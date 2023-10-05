Shibuya Grill & Sushi Bar Weston
Shibuya Menu
SOUPS & SALADS
Miso (V)
Soy bean, tofu & scallions
Noodle Soup
Soy bean, tofu & scallions
Ramen*
Noodle, kani, chicken, seaweed & soy sauce
Seafood Miso*
Shrimp, fish, kani, soy bean, shiitake & scallions
Dynamite Salad*
Kani, seaweed, avocado, masago & sesame seeds
House Salad Ginger (K)
Salad & Ginger
Neptuno Salad*
Salmon, tuna, kani, seaweed, avocado, scallions, masago, sesame seeds & spicy mayo
Shibuya Salad*
Kani, tempura flakes, masago, scallions, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Wakame Salad (K)
Seaweed
COLD APPETIZERS
Classic Ceviche*
White fish, cilantro, red onion, leche de tigre, chips plantain, cancha, yellow peper
Mango Ceviche*
White fish, mango, cilantro, red onion, leche de tigre, chips plantain, cancha & nikkei sauce
Mix Ceviche*
White fish, octopus, shrimp, cilantro, red onion, leche de tigre, chips plantain, cancha & nikkei sauce
Hamachi Tiradito* (K)
Hamachi, jalapeño, microgreens & ponzu sauce
Octopus Tiradito*
Octopus, ceviche, avocado, special leche de tigre, onions, masago, sesame seeds & yellow pepper sauce
Salmon Tiradito Shibuya (K)
Salmon, microgreens, masago, yellow pepper & special dressing
Tuna Tiradito Shibuya (K)
Tuna, microgreens, masago, yellow pepper & special dressing
White Fish Tiradito* (K)
White fish, leche de tigre, tartare sauce, aji amarillo sauce, microgreens & masago
Mix Tartare*
Tuna, salmon, microgreens, tobiko, spicy mayo, avocado & ponzu sauce
Salmon Tartare*
Salmon, microgreens, tobiko, spicy mayo, avocado & ponzu sauce
Tuna Tartare*
Tuna, microgreens, tobiko, spicy mayo, avocado & ponzu sauce
Tuna Tataki*
Tuna, togarashi, pepper, microgreens, sesame seeds & ponzu sauce
HOT APPETIZERS
Crab Vuelve a la Vida
Soft Shell Crab & Caribbean ceviche
Edamame
Japanese salty green beans.
Mix Arepa USA
Crispy rice arepa, salmon & tuna slices, avocado, wakame, sesame seed, spicy mayo cilantro
Salmon Arepa USA
Crispy rice arepa, salmon slices, avocado, wakame, sesame seed, spicy mayo cilantro
Tuna Arepa USA
Crispy rice arepa, tuna slices, avocado, wakame, sesame seed, spicy mayo cilantro
Mix Sushi Pizza
Crunchy layer of rice, salmon & tuna, kani, avocado, wakame, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Salmon Sushi Pizza
Crunchy layer of rice, salmon, kani, avocado, wakame, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Tuna Sushi Pizza
Crunchy layer of rice, tuna, kani, avocado, wakame, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Pork Dumplings (3 pcs)
Pork dumplings, special homemade sauce. Steam or Fried
Pork Gyozas
Pork dumplings, special homemade sauce. Steam or Fried
Salmon Croquettes (2 pcs)
Crunchy seafood, onions, eel & tartare sauce.
Salmon Croquettes Korokke (4 pcs)
Crunchy seafood, onions, eel & tartare sauce.
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimps tempura & special tartare sauce
Shrimp Dumplings (3 pcs)
Pork dumplings, special homemade sauce. Steam or Fried
Shumai
Shrimp dumplins & home made sauce. Steam or fried.
Special Fried Rice
Pork, beef, shrimp or chicken, vegetables & soy sauce.
Takosu
Mini flour shells, tuna tartare, avocado, microgreens, masago & eel sauce
Veggie Dumplings (3 pcs)
Pork dumplings, special homemade sauce. Steam or Fried
Veggie Gyozas
Vegetables dumplings, special homemade sauce. Steam or Fried
BAO BUNS
Chicken Bao (1 p)
Grill chicken, greens onios, micro cilantro & dressed spring mix
Chicken Bao Buns (2 p)
Grill chicken, greens onios, micro cilantro & dressed spring mix
Pork Bao (1 p)
Pork Belly, green onions & micro cilantro
Pork Bao Buns (2 p)
Pork Belly, green onions & micro cilantro
Shrimp Bao (1 p)
Fried Shrimp, guacamole, greens onions & micro cilantro
Shrimp Bao Buns (2 p)
Fried Shrimp, guacamole, greens onions & micro cilantro
Spicy Tuna Bao (1 p)
Spicy tuna, micro cilantro, avocado & truffle oil
Spicy Tuna Bao Buns (2 p)
Spicy tuna, micro cilantro, avocado & truffle oil
CLASSIC ROLLS & URAMAKIS
California Roll
Kani, cucumber, avocado & sesame seeds
California Uramaki (5 pcs)
Kani, cucumber, avocado & sesame seeds
Veggie Roll
Vegetables che'f selections & topping sesame seeds
Veggie Uramaki (5 pcs)
Vegetables che'f selections & topping sesame seeds
Tuna Roll
Tuna, scallions & sesame seeds
Tuna Uramaki (5 pcs)
Tuna, scallions & sesame seeds
Dynamite Roll
Kani sald, avocado, masago & sesame seeds
Dynamite Uramaki (5 pcs)
Kani sald, avocado, masago & sesame seeds
Salmon Roll
Salmon, cream cheese & sesame seeds
Salmon Uramaki (5 pcs)
Salmon, cream cheese & sesame seeds
SIGNATURE ROLLS
Alaska Special Roll
Salmon, kani, cream cheese, topping salmon, avocado, wakame, ikura & sesame seeds
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus, topping avocado, eel sauce & sesame seeds
Rainbow Roll
Kani, cucumber & avocado, topping avocado, fish varieties & sesame seeds
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon tartare, scallions & sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna tartare, scallions & sesame seeds
Tiger Roll
Tempura style, salmon, cream cheese, avocado & masago
Volcano Roll
Kani tempura, avocado, cream cheese, masago, topping seafood mix, eel sauce & sesame seeds
HEALTHY ROLLS (NO RICE)
Brady Roll (V)
Spring mix, vegetables chef's selection, topping our healthy sauce
Donovan Roll
Salmon, tuna, spring mix, avocado, asparagus & topping our healthy sauce
Floyd Roll
Shrimp tempura, spring mix, avocado, tuna, kani salad & topping our healthy sauce
Ketolander Salmon Roll (K)
Salmon tartare, goat cheese, truffle oil, spicy mayo, coconut, almond, cucumber & microgreens
Ketolander Tuna Roll (K)
Tuna tartare, cream cheese, truffle oil, spicy mayo, coconut, almond, cucumber & microgreens
Salmon Jordan Roll
Kani salad, asparagus, avocado, salmon, topping masago, sesame seeds, microgreens & our special sauce of the house
Tuna Jordan Roll
Kani salad, asparagus, avocado, tuna, topping masago, sesame seeds, microgreens & our special sauce of the house
CHEF ROLLS
Abe Roll
Kani, cream cheese, avocado, tempura flakes, topping masago, shrimp tempura, honey mustard & sesame seeds
Da Vinci Roll
Salmon, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, scallions, topping plantain, papelon sauce & sake, tempura flakes, microgreens & sesame seeds
Dali Roll
Tuna, salmon, cream cheese, masago, topping avocado, tempura flakes, eel sauce & spicy mayo
Dany Roll
Ceviche, sweet potato, mango, topping avocado, shrimp & yellow peper sauce
Debbie Roll
Shrimp tempura, kani salad, cream cheese, avocado, masago, topping almonds, coconut, walnuts butter sautéed, honey & eel sauce
Flame Roll
Grilled sealed salmon, cream cheese, scallions, ginger, topping flamed hamachi & screamy smoky sauce
Guacamole Roll
Shrimp tempura, kani salad, topping salmon, truffle oil, eel sauce, guacamole & tobiko
Hamu Roll
Prosciutto & fried veggies, topping prosciutto slices, tartare sauce, pesto sauce, parmesan chips & tobiko
Jason Roll
Salmon, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topping shrimp, avocado, wakame, cream cheese, tobiko, eel sauce & aji amarillo sauce.
JJ Roll
Shrimp tempura, kani, avocado, shibuya lobster, topping shrimp & tobiko mix
Liberty Roll
Shrimp tempura, kani salad, scallions, avocado, cream cheese, aji marillo & siracha sauce, topping crispy rice
Pabe Roll
Shredded beef, seasoned black beans & avocado, topping sweet plantain, Guasa souce & white cheese
Sexy Man Roll
Ell tempura, cream cheese, kani salad, topping truffle oil, salmon, avocado, microgreens, tobiko mix, crispy rice & eel sauce
Shibuya Roll
Ell tempura, cream cheese, kani salad, topping truffle oil, salmon, avocado, microgreens, tobiko mix, crispy rice & eel sauce
Truffle Butter Krab Roll
Kani Salad, tobiko,& melted butter sauce, ponzu& truffle oil
Yaque Roll
Crispy Real Crab, cream cheese, scallions, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado, topping shrimp, octopus & vuelve a la vida sauce
SASHIMIS & NIGUIRIS
Geisha Platter (8 pcs) (wagyu not included)
8 pieces. Variety of sashimi and niguiri
Samuray Platter (14 pcs) (wagyu not included)
14 pieces. Variety of sashimi and niguiri
Eel (2pcs)
Niguiri or sashimi
Hamachi (2pcs)
Niguiri or sashimi
Ikura (2pcs)
Niguiri or sashimi
Kani (2pcs)
Niguiri or sashimi
Masago (2pcs)
Niguiri or sashimi
Octopus (2pcs)
Niguiri or sashimi
Salmon (2pcs)
Niguiri or sashimi
Shrimp (2pcs)
Niguiri or sashimi
Tuna (2pcs)
Niguiri or sashimi
Uni (2pcs)
Niguiri or sashimi
Wagyu (2pcs)
Niguiri or sashimi
White Fish (2pcs)
Niguiri or sashimi
POKE
Bangkok Poke
Tuna, avocado, scallions, edamame, mango, ponzu sauce, plantain chips or nori
Caracas Poke
Shrimp steam or tempura, scallions, avocado, krab salad, wakame, tartar sauce, sesame seeds, plantain chip or nori
Lima Poke
Classic ceviche, leche de tigre sauce, cancha, avocado, jalapeno, red onion, plantain chips or nori
London Vegan Poke
Tofu plain or tempurized, fried onions rings, scallions, sweet potatoes, avocado, vegan spicy mayo, sesame seeds, plantain chips or nori
Madrid Poke
Grilled or teriyaki chicken, red onions, wakame, cilantro, avocado, mayo cilantro sauce, plantain chips or nori
Miami Poke
Spicy tuna or spicy salmon, avocado, krab sald, edamame, scallions, mayo wasabi, sesame seeds, plantain chips or nori
My Way Poke
Choose 1 base, 1 protein, 4 topping & 1 sauce
Nairobi Poke
Salmon & tuna, avocado, wakame salad, cucumber, grated carrots, mayo cilantro sauce, sesame seeds, plantain chips or nori
Oslo Poke
Salmon, aji amarilo sauce, edamame, avocado, mango, wakame, edamame, plantain chips or nori
KIDS MENU
DESSERT
Banana Tempura
Bananas tempura, whipped cream, ice cream & chocolate or caramel syrup.
Brownie Healthy & Ice Cream
Home made Cake
Chocolate Marquise
Home made Cake
Cookies Tempura
Cookies special tempura, ice cream & chocolate or caramel syrup.
Mochis
3 assoted flavors
Texas Cake
Home made chocolat cake & ice cream
Ice Cream
3 assoted flavors
Grill Menu
Beef Teriyaki
Beef dices sautéed & our special teriyaki sauce
Black Angus Ribeye
With two sides
Black Angus Skirt
With two sides
Chicken Breaded Milanesa
Crispy chicken breast with two sides
Chicken Fettuccine
Choose your creamy sauce
Chicken Teriyaki
chicken dices sautéed & our special teriyaki sauce
Classic Fettuccine
Choose your creamy sauce
Grilled Salmon
salmon with a cronchy skin
Kobe Ishiyaki
American Wagyu beef slices & our special sauce. Cooked on a hot river stone
Lobster (5/6oz) & Fettuccine
Choose your creamy sauce
Lobster Tail (5/6oz)
With two sides
Meat & Fettuccine
Choose your cut & sauce
Meat Breaded Milanesa
Crispy meat with two sides
Mixed Teriyaki
Shrimp, beef & chicken combined and sautéed & our special teriyaki sauce
Pork Breaded Milanesa
Crispy pork with two sides
Premium Pork Loin
With two sides
Red Snapper Breaded Pargo Frito (18oz)
Tropical and crispy fish with two sides
Salmon Teriyaki
salmon with a crispy skin & teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Fettuccine
Choose your creamy sauce
Shrimp Teriyaki
Shrimp dices sautéed & our special teriyaki sauce
Surf & Turf Meat & Lobster (5/6oz)
Choose your cut
Vegan Menu
VEGAN APPETIZERS
Vegan Cauliflor Wings (V)
Deep fried cauliflower, BBQ sauce & french fries.
Vegan Edamame (V)
Japanese salty green beans
Vegan Miso Soup (V)
Japanese soup, soybean, tofu & scallions
Vegan Moz Sticks (V)
Tofu tempura crispy style with marinara sauce.
Vegan Niguiri Avocado (V)
Two pieces
Vegan Niguiri Red Bell Pepper (V)
Two pieces
Vegan Plantain Bao (1 p) (V)
Sweet plantain, kimchee chopped fried onions, micro cilantro & eel sauce.
Vegan Plantain Bao Bun (2 pieces) (V)
Sweet plantain, kimchee chopped fried onions, micro cilantro & eel sauce.
Vegan Salad (V)
Avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, mango, vegan mayo, sesame oil & sesame seeds.
Vegan Tofu Bao (1 p) (V)
Panko tofu, kimchee cucumber, sliced red onions & micro cilantro.
Vegan Tofu Bao Bun (2 pieces) (V)
Panko tofu, kimchee cucumber, sliced red onions & micro cilantro.