Si Señor Family Mexican Restaurant
ALL DAY MENU
APPETIZERS
- Taquitos
Choice of rolled crispy corn or flour tortillas stuffed with Chicken Tinga or Shredded Beef, over a bed of lettuce with sprinkled dices tomato and queso cotija. Served with sour cream and guacamole salsa$16.00
- Quesadilla
Home Made Corn or flour tortilla filled with a mixture of cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, roasted poblano pepper strips with your choice of Chicken Tinga, Shredded beef, Ground beef. Garnished with tomatoes, onions, guacamole, and sour cream. | +$3.09 Asada, Carnitas, or Birria.$18.00
- Fajita Quesadilla
Large Grilled Flour Tortilla stuffed melted jack and cheddar, grilled onion, bell pepper and grilled chicken breast (for Angus steak add $3.00 ) topped with fresh onion, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.$19.00
- Quesabirrias
(4) choice of grilled corn or flour tortillas with birria, jack cheese and sprinkled with onion and cilantro served with verde salsa and conzome broth for dipping.$19.00
- Plain Chz Quesadilla
Large grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese without toppings.$9.75
- Mexican Pizza
Crispy Flour Tortilla layered with refried beans plus choice of chicken , ground beef or shredded beef, with melted jack and cheddar, topped with fresh onion, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.$18.00
- Super Nachos
Chips, beans, cheddar, and jack cheese, topped with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream. Choice of Chicken Tinga, Shredded beef, Ground beef. | +$3.09 Asada, Carnitas, or Birria.$18.00
- Nachos Idaho
6 potato skins with melted jack and cheddar medley with choice of homemade chorizo or bacon topped wit green onion, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.$18.00
- Alitas (Wings)
Crispy, bone-in wings tossed in your choice of our signature sauces.. Mango Habanero or Chipotle BBQ. or Diabla Sauce, Served with celery and carrot sticks with Ranch or Blue Cheese for dipping.$18.00
- Campechana
Shrimp, Octopus & Scallop medley served in sweet and spicy Cocktail broth with Onion, Tomatoes, Avocadoes , cucumber, Cilantro and Jalapenos.$21.00
- Shrimp Cocktail
Succulent Shrimp simmered in flavorful seafood tomato cocktail broth with avocadoes, tomatoes, onions, Jalapenos, cucumbers, cilantro and spices.$19.00
- Shrimp Ceviche
Lightly steamed fish or shrimp with cucumber, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, tomatoes, mango and spices, cooked in fresh lime juice, garnished with jicama, avocados and tomato slices, served with crunchy corn tostada shells.$21.00
- Camarones al Gusto
1/2 Pounds of Large Prawns, Mushrooms and Onion made to your choice of styles ...Diabla Sauce, Al mojo de Ajo (Garlic butter), Con tocino (Bacon wrapped), or Aguachile (verde or rojo).$23.00
- Asada Chili Fries
Crispy seasoned fries fully loaded with scrath-made pork chili sauce, choice of Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas or Birria. Topped with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, and sour cream.$19.00
- Chorizo Fundido
Authentic Pork Chorizo grilled with onion and tomatoes, topped with melted Oaxaca cheese and grilled poblano strips, served on a warm skillet with choice of corn or flour tortillas.$18.00
- Costillas (BB Ribs)
Half rack of slow-roasted baby back ribs smothered with your choice of our signature sauces Mango Habanero, Chipotle BBQ, Mole Poblano, or Mole Verde. Served with choice of Fries or Mashed potato and banana$26.00
- Sampler #1 (Apps)
3 Appetizer favorite combined into 1 delicious platter, Taquitos with choice of chicken or shredded beef, house quesadilla and super nachos with choice of chicken , ground or shredded beef, topped with green onion, tomato, guac and sour cream.$21.00
- Sampler #2 (Ribs)
Si Senor Ribs with choice of up to 3 style sauces, served with slaw and fresh fries.$29.00
- Sampler#3 (Wings)
Traditional Party wings with choice of 3 sauce styles, served with fresh celery and carrot sticks and ranch or blue cheese.$26.00OUT OF STOCK
- Si Señor Guacamole$15.00
- Chips + Salsa$3.50
- Chips + Bean dip$3.50
- Chips + Guac$12.00
- Chips, Beans + Salsa$7.00
- Chips, Salsa, Bean, Guac$15.00
- Si Señor Guacamole$15.00
CALDOS Y SOPAS
- Sopa Azteca (tortilla soup) 14oz
This traditional broth is good for the soul and great for a true home-cooked feel. Made with grilled Chicken breast and avocados. Topped with tortilla strips and Jack cheese.$8.95
- Sopa Azteca (Tortilla Soup 32oz)
This traditional broth is good for the soul and great for a true home-cooked feel. Made with grilled Chicken breast and avocados. Topped with tortilla strips and Jack cheese.$14.95
- Cup Albondigas Soup 14oz
Home made Meatballs, carrot, zucchini, potatoes. Simmered in house chicken and tomato based broth garnished with fresh onion, cilantro, limes served with rice and tortillas on side.$8.95
- Albondigas Soup 32oz
Home made Meatballs, carrot, zucchini, potatoes. Simmered in house chicken and tomato based broth garnished with fresh onion, cilantro, limes served with rice and tortillas on side.$14.95
- Menudo
Mexican soup made of Beef tripe and beef feet in a red chili pepper base. (Hominy might be added upon request). Served with fresh onion, crushed red pepper, oregano and limes. Served with choice of warm corn or flour tortillas.$16.95
- Pozole
Prepared with bone-in Pork chunks and hominy, seasoned with onion, garlic, and oregano. All simmered in a rich red broth and garnished with green cabbage, onion, oregano and sliced radishes with extra hot sauce on the side.$16.95
- Caldo de Camaron (Shrimp Soup)
Tomato-based seafood broth with vegetables (potato, celery, carrots) and succulent Shrimp, garnished with onion, jalapeño, limes and avocados. with choice of corn or flour tortillas.$18.54
- Caldo de Pescado (fish soup)
Tomato-based seafood broth served hot with vegetables (potato, celery, carrots) and choice of Swaii Fillet or Whole (bone-in ) Tilapia steaks, garnished with onion, cilantro, jalapeño , limes and avocados. served with choice of corn or flour tortillas.$18.54
- 7 Mares Soup
Also known as Caldo de Mariscos. Original from the coastal regions of Mexico gets its name for the 7 different kinds of seafood it's cooked with, prepared with tomato and seafood broth and fresh seafood medley consisting of Shrimp, Fish, Octopus, Clams, Mussels, Scallops and Crab. garnished with onion, cilantro, jalapeño, limes and avocados. served with warm tortillas.$28.95
ENSALADAS
- South West Style
Romaine, spinach, iceberg lettuce, corn, black beans, queso fresco, avocado slices, and tortilla strips. Add your choice of protein: Grilled or Salmon $8.21, Shrimp $8.24, N.Y. strip lion or Skirt steak $9.27$17.95
- Mexican Shrimp Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, black beans, queso fresco, tomatoes and avocados. Add your choice of protein: Chicken or Salmon $8.21, Shrimp $8.24, N.Y. Steak or Skirt $9.27$17.95
- Carne Asada Salad
Romaine, spinach and iceberg medley, beans , queso fresco, pico de Gallo , avocados and tomatoes topped with skirt steak. you may add shrimp skewer for an additional $5.00$17.95
- Pollo Parrilla salad
Marinated grilled chicken breast over Iceberg lettuce, black beans, Mexican cheese, served with avocado slices and sour cream.$16.95
- Taco Cazuela Salad
Cripy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, rice, choice of chicken or Beef , topped with shredded lettuce, Cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes$14.88
- Deluxe Tostada
Choice of crispy corn or flour tortillas layered with refried beans, choice of meat, topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and diced tomatoes.$14.75
- House Taco Salad
Choice of Taco meat (chicken, ground beef, shredded beef) in a hot plate with melted cheese, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and guacamole on top. garnished with crisp flour chips.$14.88
- House Green Salad
Salad greens Medley Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes and choice of Dressing.$8.95
BOWLS
- Bowl Al Pastor
Spanish rice, whole pinto beans, and our house signature Pastor meat (barbecued pork) served over a bed of lettuce and sprinkled with onion, cilantro, fresh shredded cheese, and hot house green salsa. Served with crispy rolled potato taquitos!$17.95
- Jalisco Fajita Bowl
Choice of tender marinated Chicken breast, succulent shrimp or Angus New York steak with Spanish rice, whole black beans, lettuce, freshly grated cheese and pico de gallo salsa, topped with sour cream, avocado slices, and crispy tortilla strips.$18.95
- Michoacan Carnitas Bowl
Tender pork carnitas served over a bed of Spanish rice and whole pinto beans and lettuce topped with salsa fresca (pico and green cabbage), queso ranchero, and spicy tomatillo salsa. Served with crispy potato taquitos on top!$17.95
- Morelos Barbacoa Bowl
Romaine lettuce, Spanish rice, whole pinto beans, and our signature tender Barbacoa with sprinkled onion and cilantro, queso ranchero, and “Caliente” salsa verde. Served with crispy potato taquitos!$17.95
- Mucho Flaco Bowl
Romaine lettuce, house white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sweet yellow corn, fresh grilled vegetables and Cactus (nopales and vegan pastor (soy meat) topped with choice of verde Salsa , avocado slices and light queso ranchero (vegan cheese option)$17.95
LOS STREETS STYLE TACOS
- Birria Tacos
3 soft corn marinated tortillas stuffed with Traditional Guadalajara style birria , melted jack cheese , served with conzome broth, cilantro, onioin and house tomatillo sauce, garnished with fresh raddish and limes.$17.95
- Vallarta Sty Tacos
3 Crisp grilled flour or corn tortilla with melted jack cheese, grilled prawns or fish fillet, chipotle mayo, with onion, tomato and cabbage pico de Gallo and avocado slices.$17.95
- Surf and Turf Tacos (asada & Shrimp)
3 flour or corn Tortillas with melted jack, Skirt Steak and bacon wrapped Shrimp, guacamole, topped with spicy diabla salsa, garnished with fresh radishes and limes.$18.95
- Al Pastor Tacos
3 Tacos made with soft corn tortillas filled with diced barbecued pork, pineapple bits fresh onion, cilantro, radishes, limes and hot guacamole salsa.$17.95
- 3 Street St Tacos
3 Soft corn tortillas with choice of Carne asada Steak, Pork carnitas or Grilled Chicken. Served with onion , cilantro, fresh lime and hot salsa. garnished with radish Jalapeño.$18.95
- Tacos al Carbon
3 salsa dipped and Grilled double corn tortillas with choice of grilled chicken or skirt steak with pico de gallo and sprinkled Mexican cheese on top, served with guacamole and hot salsa.$17.95
BURRITOS GRANDES
- Street Style Burrito
Giant grilled flour tortilla stuffed with choice of Carne Asada, grilled Chicken, pork Carnitas, Cochinita pibil, pork Pastor or our signature Birria, with Spanish rice, refried beans, fresh onion, cilantro, queso, chili, sour cream and guacamole salsa.$18.95
- Dlx Macho Burrito
A large soft flour tortilla stuffed with Spanish rice, refried beans, choice of Chicken, Ground beef, Shredded beef or pork Chile verde. Garnished with melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Smothered in green chilies sauce$18.95
- Fajitas Burrito
Giant soft flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, Spanish rice and you choice of grilled chicken, shrimp or steak fajita meat, served over a bed of grilled onion and bell pepper and smothered with our house green chilies salsa. garnished with guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo and shredded cheese.$17.95
- Pollo Asado Burrito
Large flour tortilla with black beans, Spanish rice, grilled vegetables and grilled chicken breast smothered in mild house green tomatillo salsa with pico de Gallo and sour cream on top.$17.95
- Burro al Pastor
Barbecued pork, refried beans, Spanish rice, wrapped in large flour tortilla and topped with melted jack, green tomatillo salsa, lettuce, sour cream, served with hot pastor salsa.$17.95
- Expresso Burrito
Large flour tortilla with refried beans, Spanish rice and choice of Shredded chicken, Pork verde, Ground beef or shredded beef smothered in house special enchilada sauce and topped with diced tomato, green onion , Mexican cheese and guacamole.$17.95
- Carne Asada Burrito
Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Carne Asda steak, Spanish rice, refried beans and pico de Gallo smothered in green Chile sauce with melted cheese, lettuce, pico and guacamole.$18.95
- Chile Verde Burrito
A large flour tortill stuffed with pork chile verde, Spanish rice, refried beans, melted Monterey jack cheese ,smothered in verde sauce sprinkled with green onion and sour cream.$17.51
- Birria Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with our signature Jalisco style birria, Spanish rice, refried beans , onion , cilantro, cabbage pico and smothered with birria consome, melted jack cheese and hot tomatillo salsa.$19.57
- Carnitas Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with our house Pork Carnitas , beans , rice with melted cheese, green Chile and pico de Gallo on top$17.95
- Beans & Cheese Burrito
Plain Beans and cheese Wrapped in flour tortilla with melted cheese on top.$11.95
ENCHILADA FAVS
- Bandera Enchiladas
3 soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded Beef or cheese with Spanish rice and refried beans smothered in three different salsas, green tomatillo (verde), red tomato (ranchera) and cream and cheese (crema) a perfect combo of colors and flavor.$16.95
- Mole Enchiladas
Three soft corn tortilla enchiladas filled with chicken, cheese, authentic mole salsa made with chocolate, mild peppers and spices. Served with Rice and beans .$18.95
- Enchiladas Rancheras
3 soft corn tortilla Enchiladas Filled with shredded Chicken and smothered in a homemade red Ranchera salsa, lightly topped with green cabbage, onion, sour cream, oregano and sprinkled Mexican style cheese. Served with Rice and beans.$16.95
- Enchiladas Suizas (Verdes)
A delicious Mexican-Swiss fusion dish. 3 baked enchilada stuffed with shredded chicken, dipped in verde tomatillo salsa, and mixed with cream and cheese. Served with Rice and beans.$16.95
- Enchiladas Montadas
3 Tortilla Stack filled with choice of Chicken, Ground Beef, Cheese or Shredded Beef, topped with Cheese and Green chiles salsa and 2 over easy eggs , served with Rice and beans.$21.95
- Spinach Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with spinach, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes. Smothered in our verde tomatillo salsa. served with white rice and black beans.$18.75
- Shrimp Enchiladas$18.95
DINNER COMBOS
- Poquito Combo
Choose One.. Enchilada, Taco, Tamale, Chile relleno, Sopito Choice of Meat, served with Rice and Beans.$11.95
- Grande Combination
Choose a 2 Enchilada, Taco, Chile Rellleno, Tamale, Sopito. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried beans.$15.95
- Muy Grande Combo
Choose 3 Enchilada, taco, Chile relleno, Sopito. Served with Spanish Rice, refried Beans.$18.95
- Chimichanga Dinner Combo
Flour tortilla stuffed with beans, cheese, and a choice of Chicken, Shredded beef, or Ground Beef rolled up and fried. Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.$18.95
- Burrito Deluxe Dinner Combo
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef, smothered in a green chile sauce with melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans$18.95
SI SEÑOR FAVORITES
- Carne Asada
a House favorite! Seasoned tender Flame-Broiled Skirt Steak, garnished with pico de gallo, green onions and guacamole, served with Spanish rice , refried beans and warm tortillas.$26.95
- Pollo Asado
Delicious Grilled boneless, skinless Chicken breast marinated in citrus juices and spices. with Pico de Gallo, avocados, Spanish rice, refried beans and warm tortillas.$23.95
- Pork Carnitas
Michoacan style boneless chunks of seasoned Pork, lightly fried with house spices. Garnished with pico, limes and fried jalapeño served with Spanish rice, refried beans and warm tortillas.$23.95
- Chicken Mole
Chicken thigh meat smothered in choice of TRADITIONAL MOLE salsa made of mild peppers, chocolate, cinnamon, and spices. or MOLE VERDE Salsa made of green veggie mix pumpkin and sesame seeds. garnished with pickled red onion and habanero salsa, served with Spanish rice, refried beans and warm tortillas.$23.95
- Borrego Lamb Shank
Slowly braised lamb shank prepared barbacoa style marinated in house salsa made of dry red peppers and spices, served simmered in its own conzome (broth) , garnished with green cabbage,onion, cilantro and limes. Served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas.$23.95
- Barbacoa
Slow oven roasted until tender beef chunks marinated with dry chile peppers and traditional Mexican spices, served with consume broth , salsa verde , sprinkled fresh onions, and cilantro. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and tortillas.$23.95
- Costillas (Baby Back Ribs)
A full rack of slow-roasted baby back ribs smothered with your choice of our signature sauces Mango Habanero, Chipotle BBQ, Mole Poblano, or Mole Verde. Served with Fries or Mashed potato and banana.$23.95
- Chile Verde
Chunks of Pork smothered in a light green salsa made of tomatillos, mild peppers, onions, and spices. Served with Spanish rice , refried beans and warm tortillas.$23.95
- Si Senor Special
Carne Asada , Pollo Asado, grilled shrimp and Mushrooms with guacamole, pico de Gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.$29.95
- Mojarra Frita
Whole fried Tilapia Seasoned Vallarta Style with Spanish rice , refried beans, pico de Gallo, house seafood dressing and warm tortillas on side.$21.95
- Filete/Cam al Gusto
Grilled Swaii (basa) fish filet, smothered in your choice of our signature sauces, served over a bed of sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. Served with Rice and Beans. Diabla Sauce - Al Mojo de Ajo (Garlic Butter)$23.95
- Alambre
Grilled Chicken, steak, shrimp and chorizo with grilled vegetables and melted Monterrey jack served in a hot skillet with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream.$28.99
- Arroz Con Pollo
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms , green onion and tomatoes smothered in a hearty homemade salsa, served over a bed of rice and cheese and garnished with a garden salad.$24.78
- Pollo a la Crema
Chicken breast with grilled onion, mushrooms and carrots simmered in a rich cram and cheese salsa, served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas$24.99
FAJITAS
- Fajita Steak
Your choice of Skirt or New York Steak marinated in our secret sauce, delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sauteed onions and green peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.$28.95
- Fajita Chicken
Tender Grilled Chicken Breast marinated in our secret sauce delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.$26.95
- Fajita Carnitas
Tender Pork Carnitas marinated in our secret sauce delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.$26.95
- Fajita Shrimp
Succulent Shrimp marinated in our secret sauce delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers and Mushrooms . Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.$27.95
- Fajitas Combo
Our signature Fajita with up to 3 meat option to choose from.. Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, pork Carnitas. Served with guacamole , sour cream, pico de Gallo rice, beans and tortillas.$34.95
- Fajitas a la Mexicana
Grilled Chicken, Skirt steak, Shrimp, Cactus, chorizo, Mexican cheese, over a bed of onion , peppers. served with fried jalapeño, molcajete salsa, rice, beans, avocado slices and warm tortillas.$29.95
LOS HUEVOS
- Chilaquiles Bowl
Lightly Fried corn tortillas smothered in your choice of homemade salsas (Red Chilies and tomatoes or green tomatillos and peppers) Served with refried beans and your choice of Carne Asada or Pollo Asado , two over-easy eggs on top, queso cotija, and sour cream.$19.57
- Huevos con Chorizo
Traditional homemade Pork sausage scrambled with onion, tomatoes, and three large eggs. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and warm corn or flour tortillas.$18.54
- Machaca
Your choice of Pork Carnitas or Carne Asada with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onion, serrano pepper and cilantro Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and choice of warm corn or flour tortillas.$18.54
- Si Senor Chilaquiles
Carne asada Skirt Steak with refried Beans on the side of our signature verdes or rojo salsa Chilaquiles with guacamole, sour cream and sprinkled onion and oregano on top, Served with 2 Tortillas.$27.98
- Enchiladas Montadas
3 Soft corn Tortilla stack layered with choice of meat, melted cheese and green Chile sauce served with two eggs on top and Spanish rice and refried beans.$23.87
- Lunch Huevos Rancheros
3 large over easy eggs served over a bed of grilled onions, peppers and tomato on a crispy corn shell smothered in our homemade green chilies salsa.$18.54
ADDITIONAL SIDES
- SIDE TACO
Crispy Corn Tortilla with choice of chx, ground beef or shredded beef with lettuce cheese and tomatoes, or try our street style selections in a soft corn tortillas.$6.75
- SIDE ENCHILADA
1 Soft corn tortilla filled with choice of Chicken, ground beef, shredded beef or cheese smothered in our house mild enchilada salsa with melted cheese on top.$6.18
- SIDE RELLENO
Poblano Pepper Stuffed with jack cheese, dipped in egg butter and fried, smothered in mild red salsa with Mexican cheese on top$7.21
- SIDE TAMALE
Home made corn Masa with Choice of Chicken or Pork then smothered in green chilies salsa.$7.21
- SIDE CHIMICHANGA
Crispy Flour tortilla filled with beans and cheese plus choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guac and green chilies salsa.$14.95
- SIDE CEVICHE TOST
Lightly steamed shrimp with onion, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño and cucumber, seasoned and sprinkled with fresh lime juice.$9.21
- S COLE SLAW
Our Version of fresh cabbage, carrot, peppers , celery, seasoned with oil and vinager dressing.$3.09
- SIDE REFRIED BEANS$7.21
- SIDE SPANISH RICE$7.21
- SIDE RICE & BEANS$7.95
- SIDE TORTILLA
Choice of home made corn or flour tortillas.$2.06
- SHRIMP SKEWER
7 grilled shrimp on skewer served over a bed of grilled pepper and onion.$9.21
- HOT BEAN DIP$2.75
- SIDE CHIPS$3.25
- HOT SALSA$2.75
- SIDE PICO DE GALLO$3.75
- SIDE SOUR CREAM$2.75
- SIDE AVOCADO SLICES$3.25
- SIDE CHEESE$2.75
- SIDE JALAPENOS$2.75
- SIDE LIMES$1.75
- SIDE FRENCH FRIES$3.09
- SIDE LETTUCE$2.06
- SIDE MUSHROOMS$4.12
LOS POSTRES
- Deep Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla or Chocolate ice cream coated with cornflake crumbs, whipped cream, and choice of chocolate, strawberry or caramel topping.$8.24
- Flan
Our homemade vanilla custard with a burnt sugar topping and finished with whipped cream.$7.21
- Churros
Specially prepared dough deep -fried. Similar in taste to a doughnut and may be used as a spoon. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce. Served with a scoop of ice cream.$8.24
- Sopapillas
Specially prepared dough deep -fried. Similar in taste to a doughnut and may be used as a spoon. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce. Served with a scoop of ice cream.$8.24