Popular Items

Chicken Karaage

$10.95

Fried chicken nuggets with with Japanese special batter served with Yuzu & wasabi.

Main Menu

Appetizers

Beef Ribeye Tataki

Beef Ribeye Tataki

$16.95

Sliced medium rare beef ribeye served with garlic ponzu sauce.

Black Cod App

$17.95

Marinated with Shoyu (soy sauce).

Chicken Karaage

$10.95

Fried chicken nuggets with with Japanese special batter served with Yuzu & wasabi.

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Deep fried calamari with batter served with Yuzu wasabi.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$10.95

Traditional Japanese dumplings served with ponzu sauce. (Pan fried or Steamed)

Hamachi Kama

$14.95

Grilled yellowtail collar, served with ponzu sauce.

Soft Shell Crab

$12.95

Fried in special batter, served with Ponzu sauce.

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$14.95

Bake Crispy Rice, avocado, spicy tuna, jalapeño.

Tako Karange

$12.95

Deep fried octopus served with yuzu and wasabi

Tempura Mix

Tempura Mix

$12.95

Shrimps and vegetables.

Tempura Shirmp

$14.95
Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$14.95

Diced tuna on crispy wonton.

Japanese Side Dish

Agedashi Tofu

$12.95

Deep fried Tofu in shoyu

Ankimo

Ankimo

$12.95

Steamed monk fish liver in ponzu sauce. (2 pieces)

Cucumber Salad (Sunomo)

$5.95

Edamame

$5.95

Boiled soybean with salt.

Fried Rice Bowl

$8.95
Garlic Green Bean

Garlic Green Bean

$7.95

Sautéed green beans with garlic, butter, soy sauce.

Kimpira

$5.95

Sautéed sliced lotus root.

Nasumiso

Nasumiso

$7.95

Japanese eggplant with sweet miso.

Oshitashi

$7.95

Boiled spinach in shoyu, top with sesame seeds.

Seaweed Salad

$6.95
Shishito

Shishito

$8.95

Sautéed Japanese green peppers.

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.95

Boiled soybean in spicy garlic butter sauce.

White Tuna Steak

$14.95

Sautéed in garlic butter served on hot stone.

Soup / Salad

Albacore Tataki Salad

$23.95

Served with ginger dressing.

Green Salad

$9.95

Served with ginger dressing.

Miso Soup

$4.95

Salmon Skin Salad

$16.95

Served with ginger dressing.

Sashimi Salad

$25.95

Served with tradition japanese dressing.

Seared Tuna Salad

$23.95

Served with citrus dressing.

Spicy Tuna Salad

$17.95

Served with ginger dressing.

Tofu Salad

$14.95

Steamed soft tofu with creamy sesame dressing.

Hot Kitchen

Baked Black Cod

$32.95

Black Cod marinated in shoyu (soy sauce) served with steamed vegetables and steamed rice.

Chicken Katsu

$16.95

Deep fried chicken breast cutlet with katsu sauce.

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce.

Nabiyaki Udon

$15.95

Hot udon noodles soup with chicken, spinach, shitake mushroom and egg served with shrimps tempura.

Ribeye Steak Teriyaki

$32.95

Grilled Angus ribeye steak with teriyaki sauce, steamed vegetables and steamed rice.

Saba Shio

$18.95

Grilled mackerel served with shredded daikon and soy sauce, steamed vegetables and steamed rice.

Salmon Teriyaki

$23.95

Grilled fresh Scottish Salmon with teriyaki sauce, steamed vegetables and steamed rice.

Tenzaru

$15.95

Cold soba noodles served with shrimps and vegetables tempura, shoyu dipping sauce.

Unagi Don

$24.95

Grilled fresh water eel on top of rice with takuan (pickled daikon) and miso soup.

Zaru Soba

$13.95

Cold soba noodles served with shoyu dipping sauce.

Sides

Steamed White Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Ginger

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Yuzu Sauce

$1.00

Sweets

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.95

Green Tea Mochi

$6.95

Strawberry Mochi

$6.95

Mango Mochi

$6.95

Tempura Green Tea Ice Cream

$9.95

Ube Ice Cream

$5.95

Beverages

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Ice Green Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Soda

$3.50

500ml San Pellegrino

$5.00

Sparkling mineral water.

500ml Aqua Panna

$5.00

Tuscany natural spring water.

1L San Pellegrino

$7.00

Sparkling mineral water.

1L Aqua Panna

$7.00

Tuscany natural spring water.

Sushi Bar

Nigiri Sushi

Albacore Tataki

$7.95

Shiro maguro

Amberjack

$8.95

Ankimo

$9.95

Crab

$9.95

Kani

Fresh Water Eel

$8.95

Unagi

Halibut

$9.95

Hirame

Mackerel

$7.95

Saba

Octopus

$8.95

Tako

Red Snapper

$8.95

Τai

Salmon

$7.95

Sake

Salmon Belly

$9.95

Salmon Roe

$9.50

Ikura

Scallop

$10.95

Kaibashira

Sea Urchin

$18.95

Uni

Shrimp

$7.95

Ebi

Smelt Egg

$7.95

Masago

Spanish Mackerel

$8.95

Aji

Squid Nigiri

$7.95

Ika

Sushi Combination

$27.95

Chef's choice of 7 pieces of sushi and 6 pieces of california roll and miso soup.

Sweet Shrimp

$14.95

Amaebi

Tamago Egg

$7.95

Tamago

Toro

$20.00

Tuna

$7.95

Maguro

Tuna Tataki

$7.95

White Tuna

$8.95

Yellowtail

$7.95

Hamachi

Yellowtail Belly

$8.95

Hamachi

Sashimi

Albacore Tataki Sashimi

$22.95

Amberjack Sashimi

$22.95

Fresh Water Eel Sashimi

$23.95

Halibut Sashimi

$24.95

Mackerel Sashimi

$22.95

Octopus Sashimi

$23.95

Red Snapper Sashimi

$23.95

Salmon Sashimi

$22.95

Scallop Sashimi

$23.95

Shrimp Sashimi

$21.95

Spanish Mack Sashimi

$23.95

Squid Sashimi

$18.95

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$32.95

Tamago Sashimi

$19.95

Tuna Sashimi

$22.95

Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$22.95

Uni Sashimi

$49.95

Yellowtail Belly Sashimi

$24.95

Yellowtail Sashimi

$23.95

Hand Rolls

Bake Crab Hand Roll

$9.95

Cucumber, avocado

Blue Crab Hand Roll

$9.95

Blue crab meat, cucumber

California Hand Roll

$7.95

Eel Avocado Hand Roll

$8.50

Oshinko Hand Roll

$6.95

Japanese pickle (takuan)

Salmon Hand Roll

$7.95

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$7.95

Scallop Hand Roll

$9.95

Shrimp Temp Hand Roll

$7.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, gobo, cucumber, kaiware, lettuce, mayo, and with masago outside

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$9.95

Spicy Shrimp Hand Roll

$7.95

Baked with spicy mayo, avocado, cucumber, and wrapped with soy paper

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$7.95

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$7.95

Tuna Hand Roll

$7.95

Vegetarian Hand Roll

$6.95

Asparagus, cucumber, gobo, red leaf lettuce, avocado, and kaiware

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$7.95

Special Rolls

B.S. CA Roll

$15.95

Baked scallop on top of a California roll, topped with masago, and scallions

Bake Lobster Roll

$22.95

Bake lobster avocado, gobo cucumber, kaiware, lettuce, and mayo with masago outside.

Baked Salmon & Asparagus Roll

$14.95

Avocado, romaine, gobo, kaiware, and with masago outside

Caterpillar Roll

$14.95

Freshwater eel, cucumber, and avocado on top

Cowboy Roll

$17.95

Tempura spicy lobster, asparagus, avocado, and mayo

Crunchy Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, coated with tempura flakes, and eel sauce

Double Shrimp Roll

$16.95

Chopped shrimp with spicy mayo and shrimp tempura inside

Dragon Eye Roll

$18.95

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, crab meat, asparagus, and prepared tempura-style

Dragon Roll

$15.95

Crab, cucumber, wrapped with freshwater eel, and avocado on top

Hokkaido Roll

$17.95

Hot Night Roll

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, scallion, and masago on top

Nigi Toro Roll

$21.95

Chopped bluefin tuna belly and scallions

Philly Roll

$14.95

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, and masago outside

Rainbow Roll

$15.95

Crab inside, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, salmon, avocado, and shrimp on top

Red Dragon Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna on top, chopped albacore with ginger inside

Shintaro Roll

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, and wrapped in soy paper

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, gobo, kaiware, lettuce, mayo with masago outside.

Softshell Crab Roll

$15.95

Softshell crab, avocado, gobo, cucumber, kaiware, lettuce, mayo, and with masago outside

Rolls

Avocado Roll

$8.95

Hosomaki (nori outside).

California Roll

$9.95

Cucumber Roll

$7.95

Hosomaki (nori outside).

Eel Avocado Roll

$13.95

Oshinko Roll

$7.95

Hosomaki (nori outside).

Rice Roll

$6.95

Salmon Roll

$9.95

Hosomaki (nori outside).

Salmon Skin Roll

$11.95

Scallop Roll

$15.95

Spicy Scallop Roll

$15.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.95

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$12.95

Tuna Roll

$9.95

Hosomaki (nori outside)

vegetables Roll

$9.95

Yellowtail Roll

$9.95

Hosomaki (nori outside).

Premium Sashimi

Albacore w/ Crispy Onion

$23.95

with cucumber, garlic ponzu sauce.

Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi

$28.95

Chirashi

$27.95

Assorted of sashimi on sushi rice served with miso soup

Halibut Carpaccio

$25.95

Hamapeno

$24.95

Sliced yellowtail sashimi, ponzu vinaigrette and jalapeno.

Love Boat for 2

$75.95

Variety of sashimi(10), sushi (4), rolls (2) and 2 miso soup.

Salmon Carpaccio

$23.95

Salt and pepper, lemon.

Sashimi A

$38.95

3 kinds of law fish, 3 pieces of each kind.

Sashimi B

$55.95

5 kinds of raw fish, 3 pieces of each kinds.

Special Sashimi Party Plate

$125.95

recommend for 3 people or more

Yellowtail Belly Sashimi

$25.95

Shintaro Special

Anago (Sea Eel)

$10.00

Kinmedai Sushi

$10.00

Kumamoto

$9.95

Kurodai Sushi

$9.00

Live Scallop

$24.00

Live Shrimp

$28.00

Nodoguro Sushi

$12.00

Oyster Shooter

$12.00

Sashimi Kinmedai

$25.00

Sashimi Kurodai

$22.00

Sashimi Nodoguro

$27.00

Sashimi Shima Aji

$25.00

Shima Aji Sushi

$10.00

Shrimp Cut Roll

$15.00

Sockeye Salmon

$12.00

Toro Special

$22.00

Uni Shooter

$17.00

Drink Bar

Cold Sake

Bunraku

$28.00

Bottle 300 ml. Junmai. Rice: gohyakumangoku

Dassai 45

$25.00

Bottle. Tasting note: fruity, semi-body, pears like scent, and hint of clove. Food paring: meat, food with bald flavor, sashimi, and food with cream sauce

Dassai 45 Nigori

$25.00

Bottle. Tasting note: fruity, refreshing, light, creamy, hints of pear and grapes. Food paring: ceviche, polutry, and mildly spicy food

Iichiko Shochu

$45.00

Imported from Japan, best selling mugi shochu elegant aroma and flavor depth

Kan Nihonkai Large

$55.00

Bottle. Junmai ultra dry

Kan Nihonkai Small

$28.00

Bottle. Junmai ultra dry

Kikusui Large

$45.00

"Chrysantemum Mist". Sweet aroma of rose and marzipan with a clean and spicy finish

Kikusui Small

$28.00

Nigori Silky Mild

$15.00

Bottle. Cold unfiltered sake by sho chiku bai

One ten-Red

$28.00

Bottle 300 ml. Junmai extra dry

Shirakawago Sasanigori

$28.00

Tenryo Koshu Large

$45.00

Bottle. Junmai dai-gingjyo awards winner 2011. Rice: HIDA homare. Tasting: full-bodied flavor, amusingly complex, and layered. Initially fruit-forward

Tenryo Koshu Small

$28.00

Bottle. Junmai dai-gingjyo awards winner 2011. Rice: HIDA homare. Tasting: full-bodied flavor, amusingly complex, and layered. Initially fruit-forward

Wakatake Onigoroshi

$75.00

Bottle 720 ml. Junmai dai-ginjyo. Rice: yamadanishki

Wine

Rodney Strong Chardonnay (bottle)

$30.00

Rodney Strong Cabernet (bottle)

$35.00

Champagne Freixenet Cordon Brut

$15.00

Crisp, clean balanced, very dry, lower acidity, softer and smoother flavor of apple, pear and bright citrus. 187ml bottle.

Champagne Freixenet Cordon Negro

$15.00

Crisp, clean and well balanced. very dry, low acidity smoother flavor of apple, pear and citrus. 187 ml bottle.

Pinot Grigio BTL

$25.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$25.00

Cocktails

Saketini

$12.00

Electric Lemonade

$12.00

Margarita

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Sake Sunrise

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Long Island

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Lychee Martini

$12.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Beer

Echigo Beer

$7.00

Premium Japanese import. Superb!

Kyoto White Ale

$8.00

Premium Japanese craft beer, import from Japan

Large Bottle Sapporo

$9.00

Sapporo Light

$6.00

Small bottle

Small Bottle Sapporo

$6.00

Tokyo Blonde

$9.00

Golden ale with an enchanting aroma derived from fruity hops, smooth with a dry finish

Liquor

Grey Goose

$15.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Tito's

$15.00

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Partron Gold

$15.00

Partron Silver

$15.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Jose Cuervo

$15.00

Milagro

$15.00

10 Years, Japan Yame

$15.00

Maker's Mark

$15.00

Macallan

$15.00

Black Johnnie Walker

$15.00

Jack Daniel's

$13.00

Jim Beam

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$13.00

Happy Hour

Happy Hour Food

Seaweed Salad

$5.00