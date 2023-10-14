2x points now for loyalty members
Sicilia Pizzeria
FOOD MENU
APPETIZERS
FRENCH FRIES
BACON CHEESE FRIES
Loaded with bacon and your choice of Nacho cheese or Mozzarella Cheese. A customer Favorite!
CHEESE FRIES
Your Choice of mozzarella or Nacho Cheese
MOZZARELLA STICKS
FRIED MUSHROOMS
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
GARLIC KNOTS (12)
Homemade, served with sauce on side
BROCCOLI BITES
ONION RINGS (10)
CORN NUGGETS
FULL GARLIC BREAD
JALAPEÑO POPPERS
STEAK NACHO PLATTER
PIEROGIES
GLUTEN FREE BREAD
GLUTEN FREE GARLIC BREAD
SIDE OF MEATBALLS (4)
ARANCINE BEEF
Italian Rice Balls Stuffed with Meatsauce
HOT SUBS
BUFFALO MELT
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, provolone & served toasted
CHEESEBURGUER SUB
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese & mayo.
CHICKEN RANCHER SUB
Juicy grilled chicken, crispy bacon, topped with melted provolone & cheddar cheeses, dressed with buttermilk ranch, lettuce & tomatoes
CRISPY CHICKEN SUB
Fried Chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo
GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo
HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB
Crispy chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & honey mustard.
SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS SUB
With Mozzarella cheese, sauce, fried onions
SPECIAL CHEESEBURGUER SUB
Ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese & mayo.
STEAK SUBS
BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
Chicken steak & sautéed onions on hot sauce, American & bleu cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
CALIFORNIA CHESESTEAK SUB
Sautéed onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK SUB
Sautéed onions, American cheese lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
CHEESESTEAK SUB
Traditional With sauce & sautéed onions and American Cheese.
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK SUB
With sauce & sautéed onions and American Cheese.
PIZZA STEAK SUB
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese Served as a grinder. (No Onions)
SPECIAL CHEESESTEAK SUB
Sautéed onions, sauce, green peppers & mushrooms and American cheese
COLD SUBS
CLUB SUB
Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo
HAM & CHEESE SUB
Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, oil & vinegar
ITALIAN SUB
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions. oil & vinegar
MIXED CHEESE SUB
Provolone, American, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions. oil & vinegar.
SUPER ITALIAN SUB
Ham, salami, spicy capicolla ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, oil & vinegar
TUNA SUB
Our homemade tuna mix, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo
TURKEY SUB
Fresh sliced turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo
WINGS
DINNERS
BAKED PENNE PARMEGGIANA
Tossed with ricotta cheese & sauce, topped with mozzarella & romano cheese. Baked to perfection
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese, sauce, Baked Mozzarella.
CHEESE TORTELLINI SPECIAL-VODKA SAUCE
Shrimp & spinach in a creamy pink vodka sauce
CHICKEN ALFREDO FETTUCINNI
Tender grilled chicken breast, in homemade alfredo parmesan cheese sauce
CHICKEN BROCOLI ALFREDO FETTUCCINE
Tender grilled chicken breast, fresh Broccoli, in homemade alfredo parmesan cheese sauce
CHICKEN MARSALA - SPAGUETTI
Tender Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms on a creamy Marsala Sauce.
CHICKEN PARMESAN - SPAGHETTI
Served with spaghetti, sauce & melted cheese
EGGPLANT PARMESAN - SPAGUETTI
Served with spaghetti, sauce & melted cheese
FETTUCINE ALFREDO
On Creamy Alfredo Sauce
GNOCCHI PESTO
Round dumplings made with Potatoes on Pesto and a Touch of heavy cream
GNOCCHI W/PESTO CHICKEN
Round dumplings made with Potatoes on Pesto and a Touch of heavy cream
GNOCCHI W/PESTO SHRIMP
Round dumplings made with Potatoes on Pesto and a Touch of heavy cream
GNOCCHI WITH MEATSAUCE
Round dumplings made with Potatoes on our homemade Meatsauce
GNOCCHI WITH TOMATO SAUCE
Round dumplings made with Potatoes on our traditional tomato sauce
LASAGNA
Four layers of pasta! Covered with our famous sauce, seasoned ground beef, selected herbs and spices, ricotta, mozzarella and romano cheeses
MANICOTTI
Wide pasta filled with blended cheese & ricotta covered with sauce, mozzarella & then baked
MEAT RAVIOLI
On sauce & Melted Cheese
PENNE ALLA VODKA
On Creamy vodka sauce.
PENNE ALLA VODKA - CHICKEN
Fresh Grilled Chicken Strips, on creamy vodka sauce.
PENNE ALLA VODKA SHRIMP
Fresh Shrimp, on creamy vodka sauce
SHRIMP ALFREDO - FETTUCCINE
On creamy alfredo sauce
SHRIMP ALLA VODKA
On creamy Vodka Sauce
SHRIMP SCAMPI - LINGUINI
Fresh shrimp, diced tomatoes, sautéed in garlic & butter white wine sauce
SPAGHETTI W TOMATO SAUCE
On Traditional Sauce.
SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS
SPAGHETTI W/ MEATSAUCE
SPAGHETTI W/ SAUSAGE
STUFFED SHELL WITH MEATSAUCE
Filled with ricotta and parmiggiano cheese topped with our homemade meat-sauce and baked mozzarella.
STUFFED SHELLS WITH SAUCE
Filled with ricotta and parmiggiano cheese topped with our homemade meat-sauce and baked mozzarella.
VEAL PARMESAN - SPAGHETTI
Served with spaghetti, sauce & melted cheese
GNOCCHI ALLA VODKA
Round dumplings made with Potatoes on creamy vodka sauce
GNOCCHI ALLA VODKA SHRIMP
Round dumplings made with Potatoes on creamy vodka sauce
GNOCCHI ALLA CHICKEN
Round dumplings made with Potatoes on creamy vodka sauce
CHEESE PIZZA
GARLIC DIPPING SAUCE
Great to dip your pizza crust on!
Lg Pizza Dough
PERSONAL CHEESE PIZZA
Our Classic Cheese pizza with our signature sauce. (add your toppings)
MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA
Our Classic Cheese pizza with our signature sauce. (add your toppings)
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
SICILIAN CHEESE PIZZA
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
Gluten Free Gourmet Pizza
GOURMET PIZZAS
MED BACON POTATO RANCH PIZZA
A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing
MED BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Fresh-Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, With bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
MED BEEF TACO PIZZA
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
MED BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses
MED CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Ranch, bacon, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
MED CHICKEN TACO PIZZA
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
MED CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE PIZZA
Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
MED MARGHERITA PIZZA
Sauce & fresh basil lightly covered with fresh mozzarella.
MED MARIETTA DELUXE PIZZA
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & loaded with mozzarella cheese
MED MEATLOVERS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese
MED PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PIZZA
Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese
MED PHILLY CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese
MED SWEET CHILLI CHICKEN PIZZA
Fresh-grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce and mozzarella cheese
MED VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese
LARGE BACON POTATO RANCH PIZZA
A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing
LARGE BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Fresh-Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, With bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses
LARGE BEEF TACO PIZZA
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
LARGE CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Ranch, bacon, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
LARGE CHICKEN TACO PIZZA
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
LARGE CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE PIZZA
Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
LARGE MARGHERITA PIZZA
Sauce & fresh basil lightly covered with fresh mozzarella.
LARGE MEATLOVERS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese
LARGE PHILLY CHICK CHEESESTEAK PIZZA
Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese
LARGE PHILLY STEAK PIZZA
Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese
LARGE MARIETTA DELUXE PIZZA
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & loaded with mozzarella cheese
LARGE SWEET CHILLI CHICKEN PIZZA
Fresh-grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce and mozzarella cheese
LARGE VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese
SICILIAN BACON POTATO RANCH PIZZA
A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing
SICILIAN BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Fresh-Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, With bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
SICILIAN BEEF TACO PIZZA
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
SICILIAN BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses
SICILIAN CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Ranch, bacon, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
SICILIAN CHICKEN TACO PIZZA
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
SICILIAN CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE PIZZA
Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
SICILIAN MARGHERITA PIZZA
Sauce & fresh basil lightly covered with fresh mozzarella.
SICILIAN MEATLOVERS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese
SICILIAN PHILLY CHICK CHEESESTEAK PIZZA
SICILIAN PHILLY STEAK PIZZA
Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese
SICILIAN SUPREME PIZZA
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & loaded with mozzarella cheese
SICILIAN SWEET CHILLI CHICKEN PIZZA
Fresh-grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce and mozzarella cheese
SICILIAN VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese
WHITE PIZZAS
MED 4 CHEESE PIZZA
A blend of mozzarella, fresh ricotta, provolone & parmesan cheeses
MED CLASSIC WHITE PIZZA
With olive oil, fresh ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
MED ITALIAN FLAG PIZZA
Olive oil, ricotta, fresh garlic, mozzarella, spinach & tomato
MED HAWAIIAN PIZZA
A layer of provolone cheese topped with ham, pineapple tidbits & mozzarella cheese
LARGE 4 CHEESE PIZZA
A blend of mozzarella, fresh ricotta, provolone & parmesan cheeses
LARGE CLASSIC WHITE PIZZA
With olive oil, fresh ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
LARGE ITALIAN FLAG PIZZA
Olive oil, ricotta, fresh garlic, mozzarella, spinach & tomato
LARGE HAWAIIAN PIZZA
A layer of provolone cheese topped with ham, pineapple tidbits & mozzarella cheese
STROMBOLIS
MEDIUM BBQ CHICKEN BOLI
Fresh Grilled chicken with bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses
BUFFALO CHICKEN BOLI (M)
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese dressing & mozzarella cheese
MED CHEESESTEAK BOLI
Chopped steak with fried onions & cheese (served with sauce on the side)
MED CHICKEN BROCCOLI BOLI
Fresh grilled chicken breast, broccoli & mozzarella cheese.
MED CHICK CHIPOTLE RANCH BOLI
Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
MED DELI BOLI
This boli is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami & mozzarella cheese
MED HAM & CHEESE BOLI
This Boli comes only with Ham & mozzarella cheese
MED HAWAIIAN BOLI
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella
MED ITALIAN BOLI
with Ham, salami & mozzarella.
MED MARIETTA SPECIAL BOLI
Loaded with Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions & cheese
MED GARDEN BOLI
Fresh cut veggies including onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli & mozzarella cheese
MED CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK BOLI
With Fried onions and mozzarella cheese.
LG BBQ CHICKEN BOLI
Fresh Grilled chicken with bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses.
LG BUFFALO CHICKEN BOLI
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese dressing & mozzarella cheese
LG CHEESESTEAK BOLI
Your choice of steak or chicken steak with sauteed onions. (served with sauce on the side)
LG CHICK CHIPOTLE RANCH BOLI
Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
LG HAWAIIAN BOLI
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella
LG ITALIAN BOLI
with Ham, salami & mozzarella
LG GARDEN BOLI
Fresh cut veggies including onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli & mozzarella cheese
LG HAM & CHEESE BOLI
This Boli comes only with Ham & mozzarella cheese
LG CHICKEN BROCCOLI BOLI
Fresh grilled chicken breast, broccoli & mozzarella cheese.
LG DELI BOLI
This boli is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami & mozzarella cheese
LARGE MARIETTA SPECIAL BOLI
Loaded with Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions & cheese
LG CHICKEN STEAK BOLI
With Fried onions and Mozzarella cheese.
CALZONE
MEDIUM HAM AND CHEESE CALZONE
Comes with only Ham, Mozzarella & Ricotta. ( Add Extra Toppings If desired)
MEDIUM VEGGIE CALZONE
Loaded with, Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli, green peppers, ricotta & mozzarella.
MEDIUM SAUSAGE AND BROCCOLI CALZONE
Loaded with Sliced Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli, Fresh Ricotta & Mozzarella.
MEDIUM 4 CHEESE CALZONE
With ricotta, romano, mozzarella & provolone cheeses
MEDIUM CHEESE CALZONE
Only Cheese & Ricotta
LARGE HAM AND CHEESE CALZONE
This Calzone comes with Ham, ricotta and mozzarella
LARGE VEGGIE CALZONE
Loaded with, Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli, green peppers, ricotta & mozzarella.
LARGE SAUSAGE AND BROCCOLI CALZONE
Loaded with Sliced Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli, Fresh Ricotta & Mozzarella.
LARGE 4 CHEESE CALZONE
With ricotta, romano, mozzarella & provolone cheeses
LARGE CHEESE CALZONE
Only Cheese & Ricotta
PARMESAN SUBS
CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
EGGPLANT PARMESAN SUB
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
MEATBALL PARMESAN SUB
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
SAUSAGE PARMESAN SUB
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
VEAL PARMESAN SUB
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
SALADS
LARGE HOUSE SALAD
Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cucumbers and croutons.
SMALL HOUSE SALAD
Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cucumbers and croutons.
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, sweet peppers, croutons, black olives, ham, provolone cheese, salami, and giardiniera mix.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine Lettuce covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese and croutons.
CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD
Romaine Lettuce covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Grilled Chicken.
SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD
Romaine Lettuce covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Grilled Shrimp.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SALAD
Iceberg Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, topped with chopped steak, fried onions, and melted American cheese.
CHEF SALAD
Fresh-cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives & croutons. Topped with 2 rolls of ham, turkey, and provolone cheese.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Fresh-cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, cucumber, croutons & sweet peppers.
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Fresh-cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, cucumbers & sweet peppers, topped with fried Chicken.
GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, Sliced cucumbers, croutons, feta cheese, Kalamata olives & shredded parmesan cheese.
GREEK CHICKEN SALAD
Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, feta, Kalamata olives & shredded parmesan cheese.
GREEK SHRIMP SALAD
Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, feta cheese , Kalamata olives & shredded parmesan cheese.
BEEF TACO SALAD
Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
CHICKEN TACO SALAD
Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
TUNA SALAD
Fresh-cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, and croutons topped with our homemade tuna mix and shredded mozzarella cheese.
SHRIMP TACO SALAD
Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Iceberg lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, topped with chicken steak, fried onions, mild sauce & melted cheddar & American cheeses.
QUESADILLAS
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Blend of mozzarella & provolone. Served with a side of Salsa & Sour Creme.
CHEESESTEAK QUESADILLA
Chopped Steak, sauteed onions & mozzarella. Served with a Side of Salsa 7 Sour Creme.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken strips, mozzarella & cheddar. Served with a side of Sour creme & salsa.
WESTERN QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, green pepper, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar. Served With a Side of Sour creme & Salsa
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Grilled Shrimp With mozzarella & cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of salsa & Sour creme
HOUSE QUESADILLA
Ham, mushrooms and mozzarella & cheddar. Served with a side of Salsa & Sour Creme.