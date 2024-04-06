Shift Kitchen and Bar
Food
Dinner
- Savory Sorbet$5.00
EVOO, himalayan pink truffle salt, chèvre
- Pickled French Fries$8.00
secret sauce
- Bread Board$13.00
daily bread, boursin cheese, Chef’s infused butter, marinated olives
- Carciofo$13.00
fried artichoke hearts, white truffle aioli, toasted goat cheese
- Beets$17.00
roasted baby beets, citrus supremes, feta foam, crystalized mint
- Tartare$25.00
raw lamb sirloin, salsa verde, dried corn, native nut & seed cracker
- Panisse$20.00
crispy chickpea panisse, confit parsnip, roasted cashew creme, pickled mushrooms, lemon caper vinaigrette
- Diavola Pappardelle$24.00
Fricassee shallots, Chile pepper, cherry tomatoes, garlic honey, pecorino
- Carbonara Tortellini$28.00
lemon & pea ricotta filled pasta, duck breast bacon, pecorino, cured egg yolk
- Barramundi$35.00
asian sea bass, asparagus, morel mushrooms, Normande sauce
- Coulotte$35.00
5 oz loin cut, melted leeks, zhoug, cous cous, Chile oil
- Pork Chop$35.00
southern fried bone-in pork chop, radicchio, watermelon radish, capers, stilton, tonnato sauce
- Cubano Burger$23.00
8oz beef chuck, apple smoked ham, oregano pickled carrots & onions, banana mustard, swiss cheese, house chips
- Kids Meal
- DELIVERY TO OENO
- Side Of Sauce