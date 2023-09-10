Popular Items

Cheese SLICE

$3.75
WHOLE Cheese

$25.00

Kalamansi Italian Ice

$4.00

Pizza

Slices

Cheese SLICE

$3.75
Pepperoni SLICE

$4.25
Veggie SLICE

$4.25

Shiitake mushroom, broccoli di cecco, kalamata olives, red onion, pickled fresno chile

Meat SLICE

$5.00

Chinese sausage, speck, pepperoni, sambal

White SLICE

$5.50

Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, ricotta, mortadella

Marinara SLICE

$3.75

Tomato, garlic, capers, oregano, olive oil

18" Whole Pie

WHOLE Cheese

$25.00
WHOLE Pepperoni

$30.00
WHOLE Veggie

$31.00

Shiitake mushroom, broccoli di cecco, kalamata olives, red onion, pickled fresno chile

WHOLE Meat

$33.00

Chinese sausage, speck, pepperoni, sambal

WHOLE White

$35.00

Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, ricotta, mortadella

WHOLE Marinara

$25.00

Tomato, garlic, capers, oregano, olive oil

Sides

Celery Salad

Celery Salad

Celery, Blue Cheese, Pickled Fresno Chili, Pistachio, Mint

Charred Broccolini & Avo Dip

Charred Broccolini & Avo Dip

$14.00

Broccoli di cecco, avocado puree, togarashi oil, lemon zest

Japanese Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce

Japanese Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce

Japanese eggplant, summer peppers, garlic sauce, hazelnuts, herbs

Peach Salad

Peach Salad

Peaches, purslane, cilantro, basil, walnuts, toasted sesame vinaigrette

BBQ Pork Arancini

BBQ Pork Arancini

$6.00

Rice ball stuffed with bbq pork, fried and topped with furikake

House Ranch

$2.00

creme fraiche, buttermilk, red onion powder, fresno chile powder, garlic powder, fish sauce, champagne vinegar, salt, parsley and dill

Avo Dip

$2.00

avocado, parsley, fish sauce, garlic, sunflower seeds, champagne vinegar, lemon juice & salt

Dessert

Kalamansi Italian Ice

$4.00

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$4.50
Diet Coke Can

$3.00
Vernors Ginger

$3.50
Dr Browns Cel-Ray

$4.50
Hank's Black Cherry

$4.50
Mineral Water

$4.50
Sparkling Water

$4.50