Showbird NOLA Showbird NOLA
FOOD
All Day Breakfast Sandwiches
Early Bird
Fried Egg, House Sauce, American cheese, house sauce choice of bacon, or housemade sausage on a brioche bun
Slim Chickens
chicken sausage, scrambled egg, guacamole, swiss cheese, pickled onion, house sauce, brioche bun
Coop Scramble
scrambled egg, carmalized onion, american cheese, house sauce, served on brioche bun. Choice of housemade sausage or bacon.
Banty Rooster
choice of classic or spicy crispy chicken, bacon jam, birdy sauce, served on house made biscuit
All Day Lunch Sandwiches
Show Bird
choice of classic or spicy crispy chicken, SB Mayo, slaw, pickles, served on a brioche bun
Hot Bird
sweet smokey glazed crispy chicken, SB Mayo, Slaw, Pickles. served on a brioche bun
Skinny Bird
blackened chicken, SB Mayo, slaw, pickles
Beach Bird
blackened chicken salad, bacon, guacamole, house sauce, served on a brioche bun
Show Burger
American cheese, sliced red onion, pickles, jalapeno, house sauce, double or single, on a brioche bun
Peckish Menu
Tender - 3 pc
choice of classic or spicy chicken tenders, served with waffle fries and choice of (1) sauce
Tender - 5 pc
choice of classic or spicy chicken tenders, served with waffle fries and choice of (2) sauce
Loaded Waffle Fries
crispy waffle fries loaded with queso, bacon bits, green onion
CrackWrap
crispy or blackened chicken with lettuce, cheese, and choice of honey mustard or ranch sauce wrapped in tortilla
Market Salad
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, cotija, crispy shallots
Chicken Salad- Half Pint
Sides & Sauces
Biscuit w/ Jelly
served with butter and jelly
Waffle Fries
crispy waffle fries
Hashbrowns
crispy hashbrown rounds