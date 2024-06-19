High Performance Windsurfer

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required). Valid windsurfing certification or proof of prior knowledge/qualification is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this equipment online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Choice of sail (dacron or monofilm sail, up to 7.8 square meters) and board (options may include Goya Volar 130, Volar 145, Bic Techno 148). Sail and board may be specified when checking in at Boathouse office. Subject to availability.