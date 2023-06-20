Shish Island 5137 Rochester Road
Appetizers
SM Hummus
Chick peas blended with sesame sauce and a trace of fresh garlic, lemon juice and a touch of olive oil to give you the right consistency.
SM Spicy Hummus
Hummus w/ Vegetables
A generous mix of fresh veggies with our homous dip.
Hummus w/ Pine Nuts
Hummus Salmon
Sautéed in the pan with seafood dressing.
LG Hummus
Chick peas blended with sesame sauce and a trace of fresh garlic, lemon juice and a touch of olive oil to give you the right consistency.
LG Spicy Hummus
Hummus Chicken
Tender tips of chicken sautéed with special herbs, toasted pine nuts & almonds.
Hummus Lamb
Tender lamb tips sautéed with special dressing, toasted pine nuts & almonds.
Starter Combo
Homous, baba ghannouj & tabbouli
SM Baba Ghanouj
Char grilled eggplant peeled and mashed with sesame sauce, lemon juice, garlic & with a touch of olive oil to give you the ultimate taste
LG Baba Ghanouj
Char grilled eggplant peeled and mashed with sesame sauce, lemon juice, garlic & with a touch of olive oil to give you the ultimate taste
Falafel Plate
All vegetable patties made of chick peas and fava beans, special spices served with tahini sauce garnished with lettuce and vegetables.
Tomato Kibbee
A flavorful mix of cracked wheat, tomatoes, onions, olive oil and natural herbs.
Veggie Stuffed Grape Leaves
Your choice of meat or vegetarian.
Chicken Sautee
Tener pieces of chicken breast, sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and our light lemon-oregano sauce.
Mediterranean Chicken Wings
Battered, fried & then pan sautéed with BBQ sauce.
Fried Kibbee
Little football shaped kibbee shells stuffed with sautéed ground lamb, sautéed onions, almonds, special herbs and spices served over salad.
Kibbee Nayee
Fresh lean cut of lamb is fine ground and mixed raw with cracked wheat, natural herbs, spices and topped with extra virgin olive oil.
Lamb Stuffed Grape Leaves
Lamb Sautee
Tender pieces of beef or lamb, sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and our light lemon-oregano sauce.
Meat Pies
Sojok
Sausage links sautéed with tomato, lemon, herbs & spices.
Makanik
Sausage medallions sautéed with tomato, lemon, herbs & spices.
Spinach Pies
Mixed Maza
Humus, baba ghannouj, tabbouli, fattoush, falafel, Sojok (sausage medallions), maqanik (sausage links), fried kibbee, mixed veggies & pickles.
Entrees
Shish Tawook
Charbroiled marinated chicken breast kabob (Classic) (16oz) (with lemon-oregano add 1.00)
Chicken Shawarma
Chicken Cream Chops
Thinly sliced chicken breast battered with Mediterranean herbs & spices & Pan sautéed.
Hummus Chicken Entree
Chicken breast tips sautéed with herbs, pine nuts & almonds.
Chicken Sajji
Thinly sliced Chicken, marinated and seared.
1/2 Deboned Chicken
Marinated and char broiled mixed white and dark meat. White meat add: 2.00 half & 4.00 whole With lemon-oregano add: 1.00 half & 2.00 whole
Full Deboned Chicken
Marinated and char broiled mixed dark and white meat. White meat add: 2.00 half & 4.00 whole With lemon-oregano add: 1.00 half & 2.00 whole
Chicken Kafta
Quail
Char broiled and sautéed with lemon oregano sauce.
David Basha
Ground lamb, onions, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes & pine nuts sautéed with special sauce.
Shish Kabob*
Choice Lamb or beef (16oz)
Shish Kafta*
Seasoned ground meat mixed with fine chopped onions, parsley and spices.
Hummus Lamb Entree
Tender lamb tips sautéed with special herbs, toasted pine nuts and almonds.
Tenderloins Beef
Thinly sliced Beef, marinated and seared.
Lamb Chops*
Tender marinated and char broiled. 4 pcs (18 oz)
Lamb Shawarma
Ghalaba Zesty or Classic
Choice of lamb, beef or chicken sautéed with veggies and special sauce.
Garlic Almond & Rice Ghalaba
Choice of meat and veggies then mixed with toasted slivered almonds, rice and garlic sauce.
Sauteed Lamb, Beef or Chicken
Sautéed with mushrooms, herbs and sauce.
Schwarma Combo
Combination of marinated char broiled, meat and chicken.
Grape Leaves Dinner
Choice of lamb or vegetarian.
Vegetarian Ghalaba
Choice of zesty of classic.
Hummus Ghalaba Entree
Choice of chicken, lamb or beef sautéed with veggies.
Hummus Schawma Entree
Choice of marinated char broiled chicken or lamb meat.
Sandwiches
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Thinly sliced marinated layers of chicken (cooked rotisserie style), rolled with pickle & garlic sauce.
Shish Tawook Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast cubes rolled with pickle & a touch of garlic sauce
Tawook Tabboili Sandwich
Hummus Tawook Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast cubes rolled with pickle & hummus.
Chicken Kafta Sandwich
Ground chicken breast, rolled with pickle & a touch of garlic sauce.
Chicken Creme Chops
Chicken Ghalaba Sandwich
Chicken mixed with sautéed vegetables rolled with rice.
Sajji Chicken Sandwich
Chicken rolled with pickles, tomatoes & sauce.
Hummus Grape Leaves Sandwich
Hummus Spinach Sandwich
Lamb Shawarma Sandwich
Char broiled marinated meat, tomatoes, onions, pickles and tahini sauce.
Shish Kabab Sandwich
Shish Kafta Sandwich
Charbroiled kafta, tomatoes, onions, pickles and tahini sauce.
Lamb Ghalaba Sandwich
Lamb mixed with sautéed vegetables rolled with rice.
Sajji Beef Sandwich
Tenderloin rolled with pickles, tomatoes & sauce.
Falafel Sandwich
Rolled with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and tahini sauce.
Super Falafel Sandwich
Rolled with Humus & tabouli
Mjadra Sandwich
Hummus Tabbouli Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced smoked turkey breast rolled with salad.
Salads
SM Fattoush
Cool fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers mixed with toasted pita bread and special dressing.
SM Tabbouli
Fresh chopped parsley, scallion, tomatoes, mint, cracked wheat, tossed in light lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.
SM Greek Salad
Fattoush Tawook
Large salad mixed with tossed pita and topped with char grill chicken breast.
Chicken Shawarma Salad
Topped with chicken shawarma.
LG Fattoush
Cool fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers mixed with toasted pita bread and special dressing.
LG Tabbouli
Fresh chopped parsley, scallion, tomatoes, mint, cracked wheat, tossed in light lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.
LG Greek Salad
Fattoush Tawook Fatta
Caesar Tawook
With marinated chicken breast.
Dinner Salad
Spinach Fattoush
A large spinach salad mixed with toasted pita bread.
Caesar Salad
Fresh cut romaine lettuce with homemade Caesar dressing.
Greek tawook
Lamb Shawarma Salad
Topped with lamb meat shawarma.
Rice Almond Salad
House salad with rice pilaf topped with toasted slivered almonds.
Fattoush Turkey
Large fattoush mixed with smoked turkey breast.
Caesar Turkey
With smoked turkey breast.
Salmon Salad
Combos
Island Combo*
Sheesh Kabob, sheesh tawook & sheesh kafta.
Lamb Combo*
Sheesh Kafta, 2 meat pies, 2 fried kibbee & 4 lamb grapeleaves.
Combo For 2
One kabob*, two tawook & two kafta, served with two salads.
Vegetarian Combo
3 falafel, 3 grapeleaves & 3 spinach pies.
Vegetarian Combo for 2
Homous, baba ghanouj, falafel, tabbouli, grape leaves, borgul, mjadra & spinach pie.
Sampler Plate
Homous, baba ghannouj, falafel, tabbouli, vegetarian grapeleaves, lamb grapeleaves, chicken shawarma, lamb meat shawarma, sheesh tawook & sheesh kafta. Served with two salads or soups.
Traditional Meal
Baked Kibbee
Sautéed lamb & onions baked between layers of cracked wheat and lean meat, herbs and spices. Served with soup or salad and yogurt
Mjadara
Lentil & cracked wheat cooked with onions and olive oil.Served with soup or salad and yogurt
Burgul
Cracked wheat cooked with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spices, herbs and tomato sauce. Served with soup or salad and yogurt
Arayes
Ground lamb with fresh parsley, onions, pine nuts and almonds served with fries.Served with soup or salad and yogurt
Seafood
Shrimp Ghalaba
Sautéed with vegetables and sauce.
Sword Sautee
Sautéed with mushrooms and sauce.
Shrimp Sautee
Sautéed with mushrooms and sauce.
Shrimp BBQ
Shish Shrimp
Sword Ghalaba
Swordfish sliced and sautéed with vegetables and sauce.
Hummus Salmon
Sautéed salmon and seafood sauce.
Salmon Ghalaba
Fresh salmon sliced & sautéed with vegetables and sauce.
Salmon Filet
Fresh char grilled with herbs, spiced and served with seafood sauce.
Sides
Spicy Potatoes
Fries
Rice
Grilled Vegetables
1/2 Dozen Bread
1 Dozen Bread
2oz Garlic
4oz Garlic
12oz Garlic
16oz Garlic
12oz Salsa
16oz Salsa
Pickles & Turnups
Raw Veggies
Dressing (16oz)
Quart Dressing (32oz)
Lamb Chop
Chicken Tawook
Kebab
Kafta
Kafta lamb
Chicken Kafta
Chicken Breast
Lamb Shawarma
Chicken Shawarma
Juices & Beverages
Combos & Party
Island Combos
Island Combo (For 4-6)
Two kabob, two tawook (chicken) and four kafta (ground lamb, parsley & onion), Shawarma, two lamb chops, one hummus. Served with four salads or soups.
Chicken Combo (For 4)
A delicious offering that includes a whole deboned chicken, four chicken tawook skewers, four chicken kafta, one chicken shawarma, hummus, rice, and soup or salad. Serves four
Party Tray
Shish Island Tray (For 8)
A delicious offering that includes four shish kabob, four shish tawook, four shish kafta, four lamb chops, shawarma chicken and lamb mix, large order of hummus and baba ghanouj. Served with eight dinner salads or soups. Serves 8 people.
Shish Island Tray (For 10)
A delicious offering that includes five shish kabob, five shish tawook, five shish kafta, five lamb chops, shawarma chicken and lamb mix, large order of hummus. Served with ten dinner salads or soups. Serves 10 people.
Island Tray (Serves 12)
Tabbouli, Greek salad, humus, baba ghanouj, falafel, two sheesh tawook, two sheesh kabob*, two sheesh kafta, Chicken Kafta, chicken Ghalaba, humus with lamb & 4 lamb Chops
Catering
Appetizers & Sides
Hummus 1/2 Tray
For 10 People
Hummus Whole Tray
For 20 People
Baba Ghannooj 1/2 Tray
For 10 People
Baba Ghanooj Whole Tray
For 20 People
Tomato Kibbee 1/2 Tray
For 10 People
Tomato Kibbee Whole Tray
For 20 People
Raw Kibbee Nahyee 1/2 Tray
For 10 People
Raw Kibbee Nahyee Whole Tray
For 20 People
Cauliflower 1/2 Tray
For 10 People
Cauliflower Whole Tray
For 20 People
Grilled Veggies 1/2 Tray
For 10 People
Grilled Veggies Whole Tray
For 20 People
Rice 1/2 Tray
For 10 People
Rice Whole Tray
For 20 People
Fries 1/2 Tray
For 10 People
Fries Whole Tray
For 20 People
Grape Leaves (Vegetarian or Meat)
Priced per dozen.
Fried Kibbee
Priced per dozen.
Falafel
Priced per dozen.
Entrees A La Cart
Ghallabah
Priced per Person. Chicken or Beef or Vegetarian + Rice & Salad
Salmon (per 8oz piece)*
Priced Per Piece
Lamb Chops (per piece)*
Priced Per Piece
Chicken Tawook (skewer)*
Priced Per Piece
Kabob (Lamb or Beef, skewer)*
Priced Per Piece
Kafta (Chicken or Beef, skewer)*
Priced Per Piece
Chicken Breast (per piece)*
Priced Per Piece
Additional Sides
Catering Entrees
Meat Shawarma (10ppl)
10 Servings + 2 Half Trays of Sides
Chicken Shawarma (10ppl)
10 Servings + 2 Half Trays of Sides
Shish Kabob (10ppl)
10 Servings + 2 Half Trays of Sides
Shish Tawook (10ppl)
10 Servings + 2 Half Trays of Sides
Lamb Kafta (10ppl)
10 Servings + 2 Half Trays of Sides
Chicken Kafta (10ppl)
10 Servings + 2 Half Trays of Sides
Beef Kabob (10ppl)
10 Servings + 2 Half Trays of Sides
Lamb Kabob (10ppl)
10 Servings + 2 Half Trays of Sides
Meat Shawarma (20ppl)
20 Servings + 2 Full Trays of Sides
Chicken Shawarma (20ppl)
20 Servings + 2 Full Trays of Sides
Shish Kabob (20ppl)
20 Servings + 2 Full Trays of Sides
Shish Tawook (20ppl)
20 Servings + 2 Full Trays of Sides
Lamb Kafta (20ppl)
20 Servings + 2 Full Trays of Sides
Chicken Kafta (20ppl)
20 Servings + 2 Full Trays of Sides
Beef Kabob (20ppl)
20 Servings + 2 Full Trays of Sides
Lamb Kabob (20ppl)
20 Servings + 2 Full Trays of Sides
Catering Salads
House Salad 1/2 Tray
For 10 People
House Salad Whole Tray
For 20 People
Greek Salad 1/2 Tray
For 10 People
Greek Salad Whole Tray
For 20 People
Spinach Salad 1/2 Tray
For 10 People
Spinach Salad Whole Tray
For 20 People
Caesar Salad 1/2 Tray
For 10 People
Caesar Salad Whole Tray
For 20 People