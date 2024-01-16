Shelter Kitchen + Bar
NA Beverages
Starters
- Boiled Peanuts$8.99
A southern tradition, with our in house recipe.
- Bowl of Bog$9.99
A southern classic; seasoned rice bowl with pulled chicken and smoked sausage
- Buffalo Shrimp$14.99
Fried or grilled local shrimp tossed in your chouce of sauce, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- Calamari$13.99
Over arugula with crispy jalapenos, sriracha aioli, and roasted peppers.
- Fried Chicken Wings$15.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese
- Fried Pickles & Okra$10.99
Beer battered pickle chips and pickled okra spears served with chiptole ranch
- Hush Puppies APP$8.99
A spicy southern treat, loaded with green bell peppers, jalapenos, and sweet yellow onions, this soon to be house favorite comes with 10 puppies and our homemade honey butter. Everyone knows you can never have too many puppies.
- Loaded Shelter Fries$12.99
With bacon, chipotle ranch, scallions, gouda, jack, and cheddar cheeses.
- Lowcountry Rolls$12.99
Pulled pork and collards in a crispy wonton roll with house made Carolina BBQ dipping sauce.
- Sauced Up Pork Nachos$16.99
Freshly fried tri-color tortilla chips covered in beer cheese, Memphis BBQ pulled pork, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and onions topped with pickeld jalapenos and home-made BBQ Ranch drizzle
- Seafood Dip$14.99
A creamy combonation of shrim and crabmeat. Miced with diced celery, red peppers and red onions garnished with scallions, served hot and fresh with corn tortilla chips.
- Team Shelter Fry
Sandwiches
- $8 Loyalty Smash Burger$8.00
- BBQ$14.99
Pulled pork or pulled chicken, house-made BBQ sauce (Carolina or Memphis style), and coleslaw on a bun Substitute Brisket for an additional $2.00
- BBQ Quesadilla$14.99
- Blackened Fish$16.99
Blackened or fried flounder, slaw, sriracha aioli, lettuce, and tomato on a bun
- Brisket Melt$16.99
BBQ brisket, gouda cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions on Texas toast
- Cajun Creek Po Boy$15.99
Your choice of fried oysters, fried shrimp or fried flounder tossed in cajun seasonings on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and spicy creole creek mustard
- Cowboy Burger$17.99
A half-pound blend of ground chuck, brisket and short rib with American cheese, bacon, chipotle mayo, pickles and a beer battered onion ring on top, drizzled with our homemade BBQ sauce
- Crab Cake BLT$18.99
Our house crab cake made with jumbo lump crab meat and our special blend of seasonings and spices, grilled to perfection on two slices of Texas toast with hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and our red pepper remoulade sauce
- Fried Green Tomato BLT$14.99
Pimento cheese, bacon, green leaf lettuce, red pepper remoulade, fried green tomato, and avocado
- Holy City Burger$15.99
Double patty smash burger topped with pimento cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and homemade remoulade sauce
- Shem Smash Burger$15.99
Double patty smash burger with American cheese, thinly sliced onions, pickles and garlic aioli If the double just isn't enough, make it a triple! +$3
- Spicy Chicken$15.99
Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a bun
Salads
- Golden Beet$12.99
Roasted golden beets, fried goat cheese, toasted pecans, dried cranberries and white balsamic vinaigrette over arugula
- Small Caesar Salad$5.99
Romaine with shredded parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing
- Large Caesar Salad$11.99
Romaine with shredded parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing
- Small Shelter House Salad$5.99
Romaine, mixed cheese, tomato, and onion. Served with choice of dressing
- Large Shelter House Salad$11.99
Romaine, mixed cheese, tomato, and onion. Served with choice of dressing
Creek Favorites
- 2 Tacos$13.99
BBQ BRISKET: Pulled Memphis BBQ brisket, homemade slaw, fried onion straws BUFFALO CHICKEN: Pulled chicken cooked in hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, chipotle ranch drizzle SOUTHWEST PORK: Pulled pork, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, cilantro lime crema drizzle
- 3 Tacos$17.99
BBQ BRISKET: Pulled Memphis BBQ brisket, homemade slaw, fried onion straws BUFFALO CHICKEN: Pulled chicken cooked in hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, chipotle ranch drizzle SOUTHWEST PORK: Pulled pork, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, cilantro lime crema drizzle
- Chicken Tender Basket$14.99
Six hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries and a choice of dipping sauce.
- Local Fried Seafood Combo$29.99
A generous portion of fried shrimp, oyters, and flounder served with french fries, coleslaw, 3 hush puppies. Substitutions are subject to upcharge
- Shrimp and Grits$21.99
Local shrimp, sausage, peppers, bacon, onion and gravy over grits, topped with mixed cheese, bacon, and scallions