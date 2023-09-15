Shootz Grinds

Poke

Spicy Albacore

$16.00
Sunset Poke

Sunset Poke

$17.00

market catch. shootz sauce. krab. cucumber. onion, seaweed salad, rice cake. Contains: soy, egg, shellfish & gluten *Cannot be made gluten free*

Cheyne's OG Poke

Cheyne's OG Poke

$18.00

ahi. shoyu. sesame. cucumber. furikake. chili oil, seaweed salad, rice cake. *Gluten Free* Contains: soy, fish

Tacos

Fysh Taco

$4.50
San Miguel

San Miguel

$5.50

Ensenada Shrimp Shootz beer battered Mexican white shrimp, cabbage, yum yum sauce, cilantro Contains: shellfish, egg & gluten

Pescaderos

Pescaderos

$5.50

market catch. cabbage slaw. shootz sauce. pickled veg. cilantro. habanero carrot. cotija. *Gluten free* Contains: egg & fish

Specials

Musubi

$8.00

Potato Taco

$4.50

tuna smash burger

$17.00

baja fish taco

$5.50

Taquitos

$8.00

poke taco

$5.50

Street Taco

$4.50

Yellowfin crudo

$17.00

Sides

Side Of Avocado

$1.00

Spam

$1.50

Side Vegan Crema

$0.50

Side Pineapple Hab

$0.50

Side Carrot Hab

$0.50

Side Wing Sauce

$0.50

Side Shootz Sauce

$0.50

Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Shrimp

$2.50

Side Fried Jalapenos

$0.50

Fish Sticks

$2.50

Seaweed Salad

$4.00
Plain Rice

Plain Rice

$1.00

crab side

$2.00

Groms

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Groms Quesadilla

$5.00
Grom Dirty Rice Balls

Grom Dirty Rice Balls

$3.00

Raw Bar Menu

Oysters

$9.00

1/2 Shell Scallop Sashimi

$12.00

Wahoo Aguachilli

$15.00

2pc Shrimp

$9.00

Cheyne on a Shell

$13.00

Toro Salad

$14.00

chilled mussels

$12.00

Merch

Hats

Stay Frothy Hat BLK

$25.00

Stay Frothy Hat NVY

$25.00

Shoots Hat NVY

$25.00

Shoots Hat BLK

$25.00

Patch Hat CHR

$30.00

Patch Hat EGP

$30.00

Hoodie's

Shoots Hoodie BLK

$65.00

Shoots Hoodie TAN

$65.00

Shirts

Twins Surf Club

$28.00

Striped Tee B&W

$28.00

Striped Tee R&N

$28.00

El Scorpion

$28.00

Roosevelt X Grand

$28.00

Stay Frothy WHT

$28.00

Stay Frothy NVY

$28.00

Latino Tombstone WHT

$28.00

Latino Tombstone BLK

$28.00

OG Smiley BLK

$25.00

OG Smiley WHT

$25.00

OG Circle Fish BLK

$25.00

OG Circle Fish WHT

$25.00

OG Tombstone BLK

$25.00

OG Tombstone WHT

$25.00

Crewnecks

Shoots Tombstone Crewneck

$45.00

Stay Frothy Crew

$45.00

Woman Shirts

Womans Stay Frothy

$28.00

Womans Surf Club

$28.00

Womans Tombstone BLK

$28.00

Womens Tombstone WHT

$28.00

Accessories

Stickers

$2.00

Pint Glass

Tote BLK

$20.00

Bar

Beer

1 Shoots Japanese Lager

$7.00

2 Shoots Blonde

$7.00

3 Shoots IPA

$8.00

4 Shoots DIPA

$9.00

5 Plainview Lager

$7.00

6 Embolden Hidden Paradise

$8.00

7 Harland Hazy

$9.00

8 Pure Project Diamond Dust

$9.00

9 North Park Beer Co

$9.00

10

$8.00

Shoots Japanese Lager

$5.00

Shoots Blonde

$5.00

Shoots IPA

$5.50

Shoots DIPA

$6.00

Second Chance Fistful Of Gummies

$5.00

Gruvi Golden Ale

$7.00

Best Day Hazy

$7.00

Seltzer & Kombuchas & Teas

1 Toalago Agave Lime 16oz

$8.00

1 Toalago Agve Lime 12oz

$7.00

2 Mate Maker Mango Peach 16oz

$9.00

2 Mate Maker Mnago Peach 12oz

$8.00

3 Nova Sexy Pina 16oz

$9.00

3 Nova Sexy Pineapple 12oz

$8.00

4 Calidad Aqua Fresca 16oz

$8.00

4 Calidad Aqua Fresca 12oz

$7.00

5 Bivouac Pear 16oz

$9.00

5 Bivouac Pear 12oz

$8.00

6

$8.00

7

$8.00

8

$8.00

Loverboy Seltzer

$5.00

Mucho Aloha

New Motion

Babe

Organic Wine

Electric Ladyland White Blend

$14.00

Golden yellow with orange hues. Aromas of pineapple, pear, cantaloupe along with bran cereal and clementine pith. Fleshy on the palate with nice acidity.

Riesling Arroyo Seco

$13.00

Pale straw color with aromas of white flowers, star fruit, guava and apricot. Minerality with lemon curd and zest on the finish.

Femme Fatale Rose

$14.00

Pale pink color. Aromas of raspberry cotton candy, watermelon rind, white lily and tangerine pith. Good acid with slight fizz.

Placeholder #1

Placeholder #2

Gruvi Rose

$7.00

Gruvi Dry Secco

$7.00

Electric Ladyland

$38.00

Vineyard Reisling

$36.00

Femme Fatale Rose

$38.00

Bevvies

2 Babe Pog 16oz

$6.00

2 Babe POG 12oz

$5.00

4 Babe Watermelon 160z

$6.00Out of stock

4 Babe Watermelon 12oz

$5.00

7 Nova Guava Mint 16oz

$6.00

7 Nova Guava Mint 12oz

$5.00

Babe Sandia Watermelon&cucumber

$5.00

Recess

$5.00

Shaka Tea

$3.00

Spindrift

$3.00

De La Calle Traditional Pineapple

$3.50

Mela pineapple 16 oz

$4.00

Mela watermelon 16oz

$4.00

Swell Soda

$3.00