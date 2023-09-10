Popular Items

Show Bird

$7.50

choice of classic or spicy crispy chicken, SB Mayo, slaw, pickles, served on a brioche bun

Early Bird

$6.50

Fried Egg, House Sauce, American cheese, house sauce choice of bacon, or housemade sausage on a brioche bun

COLD Brew

$4.50+

FOOD

All Day Breakfast Sandwiches

Early Bird

$6.50

Fried Egg, House Sauce, American cheese, house sauce choice of bacon, or housemade sausage on a brioche bun

Slim Chickens

$6.50

chicken sausage, scrambled egg, guacamole, swiss cheese, pickled onion, house sauce, brioche bun

Coop Scramble

Coop Scramble

$7.50

scrambled egg, carmalized onion, american cheese, house sauce, served on brioche bun. Choice of housemade sausage or bacon.

Banty Rooster

$7.50

choice of classic or spicy crispy chicken, bacon jam, birdy sauce, served on house made biscuit

All Day Lunch Sandwiches

Show Bird

$7.50

choice of classic or spicy crispy chicken, SB Mayo, slaw, pickles, served on a brioche bun

Hot Bird

$7.50

sweet smokey glazed crispy chicken, SB Mayo, Slaw, Pickles. served on a brioche bun

Skinny Bird

$7.50

blackened chicken, SB Mayo, slaw, pickles

Beach Bird

$7.50Out of stock

blackened chicken salad, bacon, guacamole, house sauce, served on a brioche bun

Show Burger

$7.50+

American cheese, sliced red onion, pickles, jalapeno, house sauce, double or single, on a brioche bun

Peckish Menu

Tender - 3 pc

$9.00

choice of classic or spicy chicken tenders, served with waffle fries and choice of (1) sauce

Tender - 5 pc

$13.00

choice of classic or spicy chicken tenders, served with waffle fries and choice of (2) sauce

Loaded Waffle Fries

$10.00

crispy waffle fries loaded with queso, bacon bits, green onion

CrackWrap

$5.00

crispy or blackened chicken with lettuce, cheese, and choice of honey mustard or ranch sauce wrapped in tortilla

Market Salad

$8.00

spring mix, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, cotija, crispy shallots

Chicken Salad- Half Pint

$5.50

Sides & Sauces

Biscuit w/ Jelly

$3.00

served with butter and jelly

Waffle Fries

$4.00

crispy waffle fries

Hashbrowns

$4.00

crispy hashbrown rounds

Cheese Grits

$3.00

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Birdy Sauce

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50Out of stock

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Jelly

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Side Queso

$1.50

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side House Sausage

$2.50

Side Chicken Sausage

$2.50

BEVERAGE

Coffee & Juice

HOT Drip Coffee

$2.50+

HOT Latte

$4.50+

HOT Cappucino

$4.50+

HOT Americano

$3.00+

COLD Brew

$4.50+

ICED Latte

$5.50+

Soda/Tea/Lemonade

Fountain Soda

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Watermelon Lemonade

$3.50+