Hot Appetizers

Edamame

$5.95

steamed soybeans

Yakitori

$9.95

chicken skewers

Gyoza

$7.95

fried pork and veggie potstickers

Koroke

$9.95

fried mashed potatoes with vegetables

Karage Chicken

$9.95

marinated and fried chicken

Vegetable Tempura

$10.95

Combination Tempura

$12.95

2 prawns & veggies

Shrimp Tempura

$12.95

5 prawns

Agedashi Tofu

$9.95

deep fried tofu

Softshell Crab

$10.95

deep fried crab with sauce

Baked Green Lip Mussel

$9.95

green lip mussel, masago, spicy sauce, imitation crab

Hamachi Kama

$14.95

broiled yellowtail cheeckbone with teriyaki sauce

Salmon Kama

$11.95

broiled salmon cheekbone with teriyaki sauce

Shogun Poppers

$11.95

deep fried jalapenos with salmon and cream cheese, topped with green onions, siracha, and spicy mayo

Cold Appetizers

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

marinated seaweed

Kappa Sunomono

$4.95

picked cucumber salad

Ebi Sunomono

$10.95

cucumber and ebi salad

Tako Sunomono

$10.95

cucumber and tako salad

Maguro Sashimi (APP)

$20.95

7 pieces of tuna

Sake Sashimi (APP)

$20.95

7 pieces of salmon

Hamachi Sashimi (APP)

$20.95

7 pieces of yellowtail

Combination Sashimi Appetizer

$32.95

chef's assortment of sashimi

Oshinko (APP)

$7.95

pickled garlic, radish, & mountain carrot

Ahi Poke Salad

$18.95

green salad, cucumber, carrot, radish, tuna, garlic, onion, with poke dressing

Quail Egg Shooter

$6.95

Nigiri Sushi (2 Pieces, fish over rice)

Kani

$5.95

imitation crab

Tako

$8.95

octopus ** special sauce on top

Saba

$7.95

marinated mackerel

Ika

$7.95

squid

Tobiko

$9.95

flying fish roe

Unagi

$10.95

fresh water eel ** special sauce on top

Hotate

$9.95

scallop

Hokki Gai

$6.95

surf clam

Tamago

$5.95

egg

Ebi

$7.95

cooked prawn

Maguro

$10.95

tuna

Hamachi

$10.95

yellowtail

Sake

$10.95

salmon

Shiro Maguro

$10.95

albacore

Uni

sea urchin

Ikura

$11.95

salmon roe

Ama-Ebi

$16.95

sweet shrimp

Green Lip Mussel

$6.95

Inari

$5.95

sweet tofu

Seafood Rolls

Tekka Maki

$7.95

tuna roll

Dynamite (Spicy Tuna Roll)

$7.95

spicy tuna

California Roll

$7.95

imitation crab, cucumber, avocado

Negihama Maki

$7.95

yellowtail with green onion

Sake Maki

$7.95

fresh salmon with avocado

Una Q

$9.95

freshwater eel with cucumber, teriyaki sauce on top

Una Avo

$9.95

freshwater eel with avocado, teriyaki sauce on top

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$8.95

cooked chicken with teriyaki sauce

Octo Roll

$9.95

cooked octopus with avocado, teriyaki sauce on top

Hamachi Roll

$10.95

shrimp, avocado, cucumber, tobiko

Fisherman's Roll

$10.95

freshwater eel, avocado, cucumber, imitation crab, teriyaki sauce on top

New York Roll

$11.95

scallops, green onion, cucumber, tobiko, with lemon mayo sauce

Pacific Roll

$10.95

yellowtail, salmon, avocado, tobiko

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.95

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, teriyaki sauce on top

Sakegawa Roll

$8.95

baked salmon skin, avocado, tobiko, teriyaki sauce on top

Hawaiian Roll

$10.95

freshwater eel, avocado, macadamian nuts, teriyaki sauce on top

Downtowner

$10.95

freshwater eel, avocado, macadamian nuts, mango

Philadelphia Roll

$10.95

salmon, cream cheese, avocado, macadamian nuts

Nancy Roll

$10.95

tuna, avocado, cucumber, macadamian nuts

Spider Roll

$10.95

deep fried softshell crab, avocado, cucumber, teriyaki sauce on top

Westside Roll

$10.95

tuna, yellowtail, japanese mint, cucumber

Super Max

$10.95

deep fried spicy tuna, teriyaki sauce on top

Gilroy Roll

$11.95Out of stock

spicy tuna, pickled garlic, cucumber, green onion

Futo Maki

$18.94

freshwater eel, inari, cucumber, avocado, imitation crab, mountain carrot, japanese squash, pickled radish, seaweed salad

Sampras

$9.95

mackerel, Japanese mint, lemon, green onion, cucumber

Spicy New York Roll

$11.95

salmon, cucumber, green onion, tobiko with lemon mayo sauce

De La Viega

$10.95

cashew, salmon, tuna, avocado, special sauce on top

Monterey bay

$10.95

hamachi, garlic, basil, cashew, lemon, cucumber, sweet sauce on top

Hanami Roll

$10.95

Vegetarian Rolls

Kappa Maki

$5.95

cucumber

Oshinko Maki

$6.95

picked radish

Umeshiso Maki

$8.95

japanese plum, japanese mints and cucumber YAMAGOBO MAKI mountain carrot

Yamagobo Maki

$6.95

mountain carrot

Kanpyo Maki

$6.95

japanese style cooked squash

Umi Maki

$8.95

marinated seaweed and avocado

Cashew Maki

$7.95

cashew nuts, avocado, cucumber

Katana Roll

$9.95

inari, avocado, cucumber, macadamian nuts

Castroville Roll

$9.95

marinated artichoke hearts, cucumber, avocado, macadamian nuts

Yam Maki

$8.95

tempura yam and avocado with sweet sauce on top

Asparagus Roll

$8.95

tempura asparagus, avocado, cucumber, green onion, special sauce on top

Special Vegetable Roll

$10.95

cucumber, avocado, japanese squash, mountain carrot, pickled radish, sweet tofu, marinated seaweed

Special Rolls

Spicy Santa Cruz Roll

$18.95

inside: spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber on top: spicy imitation crab

Sunset Roll

$21.95

inside: spicy tuna, cucumber, tempura on top: salmon, lemon, masago

Firecracker Roll

$21.95

inside: spicy tuna, unagi, kani karna on top: hamachi, kani kama, bell pepper, jalepeno, and house sweet sauce

Spicy Ruby Roll

$19.95

inside: spicy tuna, cucumber, shrimp tempura, green onion, garlic on top: spicy tuna, lemon, crunch, unagi sauce, special sauce

Citrus Fresh Roll

$19.95

inside: shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese on top: fresh salmon, lemon, unagi sauce, and lemon mayo

Spicy Bamboo Roll

$19.95

inside: shrimp tempura, avocado on top: hamachi, lemon, jalepeno, and spicy sweet sauce

Sunshine Roll

$19.95

inside: maguro, fresh salmon, cashew, avocado on top: fresh salmon, hamachi, lemon, sweet sauce, spicy mayo

Doobie Roll

$21.95

inside: maguro, fresh salmon, hamachi, avocado on top: tempura crunch, lemon, maguro, fresh salmon, hamachi, tobiko, spicy mayo

Shogun Special Rolls

Shogun Special Roll #1

$18.95

Inside: shrimp tempura, green onion, cucumber, avocado, mayo on top: unagi, special sauce

Shogun Special Roll #2

$18.95

Inside: yellowtail, salmon, avocado, cucumber on top: Unagi, special sauce

Osaka Maki

$18.95

Inside: tuna, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber on top: salmon, tobiko, unagi, special sauce

Nagoya Maki

$19.95

Inside: imitation crab, yellowtail, tuna, salmon, shrimp, tobiko, special sauce on top

Rainbow Roll

$20.95

Inside: unagi, avocado, macadamia nuts on top: tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, salmon, special sauce

Saketemp Roll

$18.95

Inside: shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, mayo on top: smoked salmon & avocado, special sauce

Tempura Rolls (Deep Fried)

Shizam

$13.95

unagi, macadamian nuts, mango, avocado, cream cheese, special sauce on top

Leftover

$16.95

Inside: tai, salmon, wasabi, tobiko, avocado on top: green onion, japanese mint, special sauce

Scamon

$12.95

Inside: wasabi tables, avocado on top: ika, japanese mint, salmon, tobiko, special sauce

Sushi Dinner

Shogun Special Dinner #1

$26.95

california roll and 6 pieces of combo nigiri sushi

Shogun Special Dinner #2

$29.95

tuna roll and 8 pieces of combo nigiri sushi

Bento Sushi

$32.95

tuna roll, osaka maki, and 4 pieces of nigiri

Vegetarian Combo Sushi

$26.95

I katana roll, special vegetable roll, marinated seaweed 25.95 salad & 2 pieces of inari

Unagi Donburi

$30.95

grilled freshwater eel over seasoned rice

Hamachi Donburi

$30.95

yellowtail sashimi over seasoned rice

Tuna Donburi

$30.95

tuna sashimi over seasoned rice

Chirashi Sushi

$39.95

assorted raw fish over seasoned rice

Sashimi Dinner

Sake Sashimi (D)

$32.95

salmon (11 pieces) served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice

Maguro Sashimi (D)

$34.95

tuna (11 pieces) served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice

Hamachi Sashimi (D)

$34.95

yellowtail (11 pieces) served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice

Maguro & Hamachi Sashimi (D)

$34.95

tuna and yellowtail (12 pieces) served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice

Maguro, Hamachi, & Sake Sashimi (D)

$35.95

tuna, yellowtail, and salmon (12 pieces) served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice

Combination Sashimi (D)

$79.95

chef's assortment of fresh sashimi served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice

Noodle Dinner

Udon with California Roll

$20.95

served with a salad

Udon with Nigiri Sushi

$20.95

served with a salad

Udon with Tempura

$20.95

served with a salad

Nabeyaki Udon

$18.95

Chicken Udon

$16.95

Donkatsu Dinner

Chicken Katsu

$20.95

deep fried cutlet with special katsu sauce, served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice

Donkatsu

$20.95

deep fried cutlet with special katsu sauce, served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice

Shogun Special Dinner Box

Shogun Special Dinner Box

$24.95

Tempura Dinner

Vegetable Tempura Dinner

$18.95

tempura served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice

Combination Tempura Dinner

$19.95

tempura served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice

Shrimp Tempura

$21.95

tempura served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice

Teriyaki Dinner

Chicken Teriyaki

$19.95

broiled meat w/ teriyaki sauce over grilled onions, served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice

Beef Teriyaki

$26.95

broiled meat w/ teriyaki sauce over grilled onions, served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice

Salmon Teriyaki

$26.95

broiled meat w/ teriyaki sauce over grilled onions, served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice

Shioyaki Dinner

Salmon shioyaki

$26.95

broiled fish, served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice

Saba Shioyaki

$16.95

broiled fish, served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice

Sukiyaki Dinner

Chicken Sukiyaki

$19.95

meat, noodles, and vegetables cooked in a sweet soy broth, served with salad and steamed rice

Beef Sukiyaki

$21.95

meat, noodles, and vegetables cooked in a sweet soy broth, served with salad and steamed rice

Vegetable Sukiyaki

$18.95

meat, noodles, and vegetables cooked in a sweet soy broth, served with salad and steamed rice

Fusion Dinner

Spicy Tofu Soup

$16.95

korean style tofu soup with seafood, served with salad, and steamed rice

Side Orders

White Rice

$2.95

steamed rice

Brown Rice

$3.95

Sushi Rice

$3.95

Miso Soup

$2.95

Large Miso Soup

$9.95

Salad

$5.95

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Small Salad

$3.95

Wine

Sparking Freixenet Carta (glass)

$7.00

Rose, Band of Roses (glass)

$7.00

Rose, Band of Roses (bottle)

$24.00

Pinot Grigio (glass)

$6.95

Pinot Grigio (bottle)

$22.00

Sauvignon Blanc (glass)

$7.95

Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)

$24.00

Chardonnay, Stone Cellars (glass)

$6.95

Chardonnay, Stone Cellars (bottle)

$19.00

Chardonnay, Noble Vines (glass)

$8.95

Chardonnay, Noble Vines (bottle)

$26.00

Chardonnay, Ferrari Carano (bottle only)

$35.00

Point Noir (glass)

$8.95

Point Noir (bottle)

$23.00

Cabernet, Tom Gore (glass)

$8.95

Cabernet, Tom Gore (bottle)

$23.00

Premium Sake

Sho Chiku Bai Extra Dry (glass)

$7.00

Sho Chiku Bai Extra Dry (bottle)

$11.00

Shirakabe Gura

$15.95

Sho Chiku Bai Organic Nama

$15.95

Kamotsuru Namakakoi

$18.95

Sho Chiku Bai Junmai Ginjo

$14.95

Ty Ky Cucumber Junmai (glass)

$7.95

Ty Ky Cucumber Junmai (bottle)

$28.00

Zhimizu No Mai "Pure Dusk" Daiginjo (glass)

$13.00

Zhimizu No Mai "Pure Dusk" Daiginjo (bottle)

$55.00

Shimizu No Mai "Pure Snow" (glass)

$7.95

Shimizu No Mai "Pure Snow" (bottle)

$30.00

Sho Chiku Bai Creme de Sake

$13.95

Sho Chiku Bai Mio

$17.95

Sake Sampler

$10.00

Ozeki Dry

$14.95

Ozeki Nigori

$15.95