7 Mares Soup

Also known as Caldo de Mariscos. Original from the coastal regions of Mexico gets its name for the 7 different kinds of seafood it's cooked with, prepared with tomato and seafood broth and fresh seafood medley consisting of Shrimp, Fish, Octopus, Clams, Mussels, Scallops and Crab. garnished with onion, cilantro, jalapeño, limes and avocados. served with warm tortillas.