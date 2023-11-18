Siam Café Thai Cuisine
APPETIZER
- 1. CHICKEN SA-TAY$12.95
Chicken marinated with coconut milk, curry powder and Thai spices. Served with peanut sauce and Thai style cucumber salad
- 2. SPRING ROLLS (4)$9.95
Homemade crispy spring rolls stuffed with cabbages, carrots, black mushrooms and glass noodles. Served with plum sauce
- 3. FRIED WON-TON (11)$9.95
Deep fried wonton skin stuffed with chicken, garlic, peppers and mixed vegetables. Served with sweet red chili sauce
- 4A. PORK POTSTICKERS (9)$9.95
Deep fried wrapped ground pork with mixed vegetables. Served with sweet red chili sauce
- 4B. VEGETABLE POTSTICKERS (9)$9.95
Deep fried wrapped spinach, carrots, cabbage, corn, water chestnuts and mung bean noodles. Served with plum sauce
- 5. GARDEN ROLLS (2)$8.95
Choice of Chicken, Tofu or Shrimp, fresh lettuce leaves, carrots, cucumbers, bean sprouts and rice noodles wrapped in a rice wrapper. Served with house peanut sauce and sweet red chili sauce
- 6. SIAM ROLLS (4)$10.95
Homemade rice paper wrapped and deep fried with ground chicken, black mushrooms, white onions, glass noodles, bean sprouts, eggs and water chestnuts. Served with sweet red chili sauce
- 7. TEMPURA$9.95
Battered, deep fried with Thai tempura. Served with sweet red chili sauce
- 8. SHRIMP ROLLS (4)$10.95
Deep fried shrimp, imitation crab meat and cream cheese wrapped. Served with sweet red chili sauce
SOUP
- 9. TOM YUM KOONG 🌶$15.95
Famous Thai hot and sour in lemongrass soup with Shrimps, chili, mushroom, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice
- 10. TOM YUM 🌶$14.95
Famous Thai hot and sour in lemongrass soup with Chicken or Tofu, chili, mushroom, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice
- 11. TOM KHA KOONG 🌶$15.95
Thai coconut lemongrass soup with Shrimps, Thai chili paste, onions, galangal root, mushroom, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice
- 12. TOM KHA 🌶$14.95
Thai coconut lemongrass soup with Chicken or Tofu, Thai chili paste, onions, galangal root, mushroom, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice
- 13. WON-TON SOUP$15.95
Wonton skin stuffed with chicken in a clear soup with Chicken and BBQ pork and vegetables
- 14. NOODLE SOUP$14.95
Small rice noodles in a clear soup, bean sprouts, green onions with a choice of Chicken, BBQ Pork or Tofu
SALAD
- 15. SPICY SALAD (YUM) 🌶$14.95
Choice of grilled sliced Chicken, Beef or Shrimp with lime juice, chili, garlic, green onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and cilantro. Served on a bed of lettuce
- 16. TOFU SALAD 🌶$14.95
Deep fried tofu with lime juice, roasted chili, garlic, red onions, carrots, cucumber, cilantro. Served on a bed of lettuce
- 17. LEMONGRASS SALAD (PLA) 🌶$16.95
Fresh sliced lemongrass with choice of Tofu, grilled Beef or Shrimp, chili paste, red and green onions, cilantro and chef’s special chili dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce
- 18. GLASS NOODLE SALAD 🌶$14.95
Combination Chicken and Shrimp or Tofu, glass noodle, with lime juice, chili, celery, white and green onions, tomatoes, black mushrooms and carrots
- 19. SIAM SALAD$14.95
Mixed green salad with Chicken and Shrimp or Tofu, white onion, garlic, black pepper with Chef’s special vinegar dressing
- 20. HOUSE SALAD$14.95
Choice of Chicken or Tofu, Oriental style salad topped with cashew nuts and crispy noodles with sesame oil dressing
- 21A. CUCUMBER SALAD$7.95
Fresh sliced cucumber and ground peanuts mixed with sweet red chili sauce served on a bed of lettuce
- 21B. MANGO CUCUMBER SALAD$7.95
Fresh sliced cucumbers, mangos, red onions, carrots in a sweet vinegar bath
- 22. GREEN SALAD$7.95
Fresh lettuce, carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers served with a house honey mustard dressing
- 22B. BLANKET SHRIMP SALAD$14.95
Shrimp (6) wrapped in a spring roll wrapper, deep-fried until crispy. Served with sweet chili sauce, honey mustard dressing and a side of lettuce
CURRIES
- 23. GREEN CURRY 🌶$15.95
Green curry paste with choice of meat or tofu in creamy coconut milk, eggplant, green peas, carrots, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans and basil leaves
- 24. RED CURRY 🌶$15.95
Red curry paste with choice of meat in creamy coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans and basil leaves
- 25. PA-NANG 🌶$15.95
Panang curry paste with choice of meat in creamy coconut milk, green peas, carrots, bell peppers, shredded cabbage and kaffir lime leaves
- 26. YELLOW CURRY$15.95
Yellow curry paste with choice of meat in mild creamy coconut milk, potatoes, onion, carrots and bell peppers - Vegetarian or Vegan can made per request
- 27. MASSAMUN CURRY$15.95
Massamun curry paste with choice of meat in creamy coconut milk, peanuts, onion, tomatoes , bell pepper and potatoes
- 28. CHU-CHEE CURRY 🌶$15.95
Red curry paste stir fried with choice of meat, coconut milk, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers and shredded kaffir lime leaves. Served on a bed of cabbage
STIR FRIED
- 29. PAD KRA POW 🌶$14.95
Choice of meat or Tofu stir fried with fresh minced Thai chilies, basil leaves, mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, green and white onions
- 30. PAD GARLIC$14.95
Choice of meat or Tofu stir fried with garlic sauce, black pepper, carrot, cabbage and mushrooms. Topped with fresh cilantro
- 31. PAD CASHEW NUT 🌶$14.95
Choice of meat or Tofu stir fried with cashew nuts, onions, celery, carrots, bell peppers, green onion, mushrooms and roasted chili
- 32. PAD PEANUT SAUCE GREEN BEAN$15.95
Choice of meat or Tofu stir fried with fresh green beans and topped with peanut sauce and ground peanuts
- 33. PAD GINGER$14.95
Choice of meat or Tofu stir fried with black mushrooms, white mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, green onion and fresh ginger
- 34. PAD SWEET & SOUR$14.95
Choice of meat or Tofu stir fried (add $1 for battered deep fried) with cucumber, pineapple, onion, carrot and bell pepper
- 35. PAD MIXED VEGETABLES$14.95
Choice of meat or Tofu stir fried with mixed vegetable
- 36. PAD BROCCOLI$14.95
Choice of meat or Tofu stir fried with fresh broccoli, carrots and mushrooms
- 37. PRA RAM$15.95
Choice of meat or Tofu stir fried with broccoli and topped with peanut sauce and ground peanuts
- 38. PAD SPICY EGGPLANT 🌶$15.95
Choice of meat or Tofu stir fried with Asian eggplant, jalapeno, green onion and basil leaves in spicy garlic sauce
SEAFOOD
- 39. PAD KRA POW SEAFOOD 🌶$19.95
Seafood Combination stir fried with onions, chili, garlic, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, jalapenos and basil leaves
- 40. PAD CRISPY SPICY FISH 🌶$19.95
Choice of Cod or Salmon fillet deep fried and topped with stir fried bell peppers and garlic in a Thai style sweet & sour chili sauce
- 41. PAD PRIK PAO 🌶$19.95
Seafood Combination stir fried with broccoli, carrots, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos and Thai roasted chili
- 42. PAD GARLIC SHRIMPS & SCALLOPS$19.95
Stir fried with garlic sauce, black pepper, carrot, cabbage and mushrooms. Topped with fresh cilantro
- 43. PAD SWEET & SOUR CALAMARI$19.95
Battered deep fried Calamari and stir fried with fresh cucumber, pineapple, onion, carrot and bell pepper
- 44. PAD PED FISH 🌶$19.95
Choice of Cod or Salmon fillet deep fried and topped with red curry paste stir fried with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, carrots, jalapeno, bell peppers, basil leave, thai herb and kaffir lime leaves
ON THE GRILL
- 45. BBQ CHICKEN$16.95
Grilled chicken marinated with a secret Thai spice. Served with sweet red chili sauce and steam mixed vegetable
- 46A. CHICKEN TERIYAKI$16.95
Marinated chicken thighs topped with house teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds and a side of steamed mixed vegetables.
- 46B. BEEF TERIYAKI$16.95
Marinated grilled beef topped with house teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds and a side of steamed mixed vegetables
- 47. BBQ BEEF$16.95
Grilled tender marinated beef. Served with sweet red chili sauce and lettuce
FRIED RICE
- 48. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$16.95
Combination chicken and shrimp or tofu, stir fried with pineapple, carrots, onions, tomatoes, celery, raisins, cashew nuts, eggs and curry powder
- 49. SIAM FRIED RICE$16.95
Fried rice with chef’s special sauce, combination Chicken, Shrimp and Red BBQ pork, or Tofu, eggs, onions, green peas and carrots
- 50. FRIED RICE$15.95
Choice of meat stir fried with eggs, white onions, green onions and tomatoes
- 51. SPICY FRIED RICE 🌶$15.95
Choice of meat stir fried with eggs, white onions, jalapenos, chili garlic sauce and basil leaves
NOODLES
- 52. PAD THAI$14.95
Choice of meat stir fried with small rice noodles, eggs, green onions, bean sprouts, ground peanuts and pad Thai sauce
- 53. PAD SEE-EW$14.95
Choice of meat stir fried with flat rice noodles, eggs, broccoli, bean sprouts and seasoning sauce
- 54. PAD KEE MOW 🌶$14.95
Choice of meat stir fried with flat rice noodles, broccoli, bamboo shoot, white onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic chili sauce and basil leaves. Served on a bed of lettuce
- 55. PAD WOON SEN$14.95
Choice of meat stir fried with glass noodles, eggs, green onions, tomatoes, carrots, black mushroom and cabbage
- 56. CHOW MEIN$14.95
Choice of meat or Tofu stir fried with egg noodles, broccoli, bean sprouts, mushrooms, carrots, cabbages and celery
- 57. NOODLE SUPREME$14.95
Choice of meat or Tofu stir fried with flat rice noodles, eggs, green onions, bean sprouts and top with ground peanuts. Served on a bed of lettuce
SIDE ORDERS
BEVERAGE
DESSERT
GOODIES
- SESAME SEED BALLS$4.95
Deep fried rice dough stuffed with red bead paste
- BANANA SAMOSA$4.95
Deep fried triangular pastry filled with banana and coconut milk.
- SHU-MAI DUMPLING$11.95
Steamed dumpling stuffed with chopped pork and shrimp, onions and egg whites. Served with jalapenos in a homemade sauce
- BBQ PORK BUN$5.95
Steamed buns stuffed with red barbeque pork.
HOUSE SPECIAL
- GREEN PAPAYA SALAD 🌶$12.95
Shredded green papaya, carrots, fresh green beans, tomatoes, mixed with homemade Som Tum sauce and topped with peanuts
- EGG DROP SOUP$12.95
Clear soup with wispy beaten eggs in a vegetable broth, chopped black mushrooms, white onions, celery, carrots and cabbage
- MIXED VEGETABLE SOUP$14.95
Chicken, Tofu or Shrimp, with mixed vegetables in clear soup.
- MUSHROOM COCONUT SOUP$15.95
Your choice of Shrimp, Chicken or Tofu in Thai lemongrass coconut soup with glass noodles, onions, galangal root, mushroom, kaffir lime leaves, and lime juice
- SPICY NOODLE SOUP 🌶$15.95
Your choice of small or flat rice noodles in a chef’s special broth with your choice of meat, bean sprouts, cabbages, green onion, basil leaves and cilantro.
- SPICY GREEN BEAN 🌶$15.95
Stir fried choice of Chicken, Pork or Tofu, Beef or Shrimp stir fried with fresh green bean, red curry paste and bacon bits. Served with steam rice.
- ORANGE GINGER$15.95
Choice of battered deep fried Chicken, Tofu or Shrimp stir fried with ginger and green onions in a homemade orange ginger sauce. Served with steam rice.
- PAD CAULIFLOWER$15.95
Cauliflower stir fried with choice of Chicken, Tofu, Beef or Shrimp and green onions. Served with steam rice
- RAMA NOODLE$15.95
Your choice of meat saute’ with broccoli on a bed of small rice noodles and topped with house peanut sauce.
- GOLDEN PRAWN (8)$16.95
Battered deep fried prawns and fried red onions served with house peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- PEANUT SAUCE CAULIFLOWER$16.95
Choice of Chicken, Tofu or Shrimp, battered & deep fried with a side of steamed cauliflower. Topped with house peanut sauce & fried red onion. Served with steam rice
- PEANUT SAUCE FRIED RICE$16.95
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Tofu, Beef or Shrimp, stir fried with eggs, white onions, broccoli, carrots and house peanut sauce. Topped with cubed cucumbers & red onions
- MANGO YELLOW CURRY$16.95
Yellow curry paste with choice of Chicken, Pork, Tofu, Beef or Shrimp in creamy coconut milk with fresh cut mango, cashew nut, onion, carrot and bell pepper. Served with steam rice. - Vegetarian or Vegan can made per request
- MIXED VEGETABLE CURRY$16.95
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Tofu, Beef or Shrimp in creamy coconut milk, red curry paste and peanut sauce, green beans, carrots, potatoes, cauliflower and cabbage. Served with steam rice
- PUMPKIN CURRY 🌶$16.95
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Tofu, Beef or Shrimp, in creamy coconut milk & red curry paste, Thai pumpkin, bell peppers and basil leaves. Served with steam rice
- SIAM HUT 🌶$16.95
Stir fried choice of Chicken, Pork, Tofu, Beef or Shrimp, with red curry paste, coconut milk, jalapeno, green beans, bell pepper, Thai herb and basil leaves. Served with steam rice
- SPICY ASPARAGUS 🌶$16.95
Fresh asparagus battered and deep fried, topped with stir fried choice of Chicken, Pork, Tofu, Beef or Shrimp onions, cashew nuts and green onions in a special spicy soybean sauce. Served with steam rice
- PINEAPPLE CURRY 🌶$16.95
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Tofu, Beef or Shrimp, in creamy coconut milk & red curry paste, pineapple, kaffir lime leaves, bell peppers and basil leaves. Served with steam rice.