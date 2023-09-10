Shins Pizza 1215 1/2 Cypress Avenue
Pizza
Slices
Cheese SLICE
Pepperoni SLICE
Veggie SLICE
Shiitake mushroom, broccoli di cecco, kalamata olives, red onion, pickled fresno chile
Meat SLICE
Chinese sausage, speck, pepperoni, sambal
White SLICE
Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, ricotta, mortadella
Marinara SLICE
Tomato, garlic, capers, oregano, olive oil
18" Whole Pie
WHOLE Cheese
WHOLE Pepperoni
WHOLE Veggie
Shiitake mushroom, broccoli di cecco, kalamata olives, red onion, pickled fresno chile
WHOLE Meat
Chinese sausage, speck, pepperoni, sambal
WHOLE White
Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, ricotta, mortadella
WHOLE Marinara
Tomato, garlic, capers, oregano, olive oil
Sides
Celery Salad
Celery, Blue Cheese, Pickled Fresno Chili, Pistachio, Mint
Charred Broccolini & Avo Dip
Broccoli di cecco, avocado puree, togarashi oil, lemon zest
Japanese Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce
Japanese eggplant, summer peppers, garlic sauce, hazelnuts, herbs
Peach Salad
Peaches, purslane, cilantro, basil, walnuts, toasted sesame vinaigrette
BBQ Pork Arancini
Rice ball stuffed with bbq pork, fried and topped with furikake
House Ranch
creme fraiche, buttermilk, red onion powder, fresno chile powder, garlic powder, fish sauce, champagne vinegar, salt, parsley and dill
Avo Dip
avocado, parsley, fish sauce, garlic, sunflower seeds, champagne vinegar, lemon juice & salt