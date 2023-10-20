Shultz's Delicatessen
FOOD
Green Salads
Golden classic chicken over a bed of chopped romaine with parmesan cheese and croutons
Boar's Head golden classic chicken with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.
Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and croutons
Shultz's chunky chicken salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.
Baked ham, deli turkey and swiss cheese with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.
Shultz's creamy chicken salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.
Carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.
Shultz's Gourmet Chicken Salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.
Sharp provolone cheese, genoa salami, pepperoni, cappy ham with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.
Shultz's shrimp salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.
Shultz's tuna salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.
Baked ham, deli turkey and swiss cheese with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of spring mix.
Shultz's creamy chicken salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.
Carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce with shredded red cabbage.
Special Sandwiches & Items
Boar's Head deli chicken with fiery chipotle gourmaise, smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and bacon on toasted marble rye bread.
American cheese, minced bologna and cooked salami with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise and pickles on a 6" white roll
Deli beef with peppers, onions, and provolone cheese on a toasted steak roll
Grilled bread with four slices of melted cheese
Grilled ham and swiss on a warm pretzel roll
Two slices of toast bread with mayo, tomato, lettuce, and bacon.
Grilled turkey breast, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye
Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye
Deli turkey, swiss cheese and cranberry apple orange relish on marble rye bread
On a flour tortilla with sour cream and Shultz's salsa.
Chicken & cheddar cheese on sundried tomato tortilla with sour cream and salsa
Ham, turkey, swiss chesse and Mayonnaise on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Deli turkey, swiss cheese and mayonnaise on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Boars Head Golden classic chicken, smoked gouda and mayonnaise on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Deli roast, cheddar cheese, and creamy horseradish sauce on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Smoked turkey, avocado, provolone cheese and ranch dressing on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Sharp provolone cheese, genoa salami, pepperoni, cappy ham with lettuce, tomato, onion, deli dressing, and pickles on a 6" white roll
Deli Salads & BBQ's (By The Pound)
Dips & Sauces (By The Pound)
Shultz's Roasted Meats By The Pound
Boar's Head Provisions By The Pound
A bold spread of mayonnaise and fiery chipotle peppers.
Bologna's & Salami's By The Pound
Cheeses by The Pound
Soups
Crackers
CREATE YOUR OWN
Ham or Liverwurst
Turkey & Chicken
Beef
Bologna & Salami
Protein Salads
Cheese
Veggie
Chicken Caesar
DRINKS
Dunkin' Iced Coffee
Minute Maid
Gold Peak Tea
Nestle Nesquik Chocolate Milk
HOMEMADE TREATS
Dessert Cup
Shultz's Cookies
Brownie Chocolate Peanut Butter
Whoopie Pie
Peanut Butter Balls
Chocolate Peanut Butter Patties
Chocolate Pretzels
Marshmallow Peanut Butter Treat
Peanut Butter Melt Away
Slice of Pie
TRAY & PARTY MENU (ORDER AT LEAST THREE BUSINESS DAYS IN ADVANCE)
Catering Entrees (Please order at least three days in advance)
Slow baked in a sweet sauce with our smoked ham. When planning on five ounces per person, one pan serves 25.
Taste the difference with loads of real cheese. When planning on five ounces per person, one pan serves 20.
Slow roasted, tender and delicious. Served with kaiser rolls and cole slaw. When planning on five ounces of pork per sandwich, one pan serves 24. Comes with disposable serving spoon and tong.
Served in our delicious tomato sauce. Served with provolone cheese and Italian steak rolls. When planning on four meatballs per sub, one pan serves 12.
Appetizer Trays (Please order at least three days in advance)
Creamy and delicious crab dip. Served with crackers.
Sweet & tangy- a party favorite! When planning on six meatballs per person, one pan serves 16.
With celery, carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, grape tomatoes, assorted bell peppers.
With celery, carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, grape tomatoes, assorted bell peppers.
With celery, carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, grape tomatoes, assorted bell peppers.
Cubes of sweet, juicy watermelon, and cantaloupe, arranged with pineapple and grapes served with our berry yogurt dip.
Shultz's homemade deviled egg halves and our pickled egg halves.
Romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, croutons, and side of caesar dressing.
Romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, croutons, deli chicken, and side of caesar dressing.
Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with shredded red cabbage, grape tomatoes, red onion, sliced radishes, shredded carrots, red peppers and sliced cucumbers.
Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with shredded red cabbage, grape tomatoes, red onion, sliced radishes, shredded carrots, red peppers and sliced cucumbers and deli chicken.
Ready to peel and eat! Steamed, chilled and seasoned 26/30 count shrimp. Served with tangy cocktail sauce and lemon wedges.
Cubes of our smoked cheddar, muenster, swiss, longhorn and pepper jack cheeses served with red seedless grapes and crackers. Served with dijon honey mustard.
Bite size cubes of swiss, longhorn, muenster, sweet and butcher bologna, garnished with midway ham and swiss roll-ups and sweet bologna & cream cheese roll-ups served with our dijon honey mustard dip.
Sandwich Trays (Please order at least three days in advance)
Shultz's sweet slice baked ham, deli turkey and beef piled high with cheeses, leaf lettuce and tomato on our white, 8 grain wheat, marble rye, cottage breads, potato dough and kaiser roll. Comes with pickle spears.
Wrap Trays (Please order at least three days in advance)
Cajun turkey with Mexican dip, deli beef with creamy horseradish sauce, shrimp salad, and honey ham with dijon honey mustard- all with shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and dill pickle chips, and chicken caesar on an assortment of our 12" sundried tomato, honey wheat and flour tortillas. Cheese & veggie wraps available upon request. Comes with, pickle spears.
Sub Tray (Please order at least three days in advance)
Two (2) Midway Baked Ham subs, three (3) Turkey subs, three (3) American Cold Cut subs, and three (3) Italian Cold Cut subs. Comes with pickle spears.
Classic Club Tray (Please order at least three days in advance)
Midway baked ham, deli turkey, swiss cheese, smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on three slices of white, 8 grain wheat, and marble rye toast. Other sandwich substitutions are available for an additional charge. Comes with pickle spears.
Miniature Sandwich Tray with Deli Salads (Please order at least three days in advance)
Shultz's creamy chicken, ham and shrimp salads on potato dough party rolls. Comes with candied dill pickle chips.
Miniature Sandwich Tray with Sliced Meats and Cheeses (Please order at least three days in advance)
Shultz's baked ham & swiss, deli turkey & provolone, Beef & Swiss on potato dough party rolls. Comes with candied dill pickle chips.
Meat & Cheese Tray (Please order at least three days in advance)
A platter stacked with Shultz's MIdway Baked Ham, Deli Turkey and Deli Beef, yellow american & swiss cheese slices, garnished with our candied dill pickles chips. Also comes with one (1) pack of Martin's Potato Party Rolls.
A platter stacked with Shultz's MIdway Baked Ham, Deli Turkey and Deli Beef, yellow american, provolone & swiss cheese slices, garnished with our candied dill pickles chips. Also comes with 3 packs of Martin's Potato Party Rolls.
A platter stacked with Shultz's MIdway Baked Ham, Deli Turkey and Deli Beef, yellow american, provolone & swiss cheese slices, garnished with our candied dill pickles chips. Also comes with 4 packs of Martin's Potato Party Rolls.
Dessert Trays (Please order at least three days in advance)
M&M, sugar, walnut cowboy and chocolate chip cookies with our peanut butter chip brownies.
Assorted chocolate with peanut butter filling, pumpkin with cinnamon filling, and chocolate with white filling.
Assorted m&m, sugar, walnut cowboy and chocolate chip cookies.
Large Side Salad Bowls (serves about 25) (Please order at least three days in advance)
Slider Sandwiches By The Dozen (Please order at least three days in advance)
Slider sandwiches are on potato dough rolls and placed unwrapped in a bakery box. Sandwiches can be placed on trays for an additional charge.
3 Foot Hoagie (Please order at least three days in advance)
With pepper loaf, minced bologna, cooked salami and american cheese.
With american cheese.
With Italian capicola ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni and aged provolone cheese.
With swiss cheese.
With provolone cheese.
Includes green leaf lettuce, romaine and spinach, sliced tomato, red onion, red and green peppers, shredded carrots, sliced carrots, sliced cucumbers, Swiss cheese and provolone.
Box Lunch By The Dozen
Slider sandwich, amish macaroni salad and a chocolate chip cookie. Individually packed in a foam takeout box with a 2-ply dinner napkin & heavyweight fork.
Assortment Tray (serves up to 16)
PACKAGE DEALS
Package Deals (Please order at least three days in advance)
Tray of assorted sandwiches, wraps and subs. Sweet sliced ham & swiss and deli beef & american sandwiches. Cajun turkey, chicken Caesar and shrimp salad wraps. Deli turkey, american cold cut and italian cold cut subs. Comes with candied dills, Amish macaroni salad, chocolate chip and sugar cookies. (eight sandwiches will serve 8 to 16 guest)
Pulled Pork with kaiser rolls, cole slaw, baked macaroni & cheese, baked beans with smoked ham, and cookies and brownies. (serves 24 guest)
Shultz's roast turkey breast with gravy, roast beef with gravy or sweet slice baked ham with fruit glaze, oven roasted filling, whole kernel corn, and real mashed potatoes. (serves 20 guest)
Beef BBQ with kaiser rolls, cole slaw, baked macaroni & cheese, baked beans with smoked ham, and cookies and brownies. (serves 24 guest)
Shultz's Sandwich Kits
Easy to transport and assemble for group events like family gathering, celebration, company party, or even hold your own fundraiser. Each kit comes with enough chipped meat to make 32 quarter pound sandwiches. Please order AT LEAST one week in advance!
Easy to transport and assemble for group events like family gathering, celebration, company party, or even hold your own fundraiser. Each kit comes with enough chipped meat to make 32 quarter pound sandwiches. Please order AT LEAST one week in advance!