Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro
Hourly Rentals
- Pedalboat
Holds up to 4 people. Includes PFDs (required).$35.00
- Bicycle
Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).$20.00
- Rowboat
Holds up to 3 people. Includes PFDs (required).$35.00
- Tandem Bicycle
Holds 2 people. Helmets included (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).$30.00
- Canoe
Holds up to 4 people. Includes PFDs (required).$35.00
- Bicycle with Tug-a-bug
Holds 1 adult and 1 child (max weight of child 75 lbs). Adult bicycle with "Tug-a-bug" tag-along bicycle attachment for child. Helmets included (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).$30.00
- Single Kayak
Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required).$30.00
- Bicycle with Kids' Trailer
Holds 1 adult, 2 children. Adult bicycle with stroller-type attachment for kids. Trailer holds 1-2 kids, maximum combined weight of 90 lbs. Includes helmets (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).$30.00
- Enclosed Kayak
Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required).$32.00
- Standard Windsurfer (2 hours)
2 hour rental. Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required). Valid windsurfing certification or proof of prior knowledge/qualification is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this equipment online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Choice of sail (dacron sail, 1.0 - 5.0 square meters) and board (Beach 225, Beach 160). Sail and board may be specified when checking in at Boathouse office. Subject to availability.$50.00
- Double Kayak
Holds 2 people. Includes PFDs (required).$40.00
- High Performance Windsurfer (2 hours)
2 hour rental. Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required). Valid windsurfing certification or proof of prior knowledge/qualification is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this equipment online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Choice of sail (dacron or monofilm sail, up to 7.8 square meters) and board (options may include Goya Volar 130, Volar 145, Bic Techno 148). Sail and board may be specified when checking in at Boathouse office. Subject to availability.$60.00
- Sailboat (Capri)
Catalina Capri 14.2 holds 4 people. Valid Small Boat Sailor certification or other proof of prior knowledge/qualification to sail is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).$50.00
- Windsurfing Harness
For use with High Performance Windsurfer. Size may be specified when checking in at Boathouse office.$8.00
- Laser Sailboat
Laser holds up to 2 people. Valid Laser Rental Card issued by Shoreline Lake is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).$50.00
- Wetsuit$10.00
- Bug Sailboat
Bug holds up to 2 people. Valid Bug Rental Card issued by Shoreline Lake is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).$50.00
- Stand Up Paddleboard
Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required).$35.00
- Zest Sailboat
Zest holds up to 3 people. Valid Zest Rental Card issued by Shoreline Lake is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).$50.00
- Kid's Scooter
Holds 1 child (ages 2-5). Includes helmet (required).$12.00
Half Day Rentals
- Pedalboat
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds up to 4 people. Includes PFDs (required).$65.00
- Bicycle
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).$35.00
- Rowboat
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds up to 3 people. Includes PFDs (required).$65.00
- Tandem Bicycle
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 2 people. Helmets included (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).$55.00
- Canoe
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds up to 4 people. Includes PFDs (required).$65.00
- Bicycle with Tug-a-Bug
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 adult and 1 child (max weight of child 75 lbs). Adult bicycle with "Tug-a-bug" tag-along bicycle attachment for child. Helmets included (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).$55.00
- Single Kayak
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required).$60.00
- Bicycle with Kids' Trailer
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 adult, 2 children. Adult bicycle with stroller-type attachment for kids. Trailer holds 1-2 kids, maximum combined weight of 90 lbs. Includes helmets (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).$55.00
- Enclosed Kayak
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required).$65.00
- Standard Windsurfer
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required). Valid windsurfing certification or proof of prior knowledge/qualification is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this equipment online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Choice of sail (dacron sail, 1.0 - 5.0 square meters) and board (Beach 225, Beach 160). Sail and board may be specified when checking in at Boathouse office. Subject to availability.$70.00
- Double Kayak
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 2 people. Includes PFDs (required).$75.00
- High Performance Windsurfer
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required). Valid windsurfing certification or proof of prior knowledge/qualification is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this equipment online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Choice of sail (dacron or monofilm sail, up to 7.8 square meters) and board (options may include Goya Volar 130, Volar 145, Bic Techno 148). Sail and board may be specified when checking in at Boathouse office. Subject to availability.$80.00
- Sailboat (Capri)
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Catalina Capri 14.2 holds 4 people. Valid Small Boat Sailor certification or other proof of prior knowledge/qualification to sail is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).$98.00
- Windsurfing Harness
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. For use with High Performance Windsurfer. Size may be specified when checking in at Boathouse office.$8.00
- Laser Sailboat
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Laser holds up to 2 people. Valid Laser Rental Card issued by Shoreline Lake is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).$98.00
- Wetsuit
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours.$10.00
- Bug Sailboat
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Bug holds up to 2 people. Valid Bug Rental Card issued by Shoreline Lake is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).$98.00
- Stand Up Paddleboard
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required).$70.00
- Zest Sailboat
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Zest holds up to 3 people. Valid Zest Rental Card issued by Shoreline Lake is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).$98.00
- Kid's Scooter
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 child (ages 2-5). Includes helmet (required).$20.00