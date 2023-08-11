Shikara Restaurant Ashyana Catering
Tasty Bowls
Appetizers
Bhel Puri
$5.00
Lighty-seasonel rice puffs mixed with diced potatoes, onions, cilantro and a variety of home made chutneys
Dahi Papdi Chat
$5.00
Crispy whole-wafers,soaked in a mildly-seasoned yogurt,tossed with potatoes and chick peas
Aloo Tikki With Chana Chaat
$6.95
Patties made of peas and potatoes with a touch of herbs and served with a chick peas curry
Samosa and Chole Chaat
$5.95
Samosa (1 pc)
$1.50
Spiced potatoes and peas pastry
Vegetable Cutlet each
$2.00
Deep fried patty made of potatoes ,cauliflower, carrots and green peas with mild herbs and spices.
Paneer Tikka
$10.00
Paneer Pakora Stuffed (3)
$6.00
Shikara Vegetarian Snacks
$8.00
Aloo Tikki
$1.75
Mirchi Pakora (8pc)
$5.95
Vegetabe Pakoras (8 pcs)
$5.95
Onion Pakoras (8 Pcs)
$5.95
Spinach Pakoras (8 Pcs)
$5.95
Garlic Shrimp
$11.00
Chicken 65
$12.00
Chooza Pakora (8 pcs)
$6.00
Keema Samosa each
$2.00
Shikara Special Nonvegetarian Snacks
$10.00
Chicken Samosa 1 Pc
$2.00
Tandoori Specials
Tandoori Chicken - Full
$15.95
Tandoori Chicken - Half
$8.95
Chicken Tikka
$15.00
Chicken Garlic Kebab
$12.00
Chicken Jeera Kebab
$12.00
Chicken Reshmi Kebab
$12.00
Malai Chicken
$12.00
Tandoori Royal Platter
$15.00
Achari Chicken Boti
$15.00
Paneer Tikka
$12.00
Seekh Kebab
$17.00
Lamb Chops ( 4pc )
$18.00
Fish Tikka
$15.00
Tandoori Shrimp 6 Pcs
$19.00
Vegetarian Entrees/ Vaishnav Bhojan
16oz
Aloo Gobi Masala
$12.95
Aloo Mattar
$12.00
Aloo Palak
$12.00
Baigan Bhartha
$12.95
Baigan Dahiwala
$12.95
Bhindi Masala
$12.00
Bombay Aloo
$10.95
Chana Masala
$11.00
Chole Pindi Amritsari
$11.00
Dal Makhani
$11.00
Jeera Aloo
$10.95
Kadhai Paneer
$12.95
Kadhai Saag
$12.95
Malai Kofta
$12.95
Mattar Paneer
$12.95
Navrattan Korma
$12.95
Palak Paneer
$12.95
Paneer Bhurji
$12.95
Paneer Makhani
$12.95
Paneer Tikka Masala
$12.95
Punjabj Kadi Pakora
$11.00
Saag Corn
$12.95
Saag Paneer
$12.95
Shahi Paneer
$12.95
Vegetable Jalfrezzi
$12.95
Vegetable Makhani
$12.95
Yellow Tardka Dal
$11.00
Chicken Entrees/ Murgh Ki Rasoi
Lamb Entrees/ Gosht Ki Rasoi
Indo - Chinese Fusion
Seafood Entrees/ Swaad Samunder Se
Rice Dishes/ Chawal Ke Namoone
Roti
Desserts Meethe Sapne
Salads, Yogurts & Accompaniments
South Indian Specialties
Masala Dosai
$14.00
Saada Dosai
$12.00
Spinach Masala Dosai
$14.00
Rava Masala Dosa
$14.00
Onion Rava Dosa
$14.00
Idli Sambhar
$8.00
Medhu Wada Sambhar
$8.00
Onion Uttapam
$9.00
Veg Uttappam
$12.00
Extra Aloo Sabji 8 oz
$3.00
Extra Sambhar 16 oz
$7.00
Coconut Rice
$9.00
Lemon Rice
$9.00
Tamarind Rice
$9.00
Tomato Rice
$9.00
Curd Rice
$8.00
Beer & Wine bottles
Bottles of Wine and Beer. Must be 21+ years old to order.
Merlot - Woodbridge California
$11.95
Cabernet Sauvignon - Woodbridge California
$11.95
Pinot Grigio (chilled) - Beringer Main & Vine
$11.95
Chardonnay (chilled ) - Woodbridge California
$11.95
Sauvignon Blanc ( chilled) - Woodbridge California
$11.95
Flying Horse Indian Beer (large 650 ml and chilled)
$8.00
Taj Mahal Indian Beer ( large 650 ml and chilled)
$8.00
Kingfisher Indian Beer (355 ml and chilled)
$3.95
Heineken (chilled)
$3.95
Miller Genuine Draft (chilled)
$3.75
Amstel Light (chilled)
$3.95
Corona (chilled)
$3.95
Miller Light (chilled)
$3.95
Bud Light ( chilled)
$3.95
Beverages
Please Don't Forget To Add
