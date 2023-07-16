FOOD

Appetizers

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Crab Cakes (2)

$14.00

Crab Nachos

$13.00

Frito Pie

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.00

Shrimp Cocktail (6)

$6.00

Shrimp Nachos

$10.00

Entrees

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

w/fries or tots, 2-hushpuppies, 4oz coleslaw

Fish Basket

$13.00

Shrimp and Fish Basket

$14.00

Catfish Basket

$15.00

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Po Boy Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Po Boy Shrimp Sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$14.00

Fish Tacos (2)

$13.00

Beef/Lamb Gyro

$11.00

Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Shrimp Gyro

$12.00

Crab Gyro

$12.00

Shrimp and Crab Gyro

$13.00

Boils

Stone Crab Boil

$25.00

Shrimp Boil

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dog

$5.00

Kids Shrimp Basket

$7.00

Soup

Gumbo Cup

$5.00

Gumbo Bowl

$7.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

Chili Bowl

$6.00

Handhelds

Turkey Legs

$12.00

Foot Long Corn Dog

$7.00

Regular Corn Dog

$4.00

Dessert

Ice Cream 1 scoop

$3.00

Ice Cream 2 Scoop

$2.00

Waffle Bowl 1 Scoop

$5.00

Waffle Bowl 2 Scoop

$7.00

Banana Split

$8.00

Funnel Cakes

$7.00

Fried Oreos

$1.00

AL LACARTE

2 Hushpuppies

$2.00

Coleslaw side

$2.00

Side Fries

$4.00

1 pc Catfish

$3.00

1 Piece White Fish

$1.00

1 Shrimp

$1.00

1 Stone Claw

$4.00

1 Fish Taco

$5.00

1 Shrimp Taco

$5.00

NA BEVERAGES

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Diet Mt Dew

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Powerade Red

$3.50

Powerade Purple

$3.50

Powerade Blue

$3.50

Powerade Orange

$3.50

Powerade Red ZERO

$3.50

LIQUOR

Well Drinks

Well Vodka

$4.50

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Well Rum

$4.50

Well Tequila

$4.50

WEll Triple Sec

$3.00

Well Gin

$4.50

Vodka

Titos

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

Absolut

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Makers Mark

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Peach

$6.50

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Seagrams VO

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Meyers Rum

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.50

Tequila

Paton

$7.00

Hornitos

$5.50

Don Julio

$6.50

Don Julio Blanco

$6.25

Jose Cuervo

$5.50

1800

$6.50

Gin

Tanquerrey

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.50

Scotch/Cognac

Buchanans

$7.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Hennessey

$6.50

Dewers

$5.50

Shots

Fireball

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Blueberry Muffin

$6.50

Washington Apple

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Kamikazi

$5.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$6.00

Orange Tea

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Star Fucker

$6.50

Sweet Tart

$6.00

Liquors

Jagermeister

$6.00

Cointreaux

$6.00

Amarretto

$4.00

Disaranno

$6.50

Blue Coraco

$3.00

Razzmattaz

$4.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.00

Kahlua

$5.00

baileys

$5.50

Rumchata

$5.50

Watermelon Pucker

$3.50

Apple Pucker

$3.50

Tuaca

$5.00

Mixed Drinks

Margarita

$5.00

Long Island

$7.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Sex on the beach

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Top Shelf Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00

FROZEN PINA COLADA

$6.50

FROZEN MARGARITA

$5.00

BEER

Draft Beer

MIller Lt Draft

$4.00

Coors Lt Draft

$4.00

Dos XX Draft

$4.75

Shiner Draft

$4.75

Yuengling Flight Draft

$4.50

Corona Premier Draft

$4.50

Modelo Draft

$4.75

Blue Moon Draft

$4.75

Mich Ultra Lime Draft

$4.25

Landshark Draft

$4.50

Estrella Jalisco

$4.00

Big Wave Draft

$4.00

Rebel Toad Irish Red

$5.00

Rebel Toad IPA

$5.00

Love Street

$4.75

Crawford Bock

$4.25

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Lt Bottle

$3.50

Bud Bottle

$3.50

Miller Lt Bottle

$3.50

Coors Lt Bottle

$3.50

DosXX Bottle

$4.00

Corona Bottle

$4.00

Pacifico Bottle

$3.75

Busch Light Bottle

$3.50

Mich Ultra Lime Bottle

$3.75

Yeungling Bottle

$3.75

Topo Chico Bottle

$3.75

Heiniken Non Alcoholic Bottle

$4.00

Lonestar Bottle

$3.75

Stella Artois Bottle

$4.25

Modello Bottle

$4.25

Sol Bottle

$4.00

Twisted Tea Bottle

$4.00

Cans

Twisted Tea Can

$3.50

Blood Orange IPA Can

$4.00

White Claw Can

$3.75

Voodoo Ranger Can

$4.00

WINE

Moscato

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Rose

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

White Zinfidel

$4.00

Sunset Blush

$4.00