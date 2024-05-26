Siam 9 ( Right to Hardware Store)
Featured Items
Appetizers (Online)
- Edamame$6.99
Steamed soybean in hot pot topped with Himalayan pink salt.
- Crispy Tofu Triangle (8 Pcs)$6.99
Deep fried Tofu triangle, served with sweet and sour sauce and top with ground peanuts.
- Golden Bag (7 Pcs)$7.99
Vegetarian style, combined with yellow curry powder, potato, chopped carrot, onion and green peas wrapped with crispy roll skin. Served with sweet chili sauce.
- Scallion Pancakes (6 Pcs)$7.99
Deep fried home-made vegetarian scallion pancake, served with ginger soy sauce.
- Crispy Brussel Sprout$7.99
Deep fried brussels sprout mixed with special house sauce.
- Crispy Wonton (7 Pcs)$7.99
Mixed ground pork wrapped with wonton skin, served with sweet and sour peanut sauce.
- Fried Chive Dumplings (6 Pcs)$7.99
Vegetarian style of home-made chive dumplings, fried until crispy. Served with sweet ginger soy sauce.
- Kale & Tofu Crispy Rolls (5 Pcs)$7.99
Combination of shredded kale, carrots, tofu and taro wrapped with crispy roll skin. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Veggies Crispy Roll (5 Pcs)$7.99
Mixed shred carrot, taro, cabbage, and vermicelli noodles wrapped with crispy roll skin. Served with sweet sour sauce.
- Thai Chicken Crispy Roll (5 Pcs)$7.99
Mixed with shredded carrot, cabbage, ground chicken, and vermicelli noodles wrapped with crispy roll skin. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Mixed Veggies Dumpling (7 Pcs)$7.99
Steamed or Fried home-made veggies dumplings. Served with sweet ginger soy sauce.
- Pork Dumplings (7 Pcs)$7.99
Choices of steamed or fried home-made pork dumplings. Served with ginger soy sauce.
- Fish Cake (Tod Maan)-7 Pcs$7.99
Deep fried home-made fish cake, Served with cucumber sauce.
- Crispy Butterfly Shrimp (6 Pcs)$8.99
Deep fried of butterfly shrimp till crispy. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Grilled BBQ Pork (4 Pcs)$7.99Out of stock
Mixed ground pork with home-made sauce. Served with pickled papaya and carrots.
- Steamed Shrimp & Pork Shumai (6 Pcs)$8.99
Mixed ground shrimp and pork, marinated with home-made sauce, wrapped with wonton wrapper. Served with sriracha sauce.
- Shrimp Shumai (8 Pcs)$7.99
Choices of steamed or fried shrimp shumai. Served with ginger soy sauce.
- Hoy Chork (7 Pcs)$8.99
Mixed ground pork, shrimp, taro with home-made special sauce. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
- Crab Rangoon (7 Pcs)$8.99
Combination of cream cheese chopped crab meat, carrot, scallions wrapped with wonton skin. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Crispy Tempura Shrimp (6 Pcs)$8.99
Deep fried of tempura shrimp until golden. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Crispy Calamari (7 Pcs)$8.99
Deep Fried of home-made calamari. Served with home-made special sauce.
- Siam Fresh Summer Rolls (6 Pcs)$8.99
Special home-made of Siam 9 style, wrapped with rice paper, shredded carrot, cucumber, fresh roman heart, vermicelli noodles and basil leaves. Served with sweet sour peanut sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Satay (4 Pcs)$8.99
Grilled chicken skewers, marinated with creamy coconut milk and house sauce. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
- Chicken Wings (6 Pcs)$8.99
Home-made herb sauce marinated chicken wings. Served with sweet sour sauce.
- Grilled Beef Teriyaki (4 Pcs)$9.99
Sliced of beef brisket marinated with home-made special sauce. Served with pickled papaya and carrot.
- Vegetarian Sampler (12 Pcs)$13.99
Combination of 3-veggies crispy rolls, 2-golden bag, 4-tofu triangle, 3-scallion pancake. Served with sweet sour sauce and ginger soy sauce.
- Siam Sampler (11 Pcs)$14.99
Combination of 2-grilled chicken satay, 2-crab Rangoon, 3-veggies crispy rolls, 2-chicken crispy rolls and 2-golden bag. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce.
- Hot & Sour Wings (6 Pcs) 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️$8.99
Home-made herb sauce marinated chicken wings, Served with hot & sour sauce.
Soups (Online)
- Tom Kha Soup (Large)$13.99
Sweet, and sour creamy coconut milk broth with mushrooms, topped with cilantro and scallions.
- Tom Yum Soup (Large)$11.99
Popular Thai soup cooked in Thai herbs, chili, lime kaffir leaves, lemongrass with tomatoes, mushrooms, topped with scallions and cilantro.
- Won Ton Soup (Large)$11.99
Cleared broth soup with home-made pork wonton, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions.
- Tom Yum Soup$6.99
Popular Thai soup cooked in Thai herbs, chili, lime kaffir leaves, lemongrass with tomatoes, mushrooms, topped with scallions and cilantro.
- Wonton Soup$6.99
Cleared broth soup with home-made pork wonton, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions.
- Tom Kha Soup$7.99
Sweet, and sour creamy coconut milk broth with mushrooms, topped with cilantro and scallions.
Noodle Soups (Online)
- Won Ton Noodles Soup$13.99
Cleared broth soup with steamed yellow noodles, home-made wonton, bean sprout, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions.
- Thai Noodle Soup
Steamed rice noodles with cleared broth soup, served with bean sprout, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallion.
- Roasted Duck with Noodle Soup$14.99
Steamed rice noodles with duck broth soup, served with bean sprout, top with fried garlic, cilantro, scallion, and crispy duck.
- Tom Yum Noodle soup 🌶️🌶️
Version of Thai sweet sour and spicy broth soup with steamed noodles, bean sprout, top with ground peanut, scallions, and cilantro.
- Khao Soi 🌶️$15.99
Thai style of spicy creamy yellow curry soup with steamed noodles, bean sprout, top with red onion, sliced lime, scallions, cilantro, and crispy shallots.
Salads (Online)
- Chicken Salad (Larb kai) 🌶️🌶️$12.95
Cooked ground meats mixed with red onion, scallion, cilantro, grilled rice powder in spicy. lime sauce. Dressing with fresh roman heart and sliced cucumber.
- Shrimp Salad 🌶️🌶️$13.95
Cooked shrimp, vermicelli noodles mixed with red onion, scallion, cilantro in spicy sweet-sour sauce. Dressing with fresh roman heart.
- Siam 9 Salad$11.95
Mixed fresh roman heart, shredded carrot, steamed vermicelli noodles, top with crushed. peanut, grilled chicken satay. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce.
- Beef Salad 🌶️🌶️$12.95
Cooked ground meats mixed with red onion, scallion, cilantro, grilled rice powder in spicy. lime sauce. Dressing with fresh roman heart and sliced cucumber.
- House Salad$8.99
Healthy fresh roman heart with shredded carrot, red onion, cucumber, tomato, dressing with sweet sauce, topped with roasted peanuts.
- Papaya Salad 🌶️🌶️$12.95
Shredded green papaya, carrot, green bean mixed with chili garlic, home-made tamarind, and fish sauce. Dressing with fresh roman heart, top with crush peanut.
Noodles and Rice (Online Dinner)
- Pad Kale Noodles (Dinner)
Stir fried wide rice noodles with egg, carrots, kale and bean sprouts in home-made house sauce.
- Pad Ped Lomen (Dinner) 🌶️🌶️
Yellow noodles stir fried with smoke chili garlic, bell pepper, onions, carrot and basil leave in home-made spicy special sauce.
- Pad Lomen (Dinner)
Yellow noodles stir fried with carrot, cabbage and scallions in home-made special sauce.
- Pad See Eew (Dinner)
Stir fried wide noodles, egg, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, bean sprout in house sauce.
- Siam Fried Rice (Dinner)
Stir fried white rice with egg, carrots, onions, peas, and scallions in home-made soy sauce.
- Basil Fried Rice (Dinner) 🌶️🌶️
Stir fried white rice, egg, smoked chili garlic, bell pepper, onions, carrots, and basil leaves in home-made soy sauce.
- Green Curry Fried Rice (Dinner) 🌶️
Fried rice with egg, carrots, peas, onions, scallions and cashew nuts in green curry. Somewhat spicy.
- Pineapple Fried Rice (Dinner)
Stir fried white rice, egg, pineapple chunk, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, yellow curry powder in house sauce.
- Siam 9 Noodle (Dinner) 🌶️🌶️Out of stock
Stir fried wai wai noodles with egg, bell pepper, onions, bean sprouts and yellow curry powder in spicy sauce.
- Mango Fried Rice (Dinner)
Stir fried white rice with egg, mango chunks, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, yellow curry powder in house sauce.
- Tropical Fried Rice (Dinner)
Stir fried white rice, egg, mango chunks, pineapple chunks, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, yellow curry powder in house sauce.
- Pad Thai (Dinner)
Rice noodles stir fried with traditional pad Thai sauce, egg, bean sprout, scallion, top with ground peanut.
- Spicy Pad Thai (Dinner) 🌶️🌶️
A version of Thai spicy sauce stir- fried with rice noodle, egg, carrot, onion, bell pepper and basil leaves.
- Siam Drunken Noodle (Dinner) 🌶️🌶️
Smoked chili garlic stir fried with wide rice noodles, egg, bell pepper, green bean, onion, carrots, basil leaves in house sauce.
- Basil Pad Won Sen (Dinner) 🌶️🌶️
Smoked chili garlic stir-fried with vermicelli noodles, egg, bell pepper, carrot, onion, basil leave in spicy basil sauce.
- Pad Won Sen (Dinner)
Vermicelli noodle stir-fry with egg, carrot, peas, cabbage, baby corn, scallion in house sauce.
Stir Fried Dishes (Online Dinner)
- Siam of Basil - Pad Grapow (Dinner) 🌶️🌶️
Smoked chili garlic stir fried with bell pepper, onion, green beans, and basil leaves in spicy sauce. Topped with crispy sunny side up.
- Siam Basil Stir Fry (Dinner) 🌶️🌶️
Smoked chili garlic stir fry with bell pepper, onions, green beans, broccoli, and basil leaves in house sauce.
- Siam Delight (Dinner)
Smoked garlic stir fried with carrot, broccoli, green beans, baby corn and scallions in house sauce.
- Siam Rama (Dinner)
Creamy peanut sauce topped with steamed broccoli, carrot, and baby corn.
- Siam Ginger and Scallion (Dinner)
Smoked shred ginger stir fried with bell pepper, baby corn, and scallion in house sauce.
- Siam Lemongrass (Dinner)
Smoked chopped lemongrass stir fried with bell pepper, onion, baby corn and scallion in house sauce.
- Broccoli Stir Fried (Dinner)
Smoked garlic stir-fried with broccoli, carrot, mushroom, and onion in house sauce.
- Siam Cashews (Dinner)
Stir fried with pineapple chunks, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo shoots in house sauce, topped with cashew nuts.
Main Dishes (Online Dinner)
- Massaman Curry (Dinner) 🌶️
Creamy coconut milk cooked with carrots, onions, potatoes in massaman curry paste and topped with roasted peanuts.
- Penang Curry (Dinner) 🌶️
Creamy coconut milk cooked with red pepper, green beans, carrots, and sliced lime leaves in panang curry paste.
- Mango Curry (Dinner) 🌶️
Creamy coconut milk cooked with mango chunks, carrot, bell pepper, in yellow curry paste.
- Green Curry (Dinner) 🌶️
Creamy coconut milk cooked with sliced bamboo shoots, broccoli, Green peppers, green beans, and basil leaves in green curry paste.
- Yellow Curry (Dinner) 🌶️
Creamy coconut milk cooked with pineapple chunks, carrots, onions, potatoes, and baby corn in yellow curry paste.
- Red Curry (Dinner) 🌶️
Creamy coconut milk cooked with sliced bamboo shoots, red pepper, broccoli, green beans, carrots, and basil leaves in red curry paste.
Specialty Dishes (Online Dinner)
- Pad Kra Paw Crispy Chicken (Dinner) 🌶️🌶️$16.99
Smoked chili garlic stir fried with bell pepper, onion, green beans, and basil leaves in spicy sauce. Topped with crispy sunny side up and crispy chicken.
- Creamy Duck (Dinner)$21.99
Crispy boneless duck, steamed broccoli, carrot, baby corn topped with home-made creamy peanut sauce.
- Mongolian Beef (Dinner) 🌶️🌶️$17.99
Smoked chili garlic stir fried with sliced beef, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and scallion in brown chili garlic sauce.
- Seafood Madness (Dinner) 🌶️🌶️$18.99
Combinations of shrimp, scallop, and squid stir-fired with chili garlic, bell pepper, broccoli, onion, and basil leaves in home-made spicy sauce.
- Choo Chee Salmon (Dinner) 🌶️$18.99
Crispy salmon steak cooked with creamy coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, broccoli, bell pepper in choo chee paste and topped with sliced lime leaves.
- Spicy Sweet and Sour Fish (Dinner) 🌶️🌶️$16.99
Crispy boneless tilapia topped with fried shallots, sweet and sour chili garlic sauce, pineapple chunks, bell pepper, onion, and basil leaves.
- Crispy Chicken Pad Thai (Dinner)$16.99
Rice noodles stir fried with traditional pad Thai sauce, egg, bean sprout and scallion. Topped with crispy chicken and ground peanuts.
- Eggplant Delight (Dinner)$16.99
Roasted eggplant, stir fried with smoked garlic, fried tofu, bell pepper, mushroom, green beans in house sauce.
- Spicy Eggplant (Dinner) 🌶️🌶️$16.99
Roasted eggplant, stir fried with ground chicken, smoked chili garlic, bell pepper, green bean, onions, and basil leaves in home-made spicy sauce.
- Seafood Curry (Dinner) 🌶️$18.99
Combinations of shrimp, scallop, and squid in red curry sauce and creamy coconut milk with bamboo shoots, green beans, broccoli, bell peppers and basil leaves.
- Choo Chee Duck (Dinner) 🌶️$21.99
Crispy boneless duck with creamy coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, broccoli, bell pepper in choo chee paste and top with sliced lime leaves.
- Siam Trio (Dinner) 🌶️🌶️$17.99
Combinations of chicken, beef and pork sautéed in house sauce with celery, onion, and scallion topped with cashew nuts.
- Siam Fish (Dinner)$18.99
Crispy salmon steak topped with sweet and sour chili garlic sauce, and fried shallots. served with steamed broccoli, carrots, and baby corn.
- Tamarind Duck (Dinner) 🌶️$21.99
Crispy boneless duck top with fried shallots, home-made tamarind sauce, served with steamed broccoli, carrots, and baby corn.
- Siam Duck (Dinner)$21.99
Crispy boneless duck, steamed broccoli, carrot, baby corn topped with home-made ginger soy sauce.
- Khao Na Pad (Roasted Duck With White Rice) - ( Dinner)$21.99
Crispy boneless duck, Served with home-made special sauce, Topped with cilantro and cucumber.
Desserts (Online)
- Sweet Mango Sticky Rice$8.95
Made fresh homemade sticky rice with freshly ripped mango.
- Crispy Banana Roll with Honey$6.95Out of stock
Handmade to order crispy banana rolls with a drizzle of honey and sesame seeds.
- Custard Sweet Sticky Rice$7.95
- Pumpkin Custard$8.95
- Banana with Sweet Sticky Rice$7.95Out of stock
- Jackfruit with Sweet Sticky Rice$7.95Out of stock
- Thai Sweet Coconut Jelly$6.95Out of stock
- Fried Iced Cream$7.95Out of stock
Side Dishes (Online)
Drinks (Online)
- Sweet Coconut Juice$4.95
- Unsweetened Thai Iced Tea$3.00
- Golden Milk Tea$3.50
- Vanilla Chai Latte$3.50
- Golden Milk Bubbles Tea$4.50
- Thai Bubbles Tea$4.50
- Vanilla Chai Latte w/ Boba$4.50
- Thai Iced Coffee$3.50
- Thai Iced Tea$3.50
- Iced Lemon Tea$3.50
- Soda$2.50
- Thai Hot Tea$2.50
- Thai Bubbles Tea (Large-24 OZ)$5.99
- Golden Milk Bubbles Tea (Large-24 OZ)$5.99