Shogun Japanese Restaurant
Hot Appetizers
Edamame
steamed soybeans
Yakitori
chicken skewers
Gyoza
fried pork and veggie potstickers
Koroke
fried mashed potatoes with vegetables
Karage Chicken
marinated and fried chicken
Vegetable Tempura
Combination Tempura
2 prawns & veggies
Shrimp Tempura
5 prawns
Agedashi Tofu
deep fried tofu
Softshell Crab
deep fried crab with sauce
Baked Green Lip Mussel
green lip mussel, masago, spicy sauce, imitation crab
Hamachi Kama
broiled yellowtail cheeckbone with teriyaki sauce
Salmon Kama
broiled salmon cheekbone with teriyaki sauce
Shogun Poppers
deep fried jalapenos with salmon and cream cheese, topped with green onions, siracha, and spicy mayo
Cold Appetizers
Seaweed Salad
marinated seaweed
Kappa Sunomono
picked cucumber salad
Ebi Sunomono
cucumber and ebi salad
Tako Sunomono
cucumber and tako salad
Maguro Sashimi (APP)
7 pieces of tuna
Sake Sashimi (APP)
7 pieces of salmon
Hamachi Sashimi (APP)
7 pieces of yellowtail
Combination Sashimi Appetizer
chef's assortment of sashimi
Oshinko (APP)
pickled garlic, radish, & mountain carrot
Ahi Poke Salad
green salad, cucumber, carrot, radish, tuna, garlic, onion, with poke dressing
Quail Egg Shooter
Nigiri Sushi (2 Pieces, fish over rice)
Kani
imitation crab
Tako
octopus ** special sauce on top
Saba
marinated mackerel
Ika
squid
Tobiko
flying fish roe
Unagi
fresh water eel ** special sauce on top
Hotate
scallop
Hokki Gai
surf clam
Tamago
egg
Ebi
cooked prawn
Maguro
tuna
Hamachi
yellowtail
Sake
salmon
Shiro Maguro
albacore
Uni
sea urchin
Ikura
salmon roe
Ama-Ebi
sweet shrimp
Green Lip Mussel
Inari
sweet tofu
Seafood Rolls
Tekka Maki
tuna roll
Dynamite (Spicy Tuna Roll)
spicy tuna
California Roll
imitation crab, cucumber, avocado
Negihama Maki
yellowtail with green onion
Sake Maki
fresh salmon with avocado
Una Q
freshwater eel with cucumber, teriyaki sauce on top
Una Avo
freshwater eel with avocado, teriyaki sauce on top
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
cooked chicken with teriyaki sauce
Octo Roll
cooked octopus with avocado, teriyaki sauce on top
Hamachi Roll
shrimp, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Fisherman's Roll
freshwater eel, avocado, cucumber, imitation crab, teriyaki sauce on top
New York Roll
scallops, green onion, cucumber, tobiko, with lemon mayo sauce
Pacific Roll
yellowtail, salmon, avocado, tobiko
Shrimp Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, teriyaki sauce on top
Sakegawa Roll
baked salmon skin, avocado, tobiko, teriyaki sauce on top
Hawaiian Roll
freshwater eel, avocado, macadamian nuts, teriyaki sauce on top
Downtowner
freshwater eel, avocado, macadamian nuts, mango
Philadelphia Roll
salmon, cream cheese, avocado, macadamian nuts
Nancy Roll
tuna, avocado, cucumber, macadamian nuts
Spider Roll
deep fried softshell crab, avocado, cucumber, teriyaki sauce on top
Westside Roll
tuna, yellowtail, japanese mint, cucumber
Super Max
deep fried spicy tuna, teriyaki sauce on top
Gilroy Roll
spicy tuna, pickled garlic, cucumber, green onion
Futo Maki
freshwater eel, inari, cucumber, avocado, imitation crab, mountain carrot, japanese squash, pickled radish, seaweed salad
Sampras
mackerel, Japanese mint, lemon, green onion, cucumber
Spicy New York Roll
salmon, cucumber, green onion, tobiko with lemon mayo sauce
De La Viega
cashew, salmon, tuna, avocado, special sauce on top
Monterey bay
hamachi, garlic, basil, cashew, lemon, cucumber, sweet sauce on top
Hanami Roll
Vegetarian Rolls
Kappa Maki
cucumber
Oshinko Maki
picked radish
Umeshiso Maki
japanese plum, japanese mints and cucumber YAMAGOBO MAKI mountain carrot
Yamagobo Maki
mountain carrot
Kanpyo Maki
japanese style cooked squash
Umi Maki
marinated seaweed and avocado
Cashew Maki
cashew nuts, avocado, cucumber
Katana Roll
inari, avocado, cucumber, macadamian nuts
Castroville Roll
marinated artichoke hearts, cucumber, avocado, macadamian nuts
Yam Maki
tempura yam and avocado with sweet sauce on top
Asparagus Roll
tempura asparagus, avocado, cucumber, green onion, special sauce on top
Special Vegetable Roll
cucumber, avocado, japanese squash, mountain carrot, pickled radish, sweet tofu, marinated seaweed
Special Rolls
Spicy Santa Cruz Roll
inside: spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber on top: spicy imitation crab
Sunset Roll
inside: spicy tuna, cucumber, tempura on top: salmon, lemon, masago
Firecracker Roll
inside: spicy tuna, unagi, kani karna on top: hamachi, kani kama, bell pepper, jalepeno, and house sweet sauce
Spicy Ruby Roll
inside: spicy tuna, cucumber, shrimp tempura, green onion, garlic on top: spicy tuna, lemon, crunch, unagi sauce, special sauce
Citrus Fresh Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese on top: fresh salmon, lemon, unagi sauce, and lemon mayo
Spicy Bamboo Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, avocado on top: hamachi, lemon, jalepeno, and spicy sweet sauce
Sunshine Roll
inside: maguro, fresh salmon, cashew, avocado on top: fresh salmon, hamachi, lemon, sweet sauce, spicy mayo
Doobie Roll
inside: maguro, fresh salmon, hamachi, avocado on top: tempura crunch, lemon, maguro, fresh salmon, hamachi, tobiko, spicy mayo
Shogun Special Rolls
Shogun Special Roll #1
Inside: shrimp tempura, green onion, cucumber, avocado, mayo on top: unagi, special sauce
Shogun Special Roll #2
Inside: yellowtail, salmon, avocado, cucumber on top: Unagi, special sauce
Osaka Maki
Inside: tuna, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber on top: salmon, tobiko, unagi, special sauce
Nagoya Maki
Inside: imitation crab, yellowtail, tuna, salmon, shrimp, tobiko, special sauce on top
Rainbow Roll
Inside: unagi, avocado, macadamia nuts on top: tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, salmon, special sauce
Saketemp Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, mayo on top: smoked salmon & avocado, special sauce
Tempura Rolls (Deep Fried)
Sushi Dinner
Shogun Special Dinner #1
california roll and 6 pieces of combo nigiri sushi
Shogun Special Dinner #2
tuna roll and 8 pieces of combo nigiri sushi
Bento Sushi
tuna roll, osaka maki, and 4 pieces of nigiri
Vegetarian Combo Sushi
I katana roll, special vegetable roll, marinated seaweed 25.95 salad & 2 pieces of inari
Unagi Donburi
grilled freshwater eel over seasoned rice
Hamachi Donburi
yellowtail sashimi over seasoned rice
Tuna Donburi
tuna sashimi over seasoned rice
Chirashi Sushi
assorted raw fish over seasoned rice
Sashimi Dinner
Sake Sashimi (D)
salmon (11 pieces) served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice
Maguro Sashimi (D)
tuna (11 pieces) served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice
Hamachi Sashimi (D)
yellowtail (11 pieces) served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice
Maguro & Hamachi Sashimi (D)
tuna and yellowtail (12 pieces) served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice
Maguro, Hamachi, & Sake Sashimi (D)
tuna, yellowtail, and salmon (12 pieces) served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice
Combination Sashimi (D)
chef's assortment of fresh sashimi served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice
Noodle Dinner
Donkatsu Dinner
Shogun Special Dinner Box
Tempura Dinner
Teriyaki Dinner
Chicken Teriyaki
broiled meat w/ teriyaki sauce over grilled onions, served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice
Beef Teriyaki
broiled meat w/ teriyaki sauce over grilled onions, served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice
Salmon Teriyaki
broiled meat w/ teriyaki sauce over grilled onions, served with miso soup, salad, and steamed rice
Shioyaki Dinner
Sukiyaki Dinner
Chicken Sukiyaki
meat, noodles, and vegetables cooked in a sweet soy broth, served with salad and steamed rice
Beef Sukiyaki
meat, noodles, and vegetables cooked in a sweet soy broth, served with salad and steamed rice
Vegetable Sukiyaki
meat, noodles, and vegetables cooked in a sweet soy broth, served with salad and steamed rice