Momma G's Lasagna - Veggie

$19.97

Momma G's lasagna is a quintessential Italian comfort food, thriving with rich flavors and layered with velvety ricotta cheese, savory marinara sauce, and generous sprinkling of grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. The serving is enough for two people. Also comes with a side Italiano salad. This dish is seasonal, so call us in advance to see when we will have it available for you to try.