Sheba 6121 Hillcroft Street
Appetizer
Hummus
Blended chickpeas with tahini lemon and garlic served with bread.
Baba Ghanoush
Fattoush
Tabbouleh
House Salad
Sambusa beef
Vour choice of meat or cheese
Sambusa cheese
French Fries
Chicken Nuggets
Mediterranean Plate
Lamb soup
bread
grilled onions
extra sauce - big size
Yougart side
Yemeni bread
Full tray house salad
Half tray house salad
Full tray fattoush
Half tray fattoush
Full tray hummus
Half tray hummus
Full tray baba ghanoush
Half tray bab ghanoush
Extra sacue - small size
Main dish
Hanith lamb
flavoured rice with Saffron spices with baked crispy and tender meat.
Hanith chicken
flavoured rice with Saffron spices with baked crispy and tender chicken.
Kabasa lamb
Mouth-watering aromatic dish with tomato paste and cardamom spices.
Kabasa Chicken
Mouth-watering aromatic dish with tomato paste and cardamom spice.
Zurbian Lamb
Layers of highly seasoned rice, potato and chicken topped with raising.
Zurbian chicken
Layers of highly seasoned rice, potato and chicken topped with raising.
Mandi lamb
flavoured rice with Saffron spices topped with slow cooked meat.
Mandi Chicken
flavoured rice with Saffron spices cooked to perfection.
Ogda Lamb
Pieces of lamb, shredded onions and mix bell pepper served in gravy sauce.
ogda chicken
Pieces of chicken, shredded onions and mix bell pepper served in gravy sauce.
Grilled chicken
flavoured rice with Saffron spices and half grilled smokey chicken.
Mugalgal
Chopped lamb meat cooked with onions and tomatoes.
Fahesa
Shredded lamb cooked with onions and tomatoes served in gravy sauce.
Baked fish
flavoured rice with Saffron spices and butterfly fish cut topped with Adeni red sauce.
Kabsa shrimp
mouth-watering aromatic dish with shrimp, tomato paste and cardamom spices.