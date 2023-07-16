Shrimp-It-Up
FOOD
Appetizers
Entrees
Shrimp Basket
$13.00
w/fries or tots, 2-hushpuppies, 4oz coleslaw
Fish Basket
$13.00
Shrimp and Fish Basket
$14.00
Catfish Basket
$15.00
Coconut Shrimp Basket
$14.00
Po Boy Fish Sandwich
$13.00
Po Boy Shrimp Sandwich
$14.00
Shrimp Tacos (2)
$14.00
Fish Tacos (2)
$13.00
Beef/Lamb Gyro
$11.00
Chicken Gyro
$10.00
Shrimp Gyro
$12.00
Crab Gyro
$12.00
Shrimp and Crab Gyro
$13.00
Dessert
LIQUOR
Well Drinks
Vodka
Whiskey
Shots
Liquors
Mixed Drinks
BEER
Draft Beer
MIller Lt Draft
$4.00
Coors Lt Draft
$4.00
Dos XX Draft
$4.75
Shiner Draft
$4.75
Yuengling Flight Draft
$4.50
Corona Premier Draft
$4.50
Modelo Draft
$4.75
Blue Moon Draft
$4.75
Mich Ultra Lime Draft
$4.25
Landshark Draft
$4.50
Estrella Jalisco
$4.00
Big Wave Draft
$4.00
Rebel Toad Irish Red
$5.00
Rebel Toad IPA
$5.00
Love Street
$4.75
Crawford Bock
$4.25
Bud Light Draft
$4.00
Bottled Beer
Bud Lt Bottle
$3.50
Bud Bottle
$3.50
Miller Lt Bottle
$3.50
Coors Lt Bottle
$3.50
DosXX Bottle
$4.00
Corona Bottle
$4.00
Pacifico Bottle
$3.75
Busch Light Bottle
$3.50
Mich Ultra Lime Bottle
$3.75
Yeungling Bottle
$3.75
Topo Chico Bottle
$3.75
Heiniken Non Alcoholic Bottle
$4.00
Lonestar Bottle
$3.75
Stella Artois Bottle
$4.25
Modello Bottle
$4.25
Sol Bottle
$4.00
Twisted Tea Bottle
$4.00
Shrimp-It-Up Location and Ordering Hours
(361) 226-0382
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM