Shun's Kitchen 520 Columbus ave
FOOD
Hot Appetizers
- Agedashi Tofu$7.95
- Shishito Pepper with Yuzu Sauce$8.95
- Takoyaki 4 Pcs$8.95
- Braised Beef w/ Scallion Pancake$13.50
牛肉卷饼 - Braised beef with cilantro cucumber rolled with scallion pancake served with sweet plum sauce.
- Braised Oxtail$13.95
烤牛尾 - Braised oxtail on top of bread.
- Chicken Lettuce Wrapped$14.95
鸡松 - Minced white meat chicken w celery & peppers served w fresh lettuce and plum sauce.
- Chicken Satay$11.95
咖喱鸡串 - Grilled chicken tender with coconut and curry flavor, peanut sauce on the side.
- Chicken With Salt & Pepper$12.95
椒盐鸡 - Crispy chicken with salt and pepper.
- Crab Rangoon$9.50
蟹角 - Fried cream cheese crab sticks wrapped wanton skin.
- Crispy Spicy Wing$15.95
鸡翼 - Lollipops style crispy wing 8pcs, served with sweet & sour and spicy sauce.
- Dan Dan Noodles$12.95
担担面 - Soft egg noodle with minced pork spinach served with spicy peanut sauce.
- Edamame$7.50
毛豆 - Steamed green bean.
- Grilled Eggplant$9.95
烤茄子 - Grilled eggplant with sweet miso sauce.
- Grilled Hamachi Kama$14.95
烤鱼下巴 - Grilled yellowtail jaw with ponzu sauce.
- Kimchi Vegetable Dumpling$9.95
- Meat Dumplings$9.50
饺子 - Beef pork and vegetable potstickers.
- Scallion Pancake$9.95
葱油饼 - Pan-fried flour based scallion pancake.
- Seafood Pancake$14.95
海鲜煎饼 - shrimp, squid and scallops with carrot and onion scallion tempura pancake.
- Shrimp Shu Mai$8.95
烧卖 - shrimp paste dumpling.
- Shrimp Tempura$11.95
炸虾 - 3 pcs shrimp tempura served with tempura sauce.
- Shrimp w/ Salt & Pepper$16.95
椒盐虾 - Crispy shrimp with onion, garlic, scallion, ginger, celery.
- Spicy Edamame$8.95
辣毛豆 - Stir-fried green bean with spicy sauce.
- Spicy Tofu Skin$8.50
凉拌腐竹 - Tofu skin cold marinated with spicy Sichuan sauce.
- Squid w/ Salt & Pepper$15.95
椒盐鱿鱼 - Crispy squid with onion, garlic, scallion, ginger, celery.
- Steamed Mini Soup Dumpling$11.95Out of stock
小笼包 - Pork and scallion soup dumpling. please allow 20 minutes.
- Thai Ribs$16.95
甜卤排骨 - Braised ribs with sweet chili sauce.
- Vegetable Dumplings$9.50
素饺 - Vegetable potstickers.
- Vegetable Spring Roll$8.95
春卷 - Fried home made vegetable spring roll
- Vegetable Tempura$9.95
炸素菜 - Broccoli, sweet potato, onion, and carrot.
Cold Appetizers
- Beef Tataki$12.95
Thin sliced torched beef with ponzu sauce.
- Dragon Ball$14.95
Crab sticks avocado cucumber mayo, wrapped with salmon.
- Duck Tataki$19.95
Thin sliced Duck Breast with ponzu sauce.
- Naruto$11.95
Crab sticks avocado wrapped with fresh cucumber.
- Salmon Tartar$13.95
Fresh salmon with Spicy Korean Sauce.
- Seafood Dynamite$13.95
Baked Scallop, octopus, shrimp, crab sticks with spicy mayo.
- Spicy Tuna w/ Crispy Sticky Rice$9.95
4 Pcs crispy rice with spicy tuna.
- Tuna Tartar$13.95
Fresh tuna with spicy Korean sauce.
- Tuna Tataki$12.95
Thin sliced torched tuna with ponzu sauce.
Soup & Salad
Ramen Noodle Soup
Noodles
- Chow Fun$14.95
炒河粉 - Soft wide rice noodle with beansprout, onion & scallion.
- Crispy Pad Thai$14.95
Crispy angel hair noodle with beansprout, and scallion.
- Lo Mein Noodle$14.95
捞面 - Egg noodle with mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion.
- Pad Thai$14.95
Rice noodle with beansprout, and scallion.
- Satay Udon Noodles$15.95
炒乌冬面 - Japanese udon noodle with mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion.
- Singapore Style Rice Noodles$15.95
新加坡炒米粉 - Thin rice noodle w mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion, curry flavor.
Fried Rice
- Fried Rice$13.95
炒饭 - With onion pepper and egg.
- Egg & Scallion Fried Rice$13.95
葱蛋炒饭 - With egg and scallion.
- Spicy Basil Fried Rice$14.50
香草炒饭 - With onion, pepper, fresh basil, egg spicy brown sauce.
- Salmon Fried Rice$14.95
三文鱼炒饭 - Fried salmon with onion, pepper and egg.
- Shun's Fried Rice$15.95
本楼炒饭 - Chicken, Beef & Shrimp with onion, pepper and egg.
- Duck Fried Rice$16.95
鸭炒饭 - Braised Duck with onion, pepper and egg.
- Steamed White Rice 16 OZ$3.00
白饭
- Steamed Brown Rice 16 OZ$3.50
黄饭
- Sushi Rice 16 OZ$4.00
寿司饭
Entrée
- Chicken Teriyaki$20.95
烤鸡扒 - Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
- Grilled Rib Eye Steak$25.95
烤牛扒 - Grilled ribeye 12 oz with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
- Grilled Salmon Teriyaki$24.95
烤三文鱼 - Grilled fresh salmon 8oz with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
- Grilled Salmon Sweet Miso$24.95
甜豆烤三文鱼 - Grilled fresh salmon 8oz with miso sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
- Grilled Seafood$26.95
烤海鲜 - Grilled salmon shrimp & scallops, served with seasonal vegetables.
- Grilled Fresh Tuna$25.95
烤金枪鱼 - Grilled Fresh tuna 8oz with ponzu sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
- Surf & Turf$28.95
烤牛扒&三文鱼 - Grilled salmon & ribeye with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
Poultry
- Boneless Half Chicken$21.95
蒜子无骨冬菇鸡 - With black mushroom, garlic, onion oyster sauce.
- Cashew Nut Chicken$19.95
腰果鸡 - Sliced chicken, broccoli, carrot, celery with brown sauce.
- Chicken w/ Mixed Vege$19.95
素菜鸡 - Sliced chicken, mixed vegetable with brown sauce.
- Chicken w/ Spicy Sichaun Bean Paste$19.95
山椒炒鸡丝 - Chicken, hot pepper with Sichuan bean paste sauce.
- Chicken With Broccoli$19.95
芥兰鸡 - Sliced chicken, broccoli, carrot with brown sauce.
- Curry Chicken in Clay Pot$19.95
咖喱鸡 - Sliced chicken, mixed vegetable, basil with curry sauce.
- General Gao Chicken$19.95
左宗棠鸡 - Crispy chicken with sweet & sour sauce spicy.
- Kong Pao Chicken$19.95
宫保鸡 - Chicken, celery, carrot, with spicy Sichuan sauce.
- Mango Chicken$19.95
芒果鸡 - Sliced chicken, fresh mango, green & red peppers with sweet and sour sauce.
- Orange Chicken$19.95
陈皮鸡 - Crispy chicken with sweet & sour sauce.
- Spicy Basil Chicken$19.95
香草鸡 - Sliced chicken, bokchoi, green & red peppers with spicy basil sauce
- Spicy Garlic Chicken$19.95
鱼香鸡丝 - Chicken, onion, peppers, bamboo shoot with spicy garlic sauce.
Meat
- Beef With Broccoli$23.95
芥兰牛 - Beef, broccoli & carrot with house brown sauce.
- Beef With Hot Pepper$23.95
小椒牛肉丝 - Beef, onion, green & red pepper with spicy black pepper sauce.
- Double Woks Pork Belly$22.95
回锅肉 - Sliced pork belly with leek and pepper in spicy Sichuan sauce.
- Pork Dry Wok Style$19.95
干锅炒肉 - Cabbage, carrot, broccoli, bokchoi, celery sliced pork with spicy Sichuan bean paste sauce.
- Hong Shao Rou$22.95
红烧肉 - Braised pork belly with bokchoi
- Pan-Seared Steak w/ Black Peppercorn$26.95
煎黑椒牛扒 - Pan-seared ribeye, spinach served with black peppercorn sauce.
- Pork On Fire$19.95
辣椒炒肉 - Spicy pepper, Chinese celery and sliced pork with spicy sauce.
- Pork w/ Bamboo$19.95
荀尖炒肉 - Bamboo, green & red peppers, sliced pork with brown sauce.
- Spicy Garlic Pork$19.95
鱼香肉丝 - Onion, green & red pepper, bamboo, wood ear, sliced pork with spicy garlic sauce.
- Spicy Korean Pork$19.95
韩国炒肉 - Sliced pork with spicy korean sauce, served with broccoli, green bean, bokchoi & cherry tomato.
- Steak Tips w/ Cumin$24.95
孜然牛柳 - Steak tips with onion, green & red pepper spicy cumin sauce.
- Steak Tips w/ Green Beans$24.95
四季豆牛柳 - Steak tips with green bean, green & red pepper brown sauce.
- Steak Tips w/ Hot Pepper$24.95
黑椒牛柳 - Steak tips with onion, green & red pepper spicy black pepper sauce.
- Steak Tips With Spicy Basil Sauce$24.95
九层塔牛柳 - Steak tips with bokchoi, with spicy basil sauce.
- Beef With Cashew Nut$23.95
腰果牛 - Broccoli, carrot, celery with plum sauce.
Seafood
- Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetable$24.95
素菜虾 - Shrimp with mixed vegetable brown sauce.
- Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce & Shallots$24.95
豆鼓虾 - Shrimp with green bean black bean sauce.
- Scallop w/ Black Bean Sauce$24.95
豆鼓干贝 - Scallop with green bean black bean sauce.
- Shrimp With Broccoli$24.95
芥兰虾 - Shrimp, broccoli, carrot with brown sauce.
- Shrimp With Cashewnut$24.95
腰果虾 - Shrimp, broccoli, carrot, celery, cashew nut, plum sauce.
- Duo Jiao Fish$34.95
剁椒鱼头 - Steamed buffalo fish head with Hunan spicy pepper.
- Crispy Whole Fish$34.95
红烧鱼 - Deep fried bass with spicy oyster sauce.
Vegetables
- Broccoli w/ Ginger Sauce$16.75
炒芥兰 - Broccoli & carrot with brown sauce.
- Chinese Bok Choy w/ Garlic Sauce$16.75
炒上海菜 - Bok Choy garlic sauce
- Chinese Cauliflower W Pork$16.75
花菜炒肉 - Cauliflower, celery & pork with brown garlic sauce.
- Chinese Cauliflower w/ Sausage$16.75
花菜炒香肠 - Cauliflower, celery, sausage with brown garlic sauce.
- Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce in Clay Pot$16.75
鱼香茄子 - Onion, green & red peppers, bamboo shoot, wood ear with spicy garlic sauce.
- General Gao Tofu$16.75
左中堂豆腐 - Crispy tofu with sweet and sour sauce spicy.
- Green Bean w Minced Pork$16.75
干煸四季豆 - Green bean with minced pork with oyster sauce.
- Ma Pu Tofu w/ Minced Pork$16.75
麻婆豆腐 - Fresh soft tofu with minced pork in Sichuan spicy sauce.
- Sautéed Cabbage$16.75
炒高丽菜 - Cabbage with light brown sauce.
- Sautéed Mixed Veggie$16.75
素什锦 - Mixed vegetable with white garlic sauce.
- Spinach w/ Garlic$16.75
炒菠菜 - Spinach with white garlic sauce.
- Vegetable Tofu Home Style$16.75
家常豆腐 - With bok choi, onion, bamboo shoot, green & red peppers, wood ear brown sauce.
- Sauteed Lettuce With Oyster Sauce$16.75
耗油生菜 - With Oyster Sauce.
Shun's Signature Dish
- Beef Okdol Bi Bim Bap$22.95
Rice with seasoned vegetable, with marinated thin sliced beef and fried egg.
- Bul Goki$22.95
Marinated thinly sliced beef with seasonal vegetable.
- Crispy Duck 1/2$27.95
脆鸭 - Fried boneless half duck served with bokchoi & plum sauce.
- Eight Treasures Bamboo Rice$14.95
八宝竹筒饭 - Dry shrimp, sausage, scallion, celery, black mushroom, onion, green & red pepper.
- Farmer Style Stir-Fried$20.95
炒三丝 - Pork stomach, squid, pork in spicy Hunan sauce.
- Kobe Beef Ishi Yaki$44.95
Not available for take out
- Sautéed Pork Stomach$20.95
爆炒肚丝 - Celery, leek, carrot, wood ear, bamboo shoots, pepper with spicy brown sauce.
- Spicy Beef Hot Pot$27.95
酸汤肥牛 - Thin sliced beef with enoki mushroom in spicy and sour broth.
- Yellow Throat w/ Spicy Sauce$25.95
爆炒黄喉
Sushi Nigiri
- Ebi$5.75
Shrimp
- Hamachi$7.50
Yellowtail
- Hotate Gai$8.50
Scallop
- Ika$5.95
Squid
- Ikura$7.50
Salmon roe
- Inari$4.75
Sweet tofu
- Maguro$7.50
Tuna
- Saba$6.50
Mackerel
- Sake$7.50
Salmon
- Smoked Salmon$7.50
Smoked Salmon
- Suzuki$6.50
Sea bass
- Tako$6.95
Octopus
- Tamago$4.75
Egg
- Tobiko$7.25
Flying fish roe
- Unagi$7.95
Grilled eel
- Uni$9.75
Sea urchin
- White Tuna$7.25
Cooked Maki
- California Maki$8.95
Crab sticks, avocado, cucumber, tobiko.
- California Maki (Real Crab)$9.95
Real crab meat, avocado, cucumber, tobiko.
- Crazy Maki$9.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber.
- Eel With Avocado$9.95
- Eel With Cucumber$9.95
- Salmon Skin Maki$8.95
Crispy salmon skin with cucumber and scallion.
- Fashion Maki$11.95
Eel with avocado and cream cheese massago
- Dynamite Maki$10.95
Crab stick, shrimp, tako with spicy mayo and crunchy
Uncooked Maki
- Alaskan Maki$9.95
- Boston Maki$10.95
- Hamachi & Avocado$9.95
- Hamachi & Cucumber$9.95
- Hamachi & Jalapeno$9.95
- Hamachi Maki$8.95
- Negi-Hama Maki$8.95
Yellowtail with scallion
- Negi-Maguro Maki$8.95
Tuna with scallion
- Philly Maki$9.95
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber & scallion
- Salmon & Avocado$9.95
- Salmon & Cucumber$9.95
- Salmon Maki$8.95