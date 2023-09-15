Shoots Fish x Beer 2956 Roosevelt Street
Shootz Grinds
Poke
Spicy Albacore
$16.00
Sunset Poke
$17.00
market catch. shootz sauce. krab. cucumber. onion, seaweed salad, rice cake. Contains: soy, egg, shellfish & gluten *Cannot be made gluten free*
Cheyne's OG Poke
$18.00
ahi. shoyu. sesame. cucumber. furikake. chili oil, seaweed salad, rice cake. *Gluten Free* Contains: soy, fish
Tacos
Specials
Sides
Raw Bar Menu
Merch
Hats
Shirts
Twins Surf Club
$28.00
Striped Tee B&W
$28.00
Striped Tee R&N
$28.00
El Scorpion
$28.00
Roosevelt X Grand
$28.00
Stay Frothy WHT
$28.00
Stay Frothy NVY
$28.00
Latino Tombstone WHT
$28.00
Latino Tombstone BLK
$28.00
OG Smiley BLK
$25.00
OG Smiley WHT
$25.00
OG Circle Fish BLK
$25.00
OG Circle Fish WHT
$25.00
OG Tombstone BLK
$25.00
OG Tombstone WHT
$25.00
Woman Shirts
Accessories
Bar
Beer
1 Shoots Japanese Lager
$7.00
2 Shoots Blonde
$7.00
3 Shoots IPA
$8.00
4 Shoots DIPA
$9.00
5 Plainview Lager
$7.00
6 Embolden Hidden Paradise
$8.00
7 Harland Hazy
$9.00
8 Pure Project Diamond Dust
$9.00
9 North Park Beer Co
$9.00
10
$8.00
Shoots Japanese Lager
$5.00
Shoots Blonde
$5.00
Shoots IPA
$5.50
Shoots DIPA
$6.00
Second Chance Fistful Of Gummies
$5.00
Gruvi Golden Ale
$7.00
Best Day Hazy
$7.00
Seltzer & Kombuchas & Teas
1 Toalago Agave Lime 16oz
$8.00
1 Toalago Agve Lime 12oz
$7.00
2 Mate Maker Mango Peach 16oz
$9.00
2 Mate Maker Mnago Peach 12oz
$8.00
3 Nova Sexy Pina 16oz
$9.00
3 Nova Sexy Pineapple 12oz
$8.00
4 Calidad Aqua Fresca 16oz
$8.00
4 Calidad Aqua Fresca 12oz
$7.00
5 Bivouac Pear 16oz
$9.00
5 Bivouac Pear 12oz
$8.00
6
$8.00
7
$8.00
8
$8.00
Loverboy Seltzer
$5.00
Mucho Aloha
New Motion
Babe
Organic Wine
Electric Ladyland White Blend
$14.00
Golden yellow with orange hues. Aromas of pineapple, pear, cantaloupe along with bran cereal and clementine pith. Fleshy on the palate with nice acidity.
Riesling Arroyo Seco
$13.00
Pale straw color with aromas of white flowers, star fruit, guava and apricot. Minerality with lemon curd and zest on the finish.
Femme Fatale Rose
$14.00
Pale pink color. Aromas of raspberry cotton candy, watermelon rind, white lily and tangerine pith. Good acid with slight fizz.
Gruvi Rose
$7.00
Gruvi Dry Secco
$7.00
Electric Ladyland
$38.00
Vineyard Reisling
$36.00
Femme Fatale Rose
$38.00
Bevvies
2 Babe Pog 16oz
$6.00
2 Babe POG 12oz
$5.00
4 Babe Watermelon 160z
$6.00Out of stock
4 Babe Watermelon 12oz
$5.00
7 Nova Guava Mint 16oz
$6.00
7 Nova Guava Mint 12oz
$5.00
Babe Sandia Watermelon&cucumber
$5.00
Recess
$5.00
Shaka Tea
$3.00
Spindrift
$3.00
De La Calle Traditional Pineapple
$3.50
Mela pineapple 16 oz
$4.00
Mela watermelon 16oz
$4.00
Swell Soda
$3.00
Shoots Fish x Beer 2956 Roosevelt Street
(978) 290-6914
Closed • Opens Friday at 12PM