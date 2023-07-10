Shooters Bar and Grill 25 West Highway 40
Food
Appetizers
Crispy Pickle Spears
Dill pickle spear coated in crunchy breading. Served with ranch dressing
Chicken Wings
1lb traditional bone-in wings. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki or Mango Habanero Sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery.
Rocky Mountain Oysters
Served with cocktail sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Mixture of spinach, artichokes and blended cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinera sauce or ranch dressing
Bavarian Pretzel
Large pretzel baked to perfection, tossed with kosher salt and served with beer cheese sauce
Boom Boom Sprimp
Hand breaded shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy creamy chili sauce.
Cheese Curds
Creamy white cheddar cheese coated in a crispy batter. served with ranch dressing
Crab Rangoon
Creamy blend of crabmeat and cream cheese stuffed inside a crispy wonton shell. Served with sweet plum sauce dipping sauce
Bacon- Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers
Fresh Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon with a honey drizzle
Deviled Eggs
Topeed with chopped bacon, smoked paprika and parsley
Fried Artichoke Hearts
Artichoke hearts with three cheeses, herbs and spices breaded in crispy coating. Served with garlic aioli
Loaded Nachos
Served with steak or chicken, shredded jack and cheddar cheese, onion, jalalpenos, homemade guacamole, sour cream and salsa
Bacon Mac n Cheese Eggrolls
Macaroni and cheese with bacon,red peppers and wrapped and deep fried. Severed with ranch dressing
Chili Cheese Tots
Chili Cheese Fries
Salads
Garden Salad
Romaine, iceberg, spring mix. diced red pepperes, artichoke hearts with shredded mozzarella cheese
Wedge Salad
Quarter head of iceberg lettuce topped with crispy bacon crumbles, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes blue cheese dressing. Also available with shredded cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes and croutons
Southwest Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, tortilla strips, shredded cheese and chipolte ranch dressing
Burgers
Maverick SmashBurger
Made with a double 2 oz pattie, melted Amercan cheese, shredded lettuce, onions, and pickle. Served on a toasted bun
Build your own Smash Burger
The Maverick smashburger built the way you like it! Choose from a variety of cheese, veggies, toppings and sauces. Also available to order with a Grilled Chicken Breast
Sandwiches
Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced sirloin, provolone cheese, grilled onions and peppers. Served on a toasted Hoagie roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast, cripsy bacon and provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Prime Rib Sandwich
Crispy hand- breaded chicken breast tossed in Buffalo wing sauce, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a toasted bun.
Rueben
Fresh shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Thousand Island Dressing.
Brisket Sandwich
Served on a open faced Texas toast. Tender slices of smoked brisket topped with BBQ sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Five tender wite meat chicken tenders. Breaded in a delicious pepper coating. Choice of Dipping sauce
Ham and Cheese
Ham and Cheese Sandwich. Warmed up on Texas Toast
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Misc.
Street Tacos
Three asada street tacos, made with white corn tortillas. Topped with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with a side of salsa verde and lime slices
Fish 'n Chips
Tender, white beer battered cod. Served with creamy coleslaw,fries, malt vinegar and tarter sauce on the side
Catfish BLT
Southern style catfish fillet, two crispy bacon strips. Served on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and Cajun mayonnaise
Fish Tacos
Grilled or crispy fillets of tilapia, served on three soft white corn tortillas with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, and dill sauce. Served with french fries or tater tots
Kids menu
Little Shooter's Burger
Smash burger with one 2oz patty with American cheese
Grilled Cheese
American Cheese
Corn Dog Bites
Bite sized corn dogs dipped in cornbread batter
Chicken Dunkers
Three tender white meat chicken tenders breaded in peppered coating.
Macaroni 'n Cheese
Elbow macaroni in a creamy cheese sauce
Sauces
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Don Julio blanco
Don Julio Repasado
Hurradura Silver
1800's Silver
1800's Repasado
3030 blue agave
Well triple sec
Clase Azul anejo
Clase azul repasado
Espalon blanco
Espalon Repasado
Whiskey
Liqueurs/Cordials
Margaritas
Mules
Draft Beer
Tomato Drinks
Specialty Cocktails
Smoked Old Fashions
Bottled Beers
Pitcher of Beer
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Drinks
Cocktails
Good ol Mule
Shooters Diablo Mule
Ass Kickin Mule
Cowboy Mule
Honeycrisp Apple Mule
Blackberry Mule
Daiquiri
Pina Colada
House Margarita
Watermelon Jalepeno Margarita
Hot Toddy
Maverick Margarita
Ultimate Bloody Mary
Ultimate Michelada
Lemon Drop Martini
French Martini
Manhattan
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Martini
Martini
Mimosa
Coconut Martini
Scooby Snack
Midori Liquor, Cream de Banana, Pineapple juice topped with whipped cream
All American
Mudslide
Tornado Alley
Rob Roy
Oil Slick
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Old Fashioned
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Love Potion Cocktail
Mango Mohito
East Side
Bourbon Raspberry Sour
Porch Swing
Wrong Island Iced Tea
New York Sour
Strawberry House Margarita
Mango House Margarita
Prickley pear House Margarita
Blackberry House Margarita
Jalepeno house Margarita
N/A Beverages
Weekday Breakfast
Breakfast (Copy)
Shooters Breakfast
Two eggs, your choice of bacon. sausage links or patties. served with hashbrowns or country potatoes. Choice of toast
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Cripsy Chicken-Fried Steak smothered in country sausage gravy. two eggs potatoes or hashborwns. choice of toast
Chicken Fried Steak Skillet
Chicken fried steak, topped with country gravy topped with two eggs served over a bead of country potatoes. Choice of toast
Country Skillet
Two strips of bacon, two sausage links. Diced green peppers and onions with two eggs. Served over hashbrowns. your choice of toast
Corned Beef Hash
Homemade shredded corn beef, breakfast potatoes and two eggs served sunny side up. With your choice of toast
Breakfast Sandwich
Two bacon strips served with a fried egg. Topped with American Cheese and Arugula. Placed on a toasted English muffin. Choice of Hashbrowns or Country potatoes
Maverick Omelet
Three-egg omelet with bacon and sausage, chedder cheese and chopped onion. Topped with country gravy. served with breakfast potatoes or hashbrowns and your choice of toast
Denver Omelet
Three egg omlet with diced ham, green peppers,and onions topped with cheddar cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes or hashbrowns and your choice of toast
Biscuits & Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits topped with country gravy, two sausage patties, two egg of your choice. Hashbrowns
Buttermilk Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes, two eggs. Choice of two strips of bacon, sausage links or patties
Strawberry- Banana French Toast
Four Slices of vanilla-battered french toast, topped with fresh strawberries, sliced bananas, and whipped cream
Homemade Cinnamon Roll
Buttermilk Pancakes (3)
Breakfast Burrito
Kids Breakfast (Copy)
Funny- Face Breakfast
Smiling at you with chocolate chips and whipped cream. Comes with one bacon strip, one sausage link, or one sausage patty. Country potatoes or Hashbrowns
Quick Egg Breakfast
Two eggs, any style, one bacon strip, one sausage link, or one sausage patty and breakfast potatoes or hasbrowns. Served with your choice of toast
Big Shooters Breakfast
One buttermilk pancake, two eggs, one bacon strip, one sausage link, or one sausage patty. Country potatoes or hasbrowns. Choice of toast