Skip to Main content
Shipwrecks Bar and Grill 9356 Neck Yoke Rd
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Shipwrecks Bar and Grill 9356 Neck Yoke Rd
We are not accepting online orders right now.
9356 Neck Yoke Rd, Rapid City, SD 57702
NA Beverage
Dessert
NA Beverage
Soft Drinks
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Mellow Yellow
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
OUT OF STOCK
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Roy Rogers
$3.50
Coke Zero
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
OUT OF STOCK
Hot Tea
$3.00
Kids Soft Drink
$2.50
Water
Milk
$2.50
Coffee
Coffee Regular
$3.00
Coffee Decaf
$3.00
Doppio
$3.00
Americano
$3.00
Cappuccino
$4.00
Juice
Apple juice
$3.00
MIlk
$3.00
Cranberry
$3.00
Orange
$3.00
Dessert
Apple Pie
$7.00
Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake
$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$8.00
Vanilla Ice Cream
$2.00
Root Beer Float
$5.00
Bread Pudding
$8.00
Shipwrecks Bar and Grill 9356 Neck Yoke Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(605) 341-3515
9356 Neck Yoke Rd, Rapid City, SD 57702
Closed
• Opens Friday at 4PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement