Shish Island 5137 Rochester Road

Appetizers

SM Hummus

$6.49

Chick peas blended with sesame sauce and a trace of fresh garlic, lemon juice and a touch of olive oil to give you the right consistency.

SM Spicy Hummus

$7.49
Hummus w/ Vegetables

$14.99

A generous mix of fresh veggies with our homous dip.

Hummus w/ Pine Nuts

$12.99

Hummus Salmon

$16.99

Sautéed in the pan with seafood dressing.

LG Hummus

$10.99

Chick peas blended with sesame sauce and a trace of fresh garlic, lemon juice and a touch of olive oil to give you the right consistency.

LG Spicy Hummus

$13.49

Hummus Chicken

$14.99

Tender tips of chicken sautéed with special herbs, toasted pine nuts & almonds.

Hummus Lamb

$15.99

Tender lamb tips sautéed with special dressing, toasted pine nuts & almonds.

Starter Combo

$16.99

Homous, baba ghannouj & tabbouli

SM Baba Ghanouj

$6.99

Char grilled eggplant peeled and mashed with sesame sauce, lemon juice, garlic & with a touch of olive oil to give you the ultimate taste

LG Baba Ghanouj

$11.99

Char grilled eggplant peeled and mashed with sesame sauce, lemon juice, garlic & with a touch of olive oil to give you the ultimate taste

Falafel Plate

$11.99

All vegetable patties made of chick peas and fava beans, special spices served with tahini sauce garnished with lettuce and vegetables.

Tomato Kibbee

$13.99

A flavorful mix of cracked wheat, tomatoes, onions, olive oil and natural herbs.

Veggie Stuffed Grape Leaves

$13.99

Your choice of meat or vegetarian.

Chicken Sautee

$15.99

Tener pieces of chicken breast, sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and our light lemon-oregano sauce.

Mediterranean Chicken Wings

$14.49

Battered, fried & then pan sautéed with BBQ sauce.

Fried Kibbee

$14.99

Little football shaped kibbee shells stuffed with sautéed ground lamb, sautéed onions, almonds, special herbs and spices served over salad.

Kibbee Nayee

$15.49

Fresh lean cut of lamb is fine ground and mixed raw with cracked wheat, natural herbs, spices and topped with extra virgin olive oil.

Lamb Stuffed Grape Leaves

$14.99

Lamb Sautee

$16.49

Tender pieces of beef or lamb, sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and our light lemon-oregano sauce.

Meat Pies

$7.99

Sojok

$13.99

Sausage links sautéed with tomato, lemon, herbs & spices.

Makanik

$13.99

Sausage medallions sautéed with tomato, lemon, herbs & spices.

Spinach Pies

$7.99

Mixed Maza

$35.99

Humus, baba ghannouj, tabbouli, fattoush, falafel, Sojok (sausage medallions), maqanik (sausage links), fried kibbee, mixed veggies & pickles.

Entrees

Shish Tawook

$21.99

Charbroiled marinated chicken breast kabob (Classic) (16oz) (with lemon-oregano add 1.00)

Chicken Shawarma

$20.99

Chicken Cream Chops

$21.99

Thinly sliced chicken breast battered with Mediterranean herbs & spices & Pan sautéed.

Hummus Chicken Entree

$22.99

Chicken breast tips sautéed with herbs, pine nuts & almonds.

Chicken Sajji

$21.99

Thinly sliced Chicken, marinated and seared.

1/2 Deboned Chicken

$18.99

Marinated and char broiled mixed white and dark meat. White meat add: 2.00 half & 4.00 whole With lemon-oregano add: 1.00 half & 2.00 whole

Full Deboned Chicken

$27.99

Marinated and char broiled mixed dark and white meat. White meat add: 2.00 half & 4.00 whole With lemon-oregano add: 1.00 half & 2.00 whole

Chicken Kafta

$20.99
Quail

$19.99

Char broiled and sautéed with lemon oregano sauce.

David Basha

$20.99

Ground lamb, onions, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes & pine nuts sautéed with special sauce.

Shish Kabob*

$24.99

Choice Lamb or beef (16oz)

Shish Kafta*

$20.99

Seasoned ground meat mixed with fine chopped onions, parsley and spices.

Hummus Lamb Entree

$22.99

Tender lamb tips sautéed with special herbs, toasted pine nuts and almonds.

Tenderloins Beef

$23.99

Thinly sliced Beef, marinated and seared.

Lamb Chops*

$36.99

Tender marinated and char broiled. 4 pcs (18 oz)

Lamb Shawarma

$21.99

Ghalaba Zesty or Classic

$20.99

Choice of lamb, beef or chicken sautéed with veggies and special sauce.

Garlic Almond & Rice Ghalaba

$24.99

Choice of meat and veggies then mixed with toasted slivered almonds, rice and garlic sauce.

Sauteed Lamb, Beef or Chicken

$20.99

Sautéed with mushrooms, herbs and sauce.

Schwarma Combo

$23.99

Combination of marinated char broiled, meat and chicken.

Grape Leaves Dinner

$21.99

Choice of lamb or vegetarian.

Vegetarian Ghalaba

$20.99

Choice of zesty of classic.

Hummus Ghalaba Entree

$23.99

Choice of chicken, lamb or beef sautéed with veggies.

Hummus Schawma Entree

$22.99

Choice of marinated char broiled chicken or lamb meat.

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$5.99

Thinly sliced marinated layers of chicken (cooked rotisserie style), rolled with pickle & garlic sauce.

Shish Tawook Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled chicken breast cubes rolled with pickle & a touch of garlic sauce

Tawook Tabboili Sandwich

$6.49

Hummus Tawook Sandwich

$6.49

Grilled chicken breast cubes rolled with pickle & hummus.

Chicken Kafta Sandwich

$5.99

Ground chicken breast, rolled with pickle & a touch of garlic sauce.

Chicken Creme Chops

$6.49

Chicken Ghalaba Sandwich

$6.49

Chicken mixed with sautéed vegetables rolled with rice.

Sajji Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Chicken rolled with pickles, tomatoes & sauce.

Hummus Grape Leaves Sandwich

$5.99

Hummus Spinach Sandwich

$5.99
Lamb Shawarma Sandwich

$6.49

Char broiled marinated meat, tomatoes, onions, pickles and tahini sauce.

Shish Kabab Sandwich

$6.49

Shish Kafta Sandwich

$5.99

Charbroiled kafta, tomatoes, onions, pickles and tahini sauce.

Lamb Ghalaba Sandwich

$6.49

Lamb mixed with sautéed vegetables rolled with rice.

Sajji Beef Sandwich

$6.49

Tenderloin rolled with pickles, tomatoes & sauce.

Falafel Sandwich

$5.99

Rolled with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and tahini sauce.

Super Falafel Sandwich

$7.29

Rolled with Humus & tabouli

Mjadra Sandwich

$5.99

Humus, baba ghannouj, tabbouli, fattoush, falafel, Sojok (sausage medallions), maqanik (sausage links), fried kibbee, mixed veggies & pickles.

Hummus Tabbouli Sandwich

$4.99

Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Sliced smoked turkey breast rolled with salad.

Salads

SM Fattoush

$6.99

Cool fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers mixed with toasted pita bread and special dressing.

SM Tabbouli

$6.99

Fresh chopped parsley, scallion, tomatoes, mint, cracked wheat, tossed in light lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.

SM Greek Salad

$6.99

Fattoush Tawook

$15.99

Large salad mixed with tossed pita and topped with char grill chicken breast.

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$15.99

Topped with chicken shawarma.

LG Fattoush

$10.49

Cool fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers mixed with toasted pita bread and special dressing.

LG Tabbouli

$10.99

Fresh chopped parsley, scallion, tomatoes, mint, cracked wheat, tossed in light lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.

LG Greek Salad

$11.99

Fattoush Tawook Fatta

$16.99

Caesar Tawook

$11.99

With marinated chicken breast.

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Spinach Fattoush

$10.99

A large spinach salad mixed with toasted pita bread.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Fresh cut romaine lettuce with homemade Caesar dressing.

Greek tawook

$16.99

Lamb Shawarma Salad

$15.99

Topped with lamb meat shawarma.

Rice Almond Salad

$10.99

House salad with rice pilaf topped with toasted slivered almonds.

Fattoush Turkey

$11.99

Large fattoush mixed with smoked turkey breast.

Caesar Turkey

$10.99

With smoked turkey breast.

Salmon Salad

$15.99

Soups

Crushed Lentil

Chicken Vegetable

Chicken Lemon Rice

Lamb Vegetable

Lamb Chili

Combos

Island Combo*

$26.99

Sheesh Kabob, sheesh tawook & sheesh kafta.

Lamb Combo*

$21.99

Sheesh Kafta, 2 meat pies, 2 fried kibbee & 4 lamb grapeleaves.

Combo For 2

$37.99

One kabob*, two tawook & two kafta, served with two salads.

Vegetarian Combo

$19.99

3 falafel, 3 grapeleaves & 3 spinach pies.

Vegetarian Combo for 2

$36.99

Homous, baba ghanouj, falafel, tabbouli, grape leaves, borgul, mjadra & spinach pie.

Sampler Plate

$53.99

Homous, baba ghannouj, falafel, tabbouli, vegetarian grapeleaves, lamb grapeleaves, chicken shawarma, lamb meat shawarma, sheesh tawook & sheesh kafta. Served with two salads or soups.

Traditional Meal

Baked Kibbee

$14.99

Sautéed lamb & onions baked between layers of cracked wheat and lean meat, herbs and spices. Served with soup or salad and yogurt

Mjadara

$15.99

Lentil & cracked wheat cooked with onions and olive oil.Served with soup or salad and yogurt

Burgul

$15.99

Cracked wheat cooked with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spices, herbs and tomato sauce. Served with soup or salad and yogurt

Arayes

$16.99

Ground lamb with fresh parsley, onions, pine nuts and almonds served with fries.Served with soup or salad and yogurt

Seafood

Shrimp Ghalaba

$21.99

Sautéed with vegetables and sauce.

Sword Sautee

$20.99

Sautéed with mushrooms and sauce.

Shrimp Sautee

$21.99

Sautéed with mushrooms and sauce.

Shrimp BBQ

$21.99

Shish Shrimp

$24.99

Sword Ghalaba

$22.99

Swordfish sliced and sautéed with vegetables and sauce.

Hummus Salmon

$23.99

Sautéed salmon and seafood sauce.

Salmon Ghalaba

$23.99

Fresh salmon sliced & sautéed with vegetables and sauce.

Salmon Filet

$21.99

Fresh char grilled with herbs, spiced and served with seafood sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tender

$10.00

Kids Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Sides

Spicy Potatoes

$7.99

Fries

$5.99

Rice

$4.99

Grilled Vegetables

$5.99

1/2 Dozen Bread

$2.49

1 Dozen Bread

$4.99

2oz Garlic

$1.99

4oz Garlic

$3.49

12oz Garlic

$9.99

16oz Garlic

$12.99

12oz Salsa

$8.99

16oz Salsa

$10.99

Pickles & Turnups

$3.99

Raw Veggies

$5.99

Dressing (16oz)

$7.49

Quart Dressing (32oz)

$12.99

Lamb Chop

$8.50

Chicken Tawook

$8.00

Kebab

$8.25

Kafta

$6.40

Kafta lamb

$6.49

Chicken Kafta

$6.99

Chicken Breast

$6.99

Lamb Shawarma

$6.99

Chicken Shawarma

$6.50

Desserts

Baklava

$3.99

Rice Pudding

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Cheese Cake

$5.99

Juices & Beverages

Smoothies

$5.99

Smoothie Quart

$11.99

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Ice Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$5.99

Coke

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Cherry Coke

$2.49

Combos & Party

Island Combos

Island Combo (For 4-6)

$85.99

Two kabob, two tawook (chicken) and four kafta (ground lamb, parsley & onion), Shawarma, two lamb chops, one hummus. Served with four salads or soups.

Chicken Combo (For 4)

$85.99

A delicious offering that includes a whole deboned chicken, four chicken tawook skewers, four chicken kafta, one chicken shawarma, hummus, rice, and soup or salad. Serves four

Party Tray

Shish Island Tray (For 8)

$155.00

A delicious offering that includes four shish kabob, four shish tawook, four shish kafta, four lamb chops, shawarma chicken and lamb mix, large order of hummus and baba ghanouj. Served with eight dinner salads or soups. Serves 8 people.

Shish Island Tray (For 10)

$190.99

A delicious offering that includes five shish kabob, five shish tawook, five shish kafta, five lamb chops, shawarma chicken and lamb mix, large order of hummus. Served with ten dinner salads or soups. Serves 10 people.

Island Tray (Serves 12)

$199.99

Tabbouli, Greek salad, humus, baba ghanouj, falafel, two sheesh tawook, two sheesh kabob*, two sheesh kafta, Chicken Kafta, chicken Ghalaba, humus with lamb & 4 lamb Chops

Catering

Appetizers & Sides

Hummus 1/2 Tray

$33.00

For 10 People

Hummus Whole Tray

$59.00

For 20 People

Baba Ghannooj 1/2 Tray

$40.00

For 10 People

Baba Ghanooj Whole Tray

$75.00

For 20 People

Tomato Kibbee 1/2 Tray

$47.00

For 10 People

Tomato Kibbee Whole Tray

$79.00

For 20 People

Raw Kibbee Nahyee 1/2 Tray

$59.00

For 10 People

Raw Kibbee Nahyee Whole Tray

$95.00

For 20 People

Cauliflower 1/2 Tray

$37.00

For 10 People

Cauliflower Whole Tray

$63.00

For 20 People

Grilled Veggies 1/2 Tray

$37.00

For 10 People

Grilled Veggies Whole Tray

$63.00

For 20 People

Rice 1/2 Tray

$35.00

For 10 People

Rice Whole Tray

$55.00

For 20 People

Fries 1/2 Tray

$35.00

For 10 People

Fries Whole Tray

$55.00

For 20 People

Grape Leaves (Vegetarian or Meat)

$21.00

Priced per dozen.

Fried Kibbee

$23.00

Priced per dozen.

Falafel

$20.00

Priced per dozen.

Entrees A La Cart

Ghallabah

$12.00

Priced per Person. Chicken or Beef or Vegetarian + Rice & Salad

Salmon (per 8oz piece)*

$12.00

Priced Per Piece

Lamb Chops (per piece)*

$8.50

Priced Per Piece

Chicken Tawook (skewer)*

$8.00

Priced Per Piece

Kabob (Lamb or Beef, skewer)*

$8.25

Priced Per Piece

Kafta (Chicken or Beef, skewer)*

$6.49

Priced Per Piece

Chicken Breast (per piece)*

$6.99

Priced Per Piece

Additional Sides

Hummus

$1.00

Priced Per Person

Fattoosh

$1.00

Priced Per Person

Greek Salad

$1.50

Priced Per Person

Dessert

$1.00

Priced Per Person

Catering Entrees

Meat Shawarma (10ppl)

$120.00

10 Servings + 2 Half Trays of Sides

Chicken Shawarma (10ppl)

$120.00

10 Servings + 2 Half Trays of Sides

Shish Kabob (10ppl)

$120.00

10 Servings + 2 Half Trays of Sides

Shish Tawook (10ppl)

$120.00

10 Servings + 2 Half Trays of Sides

Lamb Kafta (10ppl)

$120.00

10 Servings + 2 Half Trays of Sides

Chicken Kafta (10ppl)

$120.00

10 Servings + 2 Half Trays of Sides

Beef Kabob (10ppl)

$120.00

10 Servings + 2 Half Trays of Sides

Lamb Kabob (10ppl)

$120.00

10 Servings + 2 Half Trays of Sides

Meat Shawarma (20ppl)

$235.00

20 Servings + 2 Full Trays of Sides

Chicken Shawarma (20ppl)

$235.00

20 Servings + 2 Full Trays of Sides

Shish Kabob (20ppl)

$235.00

20 Servings + 2 Full Trays of Sides

Shish Tawook (20ppl)

$235.00

20 Servings + 2 Full Trays of Sides

Lamb Kafta (20ppl)

$235.00

20 Servings + 2 Full Trays of Sides

Chicken Kafta (20ppl)

$235.00

20 Servings + 2 Full Trays of Sides

Beef Kabob (20ppl)

$235.00

20 Servings + 2 Full Trays of Sides

Lamb Kabob (20ppl)

$235.00

20 Servings + 2 Full Trays of Sides

Catering Salads

House Salad 1/2 Tray

$36.00

For 10 People

House Salad Whole Tray

$54.00

For 20 People

Greek Salad 1/2 Tray

$50.00

For 10 People

Greek Salad Whole Tray

$76.00

For 20 People

Spinach Salad 1/2 Tray

$40.00

For 10 People

Spinach Salad Whole Tray

$52.00

For 20 People

Caesar Salad 1/2 Tray

$40.00

For 10 People

Caesar Salad Whole Tray

$55.00

For 20 People

Catering Dessert

Baklava 1/2 Tray

$35.00

For 10 People

Baklava Whole Tray

$55.00

For 20 People