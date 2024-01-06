Shorty's BBQ Bird Rd
Starters
- Side OnionRings$7.99
Hand-battered. Shorty’s own onion rings. Fried to golden perfection & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce
- Cheese Fries$9.49
French fries, fried to perfection & topped with a special blend of melted cheese & bacon bits served with creamy ranch dressing.
- Fried Okra$6.99
This is simply a "Southern Classic". Fresh hand battered okra deep-fried & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce.
- Cheese Sticks$7.49
Mmmm...Mouth watering fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
- Side BBQ Beans$3.49
Homemade from our secret recipe.Mouth watering baked Bar B-Q beans with chunks of our best pulled pork.
- Potato Skins$7.49
Large potato shells filled with Jack, Cheddar and bacon bits.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$7.99
Sliced firm green tomatoes seasoned, hand-battered, deep-fried & served with our homemade Southwest ranch sauce. Made fresh daily.
- Mac & Cheese$6.99
Our simple yet delicious creamy and cheesy recipe...a perfect way to indulge yourself!
- Loaded Potato$5.99
The greatest selections of potatoes are baked & hand-crafted with shredded cheese & bacon bits. Served with butter and sour cream.
- Sampler Combo$16.99
A taste of our best hand-battered okra & oven baked chicken wings along with our hand crafted potato skins & delicious mozzarella sticks.
- Salsa & Chips$4.99Out of stock
Served with tostada chips and our homemade salsa.
- Bowl of Chili$4.99Out of stock
Our slow-cooked chili with beef, onions and chiles. Topped with cheese upon request.
- Cornbread$3.49
Southern classic homemade corn bread.
- Steam Vegetables Medley$2.99Out of stock
- Soup of Day$3.99Out of stock
Wings & Tenders
- Sweet Chicken Tenders$8.49
Our hand-breaded chicken tenders are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.
- Chix Wings 10$13.99
Our wing are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.
- Chix Wings 20$21.99
Our wing are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.
- Chix Wing 5$8.49
Our wing are perfectly fried. Served with wing sauce & blue cheese upon request.
Salads
- Chix Brst Salad$10.99
Our charbroiled chicken breast tossed with fresh greens, red onion and tomatoes. With your choice of our famous dressings.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Crisp romaine lettuce and homemade croutons tossed with our best charbroiled chicken breast and served with freshly grated parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.
- Chix Tend Salad$10.99
Our delicious hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed with fresh mixed greens, red onion and tomatoes. With your choice of our famous dressings.
- Sm House Salad$5.49
Crisp greens topped with fresh tomato, red onion, carrots and red cabbage. With your choice of our famous dressings.
- Lg House Salad$8.49
Crisp greens topped with fresh tomato, red onion, carrots and red cabbage. With your choice of our famous dressings.
- Loaded Potato$5.99
The greatest selections of potatoes are baked & hand-crafted with shredded cheese & bacon bits. Served with butter and sour cream.
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Crisp romaine lettuce and homemade croutons, hand tossed to order and served with freshly grated parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.
Ribs
- BB Half$18.99
Meaty and tender baby backs hickory-smoked and brushed with our sweet original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
- BB Full Dinner$25.99
Full rack of Meaty and tender baby backs hickory-smoked and brushed with our sweet original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
- Rib Plate$18.99
Hickory-smoked pork ribs marinated in our original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
- 1/2 lb Rib Dinn$11.99
- BB Dinner Complete$23.99Out of stock
Brisket
- Brisket Plate$19.99
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
- Brisket Sandwich$14.99
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with coleslaw and golden french fries.
- Brisket & Chicken Combo$19.99
Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
Chicken Specialties
- Chicken Plate$14.99
Our tasty hickory-smoked chicken marinated in our original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill.
- Adult ChixTender$11.99
Our hand-breaded chicken tenders perfectly fried. Served with golden French fries.
- Chicken Breast Plate$16.99
Two juicy chicken breast.Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.99
Juicy chicken breast grilled and served on a freshly baked bun.
- Chix Tend Sand$10.99
Our hand-breaded chicken tenders per perfectly fried and served on a freshly baked bun
- Chicken Wrap$10.99Out of stock
Juicy chicken breast grilled and served with Jack and Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Wrapped in a soft tortilla.
- 1/4 Chix Dinner$9.99
- Pulled Chicken Platter$13.99
- Turkey Dinner$14.99
Combo Platters
- BB & Rib Combo$23.99
This is the perfect couple!!! Meaty & tender baby backs along with pork ribs marinated in our original BBQ hickory-smoked to perfection and Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
- BB & Chix Dinner$21.49
Meaty & tender backs with our tasty hickory-smoked chicken. Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
- Ribs & Chix Plate$21.49
Our pork ribs and hickory-smoked chicken. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
- Pork Steak Combo$16.49
Pork Steak hand-seasoned and our hickory-smoked chicken. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
Steak & Pork Specialties
- BBQ Skirt Steak$25.99
Hand-seasoned 12 oz. Skirt steak fire-grilled yo your liking over an open flame and served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
- Pork Steak Plate$14.99
Twin jumbo pork steaks, hand seasoned & fire-grilled over an open flame. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
- Pulled Pork Platter$13.99
Seasoned and hickory-smoked pork, tossed with BBQ sauce and piled high. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
- Beef Platter$12.99Out of stock
Seasoned with the best spices, then hickory-smoked and sliced to perfection. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
- Pork Platter$13.99
Seasoned with the best spices, then hickory-smoked and sliced to perfection. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread
- Beans & Franks$9.99
Two of our best beef franks grilled to perfection and served with our homemade recipe of BBQ beans, famous coleslaw and French fries.
Seafood
Burgers
- Hamburger$11.99
Generous 10 oz. of fresh ground Black Angus Prime Beef, seasoned and char-grilled your way. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion & golden French fries.
- Cheeseburger$12.49
Generous 10 oz. of fresh ground Black Angus Prime Beef, seasoned and char-grilled your way. Served on a brioche bun with America Cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion & golden French fries.
Sandwiches
- Jumbo Beef Sand$10.99Out of stock
More meat, bigger bun! Served with our famous coleslaw and French fries.
- Jumbo Pork Sand$10.99
More meat, bigger bun! Served with our famous coleslaw and French fries.
- BBQ Beef Sand$9.99Out of stock
Hickory-smoked BBQ beef, perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun.
- BBQ Pork Sand$9.99
Hickory-smoked BBQ pork, perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
Seasoned and hickory-smoked pork, hand-pulled, tossed with BBQ sauce and piled high. Served with our famous coleslaw and golden French fries.
- Chicken Bacon Melt$11.99
Chargrilled chicken breast topped with bacon and melted Swiss cheese on a brioche bun. Served with French fries and coleslaw.
- Shorty's Sloppy Joe$8.99
Made fresh daily. Served on a freshly baked bun and golden French fries.
- Brisket Sandwich$14.99
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with coleslaw and golden french fries.
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.99
Juicy chicken breast grilled and served on a freshly baked bun.
- Chix Tend Sand$10.99
Our hand-breaded chicken tenders per perfectly fried and served on a freshly baked bun
- PP on Garlic Bread$9.99
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Classic Sides
- Side French Fries$3.49
- Side Sweet Pot$3.49
- Side Baked$3.49
- Side Cole slaw$2.99
- Side Garlic Bread$3.49
- Side OnionRings$7.99
Hand-battered. Shorty’s own onion rings. Fried to golden perfection & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce
- Side BBQ Beans$3.49
Homemade from our secret recipe.Mouth watering baked Bar B-Q beans with chunks of our best pulled pork.
- Mac & Cheese$6.99
Our simple yet delicious creamy and cheesy recipe...a perfect way to indulge yourself!
- Fried Okra$6.99
This is simply a "Southern Classic". Fresh hand battered okra deep-fried & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce.
- Sm House Salad$5.49
Crisp greens topped with fresh tomato, red onion, carrots and red cabbage. With your choice of our famous dressings.
- Slice Garlic Bread$1.19
- Cornbread$3.49
Southern classic homemade corn bread.
- Potato Chips (HomeMade)$3.49Out of stock
- Side Mashed Potatoes$3.49
- Side Rice$3.49
- Side Bun$0.25
- Tomato Vinagrette$3.49Out of stock
Desserts
- Choc Cake$6.99
An extra thick, fudgy chocolate cake.
- Carrot Cake$6.99
Fresh carrot cake with cream cheese icing.
- Frozen Banana$5.99Out of stock
Dipped in gourmet chocolate.
- Key Lime Pie$6.99
Made here daily, smooth and creamy pie, full of tangy taste of the keys limes with graham cracker crust. A locals favorite!
- Pecan Slice$6.99
Fresh roasted pecan pie served warm.
- Cheese Cake$6.99
New York style creamy cheesecake with graham cracker crust.
- Apple Cobbler$5.99Out of stock
Sweet roasted apples in a flaky crust topped with vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.
- Reg Flan$4.49
A sweet dessert.
- Choc Ice Cream$4.49
Two scoops of creamy ice cream.
- Vanilla IceCream$4.49
Two scoops of creamy ice cream.
- Brownie Dessert$7.99
- Cookies$3.99Out of stock
- Tres Leches$5.99
- Whole Key Lime Pie$29.95
Made here daily, smooth and creamy pie, full of tangy taste of the keys limes with graham cracker crust. A locals favorite!
- Whole Pecan$15.99
A La Carte
- 1/2 Chicken$9.99
- 1/2 lb Pulled Pork$7.49
- 1/2 Pound Beef$7.49
- 1/2 Pound of Brisket$11.99
- 1/2 Pound of Pork$7.49
- 1/2 Pound Ribs$8.99
- BB 1/2 Rack Ala Carte$12.99
- BB Full Rack$23.99
- Din Rolls (24) PK$6.00
- Dinner Roll (6)$0.60
- Gallon BBQ Bean$19.99
- Gallon ColeSlaw$13.99
- Gallon Pot Salad$17.99Out of stock
- Gallon Sauce$12.99
- Gallon Stew$19.99Out of stock
- Pint BBQ Beans$4.99
- Pint Cole Slaw$3.99
- Pint Pot Salad$3.99Out of stock
- Pint Sauce$4.99
- Pint Stew$6.99Out of stock
- Pound of Beef$14.99
- Pound of Brisket$22.99
- Pound of Pork$14.99
- Pound of Pulled Chicken$11.49
- Pound of Pulled Pork$14.99
- Pound of Ribs$17.99
- Quart BBQ Beans$7.99
- Quart Cole Slaw$5.99
- Quart Pot Salad$5.99Out of stock
- Quart Sauce$7.99
- Quart Stew$7.99Out of stock
- Slice Garlic Bread$1.19
- Whole Chicken$16.99