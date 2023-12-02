Visit Us Today!
Shisha Cafe - Kababchi Grill
Appetizers
- Hummus App$8.59
Fresh made house dip with chickpeas, sesame paste, and lemon juice
- Toom App$6.99
Authentic Lebanese garlic dipping sauce
- Baba Ghanouj$8.59
Roasted eggplant medley with sesame paste, yogurt, and garlic
- Tzatziki App$6.99
Greek style cucumber and tangy yogurt dip
- Jajeek App$6.99
Cool cucumber and yogurt salad with a touch of mint
- Labneh$7.59
Thick strained yogurt with walnuts and mint
- Iraqi Eggplant Salad$8.59
Eggplant, peppers, and onions in our secret sauce
- Mix Dip Plate$22.99
Mix dip plate with our popular dips; hummus, Baba ghanouj, Iraqi eggplant salad, jajeek and labneh
- Chicken Wings$8.99
Five chicken wings with fries
- Dolma Warak Inab$7.99
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, vegetables, and tangy seasonings
- Falafel App$7.99
Six golden chickpea fritters with tahini (sesame) sauce
- Kibbah$9.99
Three fried, bulgur (cracked wheat) dumplings stuffed with beef, onions, and pine nuts. (Based on availability)
- Biryani Rice$4.99
Iraqi - style vegetarian rice made from basmati rice, mixed vegetables, and aromatic spices
- White Rice$3.99
- Za'atar App$4.29
Zesty middle eastern herb mix made With Wild oregano, sumac and sesame seeds. Comes With one fresh baked Bread
- Hot Sauce App$4.99
Salads
- Fattoush$7.59
Lebanese salad with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions and toasted pita chips tossed in a tangy lemon dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$6.59
Lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes served with our special dressing
- Tabbouleh$7.99
Parsley, cracked wheat, and tomatoes mixed with a tangy lemon dressing
- Arabic Fine Salad$7.99
Finely diced cucumber, tomatoes, and red onions tossed in a tangy lemon dressing
- Greek Salad$7.99
Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, fresh mint, feta cheese, and black olives tossed with a Greek-style dressing
Sandwiches
- Beef Shawerma Sandwich$10.99
Shaved, roasted pieces of marinated beef and filled with tahini (sesame) sauce, pickles and tomatoes wrapped in pita bread
- Beef Kabab Sandwich$9.99
Seasoned ground beef skewer, wrapped in pita bread and filled with hummus, tomatoes, and pickles
- Chicken Tikka Sandwich$9.99
Chunks of marinated chicken, wrapped in pita bread, and filled with toom (garlic aioli), tomatoes, and pickles
- Lamb Tikka Sandwich$10.99
Chunks of marinated lamb, wrapped in pita bread, and filled with hummus, tomatoes, and pickles
- Falafel Sandwich$7.99
Fried chickpea fritters wrapped in pita bread, and filled with hummus, tomatoes, and pickles
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$9.99
Shaved, roasted pieces of marinated chicken and filled with toom (garlic aioli), tomatoes, and pickles wrapped in pita bread
- Chicken Kabab Sandwich$9.99
Seasoned ground chicken skewer, wrapped in pita and filled with toom (garlic aioli), tomatoes, and pickles
- Beef Tikka Sandwich$10.99
Chunks of marinated beef, wrapped in pita bread, and filled with hummus, tomatoes, and pickles
- Gyro Sandwich$9.99
Beef and lamb mixture, wrapped in pita bread, and filled with tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki (yogurt) dressing
- Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Golden chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, pickles and mayo served on a bun
- House Burger$7.99
Our take on hamburgers: perfectly grilled seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, and mayo
Fresh From Our Oven
- Flatbread$1.59
- Sesame Bread$2.59
Check availability
- Lahm Bi Ajeen$8.99
Ground beef, onions and spices baked on a fresh dough
- Jibin$8.99
Creamy cheese filling baked into fresh dough
- Zaa'tar Pie$6.99
Zaa'tar spices baked on a fresh dough
- 12" Veggie Pizza$11.99
Olives, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions
- 12" Cheese Pizza$9.99
Marinara sauce and a medley of cheese
From The Grill
- Beef Kabab PLT$18.59
Two seasoned ground beef skewers
- Mixed Kabab$18.59
One seasoned ground beef & one ground chicken skewer
- Chicken Combo$18.59
One skewer of chicken kabab and one skewer of chicken tikka
- Lamb Tikka PLT$21.99
Two skewers of marinated lamb medallions
- Family Kabab Plate$75.99
Two skewers of beef kabab(kofta), chicken kabab(kofta), chicken tikka and your choice of beef or lamb tikka. Served with hummus, fries, and Mediterranean salad. Approximately 4 servings
- Chicken Kabab PLT$18.59
Two seasoned ground chicken skewers
- Grilled Meat Special$21.99
One skewer of lamb tikka & one skewer of beef tikka
- Beef Tikka PLT$21.99
Two skewers of marinated beef medallions
- Chicken Tikka PLT$18.59
Two skewers of marinated chicken chunks
- Lamb Chops$26.99
Lamb chops grilled to order. Approx 4-5 depending on weight this item takes extra time. Please allow 25 - 30 minutes for grilling
- Half Char - Grilled Chicken$12.99
Iraqi style marinated chicken grilled over charcoal
- Whole Char - Grilled Chicken$22.99
Iraqi style marinated chicken grilled over charcoal
- Grilled Fish$14.99
Served with red rice (or biryani rice on request), Mediterranean salad, bread, pickles & Amba (Iraqi mango sauce). Please order 3 hours in advance as this item requires special preparation. Minimum of 3 lbs
Entrees
- Chicken Milanese$15.99
Chicken breast coated in breadcrumbs, spices, and fried golden brown
- Falafel PLT$11.99
10 golden chickpea fritters served with hummus
- Chicken Shawerma Arabi PLT$17.99
Shaved, roasted pieces of house marinated chicken, wrapped in shrak and cut into pieces
- Beef Shawerma Arabi PLT$18.99
Shaved, roasted pieces of house marinated beef, wrapped in shrak and cut into pieces
- Family Chicken Shawerma Arabi$68.99
Served with hummus, fries, salad and a side of toom (garlic aioli)
- Family Beef Shawerma Arabi$73.99
Served with hummus, fries and salad
- Gyro PLT$16.99
Portion of blended lamb & beef, served with Greek tzatziki sauce
- Whole Rotisserie Chicken$22.99
Marinated rotisserie chicken, baked fresh
- Half Rotisserie Chicken$12.99
Marinated rotisserie chicken, baked fresh
Sides
- French Fries$3.59
- Onion Rings$3.59
- Biryani Rice$4.99
- White Rice$3.99
- Flatbread$1.59
- 2oz Garlic$1.79
- 2oz Tzatziki$1.79
- 2oz Amba$1.79
- 2oz Hummus$1.79
- 2oz Ranch$1.79
- 2oz Hot Sauce$1.79
- Side Pickles$1.99
- Side Olives$2.99
- Side Red Onions$1.99
- Side Jalapenos$0.99
- Side Feta$5.49
- 2oz Feta$2.99
- Beef Kabab Skewer$8.59
- Beef Tikka Skewer$9.59
- Chicken Kabab Skewer$8.59
- Chicken Tikka Skewer$8.59
- Lamb Tikka Skewer$9.59
Desserts
- New York Cheesecake$6.99
An American favorite!
- Chocolate Cheesecake$6.99
Layers of chocolate and cheesecake
- Turtle Cheesecake$6.99
Cheesecake with nuts, caramel, and chocolate
- Strawberry Cheesecake$6.99
A twist of strawberry on an American favorite
- Baklava$4.69
Buttery layers of phyllo dough filled with nuts and draped in floral syrup
- Halawa Dihiniyya Iraqi Coconut Fudge$5.99
A distinct Iraqi dessert made from butter, coconut, flour, sugar, and nuts
- Kunafa$6.99
Noodle pastry, stuffed with sweet cheese, and draped in floral syrup and pistachios
- Sahlab$5.99
A hot drinkable dessert made from milk, sugar, rose water, starch, and topped with pistachios, coconut, and cinnamon
- Basbousa$4.69
- Pumpkin Cheescake$6.99
Fresh Drinks
- Banana Blitz$6.99
Banana smoothie with drizzle of chocolate. Made with milk
- Strawberry Smoothie$6.99
Strawberries always make a great refresher
- Mango Smoothie$6.99
Fresh mangoes blended into a refreshing summer drink
- Wildberry Smoothie$6.99
Blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries fused together in a berry explosion
- Tropical Delight$6.99
Strawberries, mangoes, peaches, pineapples form a bursts of flavors from paradise
- Shisha Rainbow Smoothie$6.99
Layers of mangos, strawberries, and bananas
- Piña Colada Smoothie$6.99
Pineapple and coconut smoothie
- Fresh Orange Juice$6.99
Freshly squeezed oranges
- Carrot Juice$6.99
Freshly blended carrots
- Fresh Melon Juice$6.99
Freshly blended melons
- Fresh Pineapple Juice$6.99
Freshly pressed pineapples
- Fresh Apple Juice$6.99
Freshly pressed apple juice
- Mint Lemonade$6.99
Freshly squeezed lemonade with refreshing mint blended form the ultimate refresher
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.99
Freshly squeezed lemonade with a splash of strawberry
- Raspberry Lemonade$6.99
Freshly squeezed lemonade with a splash of raspberry
- Lemonade$6.99
- Bubble Tea$6.99
- Shakes$6.99
Vanilla bean chocolate strawberry caramel macchiato shake
Cold Beverages
- Glass Bottle Soft Drinks$3.59
Coke, Orange Fanta, Sprite, Pepsi, Big Red, Manzanita Sol - apple
- Canned Drinks$1.79
12 oz
- Fountain Drinks$2.59
Served only at Kababchi Grill
- Iced Tea$2.99
Unsweetened tea, sweet tea, raspberry tea, sweet green tea, peach tea
- Cold Yogurt$3.99
- Bottled Water$1.69
- Gatorade$3.99
- Powerade$3.99
- Red Bull$3.99
- Monster$3.99
- Bang$3.99
- Vimto$3.99
- Shani$3.99
- Barbican$3.99
- Laziza$3.99
Hot Beverages
- Cup Blond Arabic Coffee$3.99
- Pot Blond Arabic Coffee$9.99
- Cup Turkish Coffee$3.99
- Pot Turkish Coffee$8.99
- American Coffee$3.99
- Hot Chocolate$3.99
- Cup Hot Tea$2.99
- Small Hot Tea Pot$7.99
- Large Hot Tea Pot$12.99
- Small Iraqi Chai Pot$8.99
- Large Iraqi Chai Pot$13.99
- Cup Dry Lemon Tea$3.99
- Pot Dry Lemon Tea$10.99
- Cup Milk Tea$3.99
- Small Hot Tea with Milk Pot$9.99
- Large Hot Tea with Milk Pot$16.99
- Karak Chai Pot$9.99
- Honey$0.50
- Side of powdered milk (NIDO)$2.99
Coffees
- Espresso$4.99
Authentic Italian coffee
- Doppio$4.99
Double espresso
- Americano$4.99
Espresso topped off with hot water
- Iced Americano$4.99
Americano on the rocks
- Latte$4.99
Espresso and steamed milk
- Iced Latte$4.99
Latte on the rocks
- Mocha$4.99
Espresso with chocolate & steamed milk
- Iced Mocha$4.99
Espresso with chocolate & milk, on the rocks