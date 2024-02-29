Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel 5690 US Highway 287
Restaurant Lunch Menu
Chicken
- Chicken Strips$9.75
CHOICE OF FRIES OR ONION RINGS
- Crispy Chicken Breast$15.75
CRISPY CHICKEN PIECES Breaded and Deep-Fried
- Hot Wings$12.00
Buffalo Style Hot Wings 8 Piece with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
- Lemon Pepper Wings$12.00
6 DEEP FRIED WINGS SERVED WITH LEMON PEPPER SAUCE, YOUR CHOICE OF FRIES OR ONION RINGS
- Plain Wings$12.00
6 BREADED WINGS DEEP FRIED YOUR CHOICE OF FRIES OR ONION RINGS
- Boneless Wings$12.00
6 DEEP FRIED WINGS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE,CHOICE OF FRIES OR ONION RINGS
- BBQ Wings$12.00
6 DEEP FRIED WINGS SERVED WITH BBQ SAUCE AND A CHOICE OF FRIES OR ONION RINGS
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe$10.75
TWO SLICES BACON, ONE SLICE OF AMERICAN CHEESE, 8 OZ BURGER, SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN WITH CHOICE OF FRIES OR ONION RINGS.
- DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER DELUXE$12.75
TWO 4OZ. BEEF PATTIES WITH CHOICE OF SLICED CHEESE SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN SERVED WITH CHOICE OF FRIES OF ONION RINGS.
- MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER DELUXE$11.75
ONE 8 OZ, BEEF PATTTY SERVED WITH TWO PIECES OF SWISS CHEESE TOPPED WITH SAUTIED MUSHSROOMS ON A TOASTED BUN.
- Indian Chili Burger With Cheese$12.75
ONE 8 OZ. BEEF PATTY WITH CHOICE OF CHEESE TOPPED WITH OUR GREEN CHILLII PORK WRAPPED IN A FRY BREAD.
- Patty Melt$10.25
One 8 Oz. Patty Topped With Caramelized Onions and Two Pieces of Swiss Cheese on Toasted Rye Bread. Served With Choice of Fries or Onion Rings.
- Wrap$12.75
YOUR CHOICE OF SLECED HAM, SLICED BEEF, CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST
- Cheeseburger Deluxe$10.25
8OZ HAMBURGER PATTY SERVED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, FRIES OR ONION RINGS
- HAMBURGER DELUX$9.75
4 OZ PATTY WITH LETTUCE TOMATO ONION PICKES AND POTATO OF CHOICE
Appetizers
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.50
- Onion Rings$5.50
Onion Rings
- French Fries (Krinkle Cut)$3.00
- Fry Bread$3.75
Fry Bread
- TACO SALAD$8.00
- POTATO SKINS FRIED CRISPY$6.75
5 SKINS SERVED WITH NACHO CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM, DICED TOMATOS AND GREEN ONIONS SERVED ON A BED OF SHREDDED LETTUCE
- loaded potato wedge$5.00
potato wedge, bacon, onion nacho cheese
HomeTown Favorites
- Indian Fry Bread$3.75
Indian Fried Bread. Served with Honey Butter.
- Indian Taco$11.00
Golden Brown Fry Bread topped with Taco Meat, seasoned pinto beans, Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and salsa.
- Indian Nachos$12.00
A Bed of Delicious Waffle Fries or Tortilla Chips topped with Taco meat, nacho cheese, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, sour cream, and salsa.
- Billie Bob Sandwich$14.25
Golden Chicken Fried Steak with smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo between Texas Toast with a side of Country Gravy. Served with French Fries or Onion Rings.
- Black Forest Ham Sandwich$12.25
Black Forest Ham Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, choice of bread and soup of the day.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Deep Fried Chicken Breast with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, serve on a Burger Bun with a side of Ranch Dressing. Served with French Fries or Onion Rings.
- Deka Guy Hee Club Sandwich$14.25
A generous portion of thinly sliced Ham, Turkey, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese and Mayo with your choice of bread. Served with French Fries or Onion Rings.
- French Dip$12.75
4 Ounces Thinly Sliced Roast Beef on a Warm Toasted Hoagie Served With a Cup of Au jus and Served With Choice of Fries or Onion Rings.
- Fresh Roasted Turkey Sandwich$13.25
Fresh Roasted turkey sandwich with lettuce, tomato, cheese , and choice of bread. Served with Soup of the Day.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with lettuce, tomato, mayo on a burger bun. Served with French Fries or Onion Rings.
- Prime Rib Melt Sandwich$17.25
Thinly Sliced Prime Rib Sandwich with Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese on Texas Toast. Served with French Fries or Onion Rings.
- 1/2 INDIAN TACO$5.50
HALH THE SIZE OF THE ORIGINAL INDIAN TACO, FRIED BREAD LOADED WITH SHREDDED LETTUCE TACO MEAT, CHEESE AND5 TOMATO
- Prime Rib Sandwich$16.50
Thinly sliced Prime Rib, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese on your choice of bread. Served with your choice of Fries or Onion Rings.
Sandwiches
- Black Forest Ham Sandwich$12.25
Black Forest Ham Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, choice of bread and soup of the day.
- Turkey Sandwich$12.45
Turkey sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese on your choice of bread. Served with Soup of the Day.
- BLT Sandwich & Fries$10.50
BLT Sandwich with Fries
- Grilled Ham and Cheese ONTEXAS TOAST 4 SLICES OF HAM$8.50
Your Choice of Bread, Ham and Cheese Grilled, Served With Fries or Onion Rings. ON TEXAS TOAST 4-SLICES OF HAM
Soup and Salads
- Soup and Salad Bar (ONLY)$7.75
one trip salad bar
- Taco Salad$10.75
Crisp Iceberg Salad, topped with Taco meat, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes and Sour Cream. Served with Dressing of your choice.
- Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad$11.00
Grilled or Crispy chicken breast served on Crisp Iceberg Salad. Your choice of Dressing.
- Chef Salad$10.00
Crisp Iceberg Salad topped with Diced Ham, Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes and grated Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
- House Soup of the Day$3.75
- House Salad SIDE$4.25
Children & Senior
STEAK
- 8 OZ CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$12.00
8 OZ CHICKEN FRIED SERVED WITH CHOICE OF POTATO AND SOUP AND SALAD BAR
- Chicken Fried Steak 12 OZ$14.00
Chicken Fried Steak deep fried served with choice of Potato and dinner veggies.
- RIBEYE STEAK 8 OZ$25.00
- Ribeye Steak 12 oz$35.00
Ribeye Steak Grilled to your favorite temperature. Served with choice of potato and Vegetable of the day.
- New York Steak 8oz$33.00
New York Steak Grilled to your favorite temperature. Served with choice of potato and Vegetable of the day.
Restaurant Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- loaded potato wedges$5.00
wedges, bacon, onion, nacho cheese
- FRESH FRIES$3.25
- fresh fries$3.00
Salads
- ONE TRIP SOUP OR SALAD BAR WITH MEAL ONLY$3.50
ADD ON WITH ANY MEAL
Sides
- Baked Potato$3.00
Baked Potato
- Mashed Potato$3.00
Fresh Mashed Potato
- Vegetables$3.00
Fresh Cooked Vegetables
- Honey Butter 2 oz$0.75
Honey Butter
- Cheese for Fries 4 oz$2.00
- BURGER PATTY$2.25
EXTRA PATTY
- fresh fries$3.00
- Fries Crinkle/waffle$4.00
- RED HOT SAUCE 4 oz$1.50
- NACHO CHEESE 4 oz$1.50
- Ranch 2oz$0.75
- salsa 2 oz$0.75
- Country Gravy (Side) 6 oz$1.50
- Brown Gravy (Side) 6 oz$1.50
- Fry sauce 2 oz$0.75
Children & Senior
BURGERS
- HAMBURGER DELUXE$9.75
HAMBURGER PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO ONION PICKLE CHIPS. YOUR CHOICE OF FRIES OR ONION RINGS.
SANDWICH
- French Dip$12.75
Thinly Sliced Roast Beef on a Toasted Hoagie bun with a Cup of Au jus. Served With Choice of Fries or Onion Rings.
- WRAP$12.75
Your choice of sliced ham, Sliced Beef, Crispy Chicken Breast.
CHICKEN
- Chicken Strips$6.00+
CHOICE OF FRIES OR ONION RINGS
- BBQ HOT WINGS$10.00
6 DEEP FRIED WINGS SERVED WITH BBQ SAUCE AND A CHOICE OF FRIES OR ONION RINGS
- LEMON PEPPER WINGS$12.00
6 DEEP FRIED WINGS SERVED WITH LEMON PEPPER SAUCE, YOUR CHOICE OF FRIES OR ONION RINGS
- BONELESS WINGS$12.25
6 DEEP FRIED WINGS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE,CHOICE OF FRIES OR ONION RINGS
- PLAIN WINGS$12.00
6 BREADED WINGS DEEP FRIED YOUR CHOICE OF FRIES OR ONION RINGS
- 1/2 ORDER WINGS ANY FLAVOR$6.00
- CRISPY CHICKEN DINNER$15.75
THREE PIECES OF CHICKEN DEEP FRIED SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF POTAT, VEG AND SALAD BAR
- GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER$13.00
PASTA
- Shrimp Alfredo$17.00
Large Shrimp, served over a generous portion of linguini pasta with home made Alfredo Sauce. Served with garlic toast and parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$14.00
Chicken breast flat iron cooked, with Freshly steamed broccoli on top of a bed of linguini pasta. Choice of Zesty Marinara or Homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with Garlic Toast.
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.00
PASTA SAUCE AND MEAT BALLS WITH GARLIC TOAST
STEAKS
- Sirloin Steak$22.00
Sirloin Steak Grilled to your favorite temperature. Served with choice of potato and Vegetable of the day.
- FILET MIGNON 8OZ$29.00
8 OZ FILLET MIGNON COOKED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH POTATO OF YOUR CHOICE AND VEGETABLE. SALAD BAR INCLUDED.
- 8 OZ CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$12.00
8 OZ CHICKEN FRIED SERVED WITH CHOICE OF POTATO AND SOUP AND SALAD BAR
- RIBEYE STEAK 8 OZ$25.00
FISH AND SEAFOOD
PORK
Banquet menu
Restaurant Beverages
Beverages
- Pepsi$2.00
Pepsi
- Diet Pepsi$2.00
Diet Pepsi
- MTN DEW$2.00
MTN Dew
- Cherry Pepsi$2.00
Cherry Pepsi
- Dr. Pepper$2.00
Dr. Pepper
- 7 Up$2.00
7 Up
- Root Beer$2.00
Root Beer
- Iced Tea$2.00
- Coffee$2.00
Fresh Brewed Coffee
- Decaf Coffee$2.00
Fresh Brewed Decaf Coffee
- Hot tea$2.00
Tea
- Milk$2.00
- Lemonade$2.00
Lemonade
- HOT CHOCOLATE WITH WHIP CREAM$2.00
- Rockstar Energy Drink Sugar Free$2.95
Energy Drink, Original 270 calories per can. 160 mg caffeine. Guarana. B-Vitamins. Taurine. Caffeine content: 160mg/16 fl oz. Warning Contains: Not recommended for children, pregnant women or people sensitive to caffeine.
- Rockstar Energy Drink$2.95
Energy Drink, Sugar Free Sugar free. Guarana. B-Vitamins.
- Redbull Energy Drink 12 oz$3.45
- Cranberry Juice$2.00
- Ocean Spray Cranberry$2.00
- Gatorade bottle$2.25
- Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha$3.50
Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha Chilled Coffee Drink
- Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla$3.50
Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla Chilled Coffee Drink 13.7 fl oz
- Bottle water Aqua V 2.00$2.00
- Orange Juice FRESH$2.00
Orange Juice
- Apple Juice FRESH$2.00
- Diet Mt Dew 2.00$2.00
- Diet Dr. Pepper 2.00$2.00
- Red Bull sugar free 12oz 3.45$3.45
- Shirley Temples$2.00