Tavern by Spring House Brewing
Shared Plates
- Wings (6)$8.00
Bone in and crispy
- Wings (12)$16.00
Bone in and crispy
- Pretzels$10.00
Garlic butter, pretzel salt, beer cheese and beer mustard.
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Served with Cajun ranch
- French Onion Dip$10.00
Served with hot fresh fried potato chips.
- Nachos$12.00
Tri-colored chips, beer cheese, pico, avocado crema, jalapenos, green onion.
- Garlic Parm Fries$9.00
Garlic butter, Parmesan, garlic aioli.
- Brussels$10.00
Ras el hanout, golden raisins, firecracker sauce.
- Chips Pico/Beer Cheese$6.00
- Chili
Topped with cheddar, sour cream, green onion.
- Cauliflower Bites$10.00
- Side Fries$4.00
- Side Onion Rings$4.00
- Side Salad$4.50
- Side Caesar Salad$4.50
- Side Mac N Cheese$4.00
Salads
Handhelds
- Smashburger$13.00
Blend of brisket, chuck and ribeye, American cheese, LTO, secret sauce, potato roll.
- Reuben$15.00
Pastrami, Swiss, thousand island, kraut, rye.
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, beer cheese, Philly roll.
- Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken, LTO, pickles, honey mustard, potato roll.
- Brisket French Dip$16.00
Smoked brisket, provolone, caramelized onions, horsey sauce, Philly roll, served with stout au jus,
- Cubano$15.00
Smoked pulled pork, honey ham, Swiss, dijonaise, pickles, pressed Philly roll.
- Chicken Cheesesteak$14.00
Smoked chicken, American, buffalo, Gorgonzola, onion frizzles, ranch drizzle
- Turkey BLT$13.00
Sourdough, turkey, honey whipped goat cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato.
Large Plates
- Bangers and Mash$18.00Out of stock
Irish bangers, red skin mash potatoes, onion frizzles, bourbon gravy.
- Cauliflower Tacos$15.00
Peach chipotle tossed cauliflower bites, lettuce, vegan crema, pickled red onion. Served with tortilla chips and pico.
- BBQ Platter$27.00
Smoked chicken, brisket and pork, slaw, mac & cheese, fries. Served with Korean, apple butter and Carolina BBQ sauces.
- Brisket Mac Bowl$16.00
Three cheese cavatappi pasta with smoked brisket, apple butter BBQ and onion frizzles.
- Fish and Chips$17.00
Beer battered cod, slaw, remoulade, fries.