Siam Station 20956 Homestead Road #A2
Appetizers
- A1. Chicken Satay$11.95
Grilled chicken served with house peanut sauce
- A2. Fried Tofu$6.95
Deep fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce
- A3. Potsticker$7.95
Deep fried vegetable and chicken dumpling served with sweet chili sauce
- A4. Shrimp Rolls(6)$11.95
Marinated fried shrimp rolls served with sweet chili sauce
- A5. Egg Rolls(5)$8.95
Deep fried veggie egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce
- A6. Mama's Eggroll$9.95
Handmade deep fried chicken and noodle rolls
- A7. E-san Sausage$9.95
Grilled fermented sausage
Salad
- S1. Larb Chicken Salad$11.95
Tasty ground chicken salad with red onion, roasted rice powder and fish sauce on a bed of lettuce cannot be made vegetarian
- S2. Papaya Pok Pok Salad$11.95
Fresh raw papaya, tomato, green bean, thai chili, crushed peanuts and dried shrimp. Cannot be made vegetarian
- S3. Beef Salad$13.95
Marinated steak, tomato, cucumber, celery, and carrots on a bed of lettuce cannot be made vegetarian
- Party Tray$65.00
A medium-sized tray, can serve about 5-6 guests
Soup
- T1. Tom Yum Soup$12.95
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass-kaffir lime broth, mushrooms and a choice of protein cannot be made vegetarian
- T2. Tom Kha Kai Soup$14.95
Hot and sour coconut soup with galangal-kaffir lime broth, coconut milk, mushrooms and a choice of protein cannot be made vegetarian
- T3. Poh Tak Soup$15.95
Thai seafood soup with prawns, halibut, calamari, mussels in a soup with lemongrass ginger and fresh lime leaves cannot be made vegetarian
Noodles
- N1. Pad Thai$14.95
Stir fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onions and a choice of protein, topped with peanuts
- N2. Pad See Ew$14.95
Stir fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, egg, and a choice of protein
- N3. Pad Kee Mow$14.95
Stir fried flat rice noodles with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, carrots, basil, garlic and a choice of protein
- N4. Kua Kai$14.95
Stir fried flat rice noodles with bean sprouts, green onions, preserved cabbage, egg, and a choice of protein
- N5. Pad Woon Sen$14.95
Stir fried glass noodles with garlic, tomatoes, onions, egg, mixed vegetables and a choice of protein
Soup Noodles
- N6. Khao Soi$14.95
Yellow curry noodles with a choice of protein in coconut curry broth, topped with fried noodles cannot be made vegetarian
- N7. Tom Yum Noodles$15.95
Hot and sour soup with fragrant roasted chili, herbs, lime juice, prawns, ground chicken, fish balls, fish cake, and topped with crispy wontons cannot be made vegetarian
- N8. Thai Boat$15.95
Authentic Siam noodles with beef, meatball in a thick rich pork blood broth cannot be made vegetarian
Rice
- FR1. Spicy Basil Fried Rice$14.95
Thai style fried rice with basil garlic sauce, green beans, onions, carrots, bell peppers, and a choice of protein
- FR2. Siam Station Fried Rice$14.95
Thai style fried rice with onion, tomato, Chinese broccoli, egg, and a choice of protein
- FR3. Tom Yum Fried Rice$14.95
Thai style fried rice with flavors of lemongrass, galangal-kaffir, lime leaves, fresh lime juice, mushroom, tomato, and a choice of protein. Cannot be made vegetarian
- FR4. Pineapple Fried Rice$16.95
Thai style fried rice with pineapples, tomato, cashews, raisins, onions, curry powder, egg, and shrimp
- FR5. Crab Fried Rice$16.95
Thai style fried rice with onion, green onion, and topped with a crab omelette cannot be made vegetarian
A La Carte
- M1. Thai Eggplant Basil$15.95
Holy basil combination of stir fried chilies, garlic, bell peppers, onions, fried eggplant and a choice of protein
- M2. Kapow$15.95
Holy basil combination of stir fried chilies, garlic, green beans, bell peppers, carrots, and a choice of protein
- M3. Prik King$15.95
Stir fried long green beans, bell peppers and a choice of protein with red chili paste, kaffir lime leaves and coconut milk
- M4. Garlic Pepper$15.95
Choice of protein saute in our signature garlic sauce on a bed of steamed vegetables
- M5. Chinese Broccoli$15.95
Chinese broccoli in our signature garlic sauce with a choice of protein
- M6. Orange Chicken$15.95
Delicious battered chicken stir fried in special orange sauce
- M7. Cashew Chicken$15.95
Stir fry chicken, cashew nut, dried chili, mixed vegetables in our chili oil house special sauce
Curry
- C1. Yellow Curry with Rice$14.95
Yellow curry with coconut milk with potatoes, onions, carrots, a choice of protein and a side of rice cannot be made vegetarian
- C2. Panang Curry with Rice$14.95
Panang curry with coconut milk with bell peppers, thai basil, a choice of protein and a side of rice cannot be made vegetarian
- C3. Green Curry with Rice$14.95
Green curry in coconut milk with Bamboo Shoots, basil leaves, zucchini, bell peppers, a choice of protein and a side of rice. Cannot be made vegetarian
N/A Beverages
- Thai Tea$5.00
Iced Thai tea. Sugar and ice level are not adjustable
- Iced Thai Coffee$5.00
- Thai Lemon$5.00
Iced Thai tea combined with fresh lemon juice. Ice and sugar level are not adjustable
- Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sunkist$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Sparkling Water$4.00
S. Pellegrino bottled water
- Coconut Juice$4.00