Sichuan Mathai 川马泰
Appetizers
- A1 Spring Roll (4)$8.00
上海春卷 VG
- A2 Crispy Scallion Pancake$5.00
葱油饼 VG
- A3 Pan Fried Pork Dumplings (6)$8.00
猪肉锅贴
- A4 Steamed Pork Dumplings (6)$8.00
猪肉水饺
- A5 Pan Fried Vegetable Dumplings (6)$8.00
素锅贴 VG
- A6 Steamed Dumplings (6)$8.00
素水饺 VG
- A7 Shrimp Dumplings (6)$9.00
虾饺
- A8 Crab Rangoon (6)$8.00
炸蟹脚
- A9 Edamame SERVED COLD$6.00
日本毛豆 VG GF
- A10 Chili Oil Dumplings (8)$8.00
红油水饺 🌶️
- A11 Red Dragon Wonton (8)$8.00
红油抄手 🌶️
- A12 Garlic Sauce Wonton (8)$8.00
鱼香抄手 🌶️
- A13 Chicken Soup Wonton (8)$8.00
鸡汤抄手
- A14 Crispy Cucumber SERVED COLD$8.00
脆口黄瓜 🌶️ VG GF
- A15 Beef & Tripe in Chili Oil SERVED COLD$14.00
夫妻肺片 🌶️
- A16 Wood Ear Mushroom Salad SERVED COLD$8.00
剁椒木耳 🌶️ VG GF
- A17 Dan Dan Noodles$9.00
担担面 🌶️
- A18 Szechuan Ignite Noodles$9.00
四川燃面 🌶️
- A19 Thai Wings (8)$10.00
ปีกไก่ไทย pìk gài thai 🌶️
Szechuan Entrees
- D1 Spicy Pork Stew$28.00
毛血旺 🌶️
- D2 Fish Fillet in Hot Pot$26.00
沸腾鱼片 🌶️
- D3 Mala Dry Pot$28.00
麻辣香锅 fish balls, fish cakes, fish fillets, spam, shrimp 🌶️
- D4 Fish Fillet with Pickled Mustard$26.00
酸菜鱼锅 🌶️
- D5 Beef in Sour & Spicy Soup$28.00
酸汤肥牛 🌶️
- D6 Fished Fillet w. Spicy Bean Sauce$22.00
豆瓣鱼片 🌶️
- D7 Pork Intestine Pot$26.00
五更肠旺 🌶️
- D8 Szechuan BBQ Whole Fish w. Mixed Seafood$36.00
巴蜀烤全鱼 🌶️
- D9 Double Cooked Belly$18.00
回锅肉 🌶️
- D10 Mapo Tofu$15.00
麻婆豆腐 🌶️
- D11 Shredded Pork w. Pressed Tofu$16.00
香干肉丝
- D12 Shredded Pork w. Garlic Sauce$16.00
鱼香肉丝 🌶️
- D13 Shredded Pork w. Long Hot Pepper$16.00
小椒猪肉丝 🌶️
- D14 Braised Pork Belly$18.00
川式红烧肉
- D15 Braised Sirloin w. Bamboo Shoots Pot$21.00
春笋牛腩煲 🌶️
- D16 Szechuan Dry Braised Whole Fish$36.00
干烧全鱼 🌶️
- D17 Szechuan Dry Braised Fish Fillet$20.00
干烧鱼片 🌶️
- D18 Dry Braised Shrimp$25.00
干烧大虾 🌶️
- D19 Fish Fillet w. Pickled Chili$20.00
泡椒鱼片 🌶️
- D20 Squid w. Pickled Chili$20.00
泡椒鱿鱼 🌶️
- D21 Baked Chicken w. Wild Pepper$16.00
山椒煸鸡 🌶️
- D22 Braised Tofu w. Egg Yolk$22.00
咸蛋黄豆腐
- D23 Spicy Bean Sauce w. Whole Fish$36.00
豆瓣全鱼 🌶️
- D24 Lamb Ribs Stir Fry w. Chili Pepper$23.00
香辣羊排
Malaysian Entrees
- M1 Stir Fry Dry Malaysian Curry$16.00
干咖喱 Kari Kering, 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷 +$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3, bell pepper, green beans, onion and eggplant with malaysian curry sauce 🌶️
- M2 Golden Fragrant Curry Stir Fry$16.00
金香 Kam Heong, 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷 +$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3, green beans, red bell pepper, lemongrass and onion w. malaysian curry seasoning 🌶️
- M3 Creamy Butter Egg Floss Stir Fry$20.00
奶油 Mentega, 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐟+$3 / 🍤+$3 / 🐙+$3, green chili, curry leaves, egg floss
- M4 Sizzling Soft Tofu$16.00
铁板豆腐 Tauhu Atas Papan Besi, ground meat, soft tofu, carrots, beans, ginger, scallion on a hot plate
- M5 Clay Pot Tofu$16.00
砂锅豆腐 Tauhu Dalam Pasu Tanah Liat, bean curb tofu, snow peas, carrot, cauliflower and chinese cabbage in the hot clay pot
- M6 Starry Tofu$18.00
星光豆腐 Tauhu Starlight, bean curb, shrimp, chicken, fish tofu, snow peas, carrots, cauliflower, chinese cabbage w. egg sauce
- M7 Malaysian Spicy Flat Rice Noodles$14.00
滨城炒粿条 Char Kway Teow, flat noodles, bean sprouts, scallion, spicy soy sauce 🌶️
- M8 Shrimp Paste Fried Rice$14.00
马来酱炒饭 Nasi Goreng Sos Malaysia, V / 🔲+$1 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3, shrimp paste, onion, carrot, beans and eggs 🌶️
- M9 Stir Fried Wonton Noodles$13.00
干炒云吞面 Wantan Mee Kering, egg noodles, eggs, carrot, bean sprouts, cabbage, scallion
- M10 Sizzling Black Pepper Beef$18.00
铁板牛肉 Daging Lembu Atas Papan Besi, beef, black pepper, onion on a hot plate 🌶️
- M11 South Yangtze Noodles$16.00
江南面 Mee Jiangnan, crispy egg noodles, carrots, snow peas, chinese cabbage and califlowers with egg sauce
Thai Entrees
- T1 House Salad$12.00
ยำ mixed veggies, house sauce
- T2 Thai Tofu Salad$13.00
ยำเต้าหู้ crispy tofu, cucumber, onion, red bell pepper, thai sweet & sour sauce
- T4 Green Curry$13.00
แกงเขียวหวาน 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3, hot & spicy, coconut milk, string beans, mushrooms, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, zucchini and basil 🌶️
- T5 Red Curry$13.00
แกงเผ็ด 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷 +$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3, hot & spicy, coconut milk, string beans, mushrooms, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, zucchini and basil 🌶️
- T6 Tom Yum Soup$13.00
ต้มยำ 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷 +$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3, mushroom, onion, tomato, cilantro, bell pepper, scallion, kaffir lime, lemongrass broth 🌶️
- T7 Pad Thai$13.00
ผัดไทย 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷 +$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3, rice noodles, tofu, scallion, bean sprouts, eggs, peanuts, amazing pad thai sauce
- T8 Pad Si Ew$13.00
ผัดซีอิ๊ว 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷 +$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3, sweet & savory, flat rice noodles, chinese broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, eggs, sweet soy sauce
- T9 Pad Kee Mao$13.00
ผัดขี้เมา 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷 +$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3, spicy & sour, hot and spicy flat rice noodles, bell peppers, onion, tomato, chinese broccoli, mushroom, fresh basil, a.k.a. drunken noodles 🌶️
Oriental Classics
- T1 General Tso's Chicken$16.00
左宗鸡 🌶️
- T2 Sesame Chicken$16.00
芝麻鸡 🌶️
- T3 General Tso's Tofu$15.00
左宗豆腐 🌶️ VG
- T4 Seasame Tofu$15.00
芝麻豆腐 🌶️ VG
- T5 Stir Fry w. Broccoli$15.00
芥兰 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 /🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3
- T6 Stir Fry w. Basil$15.00
九层塔 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3
- T7 Stir Fry w. Orange Peel$15.00
陈皮 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3
- T8 Stir Fry w. Mango$15.00
芒果 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3
- T9 Stir Fry Mixed Vegetable$15.00
什锦蔬菜 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3
- T10 Stir Fry w. Szechuan Sauce$15.00
四川 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3 🌶️
- T11 Stir Fry w. Garlic Sauce$15.00
鱼香 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3 🌶️
- T12 Stir Fry w. Aged Black Bean Sauce$15.00
豆豉 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🐟+$3 / 🍤+$3
- T13 Stir Fry w. Salt & Pepper$15.00
椒盐 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐟+$3 / 🍤+$3 / 🐙+$3
- T14 Mongolian Style Stir Fry$15.00
蒙古 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🐟+$3 / 🍤+$3
- T15 Kung Pao Style Stir Fry$15.00
宫保 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3 🌶️
- T16 Dry Pot Style Stir Fry$15.00
干锅 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐷 Chitlins +$2 / 🐮+$2 / 🐑+$3 / 🍤+$3 🌶️
- T17 Dry Chili Pepper Style Stir Fry$15.00
香辣 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐷Chitlins+$2 / 🐮+$2 / 🐑+$3 / 🍤+$3 / 🐑Ribs Bone-in+$8 🌶️
- T18 Cumin Style Stir Fry$15.00
孜然 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷Chitlins +$2 / 🐮+$2 / 🐑+$3 / 🐟+$3 🌶️
- T19 Poached Protein in Szechuan Sauce$17.00
水煮 🔲 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🐑+$3 / 🐟+$3 🌶️
- T20 Poached Protein w. Silken Tofu & Szechuan Sauce$17.00
豆花 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🐟+$3 🌶️
Veggie Entrees
- V1 Sauteed Bok Choy$15.00
清炒上海青 VG
- V2 Sauteed Chinese Broccoli w. Fresh Garlic$16.00
蒜炒唐芥兰 VG
- V3 Sauteed Cabbage w. Dry Pepper$15.00
炝炒包心菜 🌶️ VG
- V4 Sauteed String Beans$16.00
干煸四季豆 VG
- V5 Sour & Spicy Shredded Potato$15.00
酸辣土豆丝 🌶️ VG
- V6 Sauteed Shredded Potato w. Salted Egg Yolk$18.00
咸蛋黄土豆丝
- V7 Eggplant w. Garlic Sauce$15.00
鱼香茄子 🌶️ VG
- V8 Eggplant w. Basil$15.00
九层塔茄子 VG
- V9 Mixed Veggies w. Garlic Sauce$16.00
鱼香什菜 🌶️ VG
- V10 Sauteed Mixed Veggies$16.00
清炒什菜 VG
- V11 Egg w. Tomato$15.00
西红柿炒鸡蛋
- V12 Spicy & Sour Lotus Root$15.00
酸辣莲藕 🌶️ VG
Rice and Noodles
- C1 Fried Rice$13.00
炒饭 V / 🔲+$1 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3
- C3 Mango Fried Rice$14.00
芒果炒饭 V / 🔲+$1 / 🐔+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3
- C4 Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
菠萝炒饭 V / 🔲+$1 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3
- C5 Basil Fried Rice$14.00
九层塔炒饭 V / 🔲+$1 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3
- C6 Thai Fried Rice$14.00
ข้าวผัด Khao Pad V / 🔲+$1 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3 🌶️
- C7 Dry Stir Fried Rice Noodles$14.00
干炒河粉 V / 🔲+$1 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3
- C8 Dry Stir Fried Rice Vermicelli$14.00
干炒米粉 V / 🔲+$1 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3
- C9 Singaporean Style Stir Fried Rice Vermicelli$16.00
星洲炒米粉 veggies, chicken, shrimp 🌶️
- C10 Lo Mein$13.00
捞面 V / 🔲+$1 / 🐔+$1 / 🐷+$1 / 🐮+$2 / 🍤+$3