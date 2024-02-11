Show-Me's Terre Haute
Lunch/Dinner
Starters
- Cheese Curds$9.00
Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese pieces fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
- Chicken Strips$9.00
Chicken strips shaken in one of our signature wing sauces.
- Chicken Wing Rangoon$9.00
Fried rangoons stuffed with Buffalo Chicken, served with Sweet Red Pepper Sauce.
- Crab Rangoon$8.75
Fried crab rangoons served with Sweet Red Pepper Sauce.
- Fried Pickles$7.25
Dill pickle slices, breaded, fried and served with our Tangy Onion Dip.
- Giant Quesadilla$11.50
Sauteed onions, green bell peppers, and cheese with your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
- Hogs & Kisses Flatbread$12.50
Sweet BBQ Sauce base on a garlic and herb flatbread, topped with our juice pulled pork, onions and jalapenos.
- Loaded Fries$7.50
Fries loaded with cheese sauce, crispy bacon, onions and sour cream.
- Mini Corn Dogs$9.00
Ten mini corn dogs served with Honey Mustard.
- Mini Tacos$8.00
Mini tacos, served with salsa and sour cream.
- Nachos Supreme$11.50
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of chicken, chili or BBQ Pork. Served with nacho cheese, lettuce tomato, onion, jalapenos and sour cream
- Onion Rings$8.25
Thick cut onion rings served with our Tangy Onion Dipping Sauce.
- Peel & Eat Shrimp$11.00
Succulent shell-on steamed shrimp seasoned with Old Bay, served hot with Cocktail Sauce and Butter.
- Pretzel Nuggets$8.00
Warm, fluffy pretzel nuggets served with cheese sauce.
- Pulled Pork Fries$9.00
Fries loaded with cheese sauce, pulled pork and sweet barbecue sauce.
- Pulled Pork Quesadilla$11.50
Pulled pork with sauteed onions and cheese. Served with sweet barbecue sauce.
- Sanibel Shrimp$9.00
Shrimp fried and shaken in one of our wing sauces.
- Side of Fries$4.00
- Smothered Fries$7.50
Fries smothered in chili and cheese sauce.
- Toasted Ravioli$8.25
Fried ravioli, sprinkled with Garlic Parmesan Cheese and served with marinara sauce.
Wings
- 5 Wings$7.50
5 wings with the sauce of your choice.
- 10 Wings$12.50
10 wings with the sauce of your chocie.
- 20 Wings$22.50
20 wings with the sauce of your choice.
- 50 Wings$50.00
50 wings with the sauce of your choice.
- 5 Wing Combo$10.75
5 wings, celery, ranch and fries.
- 10 Wing Combo$16.75
10 wings, celery, ranch and fries.
- 20 Wing Combo$28.75
20 wings, celery, double ranch and double fries.
- 50 Wing Combo$63.00
50 wings, celery, 4 ranch and 4 sides of fries.
Burgers
- A.M. Deluxe Burger$12.00
The signature Show-Me's bacon cheeseburger topped with a fried egg!
- Bacon Cheese Burger$10.50
A burger with your choice of cheese, topped with 2 slices of crispy bacon.
- Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.50
The name says it all!
- Black & Bleu Burger$11.00
A blackened burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles and swiss cheese.
- Black Bean Burger$10.00
No meat, no problem! Served with lettuce, pickle and onion.
- Cajun Burger$10.50
The Show-Me's burger sprinkled with Cajun seasoning and topped with grilled onions, green bell peppers, and pepper jack cheese.
- Double Bacon Cheese Burger$14.25
Double the burger, double the bacon.
- Jalapeno Popper Burger$12.50
Show-Me's burger topped with cream cheese and our homemade Jalapeno Drip Jam.
- Show-Me's Burger$9.25
The classic Show-Me's Burger!
- Southwest Burger$10.50
A burger covered in grilled onions, jalapenos and pepper jack cheese.
- Texas Burger$11.50
The Show-Me's burger served with barbecue sauce, bacon, onion rings and your choice of cheese.
- Tomato Bacon Jam Burger$12.50
Our signature burger topped with cream cheese and our homemade Tomato Bacon Drip Jam.
Sandwiches
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Juicy pulled pork piled high and served with pickles, onions and coleslaw.
- BLT$10.50
Crispy bacon piled high with sliced tomato and lettuce served on Texas Toast.
- Breaded Pork Tenderloin$10.00
Sliced pork tenderloin, breaded and served with lettuce, pickle and onion.
- Chicken Jalapeno Popper$12.00
Marinated chicken breast topped with cream cheese and our homemade Jalapeno Drip Jam.
- Chicken Philly$10.75
Grilled onions and green peppers with Swiss cheese and thinly shredded chicken.
- Fried Shrimp Po'Boy$11.00
Fried shrimp tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with lettuce pickles, onions and Thousand Island Dressing.
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Triple Stacked Texas Toast with American Cheese, grilled to perfection!
- Hot Dog$8.00
A 1/2 pound, all beef, foot-long hot dog!
- Hurricane Hot Dog$9.00
A 1/2 pound, all beef, foot long, hot dog smothered in chili and shredded cheese, served with a side of fresh chopped onions.
- Meatball Melt$11.00
Meatballs, sauteed onions and green bell peppers with melted mozzarella cheese on Texas Toast dusted with Garlic Parmesan, served with marinara dipping sauce.
- Philly Cheese Steak$10.75
Grilled onions and green peppers with Swiss cheese and thinly shaved rib-eye steak.
- Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$12.00
Our juicy pulled pork with grilled onions sandwiched between two pieces of Texas Toast and Cheddar Cheese.
- Sanibel Chick$12.00
A breast of marinated chicken, grilled or fried, shaken in one of our Famous Wing Sauces and served with lettuce, pickle and onion.
- Southwest Cheese Steak$10.50
Spicy grilled jalapenos and Pepper Jack cheese atop thinly sliced rib-eye steak.
- Super Chick$11.00
A chicken breast sandwich, grilled, blackened or fried, and served with lettuce, onion and pickle.
- The "Big Bossa" Fish Sandwich$11.00
Our fish sandwich is definitely the Biggest Catch in Town! Have it grilled, blackened or fried, served with tartar sauce.
- Tomato Bacon Jam Chicken$12.00
Marinated chicken breast topped with cream cheese and our homemade Tomato Bacon Drip Jam.
- Veronica's Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Blackened chicken sandwich topped with crumbled bacon, mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served on a brioche bun or over rice.
Dinners & Seafood
- Chicken Philly Dinner$13.00
Grilled onions and green bell peppers atop shredded chicken and swiss cheese, over rice with French fries.
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$16.75
Fried shrimp served with coleslaw, cocktail sauce and fries.
- Oysters on the Half Shell 1/2 Dozen$11.00
Raw or Steamed oysters on the half shell served with cocktail sauce and fresh lemon.
- Oysters on the Half Shell Dozen$19.00
Raw or Steamed oysters on the half shell served with cocktail sauce and fresh lemon.
- Sanibel Chicken Strip Dinner$13.00
Six breaded chicken strips tossed in one of our Famous Wing Sauces, served with coleslaw, Texas Toast and fries.
- The "Big Bossa" Dinner$14.50
Fried fish served with coleslaw, Texas Toast, tartar sauce and fries.
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Boneless Wings$5.00
Our boneless wings served plain or with your choice of sauce.
- Kid's Burger$5.00
A mini Show-Me's Burger, add cheese.
- Kid's Chicken Strips$5.00
3 chicken strips with crispy breading, served with ranch or honey mustard upon request.
- Kid's Grilled Cheese$5.00
Two pieces of Texas toast with melted American cheese.
- Kid's Hot Dog$5.00
- Kid's Little Shrimp$5.00
5 deep fried shrimp.
- Kid's Mac & Cheese$5.00
A cup of our home-made Mac&Cheese and a side of fries.
- Kid's Mini Corn Dogs$5.00
5 mini corn dogs served with fries and honey mustard.
- Kid's Mini Tacos$5.00
5 mini tacos served with a side of salsa.
Pizzas
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00
Grilled chicken, onion and sweet BBQ sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.25
Grilled chicken, onion and Buffalo pizza sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
- Meat Lover's Pizza$18.50
Sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, ham and bacon, atop mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.
- Deluxe Pizza$18.50
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, green bell peppers and onions.
- Loaded Pizza$21.00
All the toppings!
- Cheese Pizza$12.00
Seasonal Special
- Blackened Fish Tacos$12.50
Blackened fish with coleslaw garnish and zesty lime sauce on flour tortillas.
- Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese$12.50
In-house made Mac & Cheese pilled high with our juicy pulled pork, drizzled with BBQ sauce and served with pickles.
- Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$12.50
In-house made Mac & Cheese piled high with fried chicken tossed in our signature hot wing sauce and drizzled with house-made ranch dressing and served with pickles.
Soups and Salads
- Chicken Salad$10.00
Your choice of blackened, grilled or fried chicken on a bed of lettuce, topped with tomato, onion, cucumber, shredded cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Coleslaw$1.50
House-made creamy coleslaw.
- Pulled Pork Salad$10.50
Our Barbecue Pulled Pork served on a bed of lettuce, topped with tomato, onion, cucumber, shredded cheese, croutons and a sweet barbecue sauce drizzle. With your choice of dressing.
- Sanibel Chicken Salad$10.50
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in one of our wing sauces on a bed of lettuce, topped with tomato, onion, cucumber, shredded cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Show-Me's Beefy Chili$4.25+
House-made, Southwest style Chili.
- Show-Me's Gumbo$4.25+
Show-Me's signature gumbo with chicken, shrimp and crab, a true Cajun delight!
- Side Salad$4.00
A bed of lettuce with tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Bowl$12.50
In-house made Mac & Cheese and our juicy pulled pork piled high on top, drizzled with BBQ sauce and served with pickles.
- Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl$12.50
In-house made Mac & Cheese piled high with fried chicken tossed in our signature hot wing sauce, drizzled with ranch and served with pickles.
- Mac & Cheese Cup$4.25
- Mac & Cheese Bowl$5.75
Desserts
- Soda Float$3.50
Your choice of soda with a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Chocolate Lava Cake$4.50
Warm chocolate lava cake with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and chocolate drizzle.
- Caramel Cake$5.00
Warm caramel bundt cake with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and powdered sugar.
- Ice Cream$3.00
2 Scoops of vanilla ice cream.
- Funnel Cake Fries$7.00
Funnel cake fries with a side of chocolate dipping sauce and topped with powdered sugar.
Sauce
Side of Sauce
- 1000 Island$1.00
- Asian Garlic$1.00
- Bleu Cheese$1.00
- Cheese Sauce$1.00
- Cocktail Sauce$1.00
- Garlic Parmesan$1.00
- Hero$1.00
- Honey French$1.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Horseradish$1.00
- Hot$1.00
- Hot Honey Mustard$1.00
- Island Jerk$1.00
- Light Italian$1.00
- Mango Habanero$1.00
- Medium$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Salsa$1.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Spicy BBQ$1.00
- Sweet BBQ$1.00
- Sweet Red Pepper$1.00
- Tangy Onion$1.00
- Tartar Sauce$1.00