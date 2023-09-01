Popular Items

Our Wedge

$12.00

romaine, tomato, blue cheese, bacon, buttermilk ranch dressing

Chicken Wings

$15.00

choice of: Old Bay hot sauce, siracha dry rub, or Kansas City bbq. 8 wings, ranch dressing & tri-colored carrots

Kale Ceasar

$12.00

lacinato kale, romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons

Brunch Menu

Brunch Starters

Cheddar Chive Biscuits

$8.00

3 biscuits, whipped butter, strawberry jam

Onion Rings

$10.00

bacon horseradish sauce

Chicken Wings

$15.00

choice of: Old Bay hot sauce, siracha dry rub, or Kansas City bbq. 8 wings, ranch dressing & tri-colored carrots

Flight of Wings

$28.00

18 assorted Old Bay hot sauce, siracha dry rub, & Kansas City bbq wings. Ranch dressing & tri-colored carrots

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

applewood smoked bacon, chives, old bay

Pot Pie Fritters

$9.00

chicken pot pie, ritz cracker, hot dijonaise

Watermelon Gazpacho

$8.00

watermelon, cucumber, onion, jalapeno, cilantro oil, tortilla strips

Home Fries

$7.00

rosemary garlic butter

French Fries

$8.00

New York Bagel

$5.00

Orwashers everything bagel, whipped cream cheese

Brunch Salads

Kale Ceasar

$12.00

lacinato kale, romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons

Our Wedge

$12.00

romaine, tomato, blue cheese, bacon, buttermilk ranch dressing

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$13.00

kale, roasted vegetables, feta, onion, blackberry, red wine vinaigrette

Roasted Beets Salad

$13.00

arugula, fennel, goat cheese mousse, sunflower seeds, sherry vinaigrette

Brunch Sandwiches

Bryan's Burger

$18.00

8oz Roseda Farm beef, avacado, pepperjack & cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, special sauce

Cheesesteak

$15.00

shaved ribeye, pepperjack & provolone cheese, peppers & onions, spicy aioli

Double Stack Burger

$14.00

Roseda Beef, special sauce, pickles, onion, American cheese, lettuce, tomato

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00

fried chicken thigh, pepperjack, b&b pickles, lettuce, ranch, napalm sauce

Reuben

$16.00

rye bread, pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, creamy caper slaw

Chicken Stack

$15.00

wheat toast, fried chicken salad, pepperjack & cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, dijonaise

Brunch

Acai Bowl

$16.00

coconut-milk yogurt, pureed acai, granola, banana, mixed berries, sunflower butter, agave syrup

Smoked Salmon

$20.00

Orwashers everything bagel, cream cheese, feta, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, capers, avacado

Fish & Chips

$21.00

beer battered cod, old bay fries, creamy caper slaw, gribiche

Eggs Any Style

$14.00

3 eggs, choice of bacon or sausage patties, toast

French Toast

$15.00

brioche loaf, strawberry compote, powdered sugar, maple syrup

Fried Chicken

$21.00

cheddar chive biscuits, hot honey, pickled vegetables

Steak & Eggs

$30.00

Butler's tenderloin steak, homefries, 2 sunnyside eggs, white toast

Waffle

$13.00

banana compote, powdered sugar

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

stone ground grits, creole cream sauve, tasso ham and andouille sausage

Buttermilk Pancakes Entree

$13.00

5 pancakes, blueberry compote, powdered sugar

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

2 sunnyside up eggs, cheddar chive biscuits, peppered gravy

Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

fried chicken thigh, pickled peppers, smoked honey

Pastrami Hash

$16.00

homefries, grilled peppers and onions, sunnyside up egg

French Omelettes

$14.00

Served with mixed greens and home fries. Choice of goat cheese and caramelized onions, spinach and swiss cheese, andouille sausage peppers and onions.

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

2 sunnyside up eggs, ground chorizo, roasted salsa, beans, corn tortilla, avacado, lime crema, queso fresca

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avacado, mayo. Choice of: brioche bun, white, rye, wheat, english muffin, or everything bagel. served with home fries.

Veg. Huevos Rancheros

$18.00

Brunch Sides

1 Biscuit

$3.00

1 Egg

$1.50

1 Pancake

$2.00

2 Egg

$3.00

3 Egg

$4.50

Avocado Side

$4.00

Bacon or Sausage

$6.00

Grits

$7.00

stone ground grits, herb butter

Mixed Green Salad

$5.00

New York Bagel

$5.00

Orwashers everything bagel, whipped cream cheese

Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

choice of: white, rye, wheat, english muffin

Smoked Salmon (3 Oz.)

$6.00

Dinner Menu

Starters

Cheddar Chive Biscuits

$8.00

3 biscuits, whipped butter, strawberry jam

Onion Rings

$10.00

bacon horseradish sauce

Chicken Wings

$15.00

choice of: Old Bay hot sauce, siracha dry rub, or Kansas City bbq. 8 wings, ranch dressing & tri-colored carrots

Flight of Wings

$28.00

18 assorted Old Bay hot sauce, siracha dry rub, & Kansas City bbq wings. Ranch dressing & tri-colored carrots

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

applewood smoked bacon, chives, old bay

Pot Pie Fritters

$9.00

chicken pot pie, ritz cracker, hot dijonaise

Watermelon Gazpacho

$8.00

watermelon, cucumber, onion, jalapeno, cilantro oil, tortilla strips

French Fries

$8.00

Salads

Kale Ceasar

$12.00

lacinato kale, romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons

Our Wedge

$12.00

romaine, tomato, blue cheese, bacon, buttermilk ranch dressing

Roasted Beets Salad

$13.00

arugula, fennel, goat cheese mousse, sunflower seeds, sherry vinaigrette

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$13.00

kale, roasted vegetables, feta, onion, blackberry, red wine vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Bryan's Burger

$18.00

8oz Roseda Farm beef, avacado, pepperjack & cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, special sauce

Double Stack Burger

$14.00

Roseda Beef, special sauce, pickles, onion, American cheese, lettuce, tomato

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00

fried chicken thigh, pepperjack, b&b pickles, lettuce, ranch, napalm sauce

Reuben

$16.00

rye bread, pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, creamy caper slaw

Chicken Stack

$15.00

wheat toast, fried chicken salad, pepperjack & cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, dijonaise

Dinner

Steak Frites

$38.00

10 oz Butler's tenderloin steak, demi glace, french fries, spicy aioli

Short Rib

$35.00

adobo braised short rib, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes, collard greens

Meatloaf

$22.00

mushroom gravy, garlic chive mashed potatoes

Salmon Entree

$27.00

honey chipotle glaze, roasted carrots, mixed greens

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

stone ground grits, creole cream sauve, tasso ham and andouille sausage

Fish & Chips

$21.00

beer battered cod, old bay fries, creamy caper slaw, gribiche

Green Pea Risotto

$18.00

arborio rice, mint oil, parmesan, rocket

Family Meal Fried Chicken

$21.00

cheddar chive biscuits, hot honey, pickled vegetables

Sides

Braised Green

$7.00

collard greens, kale, tomato

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

aged cheddar, fontina, ritz cracker, chives

Grits

$7.00

stone ground grits, herb butter

Garlic Chive Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

red blish potatoes, roasted garlic butter, chives

Roasted Carrots

$8.00

heirloom carrot, honey chipotle glaze

Mixed green Salad

$5.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Desserts Menu

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.00

sea salt chocolate chip cookies, vanilla ice cream

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate cornflake, cherry whipped cream

Basque Cheesecake

$10.00

strawberries, whipped cream, mint, powdered sugar

Apple Tart

$10.00

apple tart brioche, caramel, marshmellow merinque, cinnamon

Double Chocolate Cake

$10.00

chocolate lava cake, vanilla ice cream, chocolate cornflake, chocolate sauce, caramel, cherry whiped cream

Root Beer Float

$10.00

Boylan's root beer, vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$11.00

beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, fries, carrots, apple juice

Kids Chicken Tenders

$11.00

fried chicken tenders, fries, carrots, apple juice

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

cheddar and american cheese, fries, carrots, apple juice

Kids Pancakes

$9.00

powdered sugar with choice of bacon or sausage.

Kids Eggs

$9.00

2 eggs any style, choice of bacon or sausage, choice of bread

Beverages

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso Drinks

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$9.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Milkshake

Vanilla

$9.00

Chocolate Malt

$9.00

Strawberry Marshmellow

$9.00

Cookies & Cream

$9.00

Espresso Milkshake

$9.00