SHAWARMA PARADISE
Shawarma and wraps
Make your own SHAWARMA/WRAP starting at $6.49. Pay only for the SAUCES and TOPPINGS you want at +$0.4 each. Easy and simple selection.
- Chicken Shawarma$4.99
- Beef Shawarma$5.99Out of stock
- Beef and Lamb Gyro$5.99
- Falafel (3 pcs) Wrap$4.99
- Single Veggie Wrap$3.99
- Double Veggie Wrap$6.99
- Single Aloo Tikki Wrap$3.99Out of stock
- Double Aloo Tikki Wrap$6.99Out of stock
- Single Samosa Wrap$3.99
- Double Samosa Wrap$6.99
- Chicken Zinger (1 pc) Wrap$3.99
Platters
Choose your base (Rice or Fries), choose your protein, and add toppings and sauces to make a delicious tummy-filling platter. It is served with pita bread.
- Chicken Platter$6.99
- Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Platter$7.99
- Beef Platter$7.99Out of stock
- Falafel (4 pcs) Platter$7.99
- Single Veggie Platter$5.99
- Double Veggie Platter$8.99
- Single Aloo Tikki Platter$5.99Out of stock
- Double Aloo Tikki Platter$8.99Out of stock
- Single Samosa Platter$5.99
- Double Samosa Platter$8.99
- Chicken Tender (1 pc) Platter$5.99
Burgers
Enjoy our delicious burgers with a variety of patties and customizable options. Choose your patty, add the sauces and toppings that you like, and make it a fully loaded customized burger.
Sides
Make your meal complete with out wide variety of sides and combo options available.
Drinks and Combo
Sauces (1.5oz) On the Side
SHAWARMA PARADISE Location and Ordering Hours
(480) 968-8646
Open now • Closes at 12AM