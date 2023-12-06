Show Me Pizza 2809 S 1st Street
Pizza
Specialty Pies
- Pepperoni$15.00
12" pie with fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, chili oil, oregano
- Grazing G.O.A.T.$18.00
12" pie with fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pickled sweety drop & banana peppers, arugula, pecorino, gaeta olives, e.v.o.o., sea salt, basil
- Cashville Hot Chicken$19.00
12" pie with Burrata, Hot, white bbq sauce, Deconstructed Nashville Hot Smoked Chicken, Pickled onions (Contains breadcrumbs!)
- Margherita$14.00
12" pie with fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino, basil
- Porkie's Meatballs$17.00
12" pie with fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, pork meatballs, ricotta, pecorino, basil, garlic (Contains breadcrumbs!)
- 50 First Dates$18.00
12" pie with onion bechamel, mozzarella, smoked pork, roasted pineapple, thyme, chili oil
- John Kelso$19.00
12" pie with fresh mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, garlic, thyme, olives
- Vegan Margherita$15.00
Fresh tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella (cashew base), basil
- Meaty Boi$18.00
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, aged provolone
- Four Cheese of Apocalypse$18.00
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Havarti and apocalypse honey (habanero honey) Very Spicy
- Domo Arrabbiata Mr. Roboto$18.00
Spicy tomato sauce, onion, fermented chili, scallion, sausage, provolone, Mozzarella, chili oil, honey
Build-A-Pie
- Tomato Pie$13.00
Build your dreams! Custom pie with a red base. ***Does not come with cheese unless specified***
- Onion Bechamel Pie$13.00
Build your dreams! Custom pie with a white base. ***Does not come with cheese unless specified***
- Pesto Pie$13.00
Build your dreams! Custom pie with a pesto base. ***Does not come with cheese unless specified***
Kids Menu
Drinks
Soft Drinks
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened iced tea*$3.50
- Ginger Ale 12oz Can*$3.00
- Dole Lemonade 20oz*$3.50
12 ounces of lemonade made with real lemons
- Orange Crush 12oz can*$3.00
- Aquafina Water 16oz can*$3.00
- Dr Pepper 12oz Can*$3.00
- Rambler Sparkling Water 12oz Can*$3.00
- Starry - 12oz Can*$3.00
A caffeine-free soda that provides a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime flavor
- Diet Pepsi 12oz Can$3.00
- Pepsi 12oz Can$3.00
- Mexi Coke 355ml *$4.00
Extras
- Tiramisu$7.00
- Lemon Bar by Jackie$7.00
Lemon Bars by Jackie is the absolute best lemon bar you've ever tried. One lemon bar per order. Contains lemon, flour, sugar, egg.
- Dark Chocolate Mousse$7.00
Dark chocolate mousse with chocolate chips... Classic!
- Side Of Homemade Garlic Butter$1.50
2oz of homemade garlic butter with parsley
- Side Chili oil$0.75
10z of our chili oil made in house
- Side Cashville white BBQ sauce$1.00
2 oz of our cashville white bbq sauce
- Side Apocalypse Honey$1.50
1 oz side of our habanero honey
- Side of tomato sauce$1.00
Side of our tomato sauce for dipping 2oz
- Side of Ranch$1.00
Side of ranch for dipping 2oz
- Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine, side of Croutons, White anchovy, side of House Made Caesar Dressing* *made with anchovies (Salad is sold pre packaged as is no substitutions please).
- Meat Balls Plate$10.00
- Cheese bread$10.00
- Cookies$5.00
3 chocolate chip cookies
- Tuscan Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens with side of Lemon Dressing, red onion, cucumber and tomato. (Salad is sold pre packaged as is no substitutions please).