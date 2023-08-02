Smoothie Selections

Purple People Eater

$7.95+

OJ, Pineapple, Blueberries, Coconut Yogurt, Orange Sherbet

The Unicorn

$7.95+

OJ, Banana, Strawberries, Dragon Fruit, Orange Sherbet

Sippin' the Blues Away (V)

$7.95+

OJ, Coconut Yogurt, Pineapple, Banana, Blueberries, Dates, Blue Spirulina

The Salishake (V)

$7.95+

Almond Milk, Coconut Yogurt, Almond Butter, Banana, Peaches, Strawberries, Dragon Fruit, Dates, Agave

Siletz Sunrise (V)

$7.95+

OJ, Banana, Peach, Pineapple, Orange Sherbet

Tropikale YEAH (V)

$7.95+

Coconut Water, Apple Juice, Curly Kale, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Dates

Post Workout Smoothie

$8.95+

Coconut Water, Spinach, Banana, Pineapple, Green Apple, Avocado, Coconut Yogurt, Dates & Choice of Collagen or Vegan Protein

The Shoreline (V)

$7.95+

OJ, Coconut Yogurt, Mango, Pineapple, Ginger, Fresh Lime Juice

Pineapple Express

$7.95+

OJ, Spinach, Pineapple Mango, Coconut Yogurt, Orange Sherbet

Bay Berry Blast (V)

$7.95+

Apple Juice, Coconut Yogurt, Pineapple, Blueberries, Strawberries

Smoothie of the Month

$7.95+

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$9.95

Acai, Almond Milk, Frozen Banana, Coconut Yogurt, Pineapple, Blueberries

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$9.95

Dragon Fruit, Banana, Coconut Yogurt, Strawberries, Blueberries

Food

Pretzels

$3.95Out of stock

Soup 1

$4.95Out of stock

Soup 2

$4.95Out of stock

Panini

$5.95Out of stock

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.95Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$5.95Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95Out of stock

Banana Muffin

$3.95Out of stock

Power Crunch

$3.95

Kure Bar

$3.95

Beast Cookie

$2.95

Popcorners

$2.49

Apple Chips

$2.95

Hawaiian Chips

$2.49

Beef Jerky

$3.45

Blue Diamond Almonds

$3.95

Nori Seaweed

$2.49

Tapatio Almonds

$2.95

Turkey Croissant

$5.95

Sausage Muffin

veggie tray

$5.95

2 crows bakery pink lemonade cookie

$4.50

2 crows bakery vanilla funfetti cookie

$4.50

2 crows bakery horchata cookie

$4.50

2 crows bakery almond Choco coco cookie

$4.50

Falafel wrap

$5.95

salad

$6.95

Breakfast Foods

Breakfast Sandwich 1

$5.95Out of stock

Sausage Biscuit

Breakfast Sandwich 2

$5.95Out of stock

Bacon Biscuit

Bagel

$5.95Out of stock

Pastry 1

$3.95Out of stock

Pastry 2

$3.95Out of stock

Pastry 3

$3.95Out of stock

Grab & Go

San Pellegrino

$2.95

Coconut Water

$3.95

Go Aloe

$2.95

Izze

$2.95

Redbull

$3.49

Redbull Sugar free

$3.49

Bottled Water

$1.95

Perrier

$3.95

Yerba Mate

$2.95

Martinellis Apple Juice

$3.95

CG Smoothie

$3.95Out of stock

CG Coldbrew Black

$3.95Out of stock

CG Coldbrew Vanilla

$3.95Out of stock

Gatorade Zero

$3.95

Gatorade

$3.95

Lions Heart Kombucha

$3.95

Columbia Gorge Orange Juice

$3.95

Joyba Bubble Tea

$4.95

Coke

$3.95

Island Sorbert

$3.50

Jonny Pops

$1.95

Salami & Cheese

$3.49

Chia Seed Pudding

$5.95

Stickers

$0.50

Hat

$14.95

veggie tray

$4.95

Vitamin water

$2.95