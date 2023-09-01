FOOD MENU

STARTERS

Brussels Salad
Brussels Salad
$16.00

poached shrimp, yuzu vinaigrette

Crispy Shrimp
Crispy Shrimp
$16.00

herbed panko, Asian remoulade

Edamame
Edamame
$9.00
Garlic Pork Potstickers
Garlic Pork Potstickers
$15.00

scallion ponzu

Lettuce Wraps
Lettuce Wraps
$16.50

sweet chili ponzu, butter lettuce

Miso Soup
Miso Soup
$8.00
Poppers (4)
Poppers (4)
$14.00

yellow curry dipping sauce

Seaweed Salad
$12.00
Shishito Peppers
Shishito Peppers
$14.00
Shortrib Potstickers
Shortrib Potstickers
$16.00

beef jus reduction

Shrimp Dumpling
Shrimp Dumpling
$16.00

steamed, spicy lemongrass dipping sauce

Snow Ear Salad
Snow Ear Salad
$11.00

frisee, citrus ponzu

Spicy Edamame
$9.00
Steam Buns (2)
Steam Buns (2)
$10.00

Thai chili hoisin, shredded cabbage

Summer Rolls
Summer Rolls
$12.00

poached shrimp, Thai peanut sauce

Surf & Turf Tataki
$22.00
Tuna Tartare (1)
Tuna Tartare (1)
$10.50

sesame, cucumber, jalapeno

Yakitori
$15.00
Yama Salad
Yama Salad
$9.00

iceberg lettuce, spinach, tomato, Asia dressing

ENTREES

1/2 Rack Ribs
1/2 Rack Ribs
$20.00

honey hoisin BBQ (6 ribs)

Beef Short Ribs
Beef Short Ribs
$39.00

broccolini, egg noodles, short rib jus

Cast Iron Swordfish
Cast Iron Swordfish
$36.00

ginger, lemongrass, garlic butter

Cedar Plank Ora King Salmon
$38.00

wasabi almond crust, roasted vegetables

Chili & Herb Tempura Whole Fish
$68.00

rice noodles, trio of sauces

Full Rack Ribs
Full Rack Ribs
$36.00

honey hoisin BBQ (12 ribs)

Grilled Beef Tenderloin
Grilled Beef Tenderloin
$39.00

citrus marinated, red onion, scallion whipped potatoes

NY Shaked Beef
$28.00
Pan Seared Half Chicken
$28.00

crispy mixed fingerling potatoes, broccolini, roasted soy glaze

Pan Seared Jumbo Scallops
$36.00

wild shitake mushroom "risotto", spring onion & Thai basil puree

Peking Duck
$52.00

available only on Thursday, limited quantities available

Shaken Beef Bowl
$28.00
Steamed Halibut
Steamed Halibut
$38.00

mitake mushrooms, leeks, shrimp dumplings

Traditional Miso Black Cod
Traditional Miso Black Cod
$38.00

sauteed asparagus, beech mushrooms

SUSHI

Albacore Tuna
$10.00

2 pieces

Big Eye Tuna
$12.00

2 pieces

Cooked Egg
$5.00

2 pieces

Dougie Fresh
$10.00

2 pieces

Eel
$10.00

2 pieces

Flounder
$10.00

2 pieces

Flying Fish Roe
$8.00

2 pieces

Jap Mack
$14.00

2 pieces

Jap Sea Eel
$13.00

2 pieces

Jap Snap
$11.00

2 pieces

Kampachi
$10.00

2 pieces

Octopus
$10.00

2 pieces

Quail Egg
$4.00

2 pieces

Salmon
$10.00

2 pieces

Salmon Roe
$14.00

2 pieces

Scallop
$12.00

2 pieces

Sea Urchin
$16.00

2 pieces

Shrimp
$10.00

2 pieces

Smelt Roe
$7.00

2 pieces

Smoked Salmon
$10.00

2 pieces

Snow Crab
$15.00

2 pieces

Span Mack
$11.00

2 pieces

Squid
$9.00

2 pieces

Superwhite
$10.00

2 pieces

Sweet Shrimp
$14.00

2 pieces

Yellowtail
$10.00

2 pieces

Toro
$20.00

SASHIMI

**Albacore Tuna
$20.00

5 pieces

**Big Eye Tuna
$24.00

5 pieces

**Chefs Choice
$42.00

5 pieces

**Eel
$20.00

5 pieces

**Elvis Mack
**Elvis Mack
$20.00
**Esping
**Esping
$20.00
**Flounder
$20.00

5 pieces

**Hamachi/Pear
$23.00

5 pieces

**Hawaiian
**Hawaiian
$20.00
**Jap Mack
$28.00

5 pieces

**Jap Snap
$22.00

5 pieces

**Kona Kampachi
$20.00

5 pieces

**Lynae
**Lynae
$20.00
**Octopus
$20.00

5 pieces

**Salm Shinsei
$19.00
**Salmon
$20.00

5 pieces

**Scallop
$22.00

5 pieces

**Sea Urchin
$28.00

5 pieces

**Shinsei
**Shinsei
$20.00
**Shrimp
$20.00

5 pieces

**Smoked Salmon
$20.00

5 pieces

**Snow Crab
$26.00

5 pieces

**Span Mack
$24.00

5 pieces

**Squid
$18.00

5 pieces

**Superwhite
$20.00
**The Demesy
**The Demesy
$20.00
**Toro
$38.00

5 pieces

**Tuna Crunch
$23.00

5 pieces

**Yellowtail
$22.00

5 pieces

Quail Sake Shooter
$15.00
Quail Shooter
$4.00
Urchin Sake Shooter
$25.00

ROLLS

Alfred Roll
$20.00

shrimp Tempura, avocado, tuna, salmon, smelt roe, crunch

Amanda Roll
Amanda Roll
$20.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, snow crab, eel sauce

Avocado Roll
$10.00
Brodsky
Brodsky
$20.00

spicy tuna, big eye tuna, salmon, avocado

California Roll
California Roll
$16.00

snow crab, avocado, cucumber

Caterpillar Roll
Caterpillar Roll
$20.00

snow crab, avocado, cucumber, eel

Crawfish Roll
Crawfish Roll
$10.00
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber Roll
$6.00
Dragon Lady Pressed
$20.00

flame seared salmon, spicy tuna, serrano, crisoy onions

Enrique Roll
Enrique Roll
$20.00
Esping Roll
$22.00

salmon, yellowtail, dill, lemon zest, evoo, avocado

Green Goddess
$17.00

herbaceous green sushi rice, pickled onion, broccolini, asparagus, spinach, jalapeno, avocado, crispy quinoa crunch

Healthy Ken Roll
$19.00
Katinas Crispy Rice
Katinas Crispy Rice
$20.00

spicy tuna, crispy rice, sriracha, jalapeno

Kendall Roll
Kendall Roll
$19.50

shrimp tempura, tuna, avocado, jalapenos

Lovers Roll
Lovers Roll
$19.50

salmon, cucumber, mango, cilantro, jalapeno, wrapped in rice paper, chia seeds

Lynaes Roll
Lynaes Roll
$19.50

salmon, cucumber, superwhite tuna, ahi tuna

Pressed Sushi
Pressed Sushi
$20.00

spicy tuna, big eye tuna, salmon, avocado

Purple Rain
$21.00

spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, avocado

Rainbow Roll
Rainbow Roll
$22.00

snow crab, avocado, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, shrimp

Rebecca Roll
$20.00

spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, avocado

Salmon Roll
$12.00
Salmon Skin Roll
$14.00
Shinsei Roll
Shinsei Roll
$19.00
Shrimp Temp Roll
Shrimp Temp Roll
$15.00

tempura shrimp, smelt roe, avocado, eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
$15.00

big eye tuna, habanero mayo, avocado

Spider Roll
Spider Roll
$16.00

soft chell crab, smelt roe, avocado, eel sauce

Tempura Spicy Tuna
Tempura Spicy Tuna
$17.00

tempura fried spicy tuna roll

The Famous "Tammy" Roll
$19.00

big eye tuna, jalapenos, cilantro, avocado, lime

Tracy's Special Roll
Tracy's Special Roll
$20.00

spicy shrimp, snow crab, cucumber, spicy mayo

Tuna Roll
$11.00
Veggie Roll
Veggie Roll
$10.00
Volcano Roll
$22.00
YTail/Scall Roll
$12.00

TEMPURA

1/2 Tempura Shrimp
$12.00
Korean Cauliflower
$12.00

spicy tempura, Korean chili spices

Sammys Panko Shrimp
$24.00

herbed panko

Temp Asparagus
$14.00
Temp Cauliflower
$12.00
Temp GrnBean
$12.00

citrus may dipping sauce

Temp Shrimp
$24.00
Temp Veggies
$16.00

SIDES

1/2 Fried Rice
$9.00
Brocollini
$10.00
Brown Rice
$5.00
Brussels Sprout
Brussels Sprout
$13.00

chili flakes, soy, lots of secret ingredients

Fried Rice
Fried Rice
$16.00

plump sushi rice, miced veggies, secret spices, soft fried egg

Grilled Asparagus
$10.00
Grilled Okra
$16.00
Grilled Veggies
$16.00
Quinoa
$16.00
Rice Balls
$7.00
Sauteed GrnBean
Sauteed GrnBean
$10.00
SD Panko Jalapeno
$8.00
Soy Glz Egg Noodle
$11.00

sauteed egg noodles, mixed veggies, soy glaze

Special Side
$10.00
Steamed Rice
$5.00
Whipped Potatoe
Whipped Potatoe
$10.00

whipped smooth potatoes, scallions

DESSERTS

Add Cookie
$3.00
Banana Parfait
$12.00
Bread Pudding
$12.00
Choc SpringRolls
$12.00
Chocolate Cake
$12.00
Cookie Dough
$12.00
Cotton Candy
$15.00
Japanese Cake Roll
$12.00
Large Ice Cream
$6.00
Oatmeal Cookies
$9.00
Sngl Scoop Ice Crm
$2.00

SPECIALS

Chicken Karage
$15.00
Duck Confit
$35.00Out of stock

bed of oyster mushrooms, purple kale, red wine and fig reduction

Fig & Yellowtail Sashimi
$20.00

Texas stripe figs, orange & fig Thai chili marmalade, shiso, toasted hazelnuts

Napa Salad
$9.00
Omakase
$49.00

NA BEVERAGES

NA BEV

Arnold Palmer
$4.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Club Soda
$3.75
Coffee
$4.50
Coke
$3.75
Cranberry
$3.75
Decaf Coffee
$4.50
Diet Coke
$3.75
Dr. Pepper
$3.75
Espresso
$5.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Gingerale
$3.75
Grapefruit
$4.00
Green Tea
$4.75
Hot Tea
$4.75
Iced Tea
$4.00
Latte
$5.00
Lemonade
$4.50
Milk
$3.50
Mountain Valley Water
$7.00
OJ
$4.00
Pelligrino
$7.50
Pineapple
$4.00
Pop Sprite
$4.75
Red Bull
$4.75
Refill Arnold Palmer
$1.00
Refill Lemonade
$1.00
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Sprite
$3.75
Tomato Juice
$4.00
Tonic
$3.75
Topo Chico
$4.50

MOCKTAILS

Virgin Blood Orange
$10.00
Virgin Mojito
$10.00
Virgin Rita
$10.00

WINE MENU

RED WINE GLASS

Benton Lane GLS
$16.00
Elyse GLS
$25.00
Hilt Estate GLS
$25.00
Sea Sun PN GlS
$12.00
Stressed FAR Cab GLS
$19.00
Tenuta GLS
$22.00
Tooth/Nail GLS
$14.00

WHITE WINE GLASS

Aperture GLS
$13.00
Borghi GLS
$12.00
Groth Chard GLS
$25.00
JM Brocard GLS
$18.00
Le Petite GLS
$15.00
Mohua GLS
$12.00
Rose Gold GLS
$13.00
Sancere GLS
$20.00
Strssd Chard GLS
$12.00

SPARKLING GLASS

Bertrand Brut GLS
$18.00
Briday GLS
$16.00
Drappier GLS
$28.00
Poema Cava GLS
$12.00

NIGHT CAP GLASS

Hennesy VSOP
$20.00
Hennesy XO
$47.00
Inniskillin GLS
$15.00
Innisk Cab GLS
$45.00
Otima 10yr Port
$12.00
Otima 20yr Port
$24.00
Remy VSOP
$22.00
Warres LBV 2002
$12.00

CABERNET BOTTLES

2 Old Dogs
$125.00
Adaptation
$120.00
Amici Cab
$115.00
Aperture Cab
$160.00
Cade Cab
$250.00
Caymus Cab
$220.00
Darioush Cab
$325.00
DBL Eagle Cab
$325.00
Elyse Cab
$100.00
Faust Cab
$105.00
Grassini Cab
$150.00
Groth Cab
$130.00
Hall Cab
$135.00
Jack Cab
$230.00
Jordan Cab
$155.00
Justin Cab
$140.00
Katherine
$80.00
Les Pavots Cab
$300.00
Lewis Cab
$240.00
Mascot
$265.00
Mettler Cab
$70.00
Odette Cab
$280.00
Palazzo Cab
$100.00
Red Mare Cab
$165.00
Silver Oak
$280.00
Stressed FAR Cab
$76.00
Stressed Moon Mtn Cab
$180.00
Tenuta Cab
$550.00
Tooth&Nail Btl
$56.00
Turning Point
$65.00

MERLOT BOTTLES

Chat Lassegue
$65.00
Chat Plince Merlot
$170.00
Dame de Gaffeli
$110.00
Educated Guess
$60.00
Frogs Leap Merlot
$90.00
Keenan Merlot
$125.00
Paradign Merlot
$150.00
Verite La Muse
$395.00

PINOT NOIR BOTTLES

Agnes Paquet PN
$110.00
Benton Lane BTL
$64.00
Black Kite Cellars
$105.00
Blue Jay
$110.00
Courcel
$320.00
Dom P&L Borgeot
$95.00
Flowers PN
$125.00
Gros Ventre
$150.00
Hilt PN
$100.00
Jos Drouhin PN
$340.00
Lando PN
$120.00
Lignier-Mich PN
$500.00
Lucia PN
$130.00
Luli PN
$85.00
Merryvale PN
$90.00
Mongeard Mugner
$295.00
Penner Ash PN
$145.00
Sea Sun PN
$48.00
Stressed Vines
$100.00
Tongue'n Cheek
$175.00
Valravn PN
$70.00

UNIQUE REDS BOTTLES

Argentiera Donoratico
$150.00
Bestial Malbec
$120.00
Borgogno
$90.00
Caparzo Sangiovese
$130.00
CVNE Gran Reserve
$125.00
Dom Solitude
$110.00
Gerard Bertrand
$80.00
Jonata
$135.00
Krupp Bros
$160.00
Paolo Scavino
$100.00
Ridge Zinfandel
$75.00
Tenuta LeColonn
$88.00
Torbeck Shiraz
$70.00
Tornatore
$65.00

CHARDONNAY BOTTLES

A. Bichot Chablis
$90.00
Brocard
$72.00
Groth Estate
$100.00
Cakebread Chard
$130.00
Chat Montelena
$150.00
Jomain Freres
$175.00
Damien Martin
$70.00
Dom D'Ardhuy
$325.00
Dom Laroche
$145.00
G Bertrand Char
$95.00
Gradisciuta
$65.00
Landmark
$60.00
Mer Soleil Res
$55.00
Neyers Chard
$80.00
Phillipe le Har
$75.00
Plumpjack Chard
$85.00
Ramey
$100.00
Ridge Estate
$135.00
Rombauer Chard
$110.00
Stressed Chard
$48.00
Wayfarer Chard
$180.00

SAUV BLANC BOTTLES

Alphonse Mellot
$120.00
Amici SB
$60.00
Cade SB
$75.00
Com de Malet SB
$55.00
Dom Andre Neveu
$105.00
Dom Durand
$95.00
Forefathers SB
$55.00
Groth SB
$50.00
Jde Villbois SB
$65.00
Kurtatsch SB
$85.00
Le Petite
$60.00
Mohua
$48.00
Peter Michael SB
$145.00
Thomas Labaille SB
$88.00

PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLES

Alois Lageder PG
$75.00
Boomtown PG
$60.00
Borghi PG
$48.00
Jermann PG
$70.00
Ruffino PG
$65.00

UNIQUE WHT BOTTLES

Aperture Chenin
$52.00
Gerard Bertrand
$45.00
Hatzidakis
$100.00
Ingrid Groiss
$50.00
Kessler Rieslin
$65.00
San Salvatore
$55.00
Terras Gauda
$60.00

SPARKLING BOTTLES

Bertrand Brut Rose
$72.00
Billecart Rose
$190.00
Cristal
$450.00
Dom Perignon
$425.00
Drappier Carte
$112.00
Drappier Rose
$145.00
Jean Laurent
$120.00
Lallier R-018
$115.00
Michel Briday
$64.00
Poema Cava
$48.00
Schramsberg
$95.00
Telmont Brut
$125.00

ROSE BOTTLES

Miraval
$60.00
Rose Gold
$56.00
Sonoma Time Rose
$40.00

BEER

Asahi
$7.00
Asahi Black
$8.00
Big German
$7.00
Bud Light
$6.00
Community IPA
$7.00
Heineken Zero
$6.00
Hitachino Nest
$10.00
Kirin Ichiban
$7.00
Kirin Light
$7.00
Lucky Buddah
$7.00
Miller Lite
$6.00
Sapporo
$7.00

COCKTAILS

SHINSEI DRINKS

Blood Orange Marg
$15.00
Cuzu
$15.00
Hawaiian Mojito
$15.00
Highball
$16.00
Ichigo
$15.00
Morganrita
$15.00
Needlemen
$15.00
Old Fashioned
$20.00
Ranch Water
$15.00
Roxy Amelia
$15.00
Shinsei Sangria
$15.00
Smashed Passion
$15.00
T&L Saketini
$15.00
Weekend Drink
$15.00

COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz
$15.00
Baybreeze
$13.00
Cocktail Special
$15.00
French 75
$15.00
Godfather
$13.00
Greyhound
$13.00
Hot Toddy
$14.00
Irish Coffee
$14.00
Lemon Drop
$15.00
Mai Tai
$15.00
Manhattan
$15.00
Marg
$15.00
Marg Topshelf
$18.00
Mojito
$15.00
Negroni
$15.00
Old Fashioned
$15.00
Ranch Water
$15.00
Salty Dog
$13.00
Screwdriver
$13.00
Sea Breeze
$13.00
Sex on Beach
$15.00
Tequila Sunrise
$14.00
Texas Tea
$15.00
Vesper
$15.00

MARTINI

Big Daddy
$15.00
Cosmo
$15.00
Espresso Martini
$16.00
Green Apple
$15.00
Lemon Drop
$15.00
Lychee Martini
$15.00

ZERO PROOF

WeekDAY
$12.00
Monday, Monday
$12.00
Doctor Feelgood
$12.00

SAKE

#01 Momokawa BT
$50.00
#01 Momokawa GLS
$10.00
#02 Kiminoi BTL
$50.00
#03 Housui BTL
$55.00
#04 Soto Blk BTL
$60.00
#05 Jozen Pink
$48.00
#06 Jozen Nama
$52.00
#07 "Sake Baby"
$55.00
#08 Kanbara BTL
$75.00
#08 Kanbara GLS
$15.00
#09 Dewazakura BTL
$85.00
#10 Akashi Tai
$75.00
#11 Takatenjin
$110.00
#12 Soto Wh BTL
$125.00
#12 Soto Wh GLS
$25.00
#13 Hakuhika
$130.00
#15 Heavensake
$165.00
#16 Sayuri BTL
$50.00
#17 Sacred Mist BTL
$75.00
#17 Sacred Mist GLS
$15.00
#18 Rihaku BTL
$80.00
#19 Tamayura BTL
$25.00
#20 Hakuryu BTL
$45.00
#20 Hakuryu GLS
$12.00
Hot Sake
$24.00

RETAIL & DRINK KITS

DRINK KITS

Blood Orng Kit
$60.00
Crazy Thyme Kit
$55.00
Morganrita Kit
$75.00
Mule Kit
$50.00
Needlemen Kit
$50.00
Old Fashion Kit
$60.00
Kents Makers Btl
$200.00