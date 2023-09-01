Shinsei Restaurant 7713 Inwood Rd
FOOD MENU
STARTERS
poached shrimp, yuzu vinaigrette
herbed panko, Asian remoulade
scallion ponzu
sweet chili ponzu, butter lettuce
yellow curry dipping sauce
beef jus reduction
steamed, spicy lemongrass dipping sauce
frisee, citrus ponzu
Thai chili hoisin, shredded cabbage
poached shrimp, Thai peanut sauce
sesame, cucumber, jalapeno
iceberg lettuce, spinach, tomato, Asia dressing
ENTREES
honey hoisin BBQ (6 ribs)
broccolini, egg noodles, short rib jus
ginger, lemongrass, garlic butter
wasabi almond crust, roasted vegetables
rice noodles, trio of sauces
honey hoisin BBQ (12 ribs)
citrus marinated, red onion, scallion whipped potatoes
crispy mixed fingerling potatoes, broccolini, roasted soy glaze
wild shitake mushroom "risotto", spring onion & Thai basil puree
available only on Thursday, limited quantities available
mitake mushrooms, leeks, shrimp dumplings
sauteed asparagus, beech mushrooms
SUSHI
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
2 pieces
SASHIMI
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
5 pieces
ROLLS
shrimp Tempura, avocado, tuna, salmon, smelt roe, crunch
shrimp tempura, avocado, snow crab, eel sauce
spicy tuna, big eye tuna, salmon, avocado
snow crab, avocado, cucumber
snow crab, avocado, cucumber, eel
flame seared salmon, spicy tuna, serrano, crisoy onions
salmon, yellowtail, dill, lemon zest, evoo, avocado
herbaceous green sushi rice, pickled onion, broccolini, asparagus, spinach, jalapeno, avocado, crispy quinoa crunch
spicy tuna, crispy rice, sriracha, jalapeno
shrimp tempura, tuna, avocado, jalapenos
salmon, cucumber, mango, cilantro, jalapeno, wrapped in rice paper, chia seeds
salmon, cucumber, superwhite tuna, ahi tuna
spicy tuna, big eye tuna, salmon, avocado
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, avocado
snow crab, avocado, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, shrimp
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, avocado
tempura shrimp, smelt roe, avocado, eel sauce
big eye tuna, habanero mayo, avocado
soft chell crab, smelt roe, avocado, eel sauce
tempura fried spicy tuna roll
big eye tuna, jalapenos, cilantro, avocado, lime
spicy shrimp, snow crab, cucumber, spicy mayo
TEMPURA
SIDES
chili flakes, soy, lots of secret ingredients
plump sushi rice, miced veggies, secret spices, soft fried egg
sauteed egg noodles, mixed veggies, soy glaze
whipped smooth potatoes, scallions