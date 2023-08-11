Popular Items

Butter Chicken

$13.00
Paneer Makhani

$12.95
Kadhai Paneer

$12.95


Tasty Bowls

Chana Masala on Rice (Delhi Style )

$8.99

Daal Makhani on Rice

$8.99

Matter Paneer on Rice

$8.99

Punjabi Kadi Pakora on Rice

$8.99

Butter Chicken On Rice

$9.99

Lamb Curry on Rice

$13.99

Appetizers

Bhel Puri

$5.00

Lighty-seasonel rice puffs mixed with diced potatoes, onions, cilantro and a variety of home made chutneys

Dahi Papdi Chat

$5.00

Crispy whole-wafers,soaked in a mildly-seasoned yogurt,tossed with potatoes and chick peas

Aloo Tikki With Chana Chaat

$6.95

Patties made of peas and potatoes with a touch of herbs and served with a chick peas curry

Samosa and Chole Chaat

$5.95
Samosa (1 pc)

$1.50

Spiced potatoes and peas pastry

Vegetable Cutlet each

$2.00

Deep fried patty made of potatoes ,cauliflower, carrots and green peas with mild herbs and spices.

Paneer Tikka

$10.00

Paneer Pakora Stuffed (3)

$6.00

Shikara Vegetarian Snacks

$8.00

Aloo Tikki

$1.75

Mirchi Pakora (8pc)

$5.95

Vegetabe Pakoras (8 pcs)

$5.95

Onion Pakoras (8 Pcs)

$5.95

Spinach Pakoras (8 Pcs)

$5.95

Garlic Shrimp

$11.00

Chicken 65

$12.00

Chooza Pakora (8 pcs)

$6.00

Keema Samosa each

$2.00

Shikara Special Nonvegetarian Snacks

$10.00

Chicken Samosa 1 Pc

$2.00

Tandoori Specials

Tandoori Chicken - Full

$15.95

Tandoori Chicken - Half

$8.95

Chicken Tikka

$15.00

Chicken Garlic Kebab

$12.00

Chicken Jeera Kebab

$12.00

Chicken Reshmi Kebab

$12.00

Malai Chicken

$12.00

Tandoori Royal Platter

$15.00

Achari Chicken Boti

$15.00

Paneer Tikka

$12.00

Seekh Kebab

$17.00

Lamb Chops ( 4pc )

$18.00

Fish Tikka

$15.00

Tandoori Shrimp 6 Pcs

$19.00

Vegetarian Entrees/ Vaishnav Bhojan

16oz
Aloo Gobi Masala

$12.95

Aloo Mattar

$12.00
Aloo Palak

$12.00
Baigan Bhartha

$12.95

Baigan Dahiwala

$12.95
Bhindi Masala

$12.00
Bombay Aloo

$10.95
Chana Masala

$11.00

Chole Pindi Amritsari

$11.00
Dal Makhani

$11.00
Jeera Aloo

$10.95
Kadhai Paneer

$12.95

Kadhai Saag

$12.95
Malai Kofta

$12.95
Mattar Paneer

$12.95

Navrattan Korma

$12.95
Palak Paneer

$12.95
Paneer Bhurji

$12.95
Paneer Makhani

$12.95
Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.95
Punjabj Kadi Pakora

$11.00
Saag Corn

$12.95
Saag Paneer

$12.95

Shahi Paneer

$12.95

Vegetable Jalfrezzi

$12.95

Vegetable Makhani

$12.95
Yellow Tardka Dal

$11.00

Chicken Entrees/ Murgh Ki Rasoi

Butter Chicken

$13.00
Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.00
Chicken Curry

$13.00
Kadhai Chicken

$13.00
Chicken Dahiwala

$13.00
Chicken Saagwala

$13.00

Chicken Shahi Korma

$13.00
Chicken Vindaloo

$13.00
Frontier Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Chilli Masala

$13.00
Egg Curry

$13.00

Lamb Entrees/ Gosht Ki Rasoi

Rogan Josh lamb Curry

$14.95
Lamb Vindaloo

$14.95

Lamb Dahiwala

$14.95
Bhuna Gosht

$14.95
Lamb Pasanda

$14.95
Keema Mattar

$14.95
Dal Gosht

$14.95
Goat Curry

$14.95
Kadhai Ghost

$14.95
Lamb Chop Masala

$20.00
Lamb Saag

$14.95
Lamb Tikka Masala

$14.95

Indo - Chinese Fusion

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$12.00

Chili Potatoes

$10.00
Chilli Chicken

$12.00
Chilli Paneer

$12.00
Egg Fried Rice

$12.00
Fried Rice - Chicken

$12.00
Fried Rice - Veg

$11.00
Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.00
Veg Hakka Noodles

$11.00
Veg Spring Rolls(4 pcs)

$3.00
Vegetable Manchurian

$11.00

Gobi Manchurian

$12.00

Paneer 65

$12.00

Seafood Entrees/ Swaad Samunder Se

Shrimp Masala

$16.00

Shrimp Vindaloo

$16.00

Fish Masala

$13.00

Goan Fish Curry

$13.00

Madras Fish Curry

$13.00

Rice Dishes/ Chawal Ke Namoone

Chicken Biryani

$13.00

Lamb Biryani

$15.00

Goat Biryani

$15.00

Shrimp Biryani

$17.00

Vegetable Biryani

$12.00

Kashmiri Pulao

$7.00

Peas Pulao

$4.00

Jeera Rice

$4.00

Basmati Plain Rice

$3.00

Tomato Rice

$7.00

Vegetable Pulav

$7.00

Roti

Tandoori Roti

$2.00

Parantha

$3.00

Methi Parantha

$3.00

Podina Parantha

$3.00

Aloo Parantha

$4.50

Butter Naan

$2.50

Plain Naan (No Butter)

$2.50

Garlic Nan

$2.50

Chilli Naan

$3.50

Kashmiri Naan

$4.00

Keema Nan

$5.00

Onion Kulcha

$3.00

Paneer Kulcha

$4.00

Bread Basket

$10.00

Aloo Kulcha

$4.50

Poorie

$3.00

Bhatura

$3.00

Desserts Meethe Sapne

Rasmalai (2 pc)

$3.00

Kala Jamun (2 pcs)

$3.00

Gulab Jamun (2 pcs)

$3.00

Kheer

$3.00

Gaajar Halwa

$3.00

Pista Kulfi

$3.00

Mango Kulfi

$3.00

Salads, Yogurts & Accompaniments

Cucumber Raita

$2.00

Dahi Wada ( 2 pcs)

$6.00

Roasted Pappadam (2 pcs)

$2.00

Mango Chutney

$2.00

Masala Papad

$3.00

Onions Lemon Chili

Green Chutney ( 8oz)

$3.00

Green Chutney 16 oz

$5.00

Red ( Tamarind Chutney ) 8 oz

$3.00

Red ( Tamarind Chutney ) 16 oz

$5.00

South Indian Specialties

Masala Dosai

$14.00
Saada Dosai

$12.00
Spinach Masala Dosai

$14.00
Rava Masala Dosa

$14.00
Onion Rava Dosa

$14.00
Idli Sambhar

$8.00
Medhu Wada Sambhar

$8.00
Onion Uttapam

$9.00
Veg Uttappam

$12.00

Extra Aloo Sabji 8 oz

$3.00

Extra Sambhar 16 oz

$7.00

Coconut Rice

$9.00
Lemon Rice

$9.00
Tamarind Rice

$9.00
Tomato Rice

$9.00

Curd Rice

$8.00

$8.00

Beer & Wine bottles

Bottles of Wine and Beer. Must be 21+ years old to order.

Merlot - Woodbridge California

$11.95

Cabernet Sauvignon - Woodbridge California

$11.95

Pinot Grigio (chilled) - Beringer Main & Vine

$11.95

Chardonnay (chilled ) - Woodbridge California

$11.95

Sauvignon Blanc ( chilled) - Woodbridge California

$11.95

Flying Horse Indian Beer (large 650 ml and chilled)

$8.00

Taj Mahal Indian Beer ( large 650 ml and chilled)

$8.00

Kingfisher Indian Beer (355 ml and chilled)

$3.95

Heineken (chilled)

$3.95

Miller Genuine Draft (chilled)

$3.75

Amstel Light (chilled)

$3.95

Corona (chilled)

$3.95

Miller Light (chilled)

$3.95

Bud Light ( chilled)

$3.95

Beverages

Sweet Lassi

$3.00

Salted Lassi

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$3.00

Mango Shake

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Please Don't Forget To Add

Steamed Basmati Rice

$3.00

Jeera Rice

$4.00

Butter Naan

$2.00

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Tandoori Roti

$2.00