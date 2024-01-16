Shelter Distilling Montrose, CO - River Front
Food
Appetizers
- Elk Carpaccio$25.00Out of stock
Thinly Sliced Rare Elk Tenderloin, Roasted Shallots, Orange Zest, Horseradish Cream Sauce, Asiago Flakes, Daikon Sprouts Served with Sourdough Baguette Spears and Truffle Oil. Contains: Dairy, Gluten
- Chili Colorado Tostada$12.00
Tender Red Chile Roast Beef on Crispy Corn Tortillas, Arugula, Romaine, Rum Marinated Onions, Cilantro, Micro Greens and Cotija Crumbles. Contains The Following Item: Dairy, Fish
- Carnitas Poutine$14.00
Pork Green Chili, Waffle Fries, Olathe Rockin W Cheese Curds, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Lime Crema and Cilantro. Contains The Following: Dairy, Gluten, Soy
- Garlic Truffle Fries$8.00
Fresh Garlic, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Served with Blue Corn Bourbon Ketchup.
- 10 Gauge Fried Chicken$11.00
Lightly Breaded House Brined Chicken Strips, Sriracha Mayo, Stormrider Rum Pineapple Chutney Served on a Bed of Cabbage. Contains The Following: Dairy, Gluten, Soy, Sesame
- Hummus Trifecta$11.00
Three Homemade Hummus Flavors. Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper and Local Green Chile, EVOO, Grilled Pita Contains The Following: Gluten
- Garlic Chile Shrimp$16.00
5 Large Sauteed Garlic Seasoned Shrimp, Arugula, Napa Cabbage, Salsa Charro, Cilantro Lime Crema, Sprouts, Sourdough Spear. Contains The Following: Crustacean, Dairy, Gluten
- Yellowfin Ahi Tostada$17.50
AAA+ Saku Yellowfin Ahi Tuna Diced With Herbs and Spices Over House Fried Wonton Chips, Sesame Ginger Sauce and Scallions. Contains The Following: Soy, Fish, Sesame, Gluten
- Chile Colorado Relleno$19.00
Tender Red Chile Roast Beef Stuffed Into A Local Big Jim Poblano Chile, Arugula, Romaine, Marinated Onions And Cotija Crumbles. Contains The Following: Dairy
Soup & Salad
- Simple Salad$7.50
Romaine, Arugula, Herbed Chevre, Ciabatta Croutons, Cucumber, Daikon, Carrots, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Sourdough Spear Served with a Roasted Shallot Vinaigrette. Contains The Following: Dairy, Gluten
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, Arugula, Napa Cabbage, Parmigiano Reggiano, Croutons, Sourdough Spear. Served with a White Anchovy Caesar Dressing. Contains The Following: Dairy, Fish, Eggs, Gluten
- BLT Salad$11.00
Grilled Hearts of Romaine, Tomato, Chevre Cheese, Peppered Bacon Served with Blackened Ranch Dressing. Contains The Following: Dairy
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Shelter Bison Burger$18.00Out of stock
1/3 Pound Local Ground Bison, Shaved Onion, LTO, Pickles, Olathe Rocking W Chipotle Cheddar Cheese and Blue Corn Bourbon Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Contains The Following: Dairy, Gluten, Egg
- Joe Burger$17.00
1/3 Pound Angus Chuck Beef Patty, LTO, Pickle Chips, Olathe Rockin W White Cheddar Cheese on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Contains The Following: Dairy, Gluten
- Tavern Burger$16.00
Two Grilled Bistro Burger Patties, White American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Blue Corn Bourbon Mayo and Pickles Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Contains The Following: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
- Karl's Burger$13.00Out of stock
Grilled Portobello, Green Chile Hummus, LTO Served on Toasted Ciabatta. *Vegetarian Contains The Following: Gluten
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Spicy Deep Fried Chicken, Jalapeno Slaw, Pickle Chips and Blackened Ranch Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Contains The Following: Gluten, Dairy, Egg
- Pepper Steak Sandwich$16.00
Char Broiled Chile And Pepper, Angus Steak, Olathe Rockin W Horseradish Cheddar, Grilled Onions on a Toasted Hoagie. Contains The Following: Gluten, Dairy, Egg
Tacos
- Street Tacos$11.00
Choice of Filling, Diced Onions, Lime Crema And Cilantro Served On a Corn Tortilla or Lettuce Wrap. ( 3 Per Order) *Gluten Free Contains The Following: Dairy
- TCT - Toasted Cheese Tortilla$7.00
13" Raquelitas Flour Tortilla, Shredded Cheddar And Oaxacan Cheese With Sides Of Salsa Charro And Pico de Gallo. Contains The Following: Gluten, Dairy
Dessert
- Apple Crisp$10.00Out of stock
Baked Apple Slices With A Cinnamon Spice Oatmeal Crust Served With French Vanilla Ice Cream. Contains The Following: Dairy, Gluten, Egg
- S'mores Kit$8.00
Hershey's Chocolate, Graham Crackers and Marshmallows With A Roasting Stick Ready For Our Firepit!
- Vanilla Ice Cream$4.00
Kids Menu
Beverage
Shelter Original Cocktails
- Bloody Couloir$10.00
House Bloody Mix
- Capretini$15.00
Olive Oil Washed Glass Creek Vodka, Roasted Tomato Juice, Lemon, Balsamic
- Strawberry Gin Sour$15.00
Gin the Third, Grapefruit, Lemon, Strawberry, Egg White *Consuming raw eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Dr. Greenthumb$16.00
O’Pinyon Gin, Simple Syrup, Lemon and Little Green Monster Absinthe
- Ginny Madras$15.00
O’Pinyon Gin, Coconut Cream, Lemon, Madras Curry
- Guava Sunset$14.00
Stormrider Rum, Pineapple, Orange and Guava
- The Crib$14.00
House Infused Spicy Agave, Lime, Grapefruit, Agave,
- Spicy Margarita$15.00
House Infused Spicy Agave, Lime Juice, Agave, OJ, Fresh Jalapenos
- Ginger Cucumber Margarita$15.00
Lowlands, Lime, Cucumber, Ginger, Agave, Tajin
- Agave Strawberry Lemonade$12.00
Lowlands Blue Agave, Lemon, Strawberry Puree
- Guava Sour$14.00
Lowlands Agave, Guava, Lime, Agave, Egg White *Vegan Egg White Substutution Available
- La Catrina$14.00
Lowlands Agave, Lime, Mango, Lavender, Activated Charcoal
- Peach Bourbon Smash$15.00
Small Batch Bourbon, Peach Puree, Honey, Ginger, Rosemary Garnish
- The HoneyDUDE$15.00
Small Batch Blue Corn Bourbon, Honeydew Juice, Lemon, Honey. Orange Bitters
- Espress Yourself$13.00
Glass Creek Vodka, Locally Roasted Coffee from Cimarron Coffee Roasters, Dawn Patrol Coffee Liqueur, House Made Whipped Cream
- Shelter Car Bomb$12.00
Porter Ale, American Single Malt, Vanilla and Coco Cream
Classic Cocktails
- Old Fashioned$14.00
American Single Malt Whiskey, Orange Bitters, a touch of sweetener
- Manhattan$13.00Out of stock
American Single Malt Whiskey, House Made Sweet Vermouth, Cherry Syrup, House Bitters
- Maple Whiskey Sour$14.00
American Single Malt, Lemon, Egg Whites, Maple *Consuming raw eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Bee's Knees$14.00
Gin The Third, Lemon, Honey
- Gin & Tonic$13.00
Gin the Third & Tonic Water
- Martini$13.00
Gin The Third, Orange Bitters
- Margarita$13.00
Lowlands Agave, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Agave Syrup
- Paloma$15.00
Lowlands Agave, Grapefruit, Lime, Simple Syrup, Club Soda
- Ranch Water$14.00
Lowlands Agave, Lime Juice, Topo Chico
- Tom Collins$13.00
Gin The Third, Lemon, Simple Syrup, Club Soda
- Mule$13.00
Glass Creek Vodka, Ginger Syrup, Lime, House Bitters *Sub Whiskey or Agave
- Vodka & Soda or Juice$13.00
Glass Creek Vodka & Club Soda or Fresh Pressed Juice
Hot Cocktails
Spirits
- Glass Creek Vodka
100% American white wheat fermented with Burlington yeast. Only distilled two times to preserve flavors of vanilla, stone fruit, and create a sweet finish. Here at Shelter, we like our Vodka neat. 80 Proof
- O'Pinyon Gin
Botanicals include an abundance of local handpicked pinyon pine, juniper berries, coriander, lavender and orange peel. A 100% grain based American gin with an Eastern Sierra piney flair, and a citrus backbone. 100 Proof
- Gin the Third
Floral heavy with a soft delicate feel on the palette. Rose hips, rose petals, and lavender, with notes of vanilla, juniper and anise. Maturated on cucumber after distillation giving a round sweet finish. 80 Proof
- Stormrider Rum
Distilled from Dark Brown Sugar and fermented with a Belgian yeast to create a lovely, sugary finish. Tastes like rum. 86 Proof
- Barrel Aged Stormrider RumOut of stock
Distilled from Cane Sugar and fermented with a Belgian yeast to create a lovely, sugary finish. Aged for 14 months in a High Sierra Whiskey Barrel. 80 proof
- Blue Agave
Lowlands Agave is made from the finest Blue Weber Agave sourced from the lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is double distilled in-house in Mammoth Lakes and slow-proofed to 90-proof with alpine snow melt water, creating a smooth and balanced spirit. Lowlands Agave is the perfect addition to any cocktail and can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Enjoy a taste of Mexico combined with alpine snow melt water from the Eastern Sierra. 90 Proof
- Spicy Blue Agave
100% Organic Blue Agave sourced from the tequila regions of Mexico. 90 Proof Infused With fresh Jalapeños
- American Single Malt Whiskey
Shelter American Single Malt Whiskey is a double pot distilled whiskey, rested on Hungarian Oak, then aged in American Oak barrels. The Oak aging imparts notes of vanilla, stone fruit, and spice. This is the American Spirit. 90 Proof (Formerly known as High Sierra Whiskey)
- Small Batch Blue Corn Bourbon
Masterfully blended from 2-3 hand selected barrels, our Small Batch Bourbon offers a uniquely sweet and smooth profile. Distilled from California blue corn, wheat, barley, and rye, this carefully created mash bill ignites the special characteristics of California blue corn. By blending hand selected barrels, we are able to create this iconic expression of a true, California Blue Corn Bourbon. 90 Proof
- Single Barrel Blue Corn Bourbon
Aged for a minimum of 2 years, our Single Barrel Bourbon is proofed to 92, accentuating the pure glory of Blue Corn Bourbon and New American Oak. Distilled from California Blue Corn, Wheat, Barley, and Rye, this carefully crafted mash bill exemplifies the unique characteristics of California Blue Corn. 92 Proof
- Cask Strength Blue Corn Bourbon
Cask Strength Blue Corn is a Single Barrel selection that promises an unforgettable experience. The high alcohol by volume is intense and powerful, yet it entices the palate with signature flavors of Birthday Cake, Vanilla, and Maple. A testament to the American West, crafted from non-GMO Heirloom California Blue Corn nurtured with Eastern Sierra snowpack water. This handpicked barrel represents a unique embodiment of exceptional bourbon. 108 Proof
- Little Green Monster
A spirit inspired by the old world Absinthe Verite’s of France. At first sip, your mind starts to wander to fertile fields of green, to mountain peaks rising above the setting sun, to flowers drenched in blushes of red, purple and blue. As the world dips into darkness, the Little Green Monster has spoken... 120 Proof
- Dawn Patrol
Matured on Locally Roasted Coffee then proofed down using Locally Roasted Coffee Cold Brew and Sweetened with Demerara. 66 Proof
- Spirit Flight$12.00
Moving left to right from the handle: The four spirits that you choose, in descending order
Beer
- Treeline Hazy IPA$4.00+
Pilsner and Munich Malts with Flaked Oats, Hopped with Zamba and Amarillo Hops. 6.8% ABV
- Trailbreaker Porter Ale$4.00+
Pale Ale, Chocolate Wheat, Pale Chocolate, Crystal Vienna. Saaz, Hallertauer Magnum, and Bobek Hops. 6% ABV
- Lakeside Lager$4.00+
A lovely balance of Bohemian Pilsner Malt and Czech Saaz Hops made with techniques that reduce gluten. Giving us a crisp refreshing finish made to drink lakeside. 5.8%ABV
- West Coast IPA$4.00+
A West Coast IPA with Dry hop with Citra and Simcoe 6.5% ABV
- Mammoth IPA$4.00+Out of stock
Pale, Crystal, and Wheat Malt, Moutere, and Amarillo Hops, Citra Noble and Mosaic Nobel Dry Hops 6.2%ABV
- Golden Ale$4.00+
Golden Ale 5% ABV
- Beer Flight$12.00
Includes tastings of each beer/cider we have on draft.
Wine / Sparkling
Mocktails & Nonalcoholic Beverages
- Mango Mamasitas$14.00
Mango, Lime, Orange, Chile De Arbol
- Jalapeño Cucumber Agua Fresca$14.00
Cucumber, Lime, Simple Syrup, Jalapeño, Club Soda
- Lemonade$6.00
Lemon, Simple, Club Soda
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
Strawberry Puree, Lemon, Simple
- Squirtgun$6.00
Lemon, Lime and Simple Syrup
- Suit & Thai$7.00
Ginger, Coconut Cream & Soda Water
- Coffee$4.00
Locally Roasted from Telluride Coffee Roasters
- Topo Chico Mineral Water$6.00
- Hot Chocolate$6.00Out of stock
- Hot Spiced Apple Cider$4.00
- Orange Juice - Fresh Pressed$8.00
- Pineapple Juice - Fresh Pressed$8.00
- Grapefruit Juice - Fresh Pressed$8.00
- Cucumber Juice - Fresh Pressed$8.00
Spirit Bottles
- Glass Creek Vodka Bottle$39.99
100% American white wheat fermented with Burlington yeast. Only distilled two times to preserve flavors of vanilla, stone fruit, and create a sweet finish. Here at Shelter, we like our Vodka neat. 80 Proof
- O'Pinyon Gin Bottle$44.99
Botanicals include an abundance of local handpicked pinyon pine, juniper berries, coriander, lavender and orange peel. A 100% grain based American gin with an Eastern Sierra piney flair, and a citrus backbone. 100 Proof
- Gin the Third Bottle$44.99
Floral heavy with a soft delicate feel on the palette. Rose hips, rose petals, and lavender, with notes of vanilla, juniper and anise. Maturated on cucumber after distillation giving a round sweet finish. 80 Proof
- Stormrider Rum Bottle$44.99
Distilled from Dark Brown Sugar and fermented with a Belgian yeast to create a lovely, sugary finish. Tastes like rum. 86 Proof
- Blue Agave Bottle$49.99
100% Organic Blue Agave sourced from the tequila regions of Mexico. 90 Proof
- Small Batch Blue Corn Bourbon Bottle$34.99
Shelter Small Batch Blue Corn Bourbon is not your typical Bourbon, it's a celebration of the American West. We use NonGMO Heirloom California Blue Corn, grown with water from the snowpack of the Sierra Nevada, that is cultivated for its flavor, not cattle feed. Masterfully blended from 2-3 hand selected barrels, our Small Batch Bourbon imparts signature flavors of Birthday Cake, Vanilla, and Maple. 90 Proof
- Single Barrel Blue Corn Bourbon Bottle$54.99
Shelter Single Barrel Blue Corn Bourbon is not your typical Bourbon, it's a celebration of the American West. We use NonGMO Heirloom California Blue Corn, grown with water from the snowpack of the Sierra Nevada, that is cultivated for its flavor, not cattle feed. Then, after a minimum of 2 years, we handpick individual barrels and bottle them as our Single Barrel expression; every barrel is a unique representation of this product. 92 Proof
- Cask Strength Blue Corn Bourbon$79.99
Cask Strength Blue Corn is a Single Barrel selection that promises an unforgettable experience. The high alcohol by volume is intense and powerful, yet it entices the palate with signature flavors of Birthday Cake, Vanilla, and Maple. A testament to the American West, crafted from non-GMO Heirloom California Blue Corn nurtured with Eastern Sierra snowpack water. This handpicked barrel represents a unique embodiment of exceptional bourbon. 108 Proof
- American Wheat Whiskey Bottle$84.99
American Wheat Whiskey is crafted from 100% North American grown soft Winter White Wheat. Fermented and distilled in the Heart of the Sierra Nevada from wheat grown in the Heartland, this bottle is filled with love. This Single Barrel whiskey has been aging for 2 years in the depths of our barrel house waiting for a time like this to make is much anticipated arrival. 90 Proof
- Little Green Monster Bottle$64.99
A spirit inspired by the old world Absinthe Verite’s of France. At first sip, your mind starts to wander to fertile fields of green, to mountain peaks rising above the setting sun, to flowers drenched in blushes of red, purple and blue. As the world dips into darkness, the Little Green Monster has spoken... 120 Proof
- Dawn Patrol Bottle$64.99
Matured on Locally Roasted Coffee then proofed down using Locally Roasted Coffee Cold Brew and Sweetened with Demerara. 66 Proof