The Grill @ Shasta College
Breakfast
- Grande Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Includes choice of Bacon, Sausage or 1/2 & 1/2, Choice of Hash Browns, Fries, or Tots (Rolled inside burrito) 2 eggs, shredded cheese, Choice of Salsa or Gravy
- Full Breakfast w/Meat$8.25
Includes: 2 eggs cooked to order, hash browns, choice of 2 slices of Toast or English Muffin(1) or Biscuit (1), and choice of 2 slices of bacon, sausage, or 1/2 & 1/2
- Full Breakfast NO Meat$6.25
Includes: 2 eggs cooked to order, hash browns, choice of 2 slices of Toast or English Muffin(1) or Biscuit (1)
- Immunity Bowl$5.50
Includes Choice of Honey Greek or Plain Greek Yogurt, Triple Berry Mix, Granola, Chia Seeds and Flax Seeds
- Mini Breakfast$5.25
Includes: 1 egg cooked to order, hash browns, choice of Toast (1) or English Muffin(1) or Biscuit (1)
- Hash Browns & Gravy$6.00
- Country Scramble$11.00
Includes 1 Biscuit cut in half covered with, Hash Browns, 2 eggs scrambled with Sauteed bell peppers & onions, choice of Bacon(2) or Sausage (2) or 1/2 & 1/2 covered with Gravy and Shredded Cheese
- Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Includes choice of Bacon, Sausage or Hash Browns, 2 eggs, shredded cheese, Choice of Salsa or Gravy
- Half Order Bisc. & Gravy$2.50
- Biscuits (2) & Gravy$4.50
Breakfast Sides
Made Fresh Daily
- Caesar Salad$7.50Out of stock
Made with Romian Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Housemade Crutons & Caesar Dressing
- Caesar Salad w/Chicken$11.00Out of stock
Made with Romian Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Housemade Crutons & Caesar Dressing
- Champagne Feta Salad$9.50
Made with Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Glazed Walnuts, Dried Cranberries & Champagne Vinigarette Dressing
- Champagne Feta w/Chicken Salad$13.00Out of stock
Made with Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Glazed Walnuts, Dried Cranberries & Champagne Vinigarette Dressing
- Small Garden Salad w/Ranch Dressing$4.00
- Large Garden Salad w/Ranch Dressing$6.00
- Hard Boiled Eggs$1.00
- Seasonal Veggies w/Ranch$2.50
- Fresh Fruit Cup$2.50
- Cottage Cheese w/Fruit Cup$2.50
- Whole Fruit$0.75
Beverages
- 16 oz Fountain Soda$2.00
- 24 oz Fountain Soda$3.00
- 12 oz Coffee$2.50
- 20 oz Coffee$3.00
- Dunkin$3.00
- Bottled Water
- 20 oz Bottled Soda$2.00
- Peace Tea$2.50
- Fairlife White Reduced Fat Milk$2.50
- Fairlife Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Core Power Vanilla Milk$4.00
Contains 26 grams of Protein
- Core Power Chocolate Milk$4.00
Contains 26 grams of Protein
- Core Power Strawberry Banana$4.00
Contains 26 grams of Protein
- Minute Maid Juice OJ$2.50
- Minute Maid Juice Apple$2.50
- Monster$3.00
- Reign Storm$3.00
- Yerba Mate Sparkling$3.00
- Yerba Mate Energy$3.25
- Reign Total Body$3.00
- Gold Peak$2.50
- Body Armor$2.50