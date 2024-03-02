Shwe Letyar Sushi 545 West 700 South
Burmese Specialties
- GLUTINOUS RICE PYRAMIDS / 2 pc$7.99
Sweetened sesame paste, steamed in banana leaves
- BURMESE SAMOSA / 3 pc$9.99
Fried triangles filled with chicken and potatoes.
- FERMENTED TEA LEAF SALAD$13.99
Fried soy beans and peanuts, Thai bird chiles, dried shrimp.
- CHICKEN STIR FRY$13.99
Served with rice noodles and vegetables.
- BEEF AND RICE BOWL$14.99
Burmese-style stewed beef and vegetables
- side of white rice$2.50
- roasted seaweed snack$2.99
Sushi Rolls
- CALIFORNIA ROLL | 10PC$7.99
Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, and sesame seeds
- CHEF'S CHOICE SPECIAL ROLL$14.99
*RAW: Salmon, tuna, and avocado
- SHWE COMBO ROLL | 15PC$14.99
Crab salad, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, fried onions, tempura crunchies, and eel sauce
- Country Crunch Roll /10 pc$12.99
- Shwe Tempur shrimp Roll / 10 pc$12.99
- Rainbow Roll / 10 pc$14.99
- Dragon Roll / 10 pc$14.99
Shwe Letyar Sushi 545 West 700 South Location and Ordering Hours
(801) 669-9192
Closed