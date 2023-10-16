Shintaro Sushi 1900 N Highland Ave #5
Main Menu
Appetizers
Beef Ribeye Tataki
Sliced medium rare beef ribeye served with garlic ponzu sauce.
Black Cod App
Marinated with Shoyu (soy sauce).
Chicken Karaage
Fried chicken nuggets with with Japanese special batter served with Yuzu & wasabi.
Fried Calamari
Deep fried calamari with batter served with Yuzu wasabi.
Gyoza
Traditional Japanese dumplings served with ponzu sauce. (Pan fried or Steamed)
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar, served with ponzu sauce.
Soft Shell Crab
Fried in special batter, served with Ponzu sauce.
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
Bake Crispy Rice, avocado, spicy tuna, jalapeño.
Tako Karange
Deep fried octopus served with yuzu and wasabi
Tempura Mix
Shrimps and vegetables.
Tempura Shirmp
Tuna Tartar
Diced tuna on crispy wonton.
Japanese Side Dish
Agedashi Tofu
Deep fried Tofu in shoyu
Ankimo
Steamed monk fish liver in ponzu sauce. (2 pieces)
Cucumber Salad (Sunomo)
Edamame
Boiled soybean with salt.
Fried Rice Bowl
Garlic Green Bean
Sautéed green beans with garlic, butter, soy sauce.
Kimpira
Sautéed sliced lotus root.
Nasumiso
Japanese eggplant with sweet miso.
Oshitashi
Boiled spinach in shoyu, top with sesame seeds.
Seaweed Salad
Shishito
Sautéed Japanese green peppers.
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Boiled soybean in spicy garlic butter sauce.
White Tuna Steak
Sautéed in garlic butter served on hot stone.
Soup / Salad
Albacore Tataki Salad
Served with ginger dressing.
Green Salad
Served with ginger dressing.
Miso Soup
Salmon Skin Salad
Served with ginger dressing.
Sashimi Salad
Served with tradition japanese dressing.
Seared Tuna Salad
Served with citrus dressing.
Spicy Tuna Salad
Served with ginger dressing.
Tofu Salad
Steamed soft tofu with creamy sesame dressing.
Hot Kitchen
Baked Black Cod
Black Cod marinated in shoyu (soy sauce) served with steamed vegetables and steamed rice.
Chicken Katsu
Deep fried chicken breast cutlet with katsu sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce.
Nabiyaki Udon
Hot udon noodles soup with chicken, spinach, shitake mushroom and egg served with shrimps tempura.
Ribeye Steak Teriyaki
Grilled Angus ribeye steak with teriyaki sauce, steamed vegetables and steamed rice.
Saba Shio
Grilled mackerel served with shredded daikon and soy sauce, steamed vegetables and steamed rice.
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled fresh Scottish Salmon with teriyaki sauce, steamed vegetables and steamed rice.
Tenzaru
Cold soba noodles served with shrimps and vegetables tempura, shoyu dipping sauce.
Unagi Don
Grilled fresh water eel on top of rice with takuan (pickled daikon) and miso soup.
Zaru Soba
Cold soba noodles served with shoyu dipping sauce.
Sides
Sweets
Beverages
Sushi Bar
Nigiri Sushi
Albacore Tataki
Shiro maguro
Amberjack
Ankimo
Crab
Kani
Fresh Water Eel
Unagi
Halibut
Hirame
Mackerel
Saba
Octopus
Tako
Red Snapper
Τai
Salmon
Sake
Salmon Belly
Salmon Roe
Ikura
Scallop
Kaibashira
Sea Urchin
Uni
Shrimp
Ebi
Smelt Egg
Masago
Spanish Mackerel
Aji
Squid Nigiri
Ika
Sushi Combination
Chef's choice of 7 pieces of sushi and 6 pieces of california roll and miso soup.
Sweet Shrimp
Amaebi
Tamago Egg
Tamago
Toro
Tuna
Maguro
Tuna Tataki
White Tuna
Yellowtail
Hamachi
Yellowtail Belly
Hamachi
Sashimi
Albacore Tataki Sashimi
Amberjack Sashimi
Fresh Water Eel Sashimi
Halibut Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Red Snapper Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
Spanish Mack Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Tuna Tataki Sashimi
Uni Sashimi
Yellowtail Belly Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Hand Rolls
Bake Crab Hand Roll
Cucumber, avocado
Blue Crab Hand Roll
Blue crab meat, cucumber
California Hand Roll
Eel Avocado Hand Roll
Oshinko Hand Roll
Japanese pickle (takuan)
Salmon Hand Roll
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Scallop Hand Roll
Shrimp Temp Hand Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, gobo, cucumber, kaiware, lettuce, mayo, and with masago outside
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
Spicy Shrimp Hand Roll
Baked with spicy mayo, avocado, cucumber, and wrapped with soy paper
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll
Tuna Hand Roll
Vegetarian Hand Roll
Asparagus, cucumber, gobo, red leaf lettuce, avocado, and kaiware
Yellowtail Hand Roll
Special Rolls
B.S. CA Roll
Baked scallop on top of a California roll, topped with masago, and scallions
Bake Lobster Roll
Bake lobster avocado, gobo cucumber, kaiware, lettuce, and mayo with masago outside.
Baked Salmon & Asparagus Roll
Avocado, romaine, gobo, kaiware, and with masago outside
Caterpillar Roll
Freshwater eel, cucumber, and avocado on top
Cowboy Roll
Tempura spicy lobster, asparagus, avocado, and mayo
Crunchy Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, coated with tempura flakes, and eel sauce
Double Shrimp Roll
Chopped shrimp with spicy mayo and shrimp tempura inside
Dragon Eye Roll
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, crab meat, asparagus, and prepared tempura-style
Dragon Roll
Crab, cucumber, wrapped with freshwater eel, and avocado on top
Hokkaido Roll
Hot Night Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, scallion, and masago on top
Nigi Toro Roll
Chopped bluefin tuna belly and scallions
Philly Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, and masago outside
Rainbow Roll
Crab inside, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, salmon, avocado, and shrimp on top
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna on top, chopped albacore with ginger inside
Shintaro Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, and wrapped in soy paper
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, gobo, kaiware, lettuce, mayo with masago outside.
Softshell Crab Roll
Softshell crab, avocado, gobo, cucumber, kaiware, lettuce, mayo, and with masago outside
Rolls
Avocado Roll
Hosomaki (nori outside).
California Roll
Cucumber Roll
Hosomaki (nori outside).
Eel Avocado Roll
Oshinko Roll
Hosomaki (nori outside).
Rice Roll
Salmon Roll
Hosomaki (nori outside).
Salmon Skin Roll
Scallop Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Tuna Roll
Hosomaki (nori outside)
vegetables Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Hosomaki (nori outside).
Premium Sashimi
Albacore w/ Crispy Onion
with cucumber, garlic ponzu sauce.
Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi
Chirashi
Assorted of sashimi on sushi rice served with miso soup
Halibut Carpaccio
Hamapeno
Sliced yellowtail sashimi, ponzu vinaigrette and jalapeno.
Love Boat for 2
Variety of sashimi(10), sushi (4), rolls (2) and 2 miso soup.
Salmon Carpaccio
Salt and pepper, lemon.
Sashimi A
3 kinds of law fish, 3 pieces of each kind.
Sashimi B
5 kinds of raw fish, 3 pieces of each kinds.
Special Sashimi Party Plate
recommend for 3 people or more
Yellowtail Belly Sashimi
Shintaro Special
Anago (Sea Eel)
Kinmedai Sushi
Kumamoto
Kurodai Sushi
Live Scallop
Live Shrimp
Nodoguro Sushi
Oyster Shooter
Sashimi Kinmedai
Sashimi Kurodai
Sashimi Nodoguro
Sashimi Shima Aji
Shima Aji Sushi
Shrimp Cut Roll
Sockeye Salmon
Toro Special
Uni Shooter
Drink Bar
Cold Sake
Bunraku
Bottle 300 ml. Junmai. Rice: gohyakumangoku
Dassai 45
Bottle. Tasting note: fruity, semi-body, pears like scent, and hint of clove. Food paring: meat, food with bald flavor, sashimi, and food with cream sauce
Dassai 45 Nigori
Bottle. Tasting note: fruity, refreshing, light, creamy, hints of pear and grapes. Food paring: ceviche, polutry, and mildly spicy food
Iichiko Shochu
Imported from Japan, best selling mugi shochu elegant aroma and flavor depth
Kan Nihonkai Large
Bottle. Junmai ultra dry
Kan Nihonkai Small
Bottle. Junmai ultra dry
Kikusui Large
"Chrysantemum Mist". Sweet aroma of rose and marzipan with a clean and spicy finish
Kikusui Small
Nigori Silky Mild
Bottle. Cold unfiltered sake by sho chiku bai
One ten-Red
Bottle 300 ml. Junmai extra dry
Shirakawago Sasanigori
Tenryo Koshu Large
Bottle. Junmai dai-gingjyo awards winner 2011. Rice: HIDA homare. Tasting: full-bodied flavor, amusingly complex, and layered. Initially fruit-forward
Tenryo Koshu Small
Bottle. Junmai dai-gingjyo awards winner 2011. Rice: HIDA homare. Tasting: full-bodied flavor, amusingly complex, and layered. Initially fruit-forward
Wakatake Onigoroshi
Bottle 720 ml. Junmai dai-ginjyo. Rice: yamadanishki
Wine
Rodney Strong Chardonnay (bottle)
Rodney Strong Cabernet (bottle)
Champagne Freixenet Cordon Brut
Crisp, clean balanced, very dry, lower acidity, softer and smoother flavor of apple, pear and bright citrus. 187ml bottle.
Champagne Freixenet Cordon Negro
Crisp, clean and well balanced. very dry, low acidity smoother flavor of apple, pear and citrus. 187 ml bottle.