FOOD MENU

APPETIZERS

FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$9.99

Loaded with bacon and your choice of Nacho cheese or Mozzarella Cheese. A customer Favorite!

CHEESE FRIES

$6.99

Your Choice of mozzarella or Nacho Cheese

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.99

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$6.99

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$5.99

GARLIC KNOTS (12)

$5.99

Homemade, served with sauce on side

BROCCOLI BITES

$7.99

ONION RINGS (10)

$7.49

CORN NUGGETS

$6.99

FULL GARLIC BREAD

$2.99

JALAPEÑO POPPERS

$7.99

STEAK NACHO PLATTER

$11.99

PIEROGIES

$8.49

GLUTEN FREE BREAD

$5.99

GLUTEN FREE GARLIC BREAD

$5.99

SIDE OF MEATBALLS (4)

$7.99

ARANCINE BEEF

$2.50

Italian Rice Balls Stuffed with Meatsauce

HOT SUBS

Served on a 12" Sub Roll

BUFFALO MELT

$11.99

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, provolone & served toasted

CHEESEBURGUER SUB

$11.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese & mayo.

CHICKEN RANCHER SUB

$11.99

Juicy grilled chicken, crispy bacon, topped with melted provolone & cheddar cheeses, dressed with buttermilk ranch, lettuce & tomatoes

CRISPY CHICKEN SUB

$11.99

Fried Chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo

GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$11.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB

$11.99

Crispy chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & honey mustard.

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS SUB

$11.99

With Mozzarella cheese, sauce, fried onions

SPECIAL CHEESEBURGUER SUB

$11.99

Ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese & mayo.

STEAK SUBS

Served on a 12" Sub Roll

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$11.99

Chicken steak & sautéed onions on hot sauce, American & bleu cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

CALIFORNIA CHESESTEAK SUB

$11.99

Sautéed onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK SUB

$11.99

Sautéed onions, American cheese lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

CHEESESTEAK SUB

$11.99

Traditional With sauce & sautéed onions and American Cheese.

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK SUB

$11.99

With sauce & sautéed onions and American Cheese.

PIZZA STEAK SUB

$11.99

pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese Served as a grinder. (No Onions)

SPECIAL CHEESESTEAK SUB

$11.99

Sautéed onions, sauce, green peppers & mushrooms and American cheese

COLD SUBS

Served on a 12" Sub Roll

CLUB SUB

$10.99

Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo

HAM & CHEESE SUB

$10.99

Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, oil & vinegar

ITALIAN SUB

$10.99

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions. oil & vinegar

MIXED CHEESE SUB

$10.99

Provolone, American, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions. oil & vinegar.

SUPER ITALIAN SUB

$10.99

Ham, salami, spicy capicolla ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, oil & vinegar

TUNA SUB

$10.99

Our homemade tuna mix, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo

TURKEY SUB

$10.99

Fresh sliced turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo

WINGS

12 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$15.99

6 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$7.99

12 BONELESS WINGS

$12.99

6 BONELESS WINGS

$6.99

5 PC CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$10.99

Side Ranch

$0.79

Side Blue Cheese

$0.79

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.79

DINNERS

Served With Side Salad & Garlic Bread

BAKED PENNE PARMEGGIANA

$13.99

Tossed with ricotta cheese & sauce, topped with mozzarella & romano cheese. Baked to perfection

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$14.99

Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese, sauce, Baked Mozzarella.

CHEESE TORTELLINI SPECIAL-VODKA SAUCE

$18.99

Shrimp & spinach in a creamy pink vodka sauce

CHICKEN ALFREDO FETTUCINNI

$17.99

Tender grilled chicken breast, in homemade alfredo parmesan cheese sauce

CHICKEN BROCOLI ALFREDO FETTUCCINE

$19.78

Tender grilled chicken breast, fresh Broccoli, in homemade alfredo parmesan cheese sauce

CHICKEN MARSALA - SPAGUETTI

$16.99

Tender Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms on a creamy Marsala Sauce.

CHICKEN PARMESAN - SPAGHETTI

$16.99

Served with spaghetti, sauce & melted cheese

EGGPLANT PARMESAN - SPAGUETTI

$14.99

Served with spaghetti, sauce & melted cheese

FETTUCINE ALFREDO

$12.99

On Creamy Alfredo Sauce

GNOCCHI PESTO

$14.99

Round dumplings made with Potatoes on Pesto and a Touch of heavy cream

GNOCCHI W/PESTO CHICKEN

$17.99

Round dumplings made with Potatoes on Pesto and a Touch of heavy cream

GNOCCHI W/PESTO SHRIMP

$18.99

Round dumplings made with Potatoes on Pesto and a Touch of heavy cream

GNOCCHI WITH MEATSAUCE

$16.98

Round dumplings made with Potatoes on our homemade Meatsauce

GNOCCHI WITH TOMATO SAUCE

$12.99

Round dumplings made with Potatoes on our traditional tomato sauce

LASAGNA

$15.99

Four layers of pasta! Covered with our famous sauce, seasoned ground beef, selected herbs and spices, ricotta, mozzarella and romano cheeses

MANICOTTI

$14.99

Wide pasta filled with blended cheese & ricotta covered with sauce, mozzarella & then baked

MEAT RAVIOLI

$14.99

On sauce & Melted Cheese

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$12.99

On Creamy vodka sauce.

PENNE ALLA VODKA - CHICKEN

$16.99

Fresh Grilled Chicken Strips, on creamy vodka sauce.

PENNE ALLA VODKA SHRIMP

$18.99

Fresh Shrimp, on creamy vodka sauce

SHRIMP ALFREDO - FETTUCCINE

$18.99

On creamy alfredo sauce

SHRIMP ALLA VODKA

$18.99

On creamy Vodka Sauce

SHRIMP SCAMPI - LINGUINI

$17.99

Fresh shrimp, diced tomatoes, sautéed in garlic & butter white wine sauce

SPAGHETTI W TOMATO SAUCE

$10.99

On Traditional Sauce.

SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS

$14.99

SPAGHETTI W/ MEATSAUCE

$14.99

SPAGHETTI W/ SAUSAGE

$14.99

STUFFED SHELL WITH MEATSAUCE

$18.98

Filled with ricotta and parmiggiano cheese topped with our homemade meat-sauce and baked mozzarella.

STUFFED SHELLS WITH SAUCE

$14.99

Filled with ricotta and parmiggiano cheese topped with our homemade meat-sauce and baked mozzarella.

VEAL PARMESAN - SPAGHETTI

$16.99

Served with spaghetti, sauce & melted cheese

GNOCCHI ALLA VODKA

$14.99

Round dumplings made with Potatoes on creamy vodka sauce

GNOCCHI ALLA VODKA SHRIMP

$18.99

Round dumplings made with Potatoes on creamy vodka sauce

GNOCCHI ALLA CHICKEN

$17.99

Round dumplings made with Potatoes on creamy vodka sauce

CHEESE PIZZA

Our Classic Cheese pizza with our signature sauce. (add your toppings)

GARLIC DIPPING SAUCE

$0.99

Great to dip your pizza crust on!

Lg Pizza Dough

$4.50

PERSONAL CHEESE PIZZA

$8.99

Our Classic Cheese pizza with our signature sauce. (add your toppings)

MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA

$11.99

Our Classic Cheese pizza with our signature sauce. (add your toppings)

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$13.99

SICILIAN CHEESE PIZZA

$16.99

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Gluten Free Gourmet Pizza

$15.99

GOURMET PIZZAS

MED BACON POTATO RANCH PIZZA

$18.99

A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing

MED BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.99

Fresh-Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, With bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses

MED BEEF TACO PIZZA

$18.99

Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips

MED BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.99

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses

MED CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$18.99

Ranch, bacon, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

MED CHICKEN TACO PIZZA

$18.99

Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips

MED CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE PIZZA

$18.99

Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

MED MARGHERITA PIZZA

$17.99

Sauce & fresh basil lightly covered with fresh mozzarella.

MED MARIETTA DELUXE PIZZA

$18.99

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & loaded with mozzarella cheese

MED MEATLOVERS PIZZA

$18.99

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese

MED PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

$18.99

Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese

MED PHILLY CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$18.99

Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese

MED SWEET CHILLI CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.99

Fresh-grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce and mozzarella cheese

MED VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA

$16.99

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese

LARGE BACON POTATO RANCH PIZZA

$21.99

A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.99

Fresh-Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, With bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.99

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses

LARGE BEEF TACO PIZZA

$21.99

Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips

LARGE CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$21.99

Ranch, bacon, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

LARGE CHICKEN TACO PIZZA

$21.99

Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips

LARGE CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE PIZZA

$21.99

Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

LARGE MARGHERITA PIZZA

$19.99

Sauce & fresh basil lightly covered with fresh mozzarella.

LARGE MEATLOVERS PIZZA

$21.99

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese

LARGE PHILLY CHICK CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

$21.99

Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese

LARGE PHILLY STEAK PIZZA

$21.99

Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese

LARGE MARIETTA DELUXE PIZZA

$21.99

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & loaded with mozzarella cheese

LARGE SWEET CHILLI CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.99

Fresh-grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce and mozzarella cheese

LARGE VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA

$18.99

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese

SICILIAN BACON POTATO RANCH PIZZA

$24.99

A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing

SICILIAN BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.99

Fresh-Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, With bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses

SICILIAN BEEF TACO PIZZA

$24.99

Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips

SICILIAN BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.99

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses

SICILIAN CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$24.99

Ranch, bacon, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

SICILIAN CHICKEN TACO PIZZA

$24.99

Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips

SICILIAN CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE PIZZA

$24.99

Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

SICILIAN MARGHERITA PIZZA

$24.99

Sauce & fresh basil lightly covered with fresh mozzarella.

SICILIAN MEATLOVERS PIZZA

$24.99

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese

SICILIAN PHILLY CHICK CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

$24.99

SICILIAN PHILLY STEAK PIZZA

$24.99

Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese

SICILIAN SUPREME PIZZA

$24.99

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & loaded with mozzarella cheese

SICILIAN SWEET CHILLI CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.99

Fresh-grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce and mozzarella cheese

SICILIAN VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA

$24.99

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese

WHITE PIZZAS

MED 4 CHEESE PIZZA

$14.99

A blend of mozzarella, fresh ricotta, provolone & parmesan cheeses

MED CLASSIC WHITE PIZZA

$14.99

With olive oil, fresh ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses

MED ITALIAN FLAG PIZZA

$14.99

Olive oil, ricotta, fresh garlic, mozzarella, spinach & tomato

MED HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$14.99

A layer of provolone cheese topped with ham, pineapple tidbits & mozzarella cheese

LARGE 4 CHEESE PIZZA

$16.99

A blend of mozzarella, fresh ricotta, provolone & parmesan cheeses

LARGE CLASSIC WHITE PIZZA

$16.99

With olive oil, fresh ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses

LARGE ITALIAN FLAG PIZZA

$16.99

Olive oil, ricotta, fresh garlic, mozzarella, spinach & tomato

LARGE HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$16.99

A layer of provolone cheese topped with ham, pineapple tidbits & mozzarella cheese

STROMBOLIS

MEDIUM BBQ CHICKEN BOLI

$17.99

Fresh Grilled chicken with bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses

BUFFALO CHICKEN BOLI (M)

$17.99

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese dressing & mozzarella cheese

MED CHEESESTEAK BOLI

$17.99

Chopped steak with fried onions & cheese (served with sauce on the side)

MED CHICKEN BROCCOLI BOLI

$16.99

Fresh grilled chicken breast, broccoli & mozzarella cheese.

MED CHICK CHIPOTLE RANCH BOLI

$17.99

Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

MED DELI BOLI

$16.99

This boli is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami & mozzarella cheese

MED HAM & CHEESE BOLI

$14.99

This Boli comes only with Ham & mozzarella cheese

MED HAWAIIAN BOLI

$14.99

Ham, pineapple & mozzarella

MED ITALIAN BOLI

$14.99

with Ham, salami & mozzarella.

MED MARIETTA SPECIAL BOLI

$17.99

Loaded with Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions & cheese

MED GARDEN BOLI

$14.99

Fresh cut veggies including onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli & mozzarella cheese

MED CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK BOLI

$17.99

With Fried onions and mozzarella cheese.

LG BBQ CHICKEN BOLI

$20.99

Fresh Grilled chicken with bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses.

LG BUFFALO CHICKEN BOLI

$20.99

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese dressing & mozzarella cheese

LG CHEESESTEAK BOLI

$20.99

Your choice of steak or chicken steak with sauteed onions. (served with sauce on the side)

LG CHICK CHIPOTLE RANCH BOLI

$20.99

Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

LG HAWAIIAN BOLI

$17.99

Ham, pineapple & mozzarella

LG ITALIAN BOLI

$17.99

with Ham, salami & mozzarella

LG GARDEN BOLI

$17.99

Fresh cut veggies including onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli & mozzarella cheese

LG HAM & CHEESE BOLI

$17.99

This Boli comes only with Ham & mozzarella cheese

LG CHICKEN BROCCOLI BOLI

$19.99

Fresh grilled chicken breast, broccoli & mozzarella cheese.

LG DELI BOLI

$19.99

This boli is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami & mozzarella cheese

LARGE MARIETTA SPECIAL BOLI

$20.99

Loaded with Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions & cheese

LG CHICKEN STEAK BOLI

$20.99

With Fried onions and Mozzarella cheese.

CALZONE

MEDIUM HAM AND CHEESE CALZONE

$12.99

Comes with only Ham, Mozzarella & Ricotta. ( Add Extra Toppings If desired)

MEDIUM VEGGIE CALZONE

$12.99

Loaded with, Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli, green peppers, ricotta & mozzarella.

MEDIUM SAUSAGE AND BROCCOLI CALZONE

$15.99

Loaded with Sliced Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli, Fresh Ricotta & Mozzarella.

MEDIUM 4 CHEESE CALZONE

$12.99

With ricotta, romano, mozzarella & provolone cheeses

MEDIUM CHEESE CALZONE

$12.99

Only Cheese & Ricotta

LARGE HAM AND CHEESE CALZONE

$16.99

This Calzone comes with Ham, ricotta and mozzarella

LARGE VEGGIE CALZONE

$16.99

Loaded with, Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli, green peppers, ricotta & mozzarella.

LARGE SAUSAGE AND BROCCOLI CALZONE

$18.99

Loaded with Sliced Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli, Fresh Ricotta & Mozzarella.

LARGE 4 CHEESE CALZONE

$16.99

With ricotta, romano, mozzarella & provolone cheeses

LARGE CHEESE CALZONE

$16.99

Only Cheese & Ricotta

PARMESAN SUBS

CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB

$11.99

Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.

EGGPLANT PARMESAN SUB

$11.99

Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.

MEATBALL PARMESAN SUB

$11.99

Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.

SAUSAGE PARMESAN SUB

$11.99

Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.

VEAL PARMESAN SUB

$11.99

Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.

SALADS

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cucumbers and croutons.

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$4.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cucumbers and croutons.

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, sweet peppers, croutons, black olives, ham, provolone cheese, salami, and giardiniera mix.

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese and croutons.

CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD

$13.99

Romaine Lettuce covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Grilled Chicken.

SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Grilled Shrimp.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SALAD

$12.99

Iceberg Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, topped with chopped steak, fried onions, and melted American cheese.

CHEF SALAD

$11.99

Fresh-cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives & croutons. Topped with 2 rolls of ham, turkey, and provolone cheese.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Fresh-cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, cucumber, croutons & sweet peppers.

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Fresh-cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, cucumbers & sweet peppers, topped with fried Chicken.

GREEK SALAD

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, Sliced cucumbers, croutons, feta cheese, Kalamata olives & shredded parmesan cheese.

GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, feta, Kalamata olives & shredded parmesan cheese.

GREEK SHRIMP SALAD

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, feta cheese , Kalamata olives & shredded parmesan cheese.

BEEF TACO SALAD

$12.99

Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$12.99

Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

TUNA SALAD

$11.99

Fresh-cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, and croutons topped with our homemade tuna mix and shredded mozzarella cheese.

SHRIMP TACO SALAD

$13.99

Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, topped with chicken steak, fried onions, mild sauce & melted cheddar & American cheeses.

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.29

Blend of mozzarella & provolone. Served with a side of Salsa & Sour Creme.

CHEESESTEAK QUESADILLA

$9.49

Chopped Steak, sauteed onions & mozzarella. Served with a Side of Salsa 7 Sour Creme.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$9.29

Grilled chicken strips, mozzarella & cheddar. Served with a side of Sour creme & salsa.

WESTERN QUESADILLA

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, green pepper, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar. Served With a Side of Sour creme & Salsa

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$9.99

Grilled Shrimp With mozzarella & cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of salsa & Sour creme

HOUSE QUESADILLA

$8.99

Ham, mushrooms and mozzarella & cheddar. Served with a side of Salsa & Sour Creme.

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES (2)

$8.99

KIDS CHEESE RAVIOLI (3)

$7.99

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.99

KIDS SPAGHETTI W/ SAUCE

$7.99

KIDS SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS (2)

$9.98

STUFFED SHELLS W/ SAUCE Kids (2)

$7.99

SOUPS

Cream of Tomato

$5.99

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$6.99

Broccoli & Cheese Soup

$6.99

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$4.99

NY CHEESECAKE

$5.79

TIRAMISU

$5.79

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.79

PEANUT BUTTER CAKE

$6.79

LEMON MASCARPONE

$6.79

CHIPS

SMALL CHIPS

$2.49

LARGE CHIPS

$4.79

DRINKS

20oz SODAS

20oz Coke

$2.75

20oz Diet Coke

$2.75

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.75

20oz Coke Zero

$2.75

20oz Fanta Orange

$2.75

WATER

$1.85

20 oz Gold Peak Tea

$2.95