Shortleaf Brewing - Winghaven 7434 Village Center Dr
SHAREABLES
- BAVARIAN SOFT PRETZELS$11.00
Baked and served with beer cheese
- BEER BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
Choice of one sauce. Extra sauces $.25 each
- BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP$13.00
served with tortilla chips
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$13.00
Cheddar, queso fresco, corn, black bean mix, ancho, sour cream, salsa
- FRIED CHEESE CURDS$12.00
Served with ranch
- BEER BRINED CHICKEN WINGS$15.00
Our beer brined chicken wings, slow cooked and flash fried served with your choice of sauce (Alabama White Sauce, BBQ, Buffalo, Gochujang, Garlic Parm, Sweet Thai Chili) and side of dressing (Ranch or Blue Cheese)
- LOADED FRIES$11.00
Fresh house cut fries smothered in beer cheese, bacon and green onion.
- NATURAL CUT FRIES (FULL)$6.50
Fresh, house cut fries
- NATURAL CUT FRIES (HALF)$4.50
Fresh, house cut fries
- SPICY ALEPPO PEPPER CAULIFLOWER$11.00
Breaded and spicy, served with spicy harissa sauce
- SPICY GOAT CHEESE MARINARA DIP$14.00
Served with toasted bread
- TOASTED RAVS WITH MARINARA$11.00
Fried T-Ravs with housemade marinara
- KIMCHI ARANCINI$12.00
Kimchi fried rice balls, breaded, fried and served with umami slaw and Thai chili sauce.
SANDWICHES
- DOUBLE SMASH BURGER$13.00
Two smash patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle served on a potato bun with a side of fries
- OKLAHOMA SMASH$14.00
Our classic smash burger crushed into onions and fried on the grill, topped with American cheese, mustard, pickles and served with a side of fresh cut fries
- PATTY MELT$14.00
Two smash patties, swiss cheese, grilled onion, and 1,000 island dressing served on rye bread with a side of fries
- SPICY ITALIAN SMASH$14.00
A Italian twist on our classic smashburger. Two spicy italian sausage patties, sauteed peppers, onions & provolone
- THE SMASHED GOAT$14.00
Our double smashburger with goat cheese, sauteed mushrooms and crispy onions.
- NEW YORK STYLE CHOPPED BEEF$14.00
Chopped ground beef, topped with American cheese, sauteed peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato on a soft toasted baguette and served with fresh cut fries
- SPICY BLACK BEAN BURGER$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion and spicy harissa sauce on a potato bun with a side of fries
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Hand breaded chicken, coated in our house buffalo sauce (or any of our wing sauces), a drizzle of your choice of ranch or blue cheese, along with onion, lettuce, tomato, onion and fresh cut fries
- FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Hand breaded chicken sandwich, topped with umami slaw and pickles - with a side of fries
- THAI FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Hand breaded chicken sandwich, tossed in Thai chili sauce, topped with umami slaw and pickles and served with fries
- SOUTHWEST CHICKEN PHILLY$14.00
Chicken, peppers, onions, black beans, corn, 5 blend cheese, ancho sauce on a hoagie bun with a side of fries
- SHRIMP PO'BOY$15.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and harissa sauce on a hoagie bun and fries
- THE BIG CATCH FISH SANDWICH$14.00
Flakey, hand breaded fish, served with 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a soft baguette and a side of fresh cut fries
SOUP & SALAD
- HALF SALAD - HOUSE$6.00
Romaine, tomato, red onion, cheddar, croutons and your choice of dressing. Add chicken for $4!
- HALF SALAD - CAESAR$6.00
Romaine lettuce, red onion, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add chicken for $4!
- FULL SALAD - HOUSE$10.00
Romaine, tomato, red onion, cheddar, croutons and your choice of dressing. Add chicken for $4!
- FULL SALAD - CAESAR$10.00
Romaine lettuce, red onion, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add chicken for $4!
- TOMATO SOUP & GRILLED CHEESE$13.00
Rich, creamy tomato soup , topped with homemade croutons, fresh chives and served with a grilled cheese
- HOMEMADE BEEF & BEAN CHILI$9.00
A generous portion of our house made, hearty chili, topped with shredded cheddar, chives and crema
- SOUP & SALAD$14.00
Choose between a house or a Caesar salad and a bowl of soup - Soup to change regularly