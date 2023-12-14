SHWARMAS
Popular Items
- Chicken Kabob Plate$14.99
Marinated & Seasoned Chicken Cubes With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
- Beef Shwarma Plate$13.99
Marinated & Seasoned Beef Shwarma with a choice of 3 sides. Served with 1 flatbread!
- Shrimp Kabob Plate$14.99
Marinated & Seasoned Shrimp With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
Plate Combos
- Chicken Shwarma Plate$13.99
Marinated & Seasoned Chicken Shwarma With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
- Beef Shwarma Plate$13.99
Marinated & Seasoned Beef Shwarma with a choice of 3 sides. Served with 1 flatbread!
- Mix Chicken/Beef Shwarma Plate$14.99
- Falafel Plate$12.99
(Vegan!) Fried ChickPea Patties (3 Pieces) With A Choice Of 3 sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
- Kibbeh Plate$14.99
Cracked Wheat Shell Stuffed With Beef & Walnuts (3 Pieces). Comes With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
- Chicken Kabob Plate$14.99
Marinated & Seasoned Chicken Cubes With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
- Shrimp Kabob Plate$14.99
Marinated & Seasoned Shrimp With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
- Shishkabob Plate$14.99
Marinated & Seasoned Beef Tenderloin Cubes with a choice of 3 sides. Served with 1 flatbread!
- Kafta Kabob Plate$13.99
Kabob Consisting of Ground Beef, Parsley, & Lebanese Spices With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
- Lamb Kabob Plate$16.99
- Salmon Special$16.99Out of stock
- Tuna Steak Kabob$15.99Out of stock
Sandwich Combos
- Beef Shwarma Sandwich Combo$12.99
Comes With Potatoes & A Fountain Drink. Sandwich Consist of Beef Shwarma, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Parsley, & Tahini Sauce.
- Chicken Shwarma Sandwich Combo$12.99
Comes With Potatoes & A Fountain Drink. Sandwich Consist of Chicken Shwarma, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, & Garlic Sauce.
- Falafel Sandwich Combo$12.99
(Vegan!) Comes With Potatoes & A Fountain Drink. Sandwich Consists of Fried Chich Pea Patties, Tomatoes, Pickles, Jalapenos, Parsley, & Tahini Sauce.
- Kafta Sandwich Combo$12.99
Comes With Potatoes & A Fountain Drink. Sandwich Consist of Kafta Kabob, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Hummus, & Tahini Sauce.
- Mix Beef / Chicken Combo$13.99
Sandwichs
- Beef Shwarma Sandwich$9.99
Tomatoes l Pickles l Onions l Parsley l Tahini Sauce
- Chicken Shwarma Sandwich$9.99
Lettuce l Pickles l Tomatoes l Garlic Sauce
- Falafel Sandwich$8.99
(Vegan!) Tomatoes l Pickles l Jalepenoes l Parsley l Tahini Sauce
- Kafta Sandwich$9.99
Lettuce l Pickles l Tomatoes l Hummus l Tahini Sauce
- Mix Beef / Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Salads
- Feta Salad$8.99
Lettuce l Tomatoes l Cucumbers l Purple Onions l Feta Cheese l Vinaigrette Dressing
- Fattoush$8.99
Lettuce l Sring Mix l Tomatoes l Cucumbers l Bell Peppers l Green Onion l Olive Oil & Lemon Juice Dressing
- Tabbouleh$9.99
Parsley l Tomatoes l Green Onions l Cracked Wheat l Olive Oil & Lemon Juice Dressing
- Cabbage Salad$7.99
Cabbage l Mint l Crushed Pepper l Olive Oil & Lemon Juice Dressing
Appetizers
- Hummus$5.99+
Chic Peas l Tahini l Garlic l Lemon Juice
- Baba Ghanoush$5.99+
Roasted Egg Plant l Tahini l Garlic l Lemon Juice
- Mudardara$4.50
Lentil Rice With Caramelized Onions
- Kabseh$4.50
Basmati Rice Consisting Of A Blend Of Carrots, Raisins, and Ginger.
- Falafel$6.99
Fried ChickPea Patties (6 Pieces)
- Kibbeh (3)$7.99
Cracked Wheat Shell Stuffed With Beef And Walnuts. (3 Pieces)
- Grape Leaves$6.99
Stuffed With Rice And Ground Beef. (5 Pieces)
- Potatoes$4.50
Brown Potatoes Seasoned With An All-Purpose Seasoning. (Cube Form)
- Coriander Potatoes$4.50
Red Potatoes Seasoned With Coriander & Garlic. (Cube Form)
- Spinach Chicken Roll$2.50
(1 Piece)
- Meat Pie$2.50
(1 Piece)
- Chicken Shwarma Side$6.99
- Beef Shwarma Side$6.99
- Kibbeh (1)$2.75
Desserts
Extra Items
Drinks
- Coke$2.69
- Coke Zero$2.69
- Diet Coke$2.69
- Dr. Pepper$2.69
- Sprite$2.69
- Sweet Tea$2.69
- Unsweet Tea$2.69
- 1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet Tea$2.69
- Powerade$2.69Out of stock
- Mint Lemonade$2.69
- Jellab$2.69
- Bottle Water$1.25
- Perrier$2.99
- Ice Water$0.50
- Cup of Ice$0.50
- Snapple Apple$2.99
- Snapple Mango Madness$2.99
- Bavaria Apple$2.99
- Bavaria Pomegranate$2.99
- Bavaria Original$2.99
- Bai Coconut Molokai$2.99
- Bai Coconut Lime$2.99
- Bai Coconut Pineapple$2.99
- Bai Brasilia Blueberry$2.99
- laziza$2.99