Showroom 882 N East Street
Brunch Menu
Brunch Starters
Cheddar Chive Biscuits
3 biscuits, whipped butter, strawberry jam
Onion Rings
bacon horseradish sauce
Chicken Wings
choice of: Old Bay hot sauce, siracha dry rub, or Kansas City bbq. 8 wings, ranch dressing & tri-colored carrots
Flight of Wings
18 assorted Old Bay hot sauce, siracha dry rub, & Kansas City bbq wings. Ranch dressing & tri-colored carrots
Deviled Eggs
applewood smoked bacon, chives, old bay
Pot Pie Fritters
chicken pot pie, ritz cracker, hot dijonaise
Watermelon Gazpacho
watermelon, cucumber, onion, jalapeno, cilantro oil, tortilla strips
Home Fries
rosemary garlic butter
French Fries
New York Bagel
Orwashers everything bagel, whipped cream cheese
Brunch Salads
Kale Ceasar
lacinato kale, romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons
Our Wedge
romaine, tomato, blue cheese, bacon, buttermilk ranch dressing
Roasted Vegetable Salad
kale, roasted vegetables, feta, onion, blackberry, red wine vinaigrette
Roasted Beets Salad
arugula, fennel, goat cheese mousse, sunflower seeds, sherry vinaigrette
Brunch Sandwiches
Bryan's Burger
8oz Roseda Farm beef, avacado, pepperjack & cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, special sauce
Cheesesteak
shaved ribeye, pepperjack & provolone cheese, peppers & onions, spicy aioli
Double Stack Burger
Roseda Beef, special sauce, pickles, onion, American cheese, lettuce, tomato
Nashville Hot Chicken
fried chicken thigh, pepperjack, b&b pickles, lettuce, ranch, napalm sauce
Reuben
rye bread, pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, creamy caper slaw
Chicken Stack
wheat toast, fried chicken salad, pepperjack & cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, dijonaise
Brunch
Acai Bowl
coconut-milk yogurt, pureed acai, granola, banana, mixed berries, sunflower butter, agave syrup
Smoked Salmon
Orwashers everything bagel, cream cheese, feta, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, capers, avacado
Fish & Chips
beer battered cod, old bay fries, creamy caper slaw, gribiche
Eggs Any Style
3 eggs, choice of bacon or sausage patties, toast
French Toast
brioche loaf, strawberry compote, powdered sugar, maple syrup
Fried Chicken
cheddar chive biscuits, hot honey, pickled vegetables
Steak & Eggs
Butler's tenderloin steak, homefries, 2 sunnyside eggs, white toast
Waffle
banana compote, powdered sugar
Shrimp & Grits
stone ground grits, creole cream sauve, tasso ham and andouille sausage
Buttermilk Pancakes Entree
5 pancakes, blueberry compote, powdered sugar
Biscuits & Gravy
2 sunnyside up eggs, cheddar chive biscuits, peppered gravy
Chicken & Waffle
fried chicken thigh, pickled peppers, smoked honey
Pastrami Hash
homefries, grilled peppers and onions, sunnyside up egg
French Omelettes
Served with mixed greens and home fries. Choice of goat cheese and caramelized onions, spinach and swiss cheese, andouille sausage peppers and onions.
Huevos Rancheros
2 sunnyside up eggs, ground chorizo, roasted salsa, beans, corn tortilla, avacado, lime crema, queso fresca
Breakfast Sandwich
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avacado, mayo. Choice of: brioche bun, white, rye, wheat, english muffin, or everything bagel. served with home fries.
Veg. Huevos Rancheros
Brunch Sides
1 Biscuit
1 Egg
1 Pancake
2 Egg
3 Egg
Avocado Side
Bacon or Sausage
Grits
stone ground grits, herb butter
Mixed Green Salad
New York Bagel
Orwashers everything bagel, whipped cream cheese
Sausage Gravy
Toast
choice of: white, rye, wheat, english muffin
Smoked Salmon (3 Oz.)
Dinner Menu
Starters
French Fries
Salads
Sandwiches
Dinner
Steak Frites
10 oz Butler's tenderloin steak, demi glace, french fries, spicy aioli
Short Rib
adobo braised short rib, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes, collard greens
Meatloaf
mushroom gravy, garlic chive mashed potatoes
Salmon Entree
honey chipotle glaze, roasted carrots, mixed greens
Shrimp & Grits
stone ground grits, creole cream sauve, tasso ham and andouille sausage
Fish & Chips
beer battered cod, old bay fries, creamy caper slaw, gribiche
Green Pea Risotto
arborio rice, mint oil, parmesan, rocket
Family Meal Fried Chicken
cheddar chive biscuits, hot honey, pickled vegetables
Sides
Braised Green
collard greens, kale, tomato
Mac and Cheese
aged cheddar, fontina, ritz cracker, chives
Grits
stone ground grits, herb butter
Garlic Chive Mashed Potatoes
red blish potatoes, roasted garlic butter, chives
Roasted Carrots
heirloom carrot, honey chipotle glaze
Mixed green Salad
Tortilla Chips
Desserts Menu
Dessert
Ice Cream Sandwich
sea salt chocolate chip cookies, vanilla ice cream
Brownie Sundae
vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate cornflake, cherry whipped cream
Basque Cheesecake
strawberries, whipped cream, mint, powdered sugar
Apple Tart
apple tart brioche, caramel, marshmellow merinque, cinnamon
Double Chocolate Cake
chocolate lava cake, vanilla ice cream, chocolate cornflake, chocolate sauce, caramel, cherry whiped cream
Root Beer Float
Boylan's root beer, vanilla ice cream
Ice Cream Scoop
Kids Menu
Kids Burger
beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, fries, carrots, apple juice
Kids Chicken Tenders
fried chicken tenders, fries, carrots, apple juice
Kids Grilled Cheese
cheddar and american cheese, fries, carrots, apple juice
Kids Pancakes
powdered sugar with choice of bacon or sausage.
Kids Eggs
2 eggs any style, choice of bacon or sausage, choice of bread