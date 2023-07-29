Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Welcome to She Brews Online Ordering!
She Brews Coffee Roasters She Brews Tulsa
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Lattes
Espresso
Non Espresso
Nitro
Drip/Cold Brew
Tea
Lattes
Latte
$4.50
Caramel or Macchiato
$6.50
Dirty Elf
$5.50
Dirty Golden
$5.50
House Spice
$5.50
Honey
$5.50
Lavender
$6.50
Maple
$5.50
Mocha
$5.50
Rose
$5.50
Vanilla
$5.50
Hazel Nut
$5.50
Espresso
Americano
$3.00+
Espresso Shot
$3.00
Cappuccino
$4.50
Cortado
$3.50
Non Espresso
Decaf Latte
$5.50
Chai Tea
$5.50
Hot Cocoa 12oz
$4.00
Lemonade 12oz
$3.00
Little Mermaid
$2.50
Ninja Turtle 12oz
$2.50
Juice Box
$1.00
Matcha Green Tea
$5.50
Nitro
Nitro Cold Brew- 16oz
$6.00
Owl Pacino-16 oz
$6.50
Turbo
$6.50
Drip/Cold Brew
Roasters Choice 12oz
$3.00
Roasters Choice 16oz
$4.00
Cold Brew 16 oz
$5.50
Shot in the Dark
$4.50
Tea
Chamomile
$4.50
Earl Grey
$4.50
*Apple Almond Spice
$4.50
She Brews Coffee House - Tulsa Location and Ordering Hours
(918) 933-5070
1 N. Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74110
Closed
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement