Celtic$9.00
- Irish Car Bomb$9.00
- Black Fog$9.00
- Green Shot$6.50
- Irish Breakfast Shot$6.50
- Shamrock Shot$6.50
- Irish Trashcan- WATERMELON$11.50
- Irish Trashcan-TROPICAL$11.50
- Irish Trashcan-SUGAR FREE$11.50
- The Shamrock (shot)$6.50
- Miller Lite Draw Special$3.00
- Coors Lite Draw Special$3.00
MERCHANDISE
SHIRTS
- T-shirt-Dark Blue$25.00
- T-shirt- Red$25.00
- T-shirt- Bright Blue$25.00
- T-shirt- Grey$25.00
- T-shirt- Purple$25.00
- Fleece vest$38.00
- Fleece jacket$45.00
- Long Sleeve$30.00
- T-shirt Green$25.00
- Green Hoodie$35.00
- Youth T-shirt$15.00
- Womens Tank$22.00
- Tigers T Shirt$25.00
- Rodeo T Shirt$30.00
- Rodeo Employee T Shirt$20.00
- St. Pats hoodie$40.00
- St. pats hoodie 2XL$45.00
- St Pats hoodie Employee$25.00