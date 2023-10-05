Shibuya Menu

SOUPS & SALADS

Miso (V)

$7.00

Soy bean, tofu & scallions

Noodle Soup

$5.90

Soy bean, tofu & scallions

Ramen*

$15.00

Noodle, kani, chicken, seaweed & soy sauce

Seafood Miso*

$16.00

Shrimp, fish, kani, soy bean, shiitake & scallions

Dynamite Salad*

$17.00

Kani, seaweed, avocado, masago & sesame seeds

House Salad Ginger (K)

$5.90

Salad & Ginger

Neptuno Salad*

$19.00

Salmon, tuna, kani, seaweed, avocado, scallions, masago, sesame seeds & spicy mayo

Shibuya Salad*

$18.00

Kani, tempura flakes, masago, scallions, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Wakame Salad (K)

$10.00

Seaweed

COLD APPETIZERS

Classic Ceviche*

$18.00

White fish, cilantro, red onion, leche de tigre, chips plantain, cancha, yellow peper

Mango Ceviche*

$19.00

White fish, mango, cilantro, red onion, leche de tigre, chips plantain, cancha & nikkei sauce

Mix Ceviche*

$19.00

White fish, octopus, shrimp, cilantro, red onion, leche de tigre, chips plantain, cancha & nikkei sauce

Hamachi Tiradito* (K)

$19.00

Hamachi, jalapeño, microgreens & ponzu sauce

Octopus Tiradito*

$21.00

Octopus, ceviche, avocado, special leche de tigre, onions, masago, sesame seeds & yellow pepper sauce

Salmon Tiradito Shibuya (K)

$18.50

Salmon, microgreens, masago, yellow pepper & special dressing

Tuna Tiradito Shibuya (K)

$18.50

Tuna, microgreens, masago, yellow pepper & special dressing

White Fish Tiradito* (K)

$18.00

White fish, leche de tigre, tartare sauce, aji amarillo sauce, microgreens & masago

Mix Tartare*

$19.00

Tuna, salmon, microgreens, tobiko, spicy mayo, avocado & ponzu sauce

Salmon Tartare*

$19.00

Salmon, microgreens, tobiko, spicy mayo, avocado & ponzu sauce

Tuna Tartare*

$19.00

Tuna, microgreens, tobiko, spicy mayo, avocado & ponzu sauce

Tuna Tataki*

$18.00

Tuna, togarashi, pepper, microgreens, sesame seeds & ponzu sauce

HOT APPETIZERS

Crab Vuelve a la Vida

$19.00

Soft Shell Crab & Caribbean ceviche

Edamame

$9.00

Japanese salty green beans.

Mix Arepa USA

$17.00

Crispy rice arepa, salmon & tuna slices, avocado, wakame, sesame seed, spicy mayo cilantro

Salmon Arepa USA

$17.00

Crispy rice arepa, salmon slices, avocado, wakame, sesame seed, spicy mayo cilantro

Tuna Arepa USA

$17.00

Crispy rice arepa, tuna slices, avocado, wakame, sesame seed, spicy mayo cilantro

Mix Sushi Pizza

$22.00

Crunchy layer of rice, salmon & tuna, kani, avocado, wakame, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Salmon Sushi Pizza

$17.00

Crunchy layer of rice, salmon, kani, avocado, wakame, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Tuna Sushi Pizza

$17.00

Crunchy layer of rice, tuna, kani, avocado, wakame, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Pork Dumplings (3 pcs)

$6.50

Pork dumplings, special homemade sauce. Steam or Fried

Pork Gyozas

$10.00

Pork dumplings, special homemade sauce. Steam or Fried

Salmon Croquettes (2 pcs)

$6.50

Crunchy seafood, onions, eel & tartare sauce.

Salmon Croquettes Korokke (4 pcs)

$12.00

Crunchy seafood, onions, eel & tartare sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Shrimps tempura & special tartare sauce

Shrimp Dumplings (3 pcs)

$5.90

Pork dumplings, special homemade sauce. Steam or Fried

Shumai

$9.00

Shrimp dumplins & home made sauce. Steam or fried.

Special Fried Rice

Pork, beef, shrimp or chicken, vegetables & soy sauce.

Takosu

$18.00

Mini flour shells, tuna tartare, avocado, microgreens, masago & eel sauce

Veggie Dumplings (3 pcs)

$6.50

Pork dumplings, special homemade sauce. Steam or Fried

Veggie Gyozas

$10.00

Vegetables dumplings, special homemade sauce. Steam or Fried

BAO BUNS

Chicken Bao (1 p)

$4.30

Grill chicken, greens onios, micro cilantro & dressed spring mix

Chicken Bao Buns (2 p)

$8.00

Grill chicken, greens onios, micro cilantro & dressed spring mix

Pork Bao (1 p)

$5.50

Pork Belly, green onions & micro cilantro

Pork Bao Buns (2 p)

$10.00

Pork Belly, green onions & micro cilantro

Shrimp Bao (1 p)

$5.50

Fried Shrimp, guacamole, greens onions & micro cilantro

Shrimp Bao Buns (2 p)

$10.00

Fried Shrimp, guacamole, greens onions & micro cilantro

Spicy Tuna Bao (1 p)

$4.90

Spicy tuna, micro cilantro, avocado & truffle oil

Spicy Tuna Bao Buns (2 p)

$9.00

Spicy tuna, micro cilantro, avocado & truffle oil

CLASSIC ROLLS & URAMAKIS

California Roll

$11.00

Kani, cucumber, avocado & sesame seeds

California Uramaki (5 pcs)

$6.40

Kani, cucumber, avocado & sesame seeds

Veggie Roll

$10.00

Vegetables che'f selections & topping sesame seeds

Veggie Uramaki (5 pcs)

$5.90

Vegetables che'f selections & topping sesame seeds

Tuna Roll

$14.00

Tuna, scallions & sesame seeds

Tuna Uramaki (5 pcs)

$7.90

Tuna, scallions & sesame seeds

Dynamite Roll

$12.00

Kani sald, avocado, masago & sesame seeds

Dynamite Uramaki (5 pcs)

$7.10

Kani sald, avocado, masago & sesame seeds

Salmon Roll

$14.00

Salmon, cream cheese & sesame seeds

Salmon Uramaki (5 pcs)

$7.90

Salmon, cream cheese & sesame seeds

SIGNATURE ROLLS

Alaska Special Roll

$20.00

Salmon, kani, cream cheese, topping salmon, avocado, wakame, ikura & sesame seeds

Dragon Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus, topping avocado, eel sauce & sesame seeds

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Kani, cucumber & avocado, topping avocado, fish varieties & sesame seeds

Spicy Salmon Roll

$14.00

Spicy salmon tartare, scallions & sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna tartare, scallions & sesame seeds

Tiger Roll

$18.00

Tempura style, salmon, cream cheese, avocado & masago

Volcano Roll

$20.00

Kani tempura, avocado, cream cheese, masago, topping seafood mix, eel sauce & sesame seeds

HEALTHY ROLLS (NO RICE)

Brady Roll (V)

$16.00

Spring mix, vegetables chef's selection, topping our healthy sauce

Donovan Roll

$23.00

Salmon, tuna, spring mix, avocado, asparagus & topping our healthy sauce

Floyd Roll

$21.00

Shrimp tempura, spring mix, avocado, tuna, kani salad & topping our healthy sauce

Ketolander Salmon Roll (K)

$25.00

Salmon tartare, goat cheese, truffle oil, spicy mayo, coconut, almond, cucumber & microgreens

Ketolander Tuna Roll (K)

$25.00

Tuna tartare, cream cheese, truffle oil, spicy mayo, coconut, almond, cucumber & microgreens

Salmon Jordan Roll

$23.00

Kani salad, asparagus, avocado, salmon, topping masago, sesame seeds, microgreens & our special sauce of the house

Tuna Jordan Roll

$23.00

Kani salad, asparagus, avocado, tuna, topping masago, sesame seeds, microgreens & our special sauce of the house

CHEF ROLLS

Abe Roll

$22.00

Kani, cream cheese, avocado, tempura flakes, topping masago, shrimp tempura, honey mustard & sesame seeds

Da Vinci Roll

$24.00

Salmon, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, scallions, topping plantain, papelon sauce & sake, tempura flakes, microgreens & sesame seeds

Dali Roll

$24.00

Tuna, salmon, cream cheese, masago, topping avocado, tempura flakes, eel sauce & spicy mayo

Dany Roll

$23.00

Ceviche, sweet potato, mango, topping avocado, shrimp & yellow peper sauce

Debbie Roll

$24.00

Shrimp tempura, kani salad, cream cheese, avocado, masago, topping almonds, coconut, walnuts butter sautéed, honey & eel sauce

Flame Roll

$24.00

Grilled sealed salmon, cream cheese, scallions, ginger, topping flamed hamachi & screamy smoky sauce

Guacamole Roll

$23.00

Shrimp tempura, kani salad, topping salmon, truffle oil, eel sauce, guacamole & tobiko

Hamu Roll

$23.00

Prosciutto & fried veggies, topping prosciutto slices, tartare sauce, pesto sauce, parmesan chips & tobiko

Jason Roll

$24.00

Salmon, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topping shrimp, avocado, wakame, cream cheese, tobiko, eel sauce & aji amarillo sauce.

JJ Roll

$39.00

Shrimp tempura, kani, avocado, shibuya lobster, topping shrimp & tobiko mix

Liberty Roll

$24.00

Shrimp tempura, kani salad, scallions, avocado, cream cheese, aji marillo & siracha sauce, topping crispy rice

Pabe Roll

$24.00

Shredded beef, seasoned black beans & avocado, topping sweet plantain, Guasa souce & white cheese

Sexy Man Roll

$22.00

Ell tempura, cream cheese, kani salad, topping truffle oil, salmon, avocado, microgreens, tobiko mix, crispy rice & eel sauce

Shibuya Roll

$25.00

Ell tempura, cream cheese, kani salad, topping truffle oil, salmon, avocado, microgreens, tobiko mix, crispy rice & eel sauce

Truffle Butter Krab Roll

$24.00

Kani Salad, tobiko,& melted butter sauce, ponzu& truffle oil

Yaque Roll

$24.00

Crispy Real Crab, cream cheese, scallions, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado, topping shrimp, octopus & vuelve a la vida sauce

SASHIMIS & NIGUIRIS

Geisha Platter (8 pcs) (wagyu not included)

$32.00

8 pieces. Variety of sashimi and niguiri

Samuray Platter (14 pcs) (wagyu not included)

$57.00

14 pieces. Variety of sashimi and niguiri

Eel (2pcs)

$9.00

Niguiri or sashimi

Hamachi (2pcs)

$9.00

Niguiri or sashimi

Ikura (2pcs)

$9.00

Niguiri or sashimi

Kani (2pcs)

$9.00

Niguiri or sashimi

Masago (2pcs)

$9.00

Niguiri or sashimi

Octopus (2pcs)

$9.00

Niguiri or sashimi

Salmon (2pcs)

$9.00

Niguiri or sashimi

Shrimp (2pcs)

$9.00

Niguiri or sashimi

Tuna (2pcs)

$9.00

Niguiri or sashimi

Uni (2pcs)

Niguiri or sashimi

Wagyu (2pcs)

$16.00

Niguiri or sashimi

White Fish (2pcs)

$9.00

Niguiri or sashimi

TEMAKI

Hand Roll Temaki

Choose 1 protein

POKE

Bangkok Poke

$18.95

Tuna, avocado, scallions, edamame, mango, ponzu sauce, plantain chips or nori

Caracas Poke

$18.95

Shrimp steam or tempura, scallions, avocado, krab salad, wakame, tartar sauce, sesame seeds, plantain chip or nori

Lima Poke

$18.95

Classic ceviche, leche de tigre sauce, cancha, avocado, jalapeno, red onion, plantain chips or nori

London Vegan Poke

$17.95

Tofu plain or tempurized, fried onions rings, scallions, sweet potatoes, avocado, vegan spicy mayo, sesame seeds, plantain chips or nori

Madrid Poke

$17.95

Grilled or teriyaki chicken, red onions, wakame, cilantro, avocado, mayo cilantro sauce, plantain chips or nori

Miami Poke

$18.95

Spicy tuna or spicy salmon, avocado, krab sald, edamame, scallions, mayo wasabi, sesame seeds, plantain chips or nori

My Way Poke

$19.00

Choose 1 base, 1 protein, 4 topping & 1 sauce

Nairobi Poke

$19.95

Salmon & tuna, avocado, wakame salad, cucumber, grated carrots, mayo cilantro sauce, sesame seeds, plantain chips or nori

Oslo Poke

$18.95

Salmon, aji amarilo sauce, edamame, avocado, mango, wakame, edamame, plantain chips or nori

KIDS MENU

Kids Menu Beef

$16.00

Beef katsu, grilled or teriyaki style

Kids Menu Chicken

$14.00

Chicken katsu, grilled or teriyaki style

Kids Menu Fish

$16.00

Fish katsu, grilled or teriyaki style

Kids Menu Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp katsu, grilled or teriyaki style

DESSERT

Banana Tempura

$12.00

Bananas tempura, whipped cream, ice cream & chocolate or caramel syrup.

Brownie Healthy & Ice Cream

$12.00

Home made Cake

Chocolate Marquise

$12.00

Home made Cake

Cookies Tempura

$12.00

Cookies special tempura, ice cream & chocolate or caramel syrup.

Mochis

$12.00

3 assoted flavors

Texas Cake

$12.00

Home made chocolat cake & ice cream

Ice Cream

$5.00

3 assoted flavors

SIDES

Sides Extra

Choose aditional Sides

Extra Sauce

Choose aditional Sauces

Grill Menu

Beef Teriyaki

$20.00

Beef dices sautéed & our special teriyaki sauce

Black Angus Ribeye

$19.95

With two sides

Black Angus Skirt

$19.95

With two sides

Chicken Breaded Milanesa

$14.95

Crispy chicken breast with two sides

Chicken Fettuccine

$15.95

Choose your creamy sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.00

chicken dices sautéed & our special teriyaki sauce

Classic Fettuccine

$12.95

Choose your creamy sauce

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

salmon with a cronchy skin

Kobe Ishiyaki

$28.00

American Wagyu beef slices & our special sauce. Cooked on a hot river stone

Lobster (5/6oz) & Fettuccine

$38.95

Choose your creamy sauce

Lobster Tail (5/6oz)

$31.95

With two sides

Meat & Fettuccine

$27.95

Choose your cut & sauce

Meat Breaded Milanesa

$16.95

Crispy meat with two sides

Mixed Teriyaki

$20.00

Shrimp, beef & chicken combined and sautéed & our special teriyaki sauce

Pork Breaded Milanesa

$13.95

Crispy pork with two sides

Premium Pork Loin

$13.95

With two sides

Red Snapper Breaded Pargo Frito (18oz)

$32.00

Tropical and crispy fish with two sides

Salmon Teriyaki

$24.00

salmon with a crispy skin & teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Fettuccine

$17.95

Choose your creamy sauce

Shrimp Teriyaki

$20.00

Shrimp dices sautéed & our special teriyaki sauce

Surf & Turf Meat & Lobster (5/6oz)

$49.95

Choose your cut

Vegan Menu

VEGAN APPETIZERS

Vegan Cauliflor Wings (V)

$11.55

Deep fried cauliflower, BBQ sauce & french fries.

Vegan Edamame (V)

$9.00

Japanese salty green beans

Vegan Miso Soup (V)

$5.00

Japanese soup, soybean, tofu & scallions

Vegan Moz Sticks (V)

$12.00

Tofu tempura crispy style with marinara sauce.

Vegan Niguiri Avocado (V)

$8.00

Two pieces

Vegan Niguiri Red Bell Pepper (V)

$8.00

Two pieces

Vegan Plantain Bao (1 p) (V)

$4.90

Sweet plantain, kimchee chopped fried onions, micro cilantro & eel sauce.

Vegan Plantain Bao Bun (2 pieces) (V)

$9.00

Sweet plantain, kimchee chopped fried onions, micro cilantro & eel sauce.

Vegan Salad (V)

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, mango, vegan mayo, sesame oil & sesame seeds.

Vegan Tofu Bao (1 p) (V)

$4.90

Panko tofu, kimchee cucumber, sliced red onions & micro cilantro.

Vegan Tofu Bao Bun (2 pieces) (V)

$9.00

Panko tofu, kimchee cucumber, sliced red onions & micro cilantro.