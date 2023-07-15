Soft Drinks

1 Liter San Pellegrino

$10.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bottled Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bottled Root Beer

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Espresso

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Iced Regular Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Latte

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Orange Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$5.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Red bull

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soda water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

V8

$5.00

Virgin bloody mary

$8.00

Virgin Frozen Drinks

$10.00

Water

Soda water splash of cran

$4.00

Refill

Coffee

Decaf coffee

Diet pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Iced decaf coffee

Iced reg coffee

Iced tea

Orange soda

$2.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra mist

$2.00

Soda water

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Appetizers

Boneless Fingers

$14.00

Plain, buffalo, sweet chili, sweet baby rays BBQ, or Korean BBQ

Bread & Butter

$2.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Shredded Jack cheese, chives, and tomatoes. Grilled until hot and melted. Served with salsa and sour cream

Coconut Shrimp

$3.00

1 piece. Served with Coco Lopez sauce

Fresh & Warm Potato Chips

$13.00

Topped with Parmesan peppercorn and warm bacon, cucumber wasabi, and Pier blue cheese

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Deep-fried and tossed with sweet chili sauce, tomato, and cucumber

Irish Fries

$12.00

Crispy fries topped with Colby Jack cheese, bacon crumbles and baked. Topped with horseradish cream sauce and fresh scallions

Jalapeño Poppers

$2.50

1 piece. Fresh jalapenos, halved and filled with cream cheese, bacon, Cheddar topped with a Parmesan crust and baked hot and tender

Jumbo Lobster Rangoon

$5.00

1 piece. Served with sweet chili

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$3.00

1 piece. Icy cold with zesty cocktail sauce and fresh lemon

Lamb Sliders

$12.00

Mild domestic ground lamb, seasoned with garlic salt and grilled. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and bread and butter pickle slices

Lump Crab Cake

$15.00

Nachos Veggie

$13.00

Seasoned and sautéed peppers, mushroom, and onion

Onion Rings

$10.00

Hand-breaded and deep-fried golden and crispy

Pan Seared Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Seasoned ahi tuna pan-seared rare. Served over Korean stir fry with a side of Pier tuna sauce. The consumption of raw or undercooked foods may cause food borne illness

Pier Chicken Wings

$14.00

Plain, buffalo, sweet chili, sweet baby rays BBQ, or Korean BBQ

Reuben Egg Roll

$5.00

1 piece. Served with Thousand Island

Scallops Wrapped in Peppered Bacon

$4.50

With bacon aioli 10/20 Ct

Steamed Mussels

$17.00

White wine, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh herbs. Served with warm garlic sticks

Tortilla chips & salsa (plain)

$9.00

Whole Belly Clam App

$22.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00+

Romaine lettuce, red onion, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with creamy Caesar dressing

Caprese Arancini Salad

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella ciliegine balls, heirloom tomatoes topped with extra virgin olive oil, salt and cracked black pepper. Finished with deep fried crispy mozzarella stuffed risotto balls finished with balsamic reduction drizzle and fresh chopped basil

Caribbean Taco Salad

$16.00

Warm fresh crispy tortilla bowl filled with chopped iceberg lettuce, chopped tomato, diced red onion, shredded Colby Jack cheese, sliced avocado, diced mango, sour cream, and salsa

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with sliced avocado, warm bacon, hard-boiled egg, chopped tomato, diced red onion, chopped cucumber, crumbled blue cheese, and honey dijon vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$11.00+

Half cobb salad

$11.00

Smoked Salmon Plate

$24.00

Bed of fresh baby spinach topped with capers and pickled red onion alongside ribbons of cold smoked Atlantic salmon, toasted plain bagel, sliced tomatoes, and a seedless half lemon

Warm Spinach Salad

$13.00+

Warm bacon, hard-boiled egg, red onion, dried cranberries, candied pecans topped with warm zinfandel vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with Pier blue cheese dressing, warm bacon, and heirloom tomatoes

Ahi on the Rye

$24.00

Seasoned ahi tuna pan seared rare served on grilled rye bread with Pier tuna sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Breakfast Bagel

$17.00

Toasted plain bagel with Pier cilantro chili lime aioli, over-easy fried egg, Cheddar cheese, roasted tomatoes , and sliced grilled Italian meatballs

Crispy Pier Chicken

$15.00

Breaded and deep-fried crispy chicken breast served on a toasted bulky with American cheese, Parmesan peppercorn dressing, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Fresh Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Pan-seared Atlantic salmon topped with lemon dill aioli. Served on a toasted bulky with lettuce and tomato. The consumption of raw or undercooked foods may cause foodborne illness

Fresh Haddock Sandwich

$17.00

Deep fried golden and served on a toasted bulky with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce

Julia's Chicken Salad

$12.00

All white meat chicken breast mixed with sweet gherkin pickles, mayonnaise salt, and pepper. Served on a warm bulky

Lobster Roll

$36.00

Claw and knuckle sweet lobster mixed with mayonnaise. Served on a toasted bulky with lettuce. The consumption of raw or undercooked foods may cause foodborne illness

New York Style Pastrami

$17.00

Beef brisket smoked with black pepper and molasses. Served on a toasted bulky with bread and butter pickles, yellow mustard, and Swiss cheese

Pier BLT

$15.00

Loaded with thick cut peppered bacon, lettuce, and tomato with bacon aioli. Served on grilled large white bread

Pier Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Grilled large white bread filled with melted American cheese, grilled onions, bacon, and tomato

Pier Tom

$19.00

Hand-carved oven roasted turkey breast with whole cranberry sauce, maple dijon aioli, sliced avocado, bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on grilled white bread

Pork Carnitas

$15.00

Two soft tacos with sour cream and Colby Jack cheese filled with Mexican slow cooked pulled pork topped with gochujang sauce, cilantro chili lime aioli, pickled red onion, and fresh scallions

The Thief

$16.00

Grilled turkey breast served on toasted whole wheat bread with chipotle mayonnaise, red onion, fresh baby spinach, bacon, and tomato

Traditional Reuben

$16.00

Corned beef brisket served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, Thousand Island, and sauerkraut

Tuna Melt

$15.00

All white, packed in water, albacore tuna mixed with mayonnaise, salt and pepper. Served on toasted large white bread with melted American cheese and tomato

Twist's Cousin

$17.00

Smoked salmon served on grilled wheat bread with cucumber wasabi sauce, red onion, fresh baby spinach, tomatoes, and bacon

B&B Cheeseburger

$16.00

One all beef patty topped with American cheese and crispy onion rings on a toasted bun with Pier boom-boom sauce, sliced avocado, lettuce, and tomato

Blue Burger

$15.00

One extra-large all beef patty stuffed with blue cheese crumbles on toasted bulky with BBQ aioli, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, and tomato

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Fire House Cheeseburger

$15.00

One all beef patty topped with ghost pepper cheese on a toasted bulky with chipotle mayonnaise, fresh jalapeños, lettuce, and tomato

Lamb Burger

$18.00

Mild domestic ground lamb, seasoned with garlic on a toasted bulky with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato

McPier

$15.00

One all beef patty topped with American cheese on a toasted bulky with Thousand Island dressing, white onion, pickles, and lettuce

Memphis Burger

$16.00

One all beef patty piled high on a toasted bun with mayonnaise, pickles, Cheddar cheese, and topped with BBQ pulled pork and Pier coleslaw

Peppered Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

One all beef patty topped with cheddar cheese and thick cut pepper crusted bacon on a toasted bulky with lettuce and tomato

The Winnipesaukee

$24.00

The big lake is an all beef double cheeseburger stacked high on a toasted bulky with American cheese, mayonnaise, red onion, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

All American Wrap

$14.00

Filled with turkey, ham, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Asian Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Sautéed kohlrabi slaw in Asian sauce and crunchy fried noodles

Beef & Spuds Wrap

$16.00

Slow braised beef short ribs, potato of the day, mayonnaise, and Thai Peanut sauce

BLT with a Twist Wrap

$17.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and smoked salmon

Broiled Haddock Wrap

$17.00

Pier coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce topped with north Atlantic haddock baked with lemon juice

Buffalo Finger Wrap

$15.00

Deep fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, Pier blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Tender grilled chicken breast tossed with crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, red onion, Parmesan cheese, and creamy Caesar dressing

Gobbler Wrap

$16.00

Hand-carved roasted turkey breast, whole cranberry sauce, mayonnaise, sriracha sauce, red onion, banana peppers, and lettuce

Jensen wrap

$15.00

Lobster Bltro Wrap

$36.00

Claw and knuckle lobster meat tossed in light mayonnaise, salt, and pepper with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Moroccan Lamb Wrap

$18.00

Mild domestic ground lamb seasoned with Moroccan spice rub, slow roasted tomatoes, grilled eggplant, zucchini, peppers, lettuce, and tzatziki sauce

N.E. Patriots "Armand" Wrap

$24.00

Pan-seared Atlantic salmon, sautéed onions, mushrooms, mayonnaise, and Colby Jack cheese

Philly Wrap

$16.00

Shaved steak, sautéed onions and peppers with American cheese and mayonnaise

Pier Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

Crispy fried shrimp, Pier spicy boom boom sauce, sliced avocado, red onion, and fresh Pier coleslaw

Pulled Pork Wrap

$16.00

Slow braised sweet BBQ pulled pork, flame grilled Fuji apples, mayonnaise, and Colby Jack cheese

Reb's Ahi Wrap

$22.00

Seasoned ahi tuna pan-seared rare, crunchy fried noodles, and Pier tuna sauce

Rick Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bacon, Colby Jack cheese, and mayonnaise

Roast Beef Wrap

$16.00

Lean roast beef, horseradish cream sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and crispy fried onion

Robyn's Egg Wrap

$16.00

Scrambled eggs, American cheese, home fries, ham, avocado, mayonnaise, and sriracha

Tuna Wrap

$16.00

All white, packed in water, Albacore tuna with red onion, lettuce, and tomato

Yummy Wrap

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken tenders, chipotle mayonnaise, red onion, shredded carrots, lettuce, and tomato

Calamari Plate

$28.00

Clam Strip Plate

$24.00

Haddock Plate

$26.00

Pier Baked Stuffed Haddock

$29.00

North Atlantic haddock baked with lemon juice and Pier stuffing

Pier Platter

$34.00

Whole clams, scallops, shrimp, haddock, and calamari

Scallop Plate

$34.00

Shrimp Plate

$26.00

Whole Clam Plate

$34.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, mozzarella, red onion, crispy fried chicken finished with a BBQ drizzle

BST Pizza

$17.00

Pier Parmesan peppercorn sauce, fresh baby spinach, mozzarella, bacon, and chopped tomatoes with hints of garlic

Cheese pizza (add toppings for $)

$15.00

Cheese Pizza (no toppings added)

$17.00

Grilled Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Pier spicy boom-boom sauce, mozzarella, fire roasted eggplant, zucchini, artichokes, red and green peppers, and pickled red onion

Indian Butter Pizza

$19.00

Indian butter sauce, mozzarella, crispy fried Malaysian chicken, pickled red onion, and cilantro finished with fresh scallions

Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, chorizo, bacon, and pepperoni

Meatball Pizza

$19.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced meatballs, banana peppers, pickled red onion, and cilantro chili lime aioli drizzle

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni

Seafood Pizza

$25.00

Sweet and creamy white sauce topped with mozzarella, lobster, shrimp, and scallop with hints of garlic finished fresh scallions

Baker

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$10.00

Bread & Butter

$2.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Green beans

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Potato Chips

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Cake pops

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.00

Fresh baked hot and gooey jumbo chocolate chip cookie served in its own cast iron pan. Topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and fresh whipped cream

Crème Brûlée

$10.00

Traditional rich and creamy vanilla custard topped with a thin layer of hard caramel

Deep Fried OREO Cookies

$12.00

OREO cookies dunked in sweet batter, deep fried golden brown with a warm & soft center. Served with dipping sauces and a scoop of salted caramel ice cream

Fried Dough This is Really Good!

$11.00

Deep-fried golden brown topped with melted butter, cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, and caramel drizzle

IBC Root beer float

$6.50

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Refreshingly light pie made with fresh key lime juice, baked in a graham cracker butter crust topped with fresh whipped cream! Every bite makes you feel like you're on the warm, breezy, tropical islands of Lake Winnipesaukee!

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$14.00

Smooth raspberry infused cheesecake baked in a graham cracker butter crust topped with raspberries, donut crumbles, fresh whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Warm brownie with a fudgy center, dark chocolate chunks and caramel bits. Served with salted caramel ice cream, chocolate, and caramel drizzle finished with fresh whipped cream

Salted Carmel Ice Cream

$3.00

Per scoop

The Volcano

$12.00

Rich and moist chocolate cake filled with a creamy dark and dense chocolate center. Served warm with chocolate drizzle and fresh whipped cream

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.00

Per scoop

Xango Cheesecake

$14.00

New York-style cheesecake wrapped in a light sweet pastry, deep fried for a warm center with a crisp and golden flakey outside, rolled in cinnamon sugar and topped with mixed berries, caramel drizzle, and fresh whipped cream

American

$1.00

Anchovies'

$4.00

Artichokes

$4.00

Asiago - shredded

$2.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Avocado 1/2

$5.00

B&B pickles

Baby carrots

$5.00

Bacon - peppered (2 ea.)

$3.00

Bacon - Reg (2 ea.)

$3.00

Bacon bits

$3.00

Bagel

$5.00

Baked potato

$5.00

Banana peppers

$0.50

Basil - fresh

Bell peppers

$0.50

Blue cheese crumbles

$2.00

Blueberries

$4.00

Bread - Rye (2 slice)

$4.00

Bread - wheat (2 slices)

$4.00

Bread - white (2 slices)

$4.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Brussel sprouts with bacon & onion

$6.00

Bulky roll

$4.00

Burger - ground beef

$9.00

Butter

Candied pecans

$6.00

Capers

Carrots - shredded

$1.00

Cashews

$6.00

Cauliflower

$6.00

Celery

$3.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Chicken - fried (3 ea.)

$9.00

Chicken - grilled

$6.00

Chives

Colby jack cheese

$2.00

Corn - fresh

$5.00

Corned beef

$5.00

Cottage cheese

$5.00

Crab cake (1 ea.)

$15.00

Cream cheese

$1.00

Crispy onions

$0.50

Cucumber

$2.00

Dried cranberries

$0.50

Duck breast (1 ea.)

$14.00

Egg

$3.00

Feta crumbled

$2.00

Fuji apples

$4.00

Ghost pepper cheese

$1.00

Gnocchi

$14.00

Gouda

$3.00

Green beans

$5.00

Haddock

$16.00

Ham - deli

$4.00

Hot pepper relish

$0.50

Jalapeno

Julia's

$9.00

Kohlrabi - Korean stir fry

$4.00

Lemon

Lettuce - green leaf

$2.00

Lettuce - iceberg

$1.00

Lettuce - romaine

$2.00

Lime

Linguine

$6.00

Lobster (6 oz)

$34.00

Mango

$4.00

Mango puree

$1.50

Marinara sauce

$5.00

Meatball (1 ea.)

$6.00

Mint - fresh

Mozzarella - shredded

$2.00

Mozzarella balls - fresh

$5.00

Mushrooms

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Orange slices

$3.00

Parmesan - grated

Parmesan - shredded

$2.00

Parsley

Pastrami

$5.00

Peas

$5.00

Pepperoni

$5.00

Philly steak (5 oz)

$8.00

Pickle spear - dill (3 ea.)

$2.50

Pickled red onion

Pickles - gherkin

$2.00

Pier flat sauce

$4.00

Pier stuffing

$8.00

Pizza veggies

$5.00

Pork belly

$6.00

Potato - Cheesy Shredded

$6.00

Potato - roasted

$5.00

Pulled pork

$9.00

Ravioli - cheese (5 ea.)

$14.00

Rice

$5.00

Risotto

$6.00

Roast beef - deli

$6.00

Sage - fresh

Salmon - Atlantic

$21.00

Salmon - Smoked

$15.00

Salsa

$0.50

Sauerkraut

$2.00

Sausage - chorizo

$6.00

Sausage - sweet Italian

$8.00

Scallions/green onion

Seared scallop (1 ea.)

$3.50

Shallots

Shrimp (12 ea.)

$12.00

Sour cream

$0.50

Spinach

$3.00

Spinach - steamed

$6.00

Squash - butternut

$5.00

Squash - summer

$5.00

Squash - zucchini

$5.00

Steak tips

$22.00

Swiss cheese

$1.00

Tarragon - fresh

Tomato - Cherry

$2.00

Tomato - roasted

$4.00

Tomato - slices

Tuna salad

$11.00

Turkey - deli

$5.00

Turkey - hand carved

$5.00

Wrap

$4.00

Bao Belly

$14.00

Hot and juice pork belly deep-fried and tossed in sweet n' sour sauce. Served on a warm soft bao bun topped with coleslaw, fresh jalapeños, and scallions

Boneless Fingers

$14.00

Plain, buffalo, sweet chili, sweet baby rays BBQ, or Korean BBQ

Bread & Butter

$2.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Shredded Jack cheese, chives, and tomatoes. Grilled until hot and melted. Served with salsa and sour cream

Coconut Shrimp

$3.00

1 piece. Served with Coco Lopez sauce

Fresh & Warm Potato Chips

$13.00

Topped with Parmesan peppercorn and warm bacon, cucumber wasabi, and Pier blue cheese

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Deep fried and tossed with sweet chili sauce, tomato, and cucumber

Fried Fresh Cut Green Beans

$13.00

Served with cucumber wasabi sauce

Hawaiian Meatballs

$6.00

1 piece. Jumbo beef and pork meatballs simmered in a sweet and tangy Hawaiian pineapple sauce. Served over warm rice

Jalapeño Poppers

$2.50

1 piece. Fresh jalapeños, halved and filled with cream cheese, bacon, Cheddar topped with a Parmesan crust and baked hot and tender

Jumbo Lobster Rangoon

$5.00

1 piece. Served with sweet chili

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$3.00

1 piece. Icy cold with zesty cocktail sauce and fresh lemon

Lamb Sliders

$12.00

Mild domestic ground lamb, seasoned with garlic salt and grilled. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and bread and butter pickle slices

Lump Crab Cake

$15.00

Nachos Veggie

$13.00

Seasoned and sautéed peppers, mushroom, and onion

Onion rings

$10.00

Pan Seared Tuna

$15.00

Seasoned ahi tuna pan-seared rare. Served over Korean stir-fry with a side of Pier tuna sauce

Pier Chicken Wings

$14.00

Plain, buffalo, sweet chili, sweet baby rays BBQ, or Korean BBQ

Reuben Egg Roll

$5.00

1 piece. Served with Thousand Island

Scallops Wrapped in Thick Cut Peppered Bacon

$4.50

1 piece. Bacon aioli 10/20 ct

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Warm bread with butter, cold smoked Atlantic salmon, capers, red onion, fresh squeezed lemon, and ground black pepper

Steamed Mussels

$17.00

White wine, garlic, tomatoes and fresh herbs. Served with warm garlic sticks

SWB Made with U10 Scallops

$8.00

1 piece

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine lettuce, red onion, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with creamy Caesar dressing

Caprese Arancini Salad

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella ciliegine balls, heirloom tomatoes topped with extra virgin olive oil, salt and cracked black pepper. Finished with deep fried crispy mozzarella stuffed risotto balls finished with balsamic reduction drizzle and fresh chopped basil

Caribbean Taco Salad

$16.00

Warm fresh crispy tortilla bowl filled with chopped iceberg lettuce, chopped tomato, diced red onion, shredded Colby Jack cheese, sliced avocado, diced mango, sour cream, and salsa

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with sliced avocado, warm bacon, hard-boiled egg, chopped tomato, diced red onion, chopped cucumber, crumbled blue cheese, and honey-dijon vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Green leaf lettuce, red onion, yellow and green peppers, shredded carrot, heirloom tomatoes, croutons, and your choice of dressing

Half Cobb Salad

$11.00

Smoked Salmon Plate

$24.00

Bed of fresh baby spinach topped with capers and pickled red onion alongside ribbons of cold smoked Atlantic salmon, toasted plain bagel, sliced tomatoes, and a seedless half lemon

Warm Spinach Salad

$6.00+

Warm bacon, hard-boiled egg, red onion, dried cranberries, candied pecans topped with warm zinfandel vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with Pier blue cheese dressing, warm bacon, and heirloom tomatoes

Atlantic Salmon

$29.00

Served with rice and vegetable of the day

Bourbon Beef Tips

$29.00

Bourbon street style tender tips charbroiled to your liking, served over rice and sautéed vegetables or the potato and vegetable of the day

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$29.00

Choice beef chuck with a Thai flare, very slowly braised until fork tender finished with fresh heirloom tomatoes. Served with potato and vegetable of the day

Cashew Crusted Pork

$25.00

Pan-seared golden brown cashew crusted center cut pork loin topped with pure NH maple syrup sage sauce. Served with potato and vegetable of the day

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$28.00

Panko-coated and pan-seared tender white chicken layered with ham and Swiss baked golden brown, topped with fresh hollandaise sauce. Served with potato and vegetable of the day

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Boneless breast of chicken sautéed in a white wine, lemon, caper sauce all served over fresh pasta

Crab Cakes

$32.00

Jumbo lump crab cakes served with rice and vegetable of the day and spicy remoulade sauce

Creamy Lobster Linguine

$40.00

Creamy Parma Rosa sauce with claw and knuckle lobster, peas, bacon, red pepper flakes, and fresh herbs tossed with linguine

Double Breast of Duck

$38.00

Two boneless maple leaf farms duck breasts roasted to your liking, sliced and server over Asian sesame sauce. Served with rice and vegetable of the day

Filet Mignon

$44.00

Charbroiled 8 oz filet mignon topped with sautéed mushrooms. Served with potato and vegetable of the day

Fried Seafood

$34.00

Served with fries and coleslaw

Gnocchi Lobster N' Cheese

$41.00

Pan-fried gnocchi, lobster, sweet Italian sausage, and creamy smoked Gouda cheese sauce topped with crispy fried onions

Hand Cut Choice Loin Strip Steak

$35.00

Seasoned 14 oz cut. Not big enough? Please add $3 per ounce for your appetite! Ask about having your steak charbroiled with one of our house made dry rubs - Kansas city - Moroccan - Malaysian. Served with potato and vegetable of the day

Ivan Asiago Crusted Pork

$25.00

Thin-sliced center cut pork loin. Crusted with asiago and panko, finished with butter, lemon and herb sauce. Served with potato and vegetable of the day

Lobster Roll

$36.00

Claw and knuckle sweet lobster mixed with mayonnaise. Toasted bulky with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and red onion. Served with fries

Mussels Over Linguine

$24.00

Panko Crusted Sea Bass

$39.00

This medium oil, white flakey 8 to 10 oz Chilean sea bass is boneless, skinless and panko-asiago crusted. Served with rice and vegetable of the day

Pier Baked Stuffed Haddock

$38.00

North Atlantic haddock baked with lemon juice, Pier stuffing and lobster claws all topped with fresh hollandaise sauce. Served with rice and vegetables

Pier Platter

$34.00

Polynesian Meatballs

$29.00

Jumbo Italian beef and pork meatballs simmered in Indian butter sauce served over rice and sautéed super slaw topped with tzatziki

Ravioli & Duck

$25.00

Fresh butternut ravioli and a single 8 oz boneless breast of duck, charbroiled to your liking, sliced and served over creamy butternut sauce with slow roasted Fuji apples

Ravioli Alla Bolognese

$28.00

Traditional bolognese pork meat sauce topped with (5) four cheese ravioli finished with fresh basil and aged Pecorino cheese

Scallop Dutto

$42.00

U10 sea scallops (big scallops!) pan-seared in extra virgin olive oil until golden, sautéed in white wine, butter, fresh basil and heirloom tomatoes. Served over fresh linguine

Seafood Carbonara

$46.00

Lobster tail, U10 sea scallops, shrimp, and the available catch of the day! All tossed with classic roman style carbonara sauce, pan fried pork belly, peas, Parmesan cheese, and fresh linguine

Seafood Gnocchi

$35.00

Sea scallops, shrimp, hard shelled clams, mussels, and Italian chorizo seasoned and sautéed with fresh herbs in a white wine Parmesan sauce finished with fresh lemon and baby spinach

Seafood Risotto

$35.00

Parmesan risotto topped with lobster, scallops, shrimp, hard shell clams, mussels, haddock, and calamari simmered in a Parmesan cream sauce

Steak Au Poivre

$46.00

8 oz filet mignon seared in cast iron with fresh crushed peppercorns topped with brandy and fresh cream pan sauce. Served with potato and vegetable of the day

The Blue Burger

$15.00

Stuffed with blue cheese and charbroiled to your liking. Toasted bulky with BBQ aioli, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with fries

The Lamb Burger

$18.00

Mild domestic ground lamb seasoned with a touch of garlic salt and charbroiled to your liking. Toasted bulky with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Served with fries

Seafood Pizza

$25.00

Sweet and creamy white sauce topped with mozzarella, lobster, shrimp, and scallop with hints of garlic finished fresh scallions

Meatball Pizza

$19.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced meatballs, banana peppers, pickled red onion, and cilantro chili lime aioli drizzle

Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, chorizo, bacon and pepperoni

Grilled Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Pier spicy boom-boom sauce, mozzarella, fire-roasted eggplant, zucchini, artichokes, red and green peppers, and pickled red onion

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, mozzarella, red onion, crispy fried chicken finished with a BBQ drizzle

BST Pizza

$17.00

Pier Parmesan peppercorn sauce, fresh baby spinach, mozzarella, bacon, and chopped tomatoes with hints of garlic

Indian Butter Pizza

$19.00

Indian butter sauce, mozzarella, crispy fried Malaysian chicken, pickled red onion, and cilantro finished with fresh scallions

Cheese Pizza (no toppings added)

$17.00

Cheese pizza (add toppings for $)

$15.00

Specials

Charbroiled Swordfish

$40.00Out of stock

Lamb Loin Chops

$38.00Out of stock

Alaskan Halibut Pesto Gnocchi

$42.00Out of stock

Barramundi Pesto Gnocchi

$42.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.00

Fresh baked hot and gooey jumbo chocolate chip cookie served in its own cast iron pan. Topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and fresh whipped cream

Crème Brûlée

$10.00

Traditional rich and creamy vanilla custard topped with a thin layer of hard caramel

Deep Fried OREO Cookies

$12.00

OREO cookies dunked in sweet batter, deep fried golden brown with a warm & soft center. Served with dipping sauces and a scoop of salted caramel ice cream

Fried Dough This is Really Good!

$11.00

Deep-fried golden brown topped with melted butter, cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, and caramel drizzle

IBC Root beer float

$6.50

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Refreshingly light pie made with fresh key lime juice, baked in a graham cracker butter crust topped with fresh whipped cream! Every bite makes you feel like you're on the warm, breezy, tropical islands of Lake Winnipesaukee!

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$14.00

Smooth raspberry infused cheesecake baked in a graham cracker butter crust topped with raspberries, donut crumbles, fresh whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Warm brownie with a fudgy center, dark chocolate chunks and caramel bits. Served with salted caramel ice cream, chocolate, and caramel drizzle finished with fresh whipped cream

Salted Carmel Ice Cream

$3.00

Per scoop

The Volcano

$12.00

Rich and moist chocolate cake filled with a creamy dark and dense chocolate center. Served warm with chocolate drizzle and fresh whipped cream

Two Cake Pops

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.00

Per scoop

Xango Cheesecake

$14.00

New York-style cheesecake wrapped in a light sweet pastry, deep fried for a warm center with a crisp and golden flakey outside, rolled in cinnamon sugar and topped with mixed berries, caramel drizzle, and fresh whipped cream

Asparagus

$6.00

Baby carrots

$5.00

Baker

$5.00

Bowl of soup

$10.00

Bread & Butter

$2.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Brussels with bacon & onion

$6.00

Butter

Butternut

$5.00

Cauliflower

$6.00

Cheesy shredded

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cup of soup

$6.00

Fresh corn

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Fries - Irish - side

$9.00

Green beans

$6.00

Loaded baker

$8.00

Loaded mash

$8.00

Onion rings

$7.00

Pier stuffing

$8.00

Potato chips

$6.00

Potato of the day

$6.00

Rice

$5.00

Risotto

$6.00

Roasted reds

$5.00

Sauteed spin

$6.00

Seared Scallop

$3.50

Sour cream

Sweet fries

$6.00

Vegetable of the day

$6.00

Zucchini

$5.00

Children's Menu

Bagel Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Bolognese & Cheese Ravioli

$20.00

Bolognese & Linguine

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli with Marinara

$8.00

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$7.00

Fish N' Chips

$11.00

Fried Shrimp Plate with Fries & Coleslaw

$11.00

I.B.C. Root beer float

$6.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Noodles with 2 Italian Meatballs & Marinara Sauce

$12.00

Noodles with butter or Marinara sauce

$6.00

Plain Grilled Cheese with Fries

$8.00

Two Cake Pops

$6.00

Two Mini Hamburgers with Fries

$8.00

Retail & Fees

Pier Clothing

Small-XL T-Shirts

$20.00

XXL T-Shirts

$22.00

Small-XL Long Sleeve T-Shirts

$28.00

XXL Long Sleeve T-Shirts

$30.00

V-Neck Shirts

$26.00

Small-XL

Small-XL Hoodies

$52.00

XXL Hoodies

$55.00

Hats

$34.00

One size

Lip Balm

$5.00

Salve

$6.00

Beer Glasses

$15.00

Others (Copy)

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00

Per person

Corking Fee

$25.00

Per bottle

Ghost Menu

Appetizers

Whole Belly Clam App

$22.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Dinner

Lob ling - no lob

$24.00

Gnocchi alfredo

$24.00

Gnocchi & cheese - no lob

$26.00

Buffalo risotto

$24.00

Seafood gnocchi - no seafood

$26.00

Lunch

Jensen Wrap

$16.00

Wrap, mayonnaise, American, grilled onions, mushroom, chicken, and teriyaki

Shrimp Mango Wrap

$17.00

Sweet 'n' Spicy Wrap

$16.00

Turkey Spinach Wrap

$16.00

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza

$19.00