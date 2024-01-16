Single Barrel Blue Corn Bourbon Bottle

$54.99

Shelter Single Barrel Blue Corn Bourbon is not your typical Bourbon, it's a celebration of the American West. We use NonGMO Heirloom California Blue Corn, grown with water from the snowpack of the Sierra Nevada, that is cultivated for its flavor, not cattle feed. Then, after a minimum of 2 years, we handpick individual barrels and bottle them as our Single Barrel expression; every barrel is a unique representation of this product. 92 Proof