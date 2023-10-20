Popular Items

Shultz's Broccoli Salad (pound)
$9.99
Rachel Melt
$9.99

Grilled turkey breast, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls (8 count)
$3.99

FOOD

Green Salads

Green salad served with a soft half pretzel roll
Large Boar's Head Chicken Caesar Salad
$13.99

Golden classic chicken over a bed of chopped romaine with parmesan cheese and croutons

Large Boar's Head Chicken Chef Salad
$13.99

Boar's Head golden classic chicken with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.

Large Caesar Salad
$9.99

Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and croutons

Large Chunky Chicken Salad Chef Salad
$13.99

Shultz's chunky chicken salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.

Large Classic Chef Salad
$13.99

Baked ham, deli turkey and swiss cheese with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.

Large Creamy Chicken Salad Chef Salad
$13.99

Shultz's creamy chicken salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.

Large Garden Salad
$11.99

Carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.

Large Gourmet Chicken Salad Chef Salad
$13.99

Shultz's Gourmet Chicken Salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.

Large Italian Cold Cut Chef Salad
$13.99

Sharp provolone cheese, genoa salami, pepperoni, cappy ham with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.

Large Shrimp Salad Chef Salad
$17.99

Shultz's shrimp salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.

Large Tuna Salad Chef Salad
$13.99

Shultz's tuna salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.

Small Boar's Head Golden Chicken Chef Salad
$10.99

Boar's Head golden classic chicken with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.

Small Caesar Salad
$7.99

Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and croutons

Small Boar's Head Chicken Caesar Salad
$10.99

Golden classic chicken over a bed of chopped romaine with parmesan cheese and croutons

Small Chunky Chicken Salad Chef Salad
$10.99

Shultz's chunky chicken salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.

Small Classic Chef Salad
$10.99

Baked ham, deli turkey and swiss cheese with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of spring mix.

Small Creamy Chicken Salad Chef Salad
$10.99

Shultz's creamy chicken salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.

Small Garden Salad
$9.99

Carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.

Small Gourmet Chicken Salad Chef Salad
$10.99

Shultz's Gourmet Chicken Salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.

Small Italian Cold Cut Chef Salad
$10.99

Sharp provolone cheese, genoa salami, pepperoni, cappy ham with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.

Small Shrimp Salad Chef Salad
$14.99

Shultz's shrimp salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.

Small Tuna Salad Chef Salad
$10.99

Shultz's Gourmet Chicken Salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.

Special Sandwiches & Items

Monthly Featured Item - Chipotle Chicken Club
$11.99

Boar's Head deli chicken with fiery chipotle gourmaise, smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and bacon on toasted marble rye bread.

American Cold Cut Sub
$8.99

American cheese, minced bologna and cooked salami with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise and pickles on a 6" white roll

Philly Cheesesteak Sub
$9.99

Deli beef with peppers, onions, and provolone cheese on a toasted steak roll

Grilled Cheese
$6.99

Grilled bread with four slices of melted cheese

Hot Ham & Swiss On A Warm Soft Pretzel Roll Melt
$8.99

Grilled ham and swiss on a warm pretzel roll

Shultz's B.L.T Sandwich
$9.99

Two slices of toast bread with mayo, tomato, lettuce, and bacon.

Rachel Melt
$9.99

Grilled turkey breast, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye

Reuben Melt
$9.99

Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye

Taste of Fall Sandwich
$9.50

Deli turkey, swiss cheese and cranberry apple orange relish on marble rye bread

Cheddar Jack Cheese Quesadilla
$7.50

On a flour tortilla with sour cream and Shultz's salsa.

Cheddar Jack Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla
$9.99

Chicken & cheddar cheese on sundried tomato tortilla with sour cream and salsa

Classic Club
$11.50

Ham, turkey, swiss chesse and Mayonnaise on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Deli Turkey Club
$11.99

Deli turkey, swiss cheese and mayonnaise on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Deli Chicken Club
$11.99

Boars Head Golden classic chicken, smoked gouda and mayonnaise on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Deli Roast Beef Club
$12.50

Deli roast, cheddar cheese, and creamy horseradish sauce on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Smoked Turkey & Avocado Club
$11.99

Smoked turkey, avocado, provolone cheese and ranch dressing on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Italian Cold Cut
$8.99

Sharp provolone cheese, genoa salami, pepperoni, cappy ham with lettuce, tomato, onion, deli dressing, and pickles on a 6" white roll

Deli Salads & BBQ's (By The Pound)

Cole Slaw (pound)
$6.99
Cranberry Apple Orange Relish (pound)
$7.99
Deviled Egg (4)
$2.59
Deviled Eggs (2)
$1.39
Pickle Spear (each)
$0.35
Potato Salad (pound)
$5.99
Redskin Potato Salad With Bacon (pound)
$7.99
Shultz's Baked Beans (pound)
$4.49
Shultz's Beef BBQ (pound)
$8.99
Shultz's Broccoli Salad (pound)
$9.99
Shultz's Candied Dills (pound)
$5.49
Shultz's Chicken Pot Pie (pound)
$5.99
Shultz's Chicken Salad (pound)
$9.99
Shultz's Chunky Chicken Salad (pound)
$10.50
Shultz's Cucumber Salad (pound)
$6.99Out of stock
Shultz's Egg & Olive Salad (pound)
$6.99
Shultz's Egg Salad (pound)
$6.99
Shultz's Gourmet Chicken Salad (pound)
$10.99
Shultz's Ham Salad (pound)
$9.99
Shultz's Hamburg BBQ (pound)
$8.99
Shultz's Italian Meatballs (pound)
$8.99
Shultz's Italian Pasta Salad (pound)
$5.59
Shultz's Macaroni Salad (pound)
$5.99
Shultz's Melon Salad (pint)
$3.99
Shultz's Pickled Egg (each)
$0.99
Shultz's Pulled Pork (pound)
$8.99
Shultz's Shrimp Salad (pound)
$17.99
Shultz's Tuna Salad (pound)
$9.99
Shultz's Watergate Salad (pound)
$6.75

Dips & Sauces (By The Pound)

Shultz's Creamy Dill Dip (pound)
$3.99
Shultz's French Onion Dip (pound)
$3.99
Shultz's Mexican Dip (pound)
$3.99
Shultz's Sharp Cheddar Cheese Dip (pound)
$8.99
Shultz's Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Dip (pound)
$11.99
Shultz's Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Horseradish (pound)
$11.99
Shultz's Cocktail Sauce
$2.99

Shultz's Roasted Meats By The Pound

Shultz's Midway Baked Ham (Pound)
$9.49
Shultz's Sweet Slice Baked Ham (Pound)
$15.99
Shultz's Hickory Smoked Ham (Pound)
$7.99
Shultz's Roasted Turkey Breast (Pound)
$12.99
Smoked Turkey Breast (Pound)
$11.75
Deli Turkey (Pound)
$10.99
Shultz's Meatloaf (Pound)
$9.99
Shultz's Medium Well Roast Beef (Pound)
$15.99
Deli Rare Roast Beef (Pound)
$15.99
Pepperoni Sliced (Pound)
$12.99
Corned Beef (Pound)
$16.99

Boar's Head Provisions By The Pound

Boar's Head Maple Honey Turkey Breast (Pound)
$15.99
Boar's Head Maple Honey Ham (Pound)
$15.99
Boar's Head Cajun Turkey Breast (Pound)
$15.99
Boar's Head Golden Classic Chicken (Pound)
$15.99
Boar's Head Liverwurst (Pound)
$10.99
Boar's Head Vermont Cheddar Cheese (Pound)
$12.99
Boar's Head Picante Provolone Cheese (Pound)
$12.99
Fiery Chipotle Gourmaise Squeeze Bottle
$4.99

A bold spread of mayonnaise and fiery chipotle peppers.

Bologna's & Salami's By The Pound

Kunzler's Cooked Salami (Pound)
$6.99
Kunzler's Minced Bologna (Pound)
$6.99
Kunzler's Pepper Loaf (Pound)
$6.99
Lebanon Bologna (Pound)
$9.99
Sechrist's Butcher Bologna (Pound)
$9.99
Shultz's Sweet Bologna (Stoney Point Sweet Bologna) (Pound)
$9.99
Sweet Lebanon Bologna (Pound)
$9.99
Genoa Salami (Pound)
$13.99
Cappy Ham (Pound)
$13.99

Cheeses by The Pound

Longhorn Cheese (Pound)
$7.49
Provolone Cheese Sliced (Pound)
$6.99
Muenster Cheese (Pound)
$8.49
White American Cheese Sliced (Pound)
$4.99
Yellow American Cheese Sliced (Pound)
$4.99
Cooper CV Sharp Cheese (Pound)
$8.49
Pepper Jack Cheese (Pound)
$7.99
Swiss Cheese (Pound)
$8.99
Lacey Swiss(Pound)
$10.49
Sharp Cheddar (Pound)
$8.99Out of stock
Smoked Gouda (Pound)
$11.99
Smoked Cheddar (Pound)
$7.99

Soups

Chicken Corn Serving Cold
$2.99
Chicken Corn Serving Hot
$2.99
Chicken Corn Soup Quart
$6.99
Cream of Crab Quart
$15.99
Cream of Crab Serving Cold
$5.99
Cream of Crab Serving Hot
$5.99
Cream of Tomato Quart
$6.99
Cream of Tomato Serving Hot
$2.99
Cream of Tomato Serving Cold
$2.99
Chili Quart
$10.99
Chili Serving Cold
$4.49
Chili Serving Hot
$4.49

Crackers

Ritz 13.7 oz.
$4.49
Chicken In A Biskit 7.5 oz.
$4.49
Triscuit Original 8.5 oz.
$4.49
Town House Original 13.8 oz.
$4.49
Club Crackers Original 13.7 oz.
$4.49
Wheat Thins Original 8.5 oz.
$4.49

CREATE YOUR OWN

Ham or Liverwurst

Midway Baked Ham CYO
$7.50
Shultz's Sweet Slice Ham CYO
$10.99
Hickory Smoked Ham CYO
$7.50
Boar's Head Maple Honey Ham CYO
$10.99
Liverwurst CYO
$9.99
Cappy Ham CYO
$9.99
Pulled Pork CYO
$7.50

Turkey & Chicken

Shultz's Roast Turkey CYO
$9.99
Smoked Turkey CYO
$9.99
Deli Turkey CYO
$8.50
Boars Head Bold Cajun Turkey CYO
$10.99
Boars Head Maple Honey Turkey CYO
$10.99
Boars Head Golden Classic Chicken CYO
$10.99

Beef

Shultzs Medium Well Roast Beef CYO
$9.99
Medium Rare Deli Beef CYO
$9.99
Meatloaf CYO
$7.50
Corned Beef CYO
$9.99
Shultz's Beef BBQ CYO
$8.50
Shultz's Hamburg BBQ CYO
$7.50

Bologna & Salami

Kunzler's Cooked Salami CYO
$7.50
Kunzler's Minced Bologna CYO
$7.50
Kunzler's Pepper Loaf CYO
$7.50
Sechrist's Butcher Bologna CYO
$8.50
Shultz's Sweet Bologna (formerly Stoney Point) CYO
$8.50
Genoa Salami CYO
$9.99
Lebanon Bologna CYO
$8.50
Sweet Lebanon Bologna CYO
$8.50
Pepperoni Sliced CYO
$8.50

Protein Salads

Creamy Chicken Salad CYO
$8.50
Chunky Chicken Salad CYO
$8.50
Gourmet Chicken Salad CYO
$8.50
Egg Salad CYO
$7.50
Egg & Olive Salad CYO
$7.50
Ham Salad CYO
$8.50
Shrimp Salad CYO
$9.99
Tuna Salad CYO
$8.50
Shultz's Italian Meatballs CYO
$7.50

Cheese

Longhorn CYO
$7.50
Provolone CYO
$7.50
Muenster CYO
$7.50
White American CYO
$7.50
Yellow American CYO
$7.50
Cooper CV Sharp CYO
$7.50
Pepper Jack CYO
$7.50
Swiss CYO
$7.50
Lacey Swiss CYO
$8.50
Sharp Cheddar CYO
$7.50
Smoked Gouda CYO
$8.50
Smoked Cheddar CYO
$7.50
Chipotle Gouda CYO
$9.99
Picante Provolone CYO
$8.50
Vermont Cheddar CYO
$8.50

Veggie

Veggie CYO
$7.50

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar CYO
$10.99

DRINKS

Soda

Coke 20oz
$2.25
Diet Coke 20oz
$2.25
Coke Zero 20oz
$2.25
Sprite 20 oz
$2.25
Cherry Coke 20oz
$2.25

Dasani Water

Dasani Water 1 Liter
$2.25
Dasani Water 20 Ounce
$0.99

Dunkin' Iced Coffee

Dunkin' Iced Coffee
$3.25

Minute Maid

Minute Maid Apple Juice
$2.49
Minute Maid Fruit Punch
$2.25
Minute Maid Tropical Blend
$2.49
Minute Maid Blue Raspberry
$2.25

Gold Peak Tea

Sweet Gold Peak Tea
$2.69
Unsweetened Gold Peak Tea
$2.69
Georgia Peach Gold Peak Tea
$2.69
Green Tea Gold Peak Tea
$2.69
Zero Sugar Sweet Gold Peak Tea
$2.69
Tea & Lemonade Gold Peak Tea
$2.69

Nestle Nesquik Chocolate Milk

Nestle Nesquik Chocolate Milk
$2.49

HOMEMADE TREATS

Dessert Cup

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
$1.49
Cherry Cheesecake Cup
$1.99
Lemon Sunshine Cup
$1.49
Coconut Cream Cup
$1.49Out of stock
Pumpkin Spice Cup
$1.49
Valentine Sugar Cookie Cup
$1.49Out of stock

Shultz's Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$0.89
Sugar Cookies
$0.89
Walnut Cowboy Cookie
$0.89
M&M Cookies
$0.89

Brownie Chocolate Peanut Butter

Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie
$1.19

Whoopie Pie

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
$0.99
Chocolate With White Filling Whoopie Pie
$0.99
Chocolate With Peanut Butter Filling Whoopie Pie
$0.99

Peanut Butter Balls

Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls (8 count)
$3.99
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls (8 count)
$3.99
White Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls (8 count)
$3.99
Milk Peanut Butter Balls (17 count)
$7.99
Dark Peanut Butter Balls (17 count)
$7.99
White Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls (17 count)
$7.99

Chocolate Peanut Butter Patties

Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Patties
$2.49
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Patties
$2.49

Chocolate Pretzels

Milk Chocolate Pretzels
$3.99

38 pcs per container

Dark Chocolate Pretzels
$3.99

38 pcs per container

White Chocolate Pretzels
$3.99

38 pcs per container

Marshmallow Peanut Butter Treat

Milk Marshmallow Peanut Butter Treat
$3.99
Dark Marshmallow Peanut Butter Treat
$3.99

Peanut Butter Melt Away

Peanut Butter Melt Away
$3.25

Slice of Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie Slice
$4.99
Chocolate Silk Slice
$4.99
Peanut Butter Pie Slice
$4.99
Pumpkin Pie Slice
$2.75

TRAY & PARTY MENU (ORDER AT LEAST THREE BUSINESS DAYS IN ADVANCE)

Catering Entrees (Please order at least three days in advance)

Baked Beans (serves 25)
$39.00

Slow baked in a sweet sauce with our smoked ham. When planning on five ounces per person, one pan serves 25.

Baked Mac & Cheese (serves 20)
$40.00

Taste the difference with loads of real cheese. When planning on five ounces per person, one pan serves 20.

Pulled Pork (serves 24)
$120.00

Slow roasted, tender and delicious. Served with kaiser rolls and cole slaw. When planning on five ounces of pork per sandwich, one pan serves 24. Comes with disposable serving spoon and tong.

Italian Meatballs (Serves 12)
$69.00

Served in our delicious tomato sauce. Served with provolone cheese and Italian steak rolls. When planning on four meatballs per sub, one pan serves 12.

Appetizer Trays (Please order at least three days in advance)

Crab Dip (serves 30)
$114.00

Creamy and delicious crab dip. Served with crackers.

Cocktail Meatballs (serves 16)
$51.00

Sweet & tangy- a party favorite! When planning on six meatballs per person, one pan serves 16.

Garden Medley Vegetable Tray (SM) serves 15 or more
$39.00

With celery, carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, grape tomatoes, assorted bell peppers.

Garden Medley Vegetable Tray (MED) serves 40 or more
$58.00

With celery, carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, grape tomatoes, assorted bell peppers.

Garden Medley Vegetable Tray (LG) serves 60 or more
$77.00

With celery, carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, grape tomatoes, assorted bell peppers.

Fresh Fruit Tray (SM) serves 13 or more
$34.00

Cubes of sweet, juicy watermelon, and cantaloupe, arranged with pineapple and grapes served with our berry yogurt dip.

Fresh Fruit Tray (MED) serves 40 or more
$77.00

Cubes of sweet, juicy watermelon, and cantaloupe, arranged with pineapple and grapes served with our berry yogurt dip.

Fresh Fruit Tray (LG) serves 50 or more
$97.00

Cubes of sweet, juicy watermelon, and cantaloupe, arranged with pineapple and grapes served with our berry yogurt dip.

Deviled & Pickled Egg Tray (SM) 32 halves
$28.00

Shultz's homemade deviled egg halves and our pickled egg halves.

Deviled & Pickled Egg Tray (MED) 60 halves
$46.00

Shultz's homemade deviled egg halves and our pickled egg halves.

Deviled & Pickled Egg Tray (LG) 76 halves
$58.00

Shultz's homemade deviled egg halves and our pickled egg halves.

Caesar Side Salad Bowl (serves 8)
$32.00

Romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, croutons, and side of caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Side Salad Bowl (serves 8)
$48.00

Romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, croutons, deli chicken, and side of caesar dressing.

Garden Side Salad (serves 8)
$32.00

Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with shredded red cabbage, grape tomatoes, red onion, sliced radishes, shredded carrots, red peppers and sliced cucumbers.

Garden Side Salad With Deli Chicken (serves 8)
$48.00

Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with shredded red cabbage, grape tomatoes, red onion, sliced radishes, shredded carrots, red peppers and sliced cucumbers and deli chicken.

Steamed Shrimp Tray (SM) approx. 70 shrimp serves about 11
$74.00

Ready to peel and eat! Steamed, chilled and seasoned 26/30 count shrimp. Served with tangy cocktail sauce and lemon wedges.

Steamed Shrimp Tray (MED) approx. 150 shrimp serves about 25
$148.00

Ready to peel and eat! Steamed, chilled and seasoned 26/30 count shrimp. Served with tangy cocktail sauce and lemon wedges.

Steamed Shrimp Tray (LG) approx. 225 shrimp serves about 36
$212.00

Ready to peel and eat! Steamed, chilled and seasoned 26/30 count shrimp. Served with tangy cocktail sauce and lemon wedges.

Cheese & Grapes Tray (SM) serves about 30
$53.00

Cubes of our smoked cheddar, muenster, swiss, longhorn and pepper jack cheeses served with red seedless grapes and crackers. Served with dijon honey mustard.

Cheese & Grape Tray (MED) serves about 65
$107.00

Cubes of our smoked cheddar, muenster, swiss, longhorn and pepper jack cheeses served with red seedless grapes and crackers. Served with dijon honey mustard.

Cheese & Grape Tray (LG) serves about 115
$161.00

Cubes of our smoked cheddar, muenster, swiss, longhorn and pepper jack cheeses served with red seedless grapes and crackers. Served with dijon honey mustard.

Cheese & Bologna Tray (SM) serves about 15 or more
$51.00

Bite size cubes of swiss, longhorn, muenster, sweet and butcher bologna, garnished with midway ham and swiss roll-ups and sweet bologna & cream cheese roll-ups served with our dijon honey mustard dip.

Cheese & Bologna Tray (MED) serves about 35 or more
$119.00

Bite size cubes of swiss, longhorn, muenster, sweet and butcher bologna, garnished with midway ham and swiss roll-ups and sweet bologna & cream cheese roll-ups served with our dijon honey mustard dip.

Cheese & Bologna Tray (LG) serves about 50 or more
$159.00

Bite size cubes of swiss, longhorn, muenster, sweet and butcher bologna, garnished with midway ham and swiss roll-ups and sweet bologna & cream cheese roll-ups served with our dijon honey mustard dip.

Sandwich Trays (Please order at least three days in advance)

Shultz's sweet slice baked ham, deli turkey and beef piled high with cheeses, leaf lettuce and tomato on our white, 8 grain wheat, marble rye cottage breads, potato dough and kaiser roll. Comes with pickle spears.
Large Sandwich Tray (Serves up to 22)
$119.00

Shultz's sweet slice baked ham, deli turkey and beef piled high with cheeses, leaf lettuce and tomato on our white, 8 grain wheat, marble rye, cottage breads, potato dough and kaiser roll. Comes with pickle spears.

Medium Sandwich Tray (Serves up to 16)
$89.00

Shultz's sweet slice baked ham, deli turkey and beef piled high with cheeses, leaf lettuce and tomato on our white, 8 grain wheat, marble rye, cottage breads, potato dough and kaiser roll. Comes with pickle spears.

Small Sandwich Tray (Serves up to 8)
$49.00

Shultz's sweet slice baked ham, deli turkey and beef piled high with cheeses, leaf lettuce and tomato on our white, 8 grain wheat, marble rye, cottage breads, potato dough and kaiser roll. Comes with pickle spears.

Wrap Trays (Please order at least three days in advance)

Cajun turkey with Mexican dip, deli beef with creamy horseradish sauce, shrimp salad, and honey ham with dijon honey mustard- all with shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and dill pickle chips, and chicken caesar on an assortment of our 12" sundried tomato, honey wheat and flour tortillas. Cheese & veggie wraps available upon request. Comes with, pickle spears.
Large Wrap Tray (serves up to 22)
$119.00

Cajun turkey with Mexican dip, deli beef with creamy horseradish sauce, shrimp salad, and honey ham with dijon honey mustard- all with shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and dill pickle chips, and chicken caesar on an assortment of our 12" sundried tomato, honey wheat and flour tortillas. Cheese & veggie wraps available upon request. Comes with, pickle spears.

Medium Wrap Tray (serves up to 16)
$89.00

Cajun turkey with Mexican dip, deli beef with creamy horseradish sauce, shrimp salad, and honey ham with dijon honey mustard- all with shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and dill pickle chips, and chicken caesar on an assortment of our 12" sundried tomato, honey wheat and flour tortillas. Cheese & veggie wraps available upon request. Comes with, pickle spears.

Small Wrap Tray (serves up to 8)
$49.00

Cajun turkey with Mexican dip, deli beef with creamy horseradish sauce, shrimp salad, and honey ham with dijon honey mustard- all with shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and dill pickle chips, and chicken caesar on an assortment of our 12" sundried tomato, honey wheat and flour tortillas. Cheese & veggie wraps available upon request. Comes with, pickle spears.

Sub Tray (Please order at least three days in advance)

Large Sub Tray (serves up to 22)
$119.00

Two (2) Midway Baked Ham subs, three (3) Turkey subs, three (3) American Cold Cut subs, and three (3) Italian Cold Cut subs. Comes with pickle spears.

Medium Sub Tray (serves up to 16)
$89.00

One (1) Midway Baked Ham sub, two (2) Turkey subs, two (2) American Cold Cut subs, and three (2) Italian Cold Cut subs. Comes with pickle spears.

Small Sub Tray (serves up to 8)
$49.00

One (1) Midway Baked Ham sub, one (1) Turkey sub, one (1) American Cold Cut sub, and one (1) Italian Cold Cut sub. Comes with pickle spears.

Classic Club Tray (Please order at least three days in advance)

Midway baked ham, deli turkey, swiss cheese, smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on three slices of white, 8 grain wheat, and marble rye toast. Other sandwich substitutions are available for an additional charge. Comes with pickle spears.
Large Club Tray (serves up to 20)
$129.00

Midway baked ham, deli turkey, swiss cheese, smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on three slices of white, 8 grain wheat, and marble rye toast. Other sandwich substitutions are available for an additional charge. Comes with pickle spears.

Medium Club Tray (serves up to 14)
$92.00

Midway baked ham, deli turkey, swiss cheese, smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on three slices of white, 8 grain wheat, and marble rye toast. Other sandwich substitutions are available for an additional charge. Comes with pickle spears.

Small Club Tray (serves up to 8)
$56.00

Midway baked ham, deli turkey, swiss cheese, smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on three slices of white, 8 grain wheat, and marble rye toast. Other sandwich substitutions are available for an additional charge. Comes with pickle spears.

Miniature Sandwich Tray with Deli Salads (Please order at least three days in advance)

Shultz's creamy chicken, ham and shrimp salads on potato dough party rolls. Comes with candied dill pickle chips.
Large Miniature Sandwich Tray with Deli Salads (serves about 36)
$101.00

Shultz's creamy chicken, ham and shrimp salads on potato dough party rolls. Comes with candied dill pickle chips.

Medium Miniature Sandwich Tray with Deli Salads (serves about 24)
$73.00

Shultz's creamy chicken, ham and shrimp salads on potato dough party rolls. Comes with candied dill pickle chips.

Small Miniature Sandwich Tray with Deli Salads (serves about 12)
$43.00

Shultz's creamy chicken, ham and shrimp salads on potato dough party rolls. Comes with candied dill pickle chips.

Miniature Sandwich Tray with Sliced Meats and Cheeses (Please order at least three days in advance)

Shultz's baked ham & swiss, deli turkey & provolone, Beef & Swiss on potato dough party rolls. Comes with candied dill pickle chips.
Large Miniature Sandwich Tray with Sliced Meats and Cheeses (serves about 36)
$101.00

Shultz's baked ham & swiss, deli turkey & provolone, Beef & Swiss on potato dough party rolls. Comes with candied dill pickle chips.

Medium Miniature Sandwich Tray with Sliced Meats and Cheeses (serves about 24)
$73.00

Shultz's baked ham & swiss, deli turkey & provolone, Beef & Swiss on potato dough party rolls. Comes with candied dill pickle chips.

Small Miniature Sandwich Tray with Sliced Meats and Cheeses (serves about 12)
$43.00

Shultz's baked ham & swiss, deli turkey & provolone, Beef & Swiss on potato dough party rolls. Comes with candied dill pickle chips.

Meat & Cheese Tray (Please order at least three days in advance)

Click on specific Meat & Cheese Trays for additional information.
Small Meat & Cheese Tray - NEW (12 sandwiches)
$37.00

A platter stacked with Shultz's MIdway Baked Ham, Deli Turkey and Deli Beef, yellow american & swiss cheese slices, garnished with our candied dill pickles chips. Also comes with one (1) pack of Martin's Potato Party Rolls.

Medium Meat & Cheese Tray - NEW (36 sandwiches)
$93.00

A platter stacked with Shultz's MIdway Baked Ham, Deli Turkey and Deli Beef, yellow american, provolone & swiss cheese slices, garnished with our candied dill pickles chips. Also comes with 3 packs of Martin's Potato Party Rolls.

Large Meat & Cheese Tray - NEW (48 sandwiches)
$119.00

A platter stacked with Shultz's MIdway Baked Ham, Deli Turkey and Deli Beef, yellow american, provolone & swiss cheese slices, garnished with our candied dill pickles chips. Also comes with 4 packs of Martin's Potato Party Rolls.

Dessert Trays (Please order at least three days in advance)

Cookie & Brownie Tray (LG) 46 pieces
$52.00

M&M, sugar, walnut cowboy and chocolate chip cookies with our peanut butter chip brownies.

Cookie & Brownie Tray (MED) 36 pieces
$40.00

M&M, sugar, walnut cowboy and chocolate chip cookies with our peanut butter chip brownies.

Cookie & Brownie Tray (SM) 22 pieces
$24.00

M&M, sugar, walnut cowboy and chocolate chip cookies with our peanut butter chip brownies.

Whoopie Pie Tray (LG) 25 pies
$42.00

Assorted chocolate with peanut butter filling, pumpkin with cinnamon filling, and chocolate with white filling.

Whoopie Pie Tray (MED) 18 pies
$30.00

Assorted chocolate with peanut butter filling, pumpkin with cinnamon filling, and chocolate with white filling.

Whoopie Pie Tray (SM) 11 pies
$18.00

Assorted chocolate with peanut butter filling, pumpkin with cinnamon filling, and chocolate with white filling.

Cookie Tray (LG) 60 cookies
$56.00

Assorted m&m, sugar, walnut cowboy and chocolate chip cookies.

Cookie Tray (MED) 48 cookies
$44.00

Assorted m&m, sugar, walnut cowboy and chocolate chip cookies.

Cookie Tray (SM) 24 cookies
$23.00

Assorted m&m, sugar, walnut cowboy and chocolate chip cookies.

Large Side Salad Bowls (serves about 25) (Please order at least three days in advance)

Shultz's Broccoli Salad (LG)
$47.00
Shultz's Amish Macaroni Salad (LG)
$39.00
Shultz's Italian Pasta Salad (LG)
$39.00
Shultz's Fresh Melon Salad (LG)
$39.00
Potato Salad (LG)
$39.00
Red Skin Potato Salad With Bacon (LG)
$39.00
Cole Slaw (LG)
$39.00

Slider Sandwiches By The Dozen (Please order at least three days in advance)

Slider sandwiches are on potato dough rolls and placed unwrapped in a bakery box. Sandwiches can be placed on trays for an additional charge.
Chicken Salad (12)
$25.00

Slider sandwiches are on potato dough rolls and placed unwrapped in a bakery box. Sandwiches can be placed on trays for an additional charge.

Ham Salad (12)
$25.00

Slider sandwiches are on potato dough rolls and placed unwrapped in a bakery box. Sandwiches can be placed on trays for an additional charge.

Tuna Salad (12)
$25.00

Slider sandwiches are on potato dough rolls and placed unwrapped in a bakery box. Sandwiches can be placed on trays for an additional charge.

Midway Ham & Swiss Cheese (12)
$30.00

Slider sandwiches are on potato dough rolls and placed unwrapped in a bakery box. Sandwiches can be placed on trays for an additional charge.

Deli Turkey & American Cheese (12)
$30.00

Slider sandwiches are on potato dough rolls and placed unwrapped in a bakery box. Sandwiches can be placed on trays for an additional charge.

3 Foot Hoagie (Please order at least three days in advance)

Your choice of meat with sliced cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle chips.
3 Foot American Cold Cut (serves up to 24)
$69.00

With pepper loaf, minced bologna, cooked salami and american cheese.

3 Foot of Deli Beef (serves up to 24)
$89.00

With american cheese.

3 Foot Italian Cold Cut (serves up to 24)
$69.00

With Italian capicola ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni and aged provolone cheese.

3 Foot Shultz's Baked Ham (serves up to 24)
$69.00

With swiss cheese.

3 Foot Deli Turkey (serves up to 24)
$69.00

With provolone cheese.

3 Foot Vegetarian (serves up to 24)
$69.00

Includes green leaf lettuce, romaine and spinach, sliced tomato, red onion, red and green peppers, shredded carrots, sliced carrots, sliced cucumbers, Swiss cheese and provolone.

Box Lunch By The Dozen

Slider sandwich, amish macaroni salad, and a chocolate chip cookie. Individually packed in a foam takeout box with a 2-ply dinner napkin & heavyweight fork.
Shultz's Creamy Chicken Salad Box Lunch
$79.00

Slider sandwich, amish macaroni salad and a chocolate chip cookie. Individually packed in a foam takeout box with a 2-ply dinner napkin & heavyweight fork.

Shultz's Ham Salad Box Lunch
$79.00

Slider sandwich, amish macaroni salad, and a chocolate chip cookie. Individually packed in a foam takeout box with a 2-ply dinner napkin & heavyweight fork.

Shultz's Tuna Salad Box Lunch
$79.00

Slider sandwich, amish macaroni salad, and a chocolate chip cookie. Individually packed in a foam takeout box with a 2-ply dinner napkin & heavyweight fork.

Midway Baked Ham & Swiss Cheese Box Lunch
$79.00

Slider sandwich, amish macaroni salad, and a chocolate chip cookie. Individually packed in a foam takeout box with a 2-ply dinner napkin & heavyweight fork.

Deli Turkey & American Cheese Box Lunch
$79.00

Slider sandwich, amish macaroni salad, and a chocolate chip cookie. Individually packed in a foam takeout box with a 2-ply dinner napkin & heavyweight fork.

Assortment Tray (serves up to 16)

Sweet slice baked ham & swiss and deli beef & american sandwiches. Cajun turkey, chicken caesar and shrimp salad wraps. Deli turkey & provolone , american & italian cold cut subs. Comes with our candied dill pickle.
Assortment Tray
$89.00

Sweet slice baked ham & swiss and deli beef & american sandwiches. Cajun turkey, chicken caesar and shrimp salad wraps. Deli turkey & provolone , american & italian cold cut subs. Comes with our candied dill pickle chips.

PACKAGE DEALS

Package Deals (Please order at least three days in advance)

Sandwich Buffet (please place your order at least 3 days in advance)
$119.00

Tray of assorted sandwiches, wraps and subs. Sweet sliced ham & swiss and deli beef & american sandwiches. Cajun turkey, chicken Caesar and shrimp salad wraps. Deli turkey, american cold cut and italian cold cut subs. Comes with candied dills, Amish macaroni salad, chocolate chip and sugar cookies. (eight sandwiches will serve 8 to 16 guest)

BBQ Sandwich Meal- Pulled Pork (please place your order at least 7 days in advance)
$252.00

Pulled Pork with kaiser rolls, cole slaw, baked macaroni & cheese, baked beans with smoked ham, and cookies and brownies. (serves 24 guest)

Dinner Buffet (please place your order at least 7 days in advance)
$269.00

Shultz's roast turkey breast with gravy, roast beef with gravy or sweet slice baked ham with fruit glaze, oven roasted filling, whole kernel corn, and real mashed potatoes. (serves 20 guest)

BBQ Sandwich Meal- Beef BBQ
$276.00

Beef BBQ with kaiser rolls, cole slaw, baked macaroni & cheese, baked beans with smoked ham, and cookies and brownies. (serves 24 guest)

Shultz's Sandwich Kits

These kits are easily to transport and assemble for group events like family gathering, celebration, company party, or even hold your own fundraiser. Each kit comes with enough chipped meat to make 32 quarter pound sandwiches. Please order AT LEAST one week in advance!
Ham & Swiss Pretzel Roll Sandwich Kit
$129.00

Easy to transport and assemble for group events like family gathering, celebration, company party, or even hold your own fundraiser. Each kit comes with enough chipped meat to make 32 quarter pound sandwiches. Please order AT LEAST one week in advance!

Ham & Swiss Potato Roll Sandwich Kit
$99.00

Easy to transport and assemble for group events like family gathering, celebration, company party, or even hold your own fundraiser. Each kit comes with enough chipped meat to make 32 quarter pound sandwiches. Please order AT LEAST one week in advance!

Turkey & Provolone Pretzel Roll Sandwich Kit
$119.00

Easy to transport and assemble for group events like family gathering, celebration, company party, or even hold your own fundraiser. Each kit comes with enough chipped meat to make 32 quarter pound sandwiches. Please order AT LEAST one week in advance!

Turkey & Provolone Potato Roll Sandwich Kit
$89.00

Easy to transport and assemble for group events like family gathering, celebration, company party, or even hold your own fundraiser. Each kit comes with enough chipped meat to make 32 quarter pound sandwiches. Please order AT LEAST one week in advance!

100 Count Sandwich Bags
$3.00

READY TO HEAT & EAT DINNERS

Shultz's Roast Turkey Dinner

Includes our oven roasted filling, turkey gravy, and real mashed potatoes
Shultz's Roast Turkey Dinner
$7.50

Shultz's Meatloaf Dinner

Includes our oven roasted filling, beef gravy, and real mashed potatoes
Shultz's Meatloaf Dinner
$7.50

Shultz's Roast Beef Dinner

Includes our oven roasted filling, beef gravy, and real mashed potatoes
Shultz's Roast Beef Dinner
$7.50

3 Ready to Heat & Eat Dinners

3 Dinners
$22.00

STAUFFERS COOKIES

Stauffer Cookies

Holiday Shortbread
$2.69
Iced Gingerbread Men
$3.19
Lemon Snaps
$2.69
Ginger Snaps
$2.69
Apple Cinnamon Snaps
$2.69
Pumpkin Spice Snaps
$2.69
Dark Chocolate Stars
$4.39
Milk Chocolate Stars
$4.39
White Fudge Shortbread
$3.49
Animal Cookies Iced
$2.69
Animal Crackers Chocolate
$2.69