Shooters Bar and Grill 25 West Highway 40

Food

Appetizers

Crispy Pickle Spears

$8.75

Dill pickle spear coated in crunchy breading. Served with ranch dressing

Chicken Wings

$13.00

1lb traditional bone-in wings. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki or Mango Habanero Sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery.

Rocky Mountain Oysters

$9.50

Served with cocktail sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.75

Mixture of spinach, artichokes and blended cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Served with marinera sauce or ranch dressing

Bavarian Pretzel

$8.50

Large pretzel baked to perfection, tossed with kosher salt and served with beer cheese sauce

Boom Boom Sprimp

$13.75

Hand breaded shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy creamy chili sauce.

Cheese Curds

$7.50

Creamy white cheddar cheese coated in a crispy batter. served with ranch dressing

Crab Rangoon

$13.50

Creamy blend of crabmeat and cream cheese stuffed inside a crispy wonton shell. Served with sweet plum sauce dipping sauce

Bacon- Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Fresh Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon with a honey drizzle

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Topeed with chopped bacon, smoked paprika and parsley

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$7.50

Artichoke hearts with three cheeses, herbs and spices breaded in crispy coating. Served with garlic aioli

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Served with steak or chicken, shredded jack and cheddar cheese, onion, jalalpenos, homemade guacamole, sour cream and salsa

Bacon Mac n Cheese Eggrolls

$9.00

Macaroni and cheese with bacon,red peppers and wrapped and deep fried. Severed with ranch dressing

Chili Cheese Tots

$8.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.00

Romaine, iceberg, spring mix. diced red pepperes, artichoke hearts with shredded mozzarella cheese

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Quarter head of iceberg lettuce topped with crispy bacon crumbles, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes blue cheese dressing. Also available with shredded cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

$6.75

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes and croutons

Southwest Chicken Salad

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, tortilla strips, shredded cheese and chipolte ranch dressing

Burgers

Maverick SmashBurger

$15.00

Made with a double 2 oz pattie, melted Amercan cheese, shredded lettuce, onions, and pickle. Served on a toasted bun

Build your own Smash Burger

$15.00

The Maverick smashburger built the way you like it! Choose from a variety of cheese, veggies, toppings and sauces. Also available to order with a Grilled Chicken Breast

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.25

Sliced sirloin, provolone cheese, grilled onions and peppers. Served on a toasted Hoagie roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Marinated chicken breast, cripsy bacon and provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.99

Crispy hand- breaded chicken breast tossed in Buffalo wing sauce, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a toasted bun.

Rueben

$13.50

Fresh shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Thousand Island Dressing.

Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Served on a open faced Texas toast. Tender slices of smoked brisket topped with BBQ sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$12.25

Five tender wite meat chicken tenders. Breaded in a delicious pepper coating. Choice of Dipping sauce

Ham and Cheese

$9.50

Ham and Cheese Sandwich. Warmed up on Texas Toast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Misc.

Street Tacos

$10.00

Three asada street tacos, made with white corn tortillas. Topped with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with a side of salsa verde and lime slices

Fish 'n Chips

$14.00

Tender, white beer battered cod. Served with creamy coleslaw,fries, malt vinegar and tarter sauce on the side

Catfish BLT

$16.00

Southern style catfish fillet, two crispy bacon strips. Served on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and Cajun mayonnaise

Fish Tacos

$13.50

Grilled or crispy fillets of tilapia, served on three soft white corn tortillas with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, and dill sauce. Served with french fries or tater tots

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

12" pizza on a think baked artisan style crust

Pepperoni Pizza

Meatlovers

Kids menu

Little Shooter's Burger

$9.50

Smash burger with one 2oz patty with American cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.85

American Cheese

Corn Dog Bites

$8.00

Bite sized corn dogs dipped in cornbread batter

Chicken Dunkers

$8.00

Three tender white meat chicken tenders breaded in peppered coating.

Macaroni 'n Cheese

$8.00

Elbow macaroni in a creamy cheese sauce

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Cream Filled Churros

$5.00

Cheesecake

$6.75

Brownie Bites

$7.00

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Dill Sauce

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$3.00

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Titos

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Skyy

$7.00

Skyy Vanilla

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$3.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Gordons

$3.00

Hendricks

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi superior

$7.00

Meyers dark

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Admiral Nelson

$3.50

Well Rum

$3.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$3.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$7.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Repasado

$9.00

Hurradura Silver

$5.00

1800's Silver

$7.00

1800's Repasado

$7.00

3030 blue agave

$7.00

Well triple sec

$3.00

Clase Azul anejo

$22.00

Clase azul repasado

$22.00

Espalon blanco

$3.50

Espalon Repasado

$3.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Screwball peanut butter

$3.50

Jim Beam apple

$5.00

Kentucky Deluxe

$7.00

Double Shot

$9.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$3.00

Chivas Regal

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00

Dewars

$5.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

baileys irish cream

$3.00

Frangelico

$3.00

Cointreau

$3.00

Grand Marnier

$3.00

Fire ball

$3.00

Jagermeister

$3.00

Kahlua

$3.00

chamboard

$3.00

Disorono

$3.00

Rumpleminz

$3.00

Fernets Branca

$3.00

Malibu

$5.00

Midori

$3.00

Peach Scnapps

$3.00

Blue Curacao

$3.00

Creme de banana

$3.00

Margaritas

Maverick Margarita

$9.00

Watermelon Jalapeno Margarita

$14.00

Patron Margarita

$14.00

Lime in Da' Coconut

$14.00

Mules

Good Ol' Mule

$9.00

Diablo Mule

$9.00

Ass Kicking Mule

$9.00

Cowboy Mule

$9.00

Honeycrisp Apple Spiced Mule

$9.00

Blackberry Mule

$9.00

Draft Beer

Coors Light

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Fat Tire

$4.50

Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

Samual Adams

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Michelob

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

VooDoo Ranger IPA

$4.50

Martinis

Classic Lemon Drop

$9.00

French Martini

$10.00

Pineapple Upside Cake

$10.00

Coconut Martini

$9.00

Tomato Drinks

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Michelada

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

Mango Mojito

$10.00

Love Potion

$11.00

East Side

$8.00

Bourbon Raspberry Sour

$12.00

New York Sour

$12.00

Porch Swing

$12.00

Long Island Tea

$14.00

Shots

Scooby Snack

$8.00

All American

$8.00

Tornado Alley

$8.00

Oil Slick

$8.00

Soldier

$8.00

Smoked Old Fashions

Woodford Reserve

$19.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Bottled Beers

Coors Banquet

$3.75

Breckenridge Avalanche Ale

$3.75

Kona Long Board Lager

$3.75

Moosehead Lager

$3.75

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Shock Top

$3.75

Heineken

$3.75

O'Douls

$3.75

Pitcher of Beer

Pacifico

$25.00

Coors Light

$20.00

Budweiser

$20.00

Canned Beer

Twisted Tea

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Drinks

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Hi C Fruit punch

$2.50

Tonic water

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Weekday Breakfast

Breakfast (Copy)

Shooters Breakfast

$10.00

Two eggs, your choice of bacon. sausage links or patties. served with hashbrowns or country potatoes. Choice of toast

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Cripsy Chicken-Fried Steak smothered in country sausage gravy. two eggs potatoes or hashborwns. choice of toast

Chicken Fried Steak Skillet

$11.99

Chicken fried steak, topped with country gravy topped with two eggs served over a bead of country potatoes. Choice of toast

Country Skillet

$10.00

Two strips of bacon, two sausage links. Diced green peppers and onions with two eggs. Served over hashbrowns. your choice of toast

Corned Beef Hash

$12.99

Homemade shredded corn beef, breakfast potatoes and two eggs served sunny side up. With your choice of toast

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Two bacon strips served with a fried egg. Topped with American Cheese and Arugula. Placed on a toasted English muffin. Choice of Hashbrowns or Country potatoes

Maverick Omelet

$9.50

Three-egg omelet with bacon and sausage, chedder cheese and chopped onion. Topped with country gravy. served with breakfast potatoes or hashbrowns and your choice of toast

Denver Omelet

$8.75

Three egg omlet with diced ham, green peppers,and onions topped with cheddar cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes or hashbrowns and your choice of toast

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Two buttermilk biscuits topped with country gravy, two sausage patties, two egg of your choice. Hashbrowns

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Three buttermilk pancakes, two eggs. Choice of two strips of bacon, sausage links or patties

Strawberry- Banana French Toast

$11.50

Four Slices of vanilla-battered french toast, topped with fresh strawberries, sliced bananas, and whipped cream

Homemade Cinnamon Roll

$4.99

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$3.99

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Kids Breakfast (Copy)

Funny- Face Breakfast

$7.00

Smiling at you with chocolate chips and whipped cream. Comes with one bacon strip, one sausage link, or one sausage patty. Country potatoes or Hashbrowns

Quick Egg Breakfast

$7.00

Two eggs, any style, one bacon strip, one sausage link, or one sausage patty and breakfast potatoes or hasbrowns. Served with your choice of toast

Big Shooters Breakfast

$7.00

One buttermilk pancake, two eggs, one bacon strip, one sausage link, or one sausage patty. Country potatoes or hasbrowns. Choice of toast