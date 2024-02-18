Shay's Steaks 200 N 16th St
Custom Cheesesteaks and More
Hand-Crafted Steak Sandwiches
- Sirloin$14.95
Rich in flavor and perfectly suited for cheesesteaks
- Prime Rib$19.95
Bold flavored, larger cut, absolutely delicious
- New York Strip$18.95
Well marbled, full bodied and flavor packed
- Filet Mignon$27.50
Highly tender & flavorful
- American Wagyu$31.95
Intense marbling, perfect balance of tenderness, texture, and flavor
- Chicken$12.95
Juicy chicken breast, chopped to order
Signature Sandwiches
- Philly Special$19.95
New york strip, horseradish & black garlic seasong, housemade wizz
- The "Jerrick"$22.95
Prime Rib, crispy potatoes and roasted onion seasoning, cooper sharp
- The "Maxey"$15.75
Juicy chicken breast (extra meat), buttery buffalo, american cheese
- The Big Ben Franklin$32.95
American Wagyu, black garlic & truffle, cooper sharp
- The "Colton" Bowl$17.95
New York Strip, melted, Cooper Sharp cheese, buttery garlic seasoning, over a bed of spinach.
- The "Anna"$13.25
A Chicken Caesar Wrap, with a flare! Tender, juicy chicken breast, crisp lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons. Mixed with buffalo sauce and a drizzle of Hot Honey.
More Sandwiches
Weekly Specials
Salads
Drinks
Soda
- Pepsi 20 Oz$2.79
- Diet Pepsi 20 Oz$2.79
- Diet Pepsi Wild Cherry 20 Oz$2.79
- Mountain Dew 20 Oz$2.79
- Mug Root Beer 20 Oz$2.79
- Crush Grape 20 Oz$2.79
- Crush Orange 20 Oz$2.79
- Ginger Ale 20 Oz$2.79
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea 18.5 Oz$3.49
- Pure Leaf Tea and Lemonade 18.5 Oz$3.49
- Pure Leaf Peach Tea 18.5 Oz$3.49
- YoovHoo$1.55
- Bubbly$3.50
Juice
Energy Drinks
Water
Breakfast
- Otis Spunkmeyer Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.75
- Otis Spunkmeyer Banana Nut Muffin$2.75
- Otis Spunkmeyer Corn Muffin$2.75
- Otis Spunkmeyer Wild Blueberry Muffin$2.75
- Otis Spunkmeyer Cheese Danish$3.29
- Otis Spunkmeyer Apple Danish$3.29
- Otis Spunkmeyer Cherry Danish$3.29
- Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes$2.55
- Tastykake Chocolate Juniors$2.55
- Tastykake Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes$2.55
- Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets$2.55
- KIND Bar Dark Chocolate Chunk$1.85
- Nature Valley Granola Bar$1.50
- Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Almond Granola Bar$1.50
- Nature Valley Chewy Trail Mix Fruit & Nut Granola Bar$1.50
- Nutri-Grain Bar$1.25
Artisinal Hot Tea
Snacks
- Combos Pizzeria 1.80oz$1.69
- Combos Cheddar Cheese1.70oz$1.69
- Rx Bar Chocolate Seasalt 1.83oz$3.79
- Rx Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate 1.83oz$3.79
- Kind Bar Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt 1.4oz$2.79
- Kind Bar Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate 1.4oz$2.79
- Kind Blueberry Vanilla Cashew$2.79
- Nature Valley Bar$1.89
- Nutrigrain Bar Apple$1.35
- Nutrigrain Bar Blueberry$1.35
- Nutrigrain Bar Strawberry$1.35
- Otis Spunkmeyer Muffin 4oz$1.89
- Planter's Peanuts 1.75oz
- Banana
- Wrigley's Winterfresh Gum 15 sticks$1.38
- Orbit Winter Mint Gum 14 sticks$1.99
- Planter's Cashews 1.5oz$1.69
- Planters Honey Roasted 1.75oz$1.69
- Nutrigrain Bar Apple Cinnamon 1.3oz$1.35