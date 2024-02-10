Shug’s Coffee - Central 1455 Myers St
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Hot Latte$4.29+
A classic coffee beverage made with espresso and steamed milk. Favorite flavors are Caramel, Irish cream, Hazelnut and Toffee Nut
- Hot Breve$5.29+
Coffee beverage made with espresso and steamed Half and half.
- Hot Mocha$4.29+
A coffee beverage made with espresso, steamed milk and chocolate.
- Hot Macchiato$4.79+
Macchiato is a layered espresso drink. It starts with a thick rich sauce. Next is a sweetened steamed milk. Then it is topped with shots of espresso. Macchiato's are sweeter than the latte.
- Hot White Mocha$4.29+
Coffee beverage made with espresso, steamed milk and white chocolate.
- Hot Americano$2.99+
Coffee beverage made with espresso and hot water. Usually enjoyed with your choice of sweetener and a splash of milk.
- Hot Coffee$1.99+
For our house coffee we use a Guatemalan blend. It offers a moderately acidic flavor with sweet chocolate and caramel undertones.
- Hot Keto Latte$5.29+
- Hot Chai Tea/ Matcha$4.29+
- Hot Chocolate$2.79+
Need to abstain from the caffeine but still want to indulge in that warm creamy chocolate goodness. Try our hot chocolate with a whipped cream topping. We can also make it with white chocolate.
- Hot Cappuccino$4.29+
Coffee beverage made with espresso and steamed milk. It is very similar to the latte just with a thicker layer of foamed milk.
- Hot Red Eye$2.99+
Coffee beverage made with espresso and coffee. Loaded with caffeine for those needing a little extra to get them going in the morning.
- Hot Decaf Coffee$1.99+
We use a two bean blend of South American and Indonesian coffee beans that offer a lower acidity yet a heavy bodied coffee.
- Espresso Shot$0.75
- Hot Tea$1.49+
Your choice of Oolong tea with its sweet melon flavor combined with a woody roasted taste. Or Earl Grey with its citrus fruity flavors.
Cold Drinks
- Cold Latte$4.29+
A classic coffee beverage made with espresso, milk and poured over ice. Favorite flavors include Caramel, Irish cream, Hazelnut and Toffee Nut
- Cold Breve$5.29+
Coffee beverage make with espresso and half and half. Served over ice.
- Cold Mocha$4.29+
Coffee beverage made with espresso, milk and chocolate. Served over ice.
- Cold Macchiato$4.79+
Macchiato is a layered drink. It starts with a thick rich sauce. Next is a sweeter milk. Then is topped with shots of espresso. Macchiatos are sweeter than lattes. Comes in Caramel, Chocolate, White Chocolate or Sea Salt Caramel. Sugar Free options available also.
- Cold White Mocha$4.29+
Coffee beverage made with espresso, milk and white chocolate. Served over ice.
- Cold Keto Latte$5.29+
- Cold Chai Tea/ Matcha$4.29+
- Breezer$3.95+
A refreshing semi sweet drink made with herbal teas and fruit juices. Our Breezers are topped with a sweet creamy Cloud. Comes in Tropical and Citrus.
- Cold Brew$3.99+
Our cold brew has a smooth coffee flavor yet its packed with a caffeine punch. We offer tons of flavor combinations. Enjoy with a splash of your favorite milk or try it with a sweet creamy cloud.
- Cold Red Bull Rager$6.48
Pick your poison for this energizing drink. Dream up your flavor combination and we will make it come true. You can really get creative by adding a dreamy creamy Cloud.
- Cold Americano$2.99+
- Cold Tea$1.49+
Freshly brewed tea crafted to your liking. Want it unsweet, sweet or super sweet? We make it how you want it. Try it with peach, raspberry, lemon, coconut, etc.
- Espresso Shot$0.75
- Handcrafted Soda$3.95
Start with a coke or sprite and we can add numerous flavor combinations to suit your mood. How about a Blue Raspberry Sprite or a Cherry Vanilla Coke?
- Sno Cone$3.45
- Bottled Water$1.49
- cup of ice$0.50
- ice water$0.50
Shakes & Smoothies
- Espresso Milkshake$6.49+
Hands down this is the house favorite. You just can't go wrong with Yarnell's ice cream and Shug's espresso. It''s Shugalicious!! Yep, I said it. Try it in Caramel, Chocolate, White Chocolate or Sea Salt Caramel. Served with or without whipped topping.
- Regular Milkshake$5.59+
Our milkshakes are made with Arkansas own Yarnell's hand dipped ice cream. Available in Strawberry, Banana, Chocolate, Peach, White Chocolate, Vanilla, Caramel, and Sea Salt Caramel. Served with or without whipped topping.
- Smoothie$5.49+
Shug's smoothies are made by blending fruit pure, milk protein, ice and a touch of honey.
- Freeze$5.49+
We take your favorite iced latte, throw it in a blender and blend until it comes out a delicious creamy coffee slush. Served with or without whipped topping.
- Espresso Shot$0.75
- Floats$4.99+
Root Beer or Orange soda poured over Yarnell's hand dipped ice cream.
- Meal Replacement Smoothie$6.99
- Protein$0.85
- Energy Whips$5.49+